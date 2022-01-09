Covid: Vaccine vs infection myocarditis risk

It’s been clear that the Pfizer and Moderna covid vaccines cause myocarditis for some time. What hasn’t been clear, though, is whether the risk of myocarditis after vaccination is greater than it is after infection. If the risk after infection is even greater than it is after vaccination, then a pretty good case can be made for not worrying too much about vaccine induced myocarditis, under the assumption that almost everyone who doesn’t get vaccinated is sooner or later going to get covid, and thereby be exposed to the risk of post-infection myocarditis.
If, on the other hand, the risk is greater after vaccination, then a more careful weighing of risks needs to be done. For the large segments of the population that face infinitesimal personal risk from covid-19 (basically everyone under 40 years of age who is not overweight and who doesn’t have any underlying health issues), even a small risk of serious disease from the vaccines could be enough to tip the scales in favour of not vaccinating.
And myocarditis is a serious disease, make no mistake. Lately, I’ve been hearing this sentence alot: “but the myocarditis caused by the covid vaccines is mild!”. I’d never heard of “mild” myocarditis pre-covid. Pre-covid, myocarditis was always considered a serious disease. What the people saying this mean is that the patients admitted to hospital with myocarditis after vaccination are usually able to go home after a few days, and don’t generally end up in an ICU. Which is true.
But we don’t say that most heart attacks are “mild” just because they don’t result in a stay in an ICU, and just because the patient is usually able to leave the hospital within a week. A heart attack is a heart attack, and is by definition serious. The same goes for myocarditis. Our heart muscles are not very good at repairing themselves, and it is impossible to know today the extent to which an episode of vaccine induced myocarditis increases the person’s future risk of serious long-term complications, such as chronic heart failure or atrial fibrillation.
So, myocarditis is always serious, regardless of whether it puts you in an ICU or not, and we need to know whether the risk of myocarditis caused by the vaccines is greater than the risk caused by infection.
Thankfully, a study was recently published in Nature Medicine that helps us to answer that question. What the researchers did was to gather data from everyone in the UK over the age of 16 who was vaccinated against covid-19 between December 2020 and August 2021. This works out to about 40 million people (more than half the UK population). For this massive cohort, data was then gathered on myocarditis events and on positive covid tests. 8% of the 40 million people had a positive covid test during the study period. The objective of the study was to see what the risk of myocarditis was within 28 days of vaccination vs infection, and relate that to the background rate of myocarditis.
There is one big problem with taking the numbers in this study at face value, and that is that it used a positive covid test as the indicator for covid infection. But we know that up to half of all covid-infections are asymptomatic, and on top of that there is an unkown number of people who have symptoms but don’t take the test. So the true number of infections is likely to be at least twice as high as the test-confirmed infections. This creates an unfair comparison when comparing with the vaccines, because we know about everyone who gets the vaccine. There aren’t lots of people who have been secretly vaccinated, and aren’t included in the statistics. So whatever risk rate we get for myocarditis after infection should probably be halved, to more accurately reflect reality.
Anyway, let’s get to the results.
The first thing that is important to note is that the relative risk of myocarditis after vaccination vs infection appears to vary massively depending on how old you are. Among people over the age of 40, there was no sign that the vaccines increased risk of myocarditis at all. A positive covid-19 test, on the other hand, increased the risk 12-fold in this group. So for people over the age of 40, the risk of myocarditis after infection was much higher than the risk after vaccination.
Among people between 16 and 40 years of age, however, the situation was very different. In this group, the 28 day risk of getting myocarditis after a positive covid-test was “only” increased four-fold. The risk after the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine was increased two-fold, while the risk after the first dose of the Moderna vaccine increased four-fold.
Let’s remember that the the covid test is probably only catching half, at best, of all infections, so the real risk increase after infection is more like two-fold, not four-fold. In other words, in people under 40, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine causes roughly the same number of cases of myocarditis as an actual covid infection, while the first dose of the Moderna vaccine causes roughly twice as many cases of myocarditis.
Ok, so let’s get to the second dose. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine increased the risk of myocarditis three-fold, while the risk after the second dose of the Moderna vaccine was increased 21-fold!
