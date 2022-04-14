What defines a good drug?

Most people will naturally assume that when a doctor prescribes them a drug, it’s because the doctor thinks they will receive a meaningful benefit from it. Most people have never heard the term NNT, which stands for Number Needed to Treat, or to put it another way, the number of people who need to take a drug for one person to see a noticeable benefit. It’s a bit of a counterintuitive concept for people outside medicine, since most people probably assume the NNT for all drugs is 1, right? If I’m getting this drug, it must be because it is going to help me. Well, wrong.
Before we move on, I want you to perform two small thought experiments:
Say you were suffering from depression, and there was a drug that could potentially improve your mood. But it’s not certain that the drug will work for you. And there’s a catch – the drug has side effects, which you are likely to experience regardless of whether you get the benefits of the drug or not. This particular drug causes a reduction in sexual desire and increased difficulty achieving orgasm during sex.
It also causes subtle changes to your personality, making you more prone to take risks, less emotional, and less empathic. It increases your tendency to engage in addictive behaviours, and it’s been known to cause addictions to alcohol and gambling. Additionally, withdrawal is common, so many people have trouble getting off the drug once they’re on it.
How good would the NNT for this drug need to be for you to be willing to take it? Would you want absolute certainty that it would end your depression, considering the harms? or would 50:50 odds be enough? Or even less?
Keep whatever odds you decide on in mind. If you, for example, think one in two odds are good enough, then that gives an NNT of 2 (you need to treat two people to get a noticeable benefit in one of them).
Ok, next scenario. Say you’d had a heart attack, and there was a drug that could decrease your risk of another heart attack. But just as with the previous drug, there are no certainties that you will actually get any benefit from taking this drug. And this drug also has side effects. Many people who take the drug develop chronic aches and pains. The drug also causes noticeable cognitive impairment in a proportion of those taking it, and some even end up being diagnosed with dementia – how big the risk is unfortunately isn’t known, because proper studies haven’t been carried out that could answer that question. Additionally, the drug causes blood sugar levels to rise, resulting in type 2 diabetes in around 2% of those taking the drug – it is in fact one of the most common causes of type 2 diabetes.
How good would the NNT for heart attack prevention need to be for you to take this drug?
Again, keep the number in mind.
As many of you have probably guessed, the first drug I described is an SSRI (examples of this type of drug are sertraline, citalopram, and fluoxetine). Currently, around 15% of adults in western countries take an SSRI every day.
So, what is the actual NNT for SSRI’s when used as a treatment for depression?
It’s seven.
In other words, you need to treat seven people for one to experience a noticeable effect on their depression. The other six just get the side effects but no benefit. And when I say “effect”, I don’t mean that the depression resolved in the one person lucky enough to see a benefit. Far from it. I mean that on a certain numerical rating scale (MADRS, if you must know), they experienced an improvement in mood that was just big enough to be detectable using statistical methods.
What NNT number did you choose? Are 7:1 odds good enough for you to take an SSRI if you get depressed, knowing the harms?
When a doctor prescribes an SSRI to a depressed patient, they (hopefully) know that the odds of the patient benefitting even slightly are only 1/7 (or 14%). Which doesn’t seem like a very good deal to me. Yet SSRI’s are widely considered to be an “effective” drug.
The second drug, as many of you have probably also guessed, is a statin (examples include atorvastatin, simvastatin, and pravastatin). More than a quarter of adults over the age of 40 take a statin every day in western countries.
So, what is the NNT for statins?
Well, if you’ve already had a heart attack, i.e. you’ve already been established to be at high risk for heart attacks, then the NNT over five years of treatment is 40. In other words, 39 of 40 people taking a high dose statin for five years after a heart attack won’t experience any noticeable benefit. But even if they’re not the lucky one in 40 who gets to avoid a heart attack, they’ll still have to contend with the side effects.
What NNT did you decide on personally? Are 40:1 odds good enough for you to decide the benefits of a statin outweigh the harms?
