David Grimes is a physician in the UK who developed an interest in vitamin D decades ago, after he realized that his darker skinned and less sun exposed patients were especially prone to illness. He’s written multiple books on vitamin D and its central role in immune function. He believes that the main thing predisposing people to severe outcomes when they become infected with covid-19 is vitamin D deficiency, and argues that many of the people who died of covid-19 could have been saved, if only greater efforts had been made to ensure that they had sufficient levels of vitamin D in their blood streams.
In this conversation I talk to David about how he first came to develop an interest in vitamin D and why our immune systems have evolved to be so dependent on it. We then go through the evidence favouring its use in the current pandemic, from the observational data to the randomized trials. And finally we go through the practical details surrounding vitamin D supplementation, such as what doses are reasonable, whether it matters if you get it from the sun or from a capsule, and how frequently vitamin D supplements should be taken.
You can watch the interview here.
Please support my work by becoming a patron. Your support is what allows me to dedicate time to producing new content. Regardless of whether you can contribute a lot or a little, it all makes a difference – the more patrons I have, the more of my time I am able to dedicate to this work. As a bonus, patrons get:
- Access to all the interesting discussions happening in my private forum.
- A private podcast feed with full-length versions of all the interviews I do.
- The ability to send me direct messages (I always respond to patrons).
20 thoughts on “Vitamin D and covid-19, with Dr. David Grimes”
Transcript please, a 1-hr video can’t be searched or researched for confirmation.
second
Agree
Thank you. Dr. Grimes is my new hero. I’m 62 and was diagnosed with MS at 36. Through DIY research into diet, changes in lifestyle, exercise and time outdoors I was symptom free within a year and have remained so. I supplement with D3 and K2 because though I am outside, not perhaps sufficient. When things started to happen in 2020 I was very much aware of what supplements I wanted to be sure I and friends and family would get, and to get outdoor exercise in nature. I very much appreciate the work you are doing and the guests you have included.
Same here! Plus a healthy diet of course… Thank you again Dr Rushwprth for this excellent content.
I wonder how many doctors with dark skins could have been saved if they’d taken Vit D early 2020?
Hela min familj har ätit D-vitamin i över 20 år. Säsongsvarierat med start i november med 2000 IE/dag som sakta ökades till 6000IE /dag från jan-maj. Det lite märkliga är att ingen varit förkyld eller liknande sedan dess. Bevisar kanske inget men rätt fascinerande.
Thank you for that, both of you.
Dr Grimes’ tale of the three doctors taking the initiative to safeguard their colleagues was striking. Presumably the government and NHS were just sitting twiddling their thumbs. Or worse.
When I was a little boy in Britain our parents gave us cod liver oil in winter.
WKPD tells me “According to the United States Department of Agriculture, a tablespoon (… 14.8 mL) of cod liver oil contains … 34 μg (1360 IU) of vitamin D.” It tasted pretty foul; some families preferred to take it in capsules. I wonder when the habit died out.
It’s willful ignorance. Our government should get out of the picture and let our scientists and doctors direct treatment.
You missed a significant downside of using vitamin D. People, and in particular the useless elederly will live longer and consume valuble resources in vain.
Giving cattle calcefediol make perfectly sense as you can sell the meat. Not so with the elderly.
(sorry but I’m so mentally exhausted after theese two years)
Know exactly how you feel , Rolf. Still, if too many folks take Vit. D in preference to the jab, the Gumint can always make the sale of vitamin C, D and Zinc illegal.
/sarc
Hi Rolf- It isn’t only the elderly who are useless! I am 77 and am the one questioning the narrative and trying to bring dissenting voices to the attention of my children, grandchildren and great-grandchild… also, if we are taking Vit D3 hopefully we are healthy and not a burden on our health services.
Keep sane
Excellent coverage by Dr Grimes. Facts of vitamin D (hormon)that every human being should be aware of.
Not even doctors seem be informed?
Med school emphasizes rickets and severe D-deficiency, but not nutrition for optimal health. Allopaths are in the treatment business, not the health business, with some exceptions.
Thankyou so much for the Vit D podcast. It explains so well the reasons why people with darker skins and the obese have been affected disproportionately by Covid 19. The tragedy is that more wasn’t allowed to be done to spread this information with disastrous results.
Dr. David Grimes mentions in an article (“Can we learn anything from the experience of Malaysia and Indonesia?”) that vaccines may increase the danger from infections because of reduction in levels of 25OHD. I agree with him that far, but I don’t agree with him that there is necessarily a cumulative impact from repeat vaccinations, because the data shows that 25OHD levels tend to rise after a drop during the acute phase of an infection. I see cumulative risk from the acute phase of the immune response post-vaccination _followed by a subsequent infection_. This risk will be repeated with each vaccination. Obviously, it will be worse in winter.
This is especially important for those who are D-deficient or D-insufficient before vaccination, which is 75% of the world population. Obviously, the danger is greater for the D-deficient than for the D-insufficient.
If 25OHD levels were about 20 ng/ml, then they might plunge to 16 ng/ml during the acute phase of the immune response post-vaccination. If that person were to be infected during the acute phase with any virus or bacteria, D-levels might again plunge to 11 ng/ml, which is severely D-deficient, for which the prognosis would be poor.
And there are also drops in zinc levels when any immune event like vaccination or infection occurs during the acute phase, with similar dangers to D-deficiency.
The elderly are particularly at risk for zinc and 25OHD deficiency, which compromises their immune systems.
I don’t know about the UK or the rest of Europe, but calcifediol (aka “25OHD”) is available by prescription in the US (brand name “Rayaldee”).
Calcifediol may be ordered online (brand name “Fortaro”). Delivery was 3-5 days for me.
Fortaro’s cost is $25 per bottle of thirty 10-mcg tabs.
Rayaldee’s cost is $1200 per bottle of thirty 30-mcg tabs.
https://www.drugs.com/price-guide/rayaldee
There are multiple trials where vit D supplementation didn’t have the desired outcome, despite the correlation with high levels and good health status for a variety of conditions
Simple. Catching some rays doesn’t just produce vitamin D. Sun avoiders in, yes, Sweden die young. doi: 10.1111/joim.12251
So you’re saying that supplementing with D3 didn’t help people with high 25OHD levels? Is this an important point?