It’s safe to conclude here that the decision, a few months back, by authorities in many European countries to put a hold on giving the Moderna vaccine to anyone under the age of 30 was wise. One thing that is clear is that the second dose, of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, increases risk substantially when compared with the risk seen after the first dose. Which really begs the question how smart it is to recommend a third dose to people under the age of 40. It’s reasonable to think that the third dose might increase the risk of myocarditis even further.
One thing that is clear from the data in this study is that there is a strong age gradient, with risk of myocarditis after vaccination increasing massively with decreasing age. In fact, for the youngest group (16-29 years), the risk of myocarditis after getting the second dose of the Moderna vaccine was increased 74-fold!
Considering that decreasing age also means decreasing risk of a bad outcome from covid (including decreasing risk of myocarditis after covid), it is reasonable to think that there is an inflection point at which the harms of vaccination outweigh the benefits. On top of that, there is evidence that increasing the number of doses increases the risk of myocarditis. With those two factors in mind, it’s my measured opinion that giving boosters to healthy young people, and especially to children, is nuts. On top of that, many, if not most, young adults and children have already had covid, and therefore have as good immunity as it’s possible to get, so boosting literally exposes them to risk of harm without any possibility of benefit. When the benefits of vaccination are zero, any non-zero risk is unacceptable.
51 thoughts on “Covid: Vaccine vs infection myocarditis risk”
Thanks Sebastian…I agree with your findings . I was wondering have you reviewed the Novavax vaccine study report yet.
Thank you and happy new year.
It’s next on my to-do-list!
Thank you and really looking forward to your findings.
Thank you so much. I’ve been looking desperately for someone to review Novavax and risk of adverse reactions. I would much prefer to have no vaccine, however I live in a country where it may soon be forced on me and I may not be able to find arrangements to escape before then. I would be so, so very grateful for an expert review on Novavax.
“even a small risk of serious disease from the vaccines could be enough to tip the scales in favour of not vaccinating.”
You are basing your calculus solely on the risk of myocarditis and not other risks from the vaccine drugs, which may not be as well defined as myocarditis.
You are also glossing over the “benefits” of the vaccine drugs, when in fact there is good evidence that these drugs have no net benefit for patients of ANY AGE.
In the only controlled study I’m aware of, published in the NEJM, as many people died in the Pfizer vaccine drug group as died in the control/placebo arm. And a fraction of a 1% benefit in mild or moderate symptoms only. This justifies an emergency intervention with an experimental drug?
Risk benefit of any intervention must take into account risks, benefits, and alternatives. Vaccine drugs = possibly devastating and very common long-term adverse effects, short and medium side adverse effects which go well beyond myocarditis, and strong evidence of ZERO important benefit for anyone, young or old.
Sebastian, you have seemed to be a rational person up to this point but as far as a clear-eyed approach to these drugs, you’ve consumed the Kool-Aid.
WAKE UP.
Concurring… seeing a lot of good fearful scientists back down from this massive death shot. I say we strap down any unwilling “clients” and give them the jab in a sterile enclosed green room with the warden (doctor) there to safely observe them….. is that not so different from the induced fear we are producing now?
His comments relate solely to myocarditis so your criticism in this case is unfair!
My thoughts exactly. If the “critics” have looked at all of Sebastian’s postings, they will find that their criticisms are indefensible.
I chose J&J for myself for this reason. i strongly believe it is a better choice for men under 40.
Booster? Still undecided, but most likely I will skip it…
One other thing, not mentioned here, is about aspiration of the needle during vaccination. But the study is from the UK where they apparently do not aspirate.
Dr John Campbell on YouTube has spoken plenty about the need for aspiration to avoid unintentional injection into the blood stream which is believed to cause both myocardities and blood clots ( after experiments on mice l…
Agree with you about aspiration. A Danish study compared Denmark (aspiration) with Norway (non-aspiration) and found that myocarditis/pericarditis were 2.4 times higher in Norway…
I’m very envious you got a choice of vaccine! Here in the UK most doctors’ attitude is “Shut up, you’ll get what you’re given and be grateful” – which is why I was holding out for some good news on Novavax. But now I think it’s increasingly unlikely that it will even be licenced for use in the UK 🙁
I would love a discussion about this aspiration issue.