Of course, patients rarely get presented with this type of information, and are thus rarely able to make an informed choice of their own. I once sat in on a conversation between a cardiologist and a patient who’d recently had a heart attack. The patient was skeptical about statins. He said that he’d read on the internet that they had side effects, and he wasn’t sure he wanted to take one.
The cardiologist gave the patient a long, withering stare, and then responded that there’s a lot of misinformation on the internet, and that the statin was the number one most important thing he could do if he wanted to not die prematurely.
Which I thought was a bit arrogant. Why?
Because the probability that the statins would prevent a future heart attack, let alone premature death, was in the low single digits, and the patient might quite reasonably have felt that that marginal benefit was outweighed by the various harms (which the cardiologist incidentally hadn’t mentioned at all – and which the patient thus wouldn’t have even known about if he hadn’t read “misinformation” on the internet).
Doctors have been conditioned by the pharmaceutical industry to think that drugs that provide very low probability of benefit are effective. An NNT of 10 is often considered good, and an NNT of 5 is considered excellent. Even an NNT of over 100 is often considered acceptable! Patients are rarely informed that the odds of them getting any benefit from the new drug they’re being prescribed are far less than 50:50. And they’re rarely informed about what the harms are, and how likely they are to experience them.
Just in case you think I’m picking on a few particularly ineffective drugs with my two examples, I’m not. NNT’s of five or worse are typical for many of the most commonly prescribed drugs.
What that means is that the average 70 year old who is on five drugs continuously will probably at best only benefit in any measurable way from one of those drugs. The other four are not providing any benefit, they’re just contributing to side effects (which become increasingly likely, and increasingly deadly, the older you get). Things get even worse when you consider that drugs interact in unpredictable ways to increase the risk of side effects, so the risk of harms increases exponentially with each additional drug added. Which is why it used to be considered bad form to have a patient on more than five drugs simultaneously.
The number of drugs the average person is on has increased massively over the last few decades. Polypharmacy (people taking multiple different drugs continuously) is now one of the top five leading causes of death in the western world – which is a little ironic when you consider that people are taking all those drugs in order to live longer. The best way to avoid becoming another polypharmacy death statistic is to be careful about which drugs you take, and only take those for which it’s clear that the benefits outweigh the harms.
From my perspective, a good drug is a drug for which the benefits clearly outweigh the harms. I’m not saying that all drugs with high NNT’s are inherently useless. A drug with an NNT of 40 might be worth taking, if the risks of harm are sufficiently low and the outcome is sufficiently important. Only the patient can make that decision.
Whether a drug is good for you as an individual is clearly context specific. The decision whether or not to take a certain drug requires a deep understanding of the drug (provided by the physician) and a deep understanding of personal values and wishes (provided by the patient). It requires a holistic perspective and a meeting of two minds that is literally the opposite of what doctors are asked to practice today, where we’re continuously pestered with various treatment guidelines and targets that turn physicians in to unthinking automatons and patients in to featureless blobs.
PS. I’m genuinely curious to know what you, dear reader, think would have been reasonable NNT’s for the two examples discussed above. Please post in the comment section, along with your reasoning.
Excellent information. Confirms my worst suspicions regarding the prescribing of drugs. But what does a doctor say to someone desperate for a remedy for their condition?
Yes, it’s hard to be a doctor sometimes. But withholding information because it’s hard to tell a patient the full truth is unethical. I think the problem is doctors don’t actually know/understand the full truth about how a drug may or may not be beneficial to any specific patient. The cost/benefit to each patient is what the doctor needs to know. The FDA and drug companies can settle for an NNT number. It takes time to analyze the benefit to a specific patient and even then any “conclusion” is problematic. The patient and doctor need to decide these things together. But that’s not going to happen because doctors don’t have time and patients don’t have the statistical tools and medical knowledge.
I must say that I’m really tired of people saying doctors ‘don’t know, don’t understand, don’t have the time, etc.’. These sound like excises, rather than reasons.
