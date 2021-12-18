Five christmas book recommendations

I’m taking a break from the blog until the new year, and in light of that I thought I’d recommend some books that have come out in 2021 and that I think are well worth a read over the christmas holidays.

A hunter gatherer’s guide to the 21st century. This book, written by evolutionary biologists Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying (who also host the excellent Dark Horse podcast), attempts to explain why modern people are so unhealthy, stressed, and dissatisfied with life, by analyzing the many ways in which life in modern civilization differs from the environment that we have evolved to thrive in. The clot thickens. British physician Malcolm Kendrick has made it his life’s work to understand what actually causes heart disease, based on the early realization that the traditional cholesterol hypothesis (widely believed by cardiologists everywhere) has more holes in it than Swiss cheese. In this book he distils decades of research and thinking in to a single coherent whole, and explains what the true cause of heart disease is. A plague upon our house. American physician and health policy researcher Scott Atlas realized early in the covid pandemic that the broad brush lockdowns that were then being instituted would result in massively more harm than they would ever prevent. He started writing articles on the topic, and in the summer of 2020 this resulted in him being brought in to the heart of the US government, to serve as a special advisor to the president. This book is a first hand account of his experiences in that role. The ministry of bodies. This book is a diary of sorts, detailing the last year before retirement of Irish physician Seamus O’Mahony as he worked as a consultant in the medicine wards of a big teaching hospital. The book is both funny and dark, and showcases the absurdity of modern healthcare, from metric driven care, to pharma corruption, to the inability to face death that characterizes modern civilization. Covid: why most of what you know is wrong. I’d be remiss not to mention my own book, which came out in early 2021, and is thus now almost a year old. The book was meant to do two things – first teach people how to look at and analyze scientific studies themselves, so that they’re not beholden to other peoples’ interpretations, and second to go through what the scientific evidence in relation to covid acutally shows, since what has been said by the media and by public health officials has often been patently false. I think the book still holds up pretty well almost a year later, with one exception. In the book, I was cautiously optimistic about the vaccines, based on the limited data then available. We now know that the protection they offer is fleeting, and that they can cause serious harms in the form of myocarditis and blood clotting disorders. They certainly aren’t the magic bullets many of us were hoping for.

That’s it for 2021 from me. Over the course of the year, this blog has grown from 10,000 to almost 40,000 followers, and from zero to almost 500 patrons. I am deeply grateful that so many of you find my work valuable and worth supporting. My goal for 2022 is to increase the number of patrons further, to 1,000, which would allow me to cut down my hours at the hospital, and thus be able to spend much more of my time researching, writing, and podcasting. That in turn would allow me to produce more frequent and more deeply researched content. If you haven’t already signed up as a patron, then please help make that vision come true by doing so. You can sign up here.

Merry Christmas and happy new year! Let’s hope 2022 is the year in which sanity returns to public discourse!