I am a nurse in the US. My job does not require me to give subQ injections and I did not administer any of the vaccines to anyone.
I distinctly recall being told in nursing school about 12 years ago that “evidence based research” indicated that aspiration was no longer recommended.
Since I don’t practice in an area that does these I have never spent the time looking it up but honestly it seems necessary to me. The only risk associated with aspiration appears to be the slightest risk for mild transient tissue bruising with the slight needle movement associated with aspiration.
The thing that almost everyone seems to miss in this regard (even doctors and experts) is this:
Even if a person is at highish risk from myocarditis after contracting Covid itself, in any given year, only a relatively small number of people will actually contract Covid (and some people will potentially go decades without contracting it – case in point, my wife has not had influenza in the 25 years we’ve known each other), and therefore, the exposure risk is relatively low on a population-wide basis.
However, if we insist on vaccinating everyone, a far larger number of people will end up with myocarditis in any given year, even if the risk ratio is lower from the vaccine, than if we had simply exposed them to the risk of contracting the disease itself.
Please correct me if I’m wrong about this, but I’ve run the calculations several times, and the risk from the vaccines seems far higher according to those calculations.
Of course, if the risk from the vaccines is higher, then we’re really in trouble!
No, you are not wrong. That is exactly the point. Also: Age over 40 is a far too gross classification. You have to have many sub-classes to make valid statements. Beginning with: men / women / overweight / not overweight / existing sicknesses / no existing sicknesses etc. etc. By far the most egregious error: “over 40” or “over 60″ lumps together people age 87 with heart conditions with healthy people age 70 or healthy people age 50… Last not least: 1) Evidently protection against a serious illness with covid-19 last at most 6 month. After booster shots – see newest data Israel – it disappears even faster. Compare this to natural immunity which seems to last far longer. So, with repeated booster shots every 4 or 6 month, you have an ever increasing risk of adverse effects of all kinds. In contrast to natural immunity, where – basically – you are done with 1 infection for – probably – several years. 2) 28 days is far too short for valid statements. See American Heart Association: ‘Abstract 10712: Mrna COVID Vaccines Dramatically Increase Endothelial Inflammatory Markers and ACS Risk as Measured by the PULS Cardiac Test: a Warning.’… “We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.” The warning applies to these adverse effects coming into effect over serveral years…
Yes, and the other factor that concerns me in these comparisons is the assumption that it’s either/or vaccine or infection. Since the vaccine is far from 100% effective, and has a very limited duration of action, this isn’t valid. What is the risk to those who get the vaccine and then go on to develop covid? The only valid way to study this is to take everyone who is vaccinated, compare to everyone who isn’t, and see how many have ended up with myocarditis ( or whatever other end point we want to evaluate) at the end of a defined period of time.
Do you have the absolute numbers of the risk of getting vaccine induced and infection induced myocarditis depending on age and number of doses given? How many million doses of vaccine needs to be given to cause one case of myocarditis?
I hear a lot that the probability of going to hospital is greater if vaccinated than having covid infection in young people – Is this true? Does omicron change things significantly with respect to this and the chance of myocarditis from omicron relative to delta?
What is the absolute risk of Myocarditis after vaccination for those <40?
I skimmed through the report but was only really able to see that myocarditis is much lower risk for younger people than older people. So is the increased Myocarditis risk for younger people so low it can be ignored (not for Moderna obviously). Is a doubling a significant risk?
This is particularly the case since we know a main argument for healthy U40s to get vaccinated is the altruistic motive or benefitting society rather than the purely selfish motive of protecting my self that applies to 60+ diabetics like me. We already know that we are asking young people to do me and my parents a big favour by getting vaccinated.
2 other points. Are historic records of myocarditis for the young a reliable source of comparison? (I presume there was no control group). It strikes me as something almost guaranteed not to be diagnosed well in the very rare cases for young people who might now show symptoms as easily as older patients? So is the doubling/quadrupling actually happening or just highlighting previous under recognition.