Being very sensitive to any drug, had a brain chemistry psychiatrist tell me my ‘issue’ was either in the brain or the liver and that 1 in 10 people had my sensitivity to drugs. I’m thankful…a little goes a long way. I’m a 74 year old female.
This is an excellent entry about an important and overlooked aspect to drugs.
According to https://www.thennt.com/nnt/statins-for-heart-disease-prevention-without-prior-heart-disease-2/ Statin Drugs Given for 5 Years for Heart Disease Prevention (Without Known Heart Disease):
Benefits in NNT
None were helped (life saved)
1 in 104 were helped (preventing heart attack)
1 in 154 were helped (preventing stroke)
Harms in NNT
1 in 50 were harmed (develop diabetes*)
1 in 10 were harmed (muscle damage)
Really interesting post, thank you. Everyone needs to know this. If there are undesirable side effects, I’d want an NNT of 2 or less – and that would be subject to review. I’d be prepared to dump the drug if it made me feel less good.
I taught graduate applied statistics years ago so i have some understanding of multivariate statistics. Using various statistical methods statins appear to have almost no effect on all cause mortality for primary prevention. Mendelian statistical methods, however, do show a benefit. In other words there are certain genetic profiles for which statins have a benefit. The marker apo B does seem to predict when statins are a benefit.
I would appreciate a response from someone with knowledge of the validity of Mendelian statistical methods.
What is the NNT for Pfizer’s covid vaccine?
Steve Kirsch has calculated that number. I thought it was 22,000. But in the process you would kill 10,000 with the side effects.
I can’t remember the actual numbers of the original Pfizer trial (and my stats usage was a few decades ago) but I think they were somewhere over 100 in those testing positive with no jab compared to under 10 or 20 in the jabbed. Whatever the numbers were they gave a RELATIVE reduction of 95% and and ABSOLUTE reduction of around 1%. Each arm of the trial had 30 or 40k participants I think. Let’s say it was 30k and the positives were 100 less in the jabbed arm (no pun intended). So you need to treat 30k to get a 100 reduction so that gives a NNT of 30,000/100 = 300. This is a great number if you are a Pharma company making loads of money from the jabs but maybe not so great if you are a jabbee. This is not taking into account any possible side effects to the jab (which of course don’t happen do they?)
Oops, sorry, I meant to ask you what the statistical frequency is for the aPo gene.
This is totally new info to me. I assumed that the side effects were only probable, not that the efficiency of the drug was also only probable. A very low probable at that. I’m 70 and have taken 5 drugs daily for years. Some I know are working and my quality of life is better. Others are more difficult to assess. My answer to your first question is that any drug I take should “work” all the time! NNT of 1! The trouble is how can you tell if a drug taken for prevention of disease is worth taking? I have heart disease and type 2 diabetes in my family. I’ve taken a statin for years. My cholesterol levels were never in the high danger zone. Only slightly elevated and probably could have been lowered by diet changes alone. My doctor at the time I started Lovastatin told me that statins should be added to breakfast cereal because everyone should take them.
Sebastian, thank you for the insight, but damn it, I have too much work to do now deciding what to do about all this new information.
Great article. I worked on statins and know they are sold on the basis of relative improvement as opposed to absolute improvement. I had to explain to my GP about statistical trickery but he still insisted I take statins, I refused.
I agree, excellent information. The NNT for either scenario for me would depend on the severity and whether there were other approaches that could help my ‘condition’, for example evidence based herbal medicine treatment or good psychological therapy, support networks, spiritual support etc in the case of depression. I actually left my career as a Consultant Psychiatrist 8 years ago because I was expected to follow protocols and guidelines with poor evidence of benefit (NNTs) and high evidence of harm (much hidden by the manufacturers from us as prescribers) and was unable to access other strategies for my patients- I felt I was doing more harm than good everyday and could no longer justify it.
As a 67 year old male with a father who had heart problems and myself having had an N-STEMI & stent and currently on a statin, I am curious about the following:
How can cognitive impairment (or any other side-effect) be measured if there was no baseline done before. How much impairment is due to the medication or just ageing?
