Robert Lustig is an American physician and researcher who has written extensively about how our modern food environment is poisoning us. His 2012 book “Fat Chance” was a New York Times bestseller. He recently came out with a new book, “Metabolical”, in which he lays out in detail the science of how and why modern processed foods destroy our health. He also explains why the food industry, along with our governments and co-opted scientists and dieticians, are doing their best to keep us eating things that make us fat and diabetic and that cause us to die prematurely.
In this interview I talk to Robert about what it is specifically that makes processed foods so unhealthy, and why there are such strong vested interests involved in getting us to eat unhealthy foods. We also discuss what can be done, both at an individual level and a societal level, to reverse the health crisis wrought by processed foods.
You can watch the interview here.
2 thoughts on “Why our food is killing us, with Dr. Robert Lustig”
Hi Sebastian,
I think there’s a number of things that need straightening out:
1) The issue of fibre: There are some in the carnivore community who claim that fibre is not necessary at all. These videos explain their views quite well. What do you think of their arguments?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGbpOtg9TQI&list=WL&index=4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SYgtNG71j0&list=WL&index=5
2) Should processed meat (Salami, sausages/hotdogs etc) be treated the same as other processed foods, especially if they are very low in carbs/added sugars? Again, Dr Ken Berry has an insight into this question: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AmS4aMvKcWY&list=WL&index=6
3) In terms of digestion, doesn’t eating a potato or a candy bar both end up as glucose molecules in the GIT and therefore shouldn’t the goal be keto instead of low carb? What if you eat low carb but high fat, wouldn’t that be worse (from a biochemical point of view) than a moderate carb-low fat diet because of insulin/lipogenesis effect?
Lastly I was wondering if you had any advice out there for people who have a lot of sugar cravings – do you recommend any alternatives/snacks? Thats the hardest problem for me when doing a keto/low carb diet.
That was a very interesting discussion, but one thing that struck me was Dr. Lustig’s claim that dietary fibre was essential for the health of our gut bacteria. I recalled a lecture by Dr. Paul Mason (link below) in which he cited studies that indicated that fibre was not required in a healthy diet.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqUO4P9ADI0&t=24s
It would be interesting to have your views on what Dr. Mason argued.