The pro-vaccination argument for u40s has weakened throughout the last 12 months and I don't see myocarditis as being a significant factor in that however one intreprets the paper (though thanks for having done so). The kill rate of Covid continues to fall (plummets with Omicron) so the threat of Covid is less and less. The protection from infection or reinfection or from passing virus on for vaccines continues to fall, and the virus spreads so much better now, so the altruistic gain is less than it ever was.
So we are left with a purely selfish decision whether to vaccinate or not and bogus anti-libertarian arguments. If people of my age are stupid enough not to vaccinate that really is their problem but their choice.
“Stupid”?
Do the post infection figures take into account previous vaccinations?
As I read it, the study was only on people who’d been vaccinated. So all the infections would be post-vaccination. Does it follow that the post-infection risk in an unvaccinated person would be the same? Might not the prior vaccination have changed the risk?
8% of the study population had a known covid infection during the period. Roughly 80% of those infections happened pre-vaccination.
That was my question too. I wish the study compared myocarditis of covid infections of unvaccinated people vs vaccinated people. I’m wondering if say you had covid, then had the two jabs, does risk go up each time you have jabs? Is it cumulative? I had covid at the very beginning. Then the 2 jabs. Didn’t think I needed any jabs bc of prior infection but as we know, that idea seems to have been cancelled. My country has v passports for restaurants, gyms etc and to travel so I got the 2 jabs to have a life. But I’m very worried about the long-term effects. After second jab (Pfizer) I did have acute pain between shoulders on second night. And did have severe flu like symptoms after both jabs. I definitely do not want boosters.
Hi Sebastian,
Have you changed/updated your views on “long covid” especially in these omicron days?
I think this is over simplified and possibly too trusting of bad data.
In the UK if someone was taken ill within 14 days of a vaccination, they would be counted as unvaccinated. If at some stage in their hospital stay they tested positive for Covid then they would be recorded as myocarditis from the virus when it could have been from vaccine.
If they are taken ill 20 days afterwards it would probably not be linked under any circumstances.
Neither of these scenarios is at all unlikely.
The only way we could tell would be if there were control groups in the “ongoing” trials and in society. And there aren’t.
Actually, there is (at least) this control group of unvaccinated people who regularly report their health status (https://www.vaxcontrolgroup.com/), so even Covid infections and myocarditis should show up here.
I have seen the view in several places that you repeat in the first paragraph of your blog, that if myocarditis risk from the virus exceeds the same risk from the vaccine, that the myocarditis risk can effectively be ignored in coming to a judgment about whether or not to vaccinate. Such a view suffers from at least 3 fundamental flaws.
1. The risk benefit balance which needs to be addressed will vary in its result depending upon the individual, so general conclusions cannot be drawn. The most obvious important variable to illustrate that seems to be age (although it might just be a marker). It does appear that many of the risks and benefits of both COVID and the injections vary markedly with age.
2. The second flaw is that while you are necessarily and certainly exposed to the vaccine myocarditis risk UPON VACCINATION, someone is only exposed to the risk of myocarditis from the virus ONLY IF you become ill because of the virus. Since the risk of getting ill is not at all certain, a direct comparison is simply invalid. It also assumes the issue as a binary choice: vaxxed or vaccine-free. This ignores the effect of the many effective treatments and prophylactic steps that can be taken, but are being ignored by the “narrative”. And finally, it ignores the probability that the virus will in effect “go away”, become endemic, diminish in its severity and so on over time. oMicron might be an example of this:time will tell. You are stuck with the effects of a shot forever.
3. The only way to treat properly and compare the risks from COVID versus the risk from the vaccine is to look at all risks on both sides of the inevitable risk-benefit balance. This is certainly not to say that such a balance exercise is easy, but it is the only way to compare the risks meaningfully. Cherry-picking your risk to evaluate is a Pharma tactic to arrive at a desired answer.