Same with diabetes. At least sugar levels can be monitored with regular blood tests and reduced (hopefully) by diet & exercise. If it increases, was it the statin or something else?
Measuring the NNT also seems to be complicated. How do you measure ‘No-benefit’ or something that does not happen?
Perhaps an analogy would be useful.
When a client calls me and says that their Windows computer is malfunctioning, the usual (and easy) answer is to reboot and see if the problem goes away. I _can_ diagnose the problem by asking relevant questions and checking certain things… but I also know that restarting the computer will reset most variables that may have caused the problem…
Prescribing meds seems to be the same. Why spend many hours investigating alternate meds or checking for possible side-effects, if the generic Rx will work for 1 of 40 people?
Physicians would probably hope that their patient is the 1 of 40 and if there are side-effects, _then_ they can react and deal with the consequences.
Am I being too complacent?
How diligent are physicians when prescribing? Do they even know about all the possible side-effects?
Hi Earl, I am 3 years younger than you in the same situation re N STEMI and a stent. I despair that all GPs and Specialists are these days as Sebastian says ‘treatment guideline’ followers. They are dictated to from above as to what they can and can’t do and prescribe. I do have some sympathy for them as firstly they are too busy to chase up every drug NNT and secondly if they don’t follow the guidelines they could easily get into trouble – as has been the case in Australis in the current Pandemic. My Cardiologist prescribed the ‘gold standard’ treatment of blood thinners, blood pressure and stain drugs. If he didn’t and I had another heart attack I imagine he could have been investigated and reprimanded. After six months of minor side effects (aching, loss of muscle bulk, minor memory loss) I developed major ED (in retrospect it had been coming on slowly). The final nail was taking Ezetimibe to get my Cholesterol to lower than the 2.3 that it had come down to. My Cardiologist suggested Viagra as ‘if my heart arteries were narrow then others would be also’. I chose the path of going off the Statins and Ezetimibe because ED was a step too far for me. In addition I got fitter, lost weight and changed my diet (low carb / sugar). While these probably have more benefit long term to me my Cardiologist (who is great by the way) was not happy with me going off the statins. I now look and feel better than I have for decades and after 6 or more months now function normally. (I also take some vitamin supplements including Vit D,C multivit, etc). After making my decision I became much more comfortable with it after reading books by Dr Malcolm Kendrick and articles by Sebastian. I found there is another medical world out there populated by thinking, logical, critical, data based medicos. Knowing what I know now I seriously wonder whether anyone should be on statins and I wouldn’t trust anything the Pharma industry says.
Thanks for this is information, I had no idea. I actually thought the NNT would be 2… quite shocking. It’s good to be aware of this. And typical about the 2% that suffer from type 2 diabetes as side effect. Which is in fact then another medical milk cow…
Health should be less about medicines and more about healthy living and prevention I believe.
An excellent article – I had suspicions that this might be the case, but had never seen it put down in words. At least one can be armed with some questions to ask ones Doctor should the occasion arise. I start to wonder about a friend of mine who has been struggling with alcoholism for many years, and is prescribed Citalopram for depression… Thanks again.
I think to have a definitive answer to the NNT I’d need to decide to take a particular drug I’d like to have some statistical likelihood of knowing my chances of experiencing the side effects. If my chances of becoming an alcoholic if I take an SSRI are 1 in 50 maybe that 7 NNT looks good. And I’d also have to know how badly I suffered from depression. Or it might look really bad. I’m inclined to the latter view but it’s not clear.
For the two examples you have given: Prozac made me pass out with vertigo and nausea in a queue at the bank 2 days after I started it, years ago now, so I decided depression was preferable and put the tablets in the bin. So as far as anti-depressants are concerned I would want to know they would help the underlying problem (a 1 on your NNT scale) PLUS ALSO the side effects must not be worse than the original condition.
