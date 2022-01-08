The low carb cure, with Dr. David Unwin

David Unwin is a primary care physician in the UK. For the last eight years he’s been running a long term cohort study in his clinic, in which he treats his diabetic patients with a low carb diet. The study has generated massive amounts of useful data on what happens when patients with type 2 diabetes switch to a low carb diet. And the results have been pretty astounding, with patients going in to complete remission from their diabetes (something which was previously thought to be virtually impossible), lowering their blood pressure, improving their cholesterol levels, losing weight, improving their liver and kidney function, and being able to go off drugs that they would otherwise likely have had to stay on for the rest of their lives.

In this podcast, I talk to David about how the study came about and what the low carb intervention that he gives his patients consists of more specifically. We then discuss some of the common criticisms of the low carb diet and why they really aren’t supported by the scientific evidence, and end with a discussion of what doctors and other clinicians who are interested in implementing a low carb diet with their patients can do to make it happen. I enjoyed this conversation a lot and I hope you will too.

You can watch the interview here.

Or, alternatively, you can subscribe to the Sebastian Rushworth MD podcast in your podcast player, in which case this interview and all future interviews I do will automatically download in to your podcast player.

Please support my work by becoming a patron. Your support is what allows me to dedicate time to producing new content. Regardless of whether you can contribute a lot or a little, it all makes a difference – the more patrons I have, the more of my time I am able to dedicate to this work. As a bonus, patrons get:

Access to all the interesting discussions happening in my private forum.

A private podcast feed with full-length versions of all the interviews I do.

The ability to send me direct messages (I always respond to patrons).

You can sign up to be a patron here.