Ignoring for the moment flaws 1 and 2, lets consider an example that illustrates flaw 3. Let us assume (it pretty much is certain to be true anyway) that COVID and the vaccines have a number of ways of harming those exposed. Those harms can come in various forms and severities, of course. From death through life-changing, lifelong harm to much more minor and perhaps short term injury. But again to simplify, let us just focus on death. (Not necessarily the worst harm, in my opinion but clearly definable). To make a valid comparison between deaths caused by the vaccines and deaths caused by COVID, you must consider deaths of all types that are caused by both “options”.
The approach you advocate is interestingly the approach that Pharma uses to sell statins. Their advertorial “science” papers, marketing their drugs to naive medics almost always focus on the cardiac “event” risks only and choose to ignore other harms (or benefits) deaths/risks from other causes. In risk analysis (which is what you and they are doing) one of the early and most important steps is to define the boundary of the system you are analysing.
One of the best summations of Jab/C19 risk I have read in the last 2 years.
Recent trials (in Japan) appear to discount the idea of asymptomatic transmission.
Also, the lack of training all these hordes of ‘jabbers’ received, points to the possibility that many injections are inadvertently IV instead of the intended IM. (They are not trained to aspirate.) So the side-effects could be partially, or even all, due to the stuff going into a vein and thus spreading quickly to organs.
This is unlikely. I was an anaesthetist in UK, and you can only aspirate blood if the needle is in a decent size vein, and there are no decent size veins in the deltoid muscle. If the needle tip does enter a small vein, then aspirating it sucks the vein wall onto the end of the needle and no blood will appear in the syringe. This is a common problem in babies veins.
not so nice results in the final conclusion for people under 40… considering that now they even start to vaccinate the children all over the world.
Sebastian, thankyou for highlighting the issue again.
Cases of myocarditis and pericarditis also disproportionately affect males. In the Hong Kong study of 12-17 year olds, it was 87.88% males as opposed to 12.12% females.
(Sebastian’s piece didn’t specifically address the gender imbalance.)
The paper in Nature also shows the gender disparity, but to a much lesser extent, with the increased risk for males being in the region of 2x or 3x.
But we can perhaps postulate that all males under 40 are, at the very least, double as likely to experience this adverse outcome compared to females.
If the risk for all 12-40 year olds after second shot is multiplied x3 for Pfizer, and x21 for Moderna, then what is the increased risk for males only??
And the data strongly suggests that the risk for males under-18 is elevated even further….
Without any benefit.
And in a rational world, why would you even consider rolling out to the under 12’s….?
Nature only looked at risk in the 1-28 day period. Does the risk return to baseline 28 days after receipt of shot? Of course, it does not….
A study that followed a cohort for, say, 6 months, would undoubtedly find a much greater incidence.
As has been noted, this is just one type of adverse outcome, that has become highlighted because of its very apparent nature, and often visible sudden onset.
Minor quibble: “Nature” and “Nature Medicine” are different publications, though coming from the same parent organization.
I believe they have updated their pre print from the original to include sex stratification in addition to age.
Young men particularly worse off.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.12.23.21268276v1.full.pdf
Happy new year! Ive started reading your book on Covid- wonderful resource esp from a Swedish perspective. Thank you.
but myocarditis is worse after vaccination than after covid infection; see https://www.facebook.com/Hexeen/videos/1089101318527921
Is there evidence to indicate that the risk factors for myocarditis differ between vaccine and virus? For instance, is a person with multiple comorbidities at high(er) risk in both cases and is a healthy person at low(er) risk in both cases?
Thank you so much for the good explanations, easy to understand. What a pity that our self proclaimed health authorities want to destroy lives. Thank you for being a real physician and spending the time to put the puzzle pieces together of the big picture.
BTW I also loved the video with the low carb doctor, his very kind and loving description of his wife, being large, small and medium, made me smile all day! I too am like his wifey and found that that limiting carbs and increasing vegetables and healthy fats very healing.
The experts can’t even agree on what it means to be “vaccinated” yet: Natural… jabs 2, 3, 4… Brand, X, Y. Z…
I think I’ll stick with drinking my urine while having my palm read.
Lol…thanks I needed that !
The vaccine does not prevent infection. Omicron is everywhere. Is there more risk of myocarditis to the vaccinated who get infected post vaccination?