As regards statins, I would not take them because they are prescribed generically not personally I.e. these are a “good thing” in general, they should be in the water supply or something, they are a preventative, you must take them. Well, what if I don’t have/won’t have a condition that needs preventing? No-one knows or asks, do they? Just tell you to take it anyway. Nope, sorry – not good enough.
I am not a good patient, Dr Rushworth.
Sometimes doctors makes one feel like a complete idiot when one is refusing certain drugs… and then deny help with drugs one wants. In my case bioidentical estrogen and progesterone. I was told I didn’t have typical menopausal issues so it would be dangerous to get hormones but they did without hesitance offer me SSRI. (Every 4th American woman in the age of 45-55 are prescribed SSRI, when what they lack is a very potent hormone.) And discussing pros and cons often result in comments similar to what you mention above “don’t believe all you read on the internet”. But if one can’t get full information from the doctor, where else but the internet to get it?
First, thank you for this fantastic information. I feel the risks outweigh the benefits in both scenarios.
The NNT for both SSRIs and Statins is not worth the side effects. Treating the real underlying causes
make much more sense to this layperson.
A problem with using NNT in this way though is that drugs don’t really have “an NNT”. They can potentially have several. The calculated NNT for any drug will depend on the population and environment in which NNT was determined; thus at best it represents an “average NNT”. And within a population each individual will have a personal NNT that might be vastly different from the NNTs of their neighbors. So the really important information we need about about a drug before prescribing it for our host is: How many Sebastian Rushworths at a given age, health status and environment need to be treated to see benefit (the “Rushworth NNT”).
At least this is the underlying presumption of the precision medicine movement.
Do you think that this movement has the potential to dramatically decrease (i.e improve) the NNT for drugs?
And what is NNT for the covid ‘vaccines’, I would like to know.
I changed my GP practice at the age of 65. The nurse gave me a checkup on entry into the new practice – she said that it was very unusual for a man of my age not to be on any medication. I don’t like tablets & would avoid any ‘regular’ tablet if at all possible.
I wouldn’t touch anything with NNT above 1 !
Which means you should never take any drug because no drug ever discovered has a NNT of one
How about ivermectin?
I presume that many people keep on taking a number of medicines for years, without any proper evaluation of them is done. (This may be even more true in a country such as Sweden, were long term family doctors are rare – instead we keep on getting new doctors at the local clinic, at least that’s my impression. ) It is one thing to try a medicine, and if there is no clear effect it should be cancelled, shouldn’t it? Or, since many of them are prescribed to treat life style diseases, there is no medical reason to stop taking them, or?
I’ve tried to discuss NNT for statins with many doctors, but it always ends with an unpleasant atmosphere in the room. They’ll do anything to avoid the subject.
Indeed how true. My doctor tried to convince me until I told him I was involved in statin discovery and clinical development. He wasn’t happy meeting someone who knew more than he did. Most people think statins prolong life, they done
David,
I am on a statin as a preventive and I am in the process of stopping this all together I have no discernible side effects. I am in the process of reading the book suggested in a previous post, “The Clot Thickens.” I am always endeavoring to get clear and concise information on the pros and cons on medications. Dropping this statin looks to be in my future.
I’m 68 years old. I am very fit and do not take any internal prescription medications at all. I am also very educated health-wise, and have repeatedly turned down ‘offers’ from my doctor to go on such as statins etc. [Indeed, when I asked a young member of the ‘team’ at my university-based clinic about the numbers on the cholesterol test, e.g. ‘sub-fractions of LDL’ etc, the doctor didn’t even appear to know what I was talking about. They only stopped their ‘appeals’ when I pointed out that my triglyceride to HDL ratio was in the ultra-low range, i.e., 0.5]
As for psychiatric drugs, I once – I am independent journalist – wrote a scathing critique of the latter in 2001 entitled, ‘Prescription for Scandal: Biological Psychiatry’s Faustian Pact’. It went a tad viral, and so I append below a link below for those who might be interested.
