Five christmas book recommendations

I’m taking a break from the blog until the new year, and in light of that I thought I’d recommend some books that have come out in 2021 and that I think are well worth a read over the christmas holidays.
- A hunter gatherer’s guide to the 21st century. This book, written by evolutionary biologists Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying (who also host the excellent Dark Horse podcast), attempts to explain why modern people are so unhealthy, stressed, and dissatisfied with life, by analyzing the many ways in which life in modern civilization differs from the environment that we have evolved to thrive in.
- The clot thickens. British physician Malcolm Kendrick has made it his life’s work to understand what actually causes heart disease, based on the early realization that the traditional cholesterol hypothesis (widely believed by cardiologists everywhere) has more holes in it than Swiss cheese. In this book he distils decades of research and thinking in to a single coherent whole, and explains what the true cause of heart disease is.
- A plague upon our house. American physician and health policy researcher Scott Atlas realized early in the covid pandemic that the broad brush lockdowns that were then being instituted would result in massively more harm than they would ever prevent. He started writing articles on the topic, and in the summer of 2020 this resulted in him being brought in to the heart of the US government, to serve as a special advisor to the president. This book is a first hand account of his experiences in that role.
- The ministry of bodies. This book is a diary of sorts, detailing the last year before retirement of Irish physician Seamus O’Mahony as he worked as a consultant in the medicine wards of a big teaching hospital. The book is both funny and dark, and showcases the absurdity of modern healthcare, from metric driven care, to pharma corruption, to the inability to face death that characterizes modern civilization.
- Covid: why most of what you know is wrong. I’d be remiss not to mention my own book, which came out in early 2021, and is thus now almost a year old. The book was meant to do two things – first teach people how to look at and analyze scientific studies themselves, so that they’re not beholden to other peoples’ interpretations, and second to go through what the scientific evidence in relation to covid acutally shows, since what has been said by the media and by public health officials has often been patently false. I think the book still holds up pretty well almost a year later, with one exception. In the book, I was cautiously optimistic about the vaccines, based on the limited data then available. We now know that the protection they offer is fleeting, and that they can cause serious harms in the form of myocarditis and blood clotting disorders. They certainly aren’t the magic bullets many of us were hoping for.
That’s it for 2021 from me. Over the course of the year, this blog has grown from 10,000 to almost 40,000 followers, and from zero to almost 500 patrons. I am deeply grateful that so many of you find my work valuable and worth supporting. My goal for 2022 is to increase the number of patrons further, to 1,000, which would allow me to cut down my hours at the hospital, and thus be able to spend much more of my time researching, writing, and podcasting. That in turn would allow me to produce more frequent and more deeply researched content. If you haven’t already signed up as a patron, then please help make that vision come true by doing so. You can sign up here.
Merry Christmas and happy new year! Let’s hope 2022 is the year in which sanity returns to public discourse!
32 thoughts on “Five christmas book recommendations”
Sebastian, I have not read the new book by Bernardo Kastrup that was published this August: Science Ideated: The Fall Of Matter And The Contours Of The Next Mainstream Scientific Worldview Underestimated by Bernardo Kastrup. This is one book that I will get to read sometime.
Bernardo’s Why Materialism Is Baloney: How True Skeptics Know There Is No Death and Fathom Answers to Life, the Universe, and Everything is super.
The CDC’s MMWR school mask lynchpin study, which recently came under fire by Zweig in The Atlantic, is being used by many authorities in the US to push mask mandates on the young. In our town of Broomfield, they are requiring masks on 2 year olds, yes two year olds, in a preschool setting. Insane.
I decided to find out the methodology used in the study and emailed Dr.Jehn, the lead author. What I received from her revealed what appears to be an egregious error that actually nullifies the study. I am a retired internist/rheumatologist, not an epidemiologist, so I am skeptical that I am right and she is wrong. Would you be willing to take a look? I would be happy to email you all necessary documentation which would take less than 15”to review.
On EpochTV: American Thought Leaders you can watch an excellent interview with Scott Atlas. Thanks for the reminder to read buy his book. (You need to log in to watch the video – free).
From the description of the video: “To me, it’s unconscionable that a society uses its children as shields for adults. Children do not have a significant risk from this illness… Are we [as] a society, a civilization … going to inject our children with an experimental drug that they don’t have a significant benefit from, to shield ourselves?”
—Dr. Scott Atlas
In this episode, we sit down with public health policy expert Dr. Scott Atlas to discuss the ethics of vaccinating children, especially given that data has shown children do not significantly spread the virus compared to adults.
We also discuss the underlying reasons behind the recent COVID-19 surge in Florida as well as the efficacy of natural immunity.
Dr. Atlas is the author of “A Plague Upon Our House: My Fight at the Trump White House to Stop COVID from Destroying America,” which is set to be released on Nov. 23.”
https://www.theepochtimes.com/dr-scott-atlas-on-vaccine-mandates-for-children-natural-immunity-and-floridas-covid-19-surge_4013490.html
Pandemia by Alex Berenson is terrific, too. It’s a well-researched and engrossing account of the hysteria of the pandemic.
https://abcnews.go.com/amp/Politics/stanford-colleagues-warn-dr-scott-atlas-fosters-falsehoods/story?id=72926212. So sad to politicize medicine. I have enjoyed following you and Peter Attia but now I’m questioning what seems to be your political leanings that defy science. My opinion…bad idea to bring people like Atlas into your series of recommendations. Just stick to facts. Anyone who cowers to Trump science is on the wrong track.
As far as I can tell, Scott Atlas has been sticking to the science, and the attempt to paint him as a ”Trumpist” is pure smear campaign tactics. Lots of people have tried to use the same tactics on me and many others who have been critical of the dominant narrative. As an example, there is the widely spread false claim that the great barrington declaration was some type of ”libertarian” propaganda effort. Covid is not a left wing vs right wing issue.
You are amazing. Thank you for speaking up and combining thoughtful medical practice with in-depth medical research. No doubt English is your ‘second’ language but you employ it more correctly and accessibly than most of us. who speak it natively. Also, you need some kind of nomination for whatever awards are given to those that explain complicated virologic and epidemiologic theory and concepts in an accessible, understandable manner for lay people. Your presentations are not hopelessly simplistic or didactic but manage to convey a lot technical concepts without forcing your readership to understand the latest gene sequences, phenotypes, or bioinformatic analysis. Keep writing…. Please keep writing!!
Thanks for your recommendations! I liked your book except for the last chapter. The Chinese are now laughing out loud when they hear China is authoritarian. They have much more freedom that we do.
You should charge more for what you do. I am signing up for $100 a month and I believe your options only go up to 25.
Wondering about your last paragraph and the years you mention. You start by saying you are wrapping up 2020, then discuss 2021 in the future.
I am writing to tell you this because I follow you as you add a valuable and unique voice to the situation. I will donate to you today!
Thanks! I was writing in a hurry with a two year old causing mayhem in the background, noticed the mistake in the years about thirty seconds after pressing the ”publish” button! 😅 I’ve fixed it here on the website, but unfortunately can’t fix it in the e-mails.
Thank you for your book list and efforts at education without going down the conspiratorial rabbit hole.
However, I think I will skip the Dr. Atlas book. He has taken a medical position and made it a political position. He writes the entire book without footnotes. Here is a review that I think captures it.
“Dr. Atlas is egotistical and misses the opportunity to fully expose the pettiness, incompetency and immorality of the chosen public health leaders and the naive chaotic atmosphere of the Trump administration. The book is poorly edited and extremely repetitive. This review is coming from a conservative who is very critical of the public health leaders who I consider to be both stupid and wicked.”