I read somewhere that, after making the proper adjustments to the numbers on both sides of the equation, the fatality rate for the vaccine vs. the virus is 2 : 1 for 20 year-olds, and 6 : 1 for those over age 75.
Would hydroxychloroquin or Invermectin, given appropriately in the early stages of Covid, reduce the risk of myocarditis ?
The premise of this analysis is that the vaccines work. In other words, the assumption is that the vaccines prevent COVID-19 in an absolute manner – 100% effective. I’m not even sure the effectiveness is greater than 0%.
Agree. Signs of vax negative effectiveness now appearing in several countries.
Omicron infection appears to cause mild clinical symptoms that are restricted to the upper respiratory tract, and are self-limiting. It has been dubbed a de facto live attenuated vaccine by some.
Though the possibility that it may yet have an unidentified sting in the tale, should not be discounted.
But if things are as they appear to be, and Omicron becomes ubiquitous, then all bets are off.
Benefit/risk will no longer be the required calculation, because there will be no benefit.
Very interesting; however your first paragraph misses the fact that the vaccines impart no immunity so the vaccinated are as likely to catch covid in any case therefore any risk from the vaccines is in addition to and not instead of the risk from the virus.
THAT’S A GOOD POINT!!!
Fantastic piece as always!
I work in the US at a large, well known electrophysiology and cath lab. I can attest that I NEVER heard any cardiologist refer to myocarditis as mild. Never.
This goes especially for young people. Before this vaccine fiasco, any cardiologist standing bedside to a 22 year old with myocarditis would have been quite concerned and asking a whole host of questions.
I point out one correction: none of us heard myocarditis referred to as mild until AFTER the vaccines rolled out and not, as you say, after Covid began to spread. The people who wanted us to believe that the vaccines were safe and effective for everyone and therefore “mandate-able” introduced that term. And no one in health care pushed back on the lie.
40 years old is just a number. Do you have any idea what biological/clinical process can explain this huge difference in susceptibility to myocarditis?
Two “possible” scenarios that I have seen Michael Yeadon and others kick around:
1 – All batches / lots are not the same. Some batches have been discovered to be way more lethal than other batches which seem to be less noticeably impactful. The research on this is via deepdive review of CDC and Euro data.
2 – Not all doses within a batch are the same. Change the potencies of any given vaccine as well as the ratio of full dose to placebo to hide the lethality so that it does not blow up the mass psychositic trance.
Each / both fit well with the (conspiracy) hypothesis that “emergency use” is really code for “phase-3 trial / experiment that in order to provide what the Vaccine Industrial Complex needs in terms of determining dose-lethality levels by age group, dose-morbidity (types of diseases)…..
The atypical and all too obvious rush to vaccinate and/or silence everyone could be an attempt to eliminate the only control group: the unvaccinated, so that there is no evidence with which to compare impacts of the vaccines, a process which is clearly underway in the way that official data are being manipulated and/or hidden completely.
We all need a GP that we have got to know and trust and who is open to us requesting a second opinion. Just recently a prominent figure in the Irish health sector said that we should be appointing more administrators. What we really need is more doctors who can give patients five minutes more of conversation time about their medical concerns before rushing them off with prescriptions.
You are proceeding from the assumption that vaccination, just like a disease, is a one-time act. But this is not the case when you consider 2 doses of injections and an unknown number of boosters. The European Union, for example, has stocked 10 times the population of vaccines. https://ec.europa.eu/info/live-work-travel-eu/coronavirus-response/safe-covid-19-vaccines-europeans_de
Sebastian I enjoy your work .I just have to take issue with your comment that myocarditis is always serious and you have never heard of mild myocarditis.
You have no evidence to support that. The fact is that myocarditis is probably routine and mild in most cases of influenza and other viral illnesses, we just don’t test for it. Just as it is routine to have mild inflammation of most organs like liver,thyroid and gut during a viral illness like influenza. There is no evidence that the mild myocarditis during viral illnesses causes later heart issues. This is selection bias.
Sebastian,
If we were to assume that the early treatments are effective, would they reduce the risk of myocarditis for the infected people over the age of 40?