https://academyanalyticarts.org/black-prescription-scandal?fbclid=IwAR0o8oq4N081l3avBO7XQx-yHE3oN2DwcRpEdYe0JfXIS1VTeudvy9UKces
This post is particularly good in that it is particularly horrifying, but many of your readers -by self selection- are horrified by the medical establishment on a regular basis. Even my “great doctor” who is wise and thoughtful and follows through every possibility of a scenario in benefits vs risks, gets to a point in our discussions where he says, “Well, it’s great that you’ve lost all that weight and started exercising and cut your risk of heart attack by 75% without going on meds, BUT the heart doctor is not going to be happy with your cholesterol level so he will really want you to go on statins…” It’s like no one in the medical/pharmaceutical business wants to offend each other, and you as the obstinate, curious patient are some sort of professional embarrassment.
Thank you for continuing to post well research, person-oriented information that doesn’t (seem to) have a financial driver behind it.
The maximum NNTs I would required for the SSRI is 3 and for statins 5. I stopped taking statins for secondary prevention for this reason after realizing how much they were harming me. I also stopped taking low-dose Aspirin, which has a one-year NNT of over 1,600. Instead, I adopted a low-carb lifestyle and do annual Coronary CT scans which are examined closely by a preventive cardiologist to verify there is no progression of calcification.
Many years ago for reasons I still don’t know, I became run down, weak, tired, no energy. I worked out every day, but suddenly no longer could. After the doctor couldn’t determine what was wrong he sent me to the shrink. She told me I was depressed. I told her, maybe I was, because I couldn’t do what I normally do. She told me my symptoms were because I was depressed and prescribed Paxil. I left her office, never filled the prescription and eventually got better. Glad I didn’t take that drug.
I am appalled by this information even though it comes as no surprise. Thank you for revealing it. More than ever, I’m determined to avoid the medical profession as much as possible. Things are even worse than I thought. Of course there are the honourable exceptions but the chances of of meeting one are very slim- you’re a long way away!
I am a little confused by your article, inasmuch as you appear to be using “odds” and “probability” interchangeably. I thought that 7:1 odds would correspond to a probability of 1/8 (i.e.: 12·5%), since I read 7:1 as signifying “for every 7 people **for whom the intervention did not work**, there is one person for whom the intervention worked” (and *not* “for every 7 people who received the intervention, it worked for one person”). Does NNT follow a different convention/usage?
Of course, I agree that the underlying point you make is excellent, and certainly something that must be taken more seriously. And I think you are right to emphasise the importance of greater transparency (and humility) among practitioners when discussing an intervention with a patient. Presumably, side-effects could also be measured on a similar NNT principle (Gøtzsche seems to use such an approach to discuss serious side-effects in his recent book on vaccines), and thus enable patients and those advising them to arrive at something resembling a risk-benefit ratio… although the problem remains that some types of outcome are far harder to measure reliably than others (due to factors such as under-reporting, lack of identifiable symptoms, sensitivity of the test being used, &c.).
I don’t trust doctors at all ! Tablet for this and that ! I dont take anything stronger than a ibrufen. Antidepressants nearly killed my mam ! It dropped her sodium down to 20. A few years later they put her on them again and luckily i stopped them as she was going downhill. Diet and natural supplements cure everything even cancer, but doctors follow the pharmaceuticals and make them richer. Ive followed you for nearly 2 years and i was very impressed until you said the covid jab was safe ! Not sure wether you agree now after all the data that is coming out about the deaths and side effects. I’d like to know the NNT of the covid jabs ? What puzzles me, for years we’ve went to doctors and they say its viral and it will pass. Sars2 is a virus yet they want the whole world to take a jab, when in the past doctors wouldn’t give anything for a virus. I trust my immune system and I’m well.
Thank you! I take a statin which is supposedly preventive. Before statin it ranged from 108-120 depending on how well I watch what I am eating. My LDL is less than 100 and hovers around 75-65 with the statin. I’ve been contemplating stopping it, because I don’t have a family history of heart disease or heart attack. I didn’t have any side effects that I can discern and no cognitive issues given cholesterol is important in brain function and precursor to hormones. I’ve read numerous articles on the usage and it’s been frankly a mixed bag. My focus has always been to optimize my health and well-being (stay out of the hospital) and I am on a sustainable track through exercise, nutrition, supplementation, sleep and stress reduction. Retired, but there are those challenges in life that one must contend with. Oftentimes I am can confused and frustrated with the supposed recommendations on health related topics. Eat this, but don’t eat that etc…. Everything I practice is in moderation, so I suspect I am on the right track. Time will tell. I could get hit by a bus tomorrow or be called home by God. Your article suggests that the benefit is not there, although there are no discernible side effects. I am going to read the book you suggested, “The Clot Thickens.”
I do understand NNT & NNH, but what would be more useful, for instance with statin, would be the NNT for say older women with no prior heart disease and only slightly elevated cholesterol. I am guessing it would be a rather high number compared with the NNH.
My wife takes anastrozole post-lumpectomy. The side effects are horrible. I am now wondering just what the NNT is for this drug and whether her oncology can provide an answer. She has been on it for 2.5 years and 2.5 years to go. The previous oncologist suggested a 10 year term. My wife said no way given the side effects she has experienced since starting. The fatigue, insomnia, weight gain and bone pain suggest the side effects outweigh the benefits when it was suggested that without anastrozole there was a 30% of reoccurrence. Not to be cruel, but perhaps a lumpectomy and possibly radiation is a better course of action. My wife will bring this article to her attention.
I am grateful for your explanation of NNT. At last, a simple question that I can ask, that I will understand the answer, and that is very revealing of which drugs need a lot more scrutiny than patients and doctors usually give them. I will be able to remember to ask “what is the NNT?” when my doctor wants to prescribe something. That will tell me something about that doctor, as well. Thank you, Dr. R.
I used to work with someone in a night shelter, who frequently said, ‘Bless your cotton socks!’.
Bless your cotton socks, Sebastian, for speaking out to us as fellow human-beings on everything, including today’s ‘NNT’. It has taken me four decades to slowly identify the multiplicity of hidden agendas within General Practice that most patients are completely unaware of (or refuse to believe).
I am so grateful to all the doctors who have at last decided that they have, in all conscience, to speak out. I am at end-of-life but at least am not being physically harmed in any way by medical self-interest/s.
Apropos Statins, Dr. Kendrick’s first book told me almost everything I (then) needed to know. My husband however was persuaded his own GP knew better. Six months on Lipitor set him on the road to ill-health.
Interesting. For the SSRI’s i reckon they are worth trying even if only 1 in 7 chance. If they work, great as long as you can put up with the side effects. If they don’t work, stop taking them.
For the statins, its not as easy as the benefits and side effects are much longer term and not readily apparent.
I am 74 and was doing no meds ever. Now am on Norvasc because the MD had a fit with my bp of 150/70, sometimes 160/70. He says high bp wrecks kidneys. My lifestyle is perfect regarding bp; slender, naturally athletic, live conservatively etc. – there is nothing else I can change to lower it. I am unhappy and suspicious of taking this pill. I do not trust taking this pill forever. I am colossally sensitive to medicines that’s why I’ve never taken any. I looked up the NNT on internet:
In Summary, for those who took anti-hypertensives: Benefits in NNT
1 in 125 were helped (prevented death)
1 in 67 were helped (prevented stroke)
1 in 100 were helped (prevented heart attack*)
Harms in NNT:1 in 10 were harmed (medication side effects, stopping the drug)
I know, Sebastian, you’d say that I have to decide based on the NNT. But I sure wish I could discuss this with someone rational and objective and knowledgable, rather than all alone. Given my sensitivity to drugs.
Pain relievers typically have a NNT very close to one. Your side effects may vary.
With those hit lists of side effects – and after having watched my own father suffering from dementia after years of taking statins etc. – I would say that my NNT is 1.