Seamus O’Mahony is an Irish physician who’s written a trilogy of books that explore the varied ways in which modern medicine is broken. The first book, “The way we die now”, discusses how the movement of death in to hospitals in the modern era and a culture of denial around mortality has resulted in horrendous overtreatment of dying patients up until the very moment of death, which robs them and their families of the chance to say goodbye and experience the “good death” that everyone hopes for but few are able to experience.
The second book, “Can medicine be cured?”, showcases how medicine has come to be dominated by vested interests and perverse incentives, from medical research that has been corrupted by pharmaceutical companies and a metric driven culture that causes medical scientists to produce an endless stream of useless papers, to hospitals that are run like factories, in which any value that can’t be quantified in numbers and measured is ignored.
The third book, “The ministry of bodies”, is a sort of diary, which showcases just how inhumane modern healthcare has become, towards both healthcare staff and patients (and somehow manages to make you laugh at the same time).
In this podcast, I talk to Seamus O’Mahony about his three books and what motivated him to write them. You can watch it here.
Please support my work by becoming a patron.
- Access to all the interesting discussions happening in my private forum.
- A private podcast feed with full-length versions of all the interviews I do.
- The ability to send me direct messages (I always respond to patrons).
8 thoughts on “Why medicine is broken, with Seamus O’Mahony”
I see from another piece written by Mr O’Mahony last year about Govt lockdown restrictions ‘But none has talked of defying these restrictions. There is an acceptance, both among the bereaved and in society at large, that there is no alternative. They are angry with the virus, not the government’. People are either angry at the virus or the government. The media largely dictates which it is that gets the blame for the havoc caused by the Govt’s reaction to Covid 19 (which actually may well have been around since 2018)!
Now they are angry with the “antivaxxers” (which includes those of us who have 12+ vaccines for various diseases, but not this one, and are against vaccine mandates.)
You damn anti-vaxxers, you are the reason my covid vaccine doesn’t work.
[Sarcasm mode set to max, I’m an organic human and I intend to stay that way].
My poor husband died 2 weeks ago from bowel cancer which had spread to his lymph nodes and liver.
He died 10 weeks after being diagnosed and having a bowel resection.
He was an analyst, knew he was dying and did not want a “death by a thousand cuts”. He was given to believe that chemotherapy would give him a few months to be with his family over Christmas but when he was discharged into the care of the local hospice after only one chemotherapy session the oncologist admitted that he knew the chemotherapy would probably cause more harm than good. If he had been told that at the outset he wouldn’t have agreed to it. We did our best with the time left but it we were overwhelmed by emergency admissions into hospital and myself having to battle with hospital staff for him to have adequate pain relief and basic nursing care.
Because the hospital doctors refused to admit that he was at the stage of end of life care the hospice had him for only 3 days which wasn’t long enough to control his pain and other distressing symptoms.
He died in dreadful pain and distress and I am left with the most awful images of that evening.
If I find myself in a similar position I’ll tape my head into a bag of nitrogen and end it while I can.
Dear JM
I am not able to pass by without commenting on your sad experience. I cannot know exactly the depth of your hurt as I have not experienced the loss of a dearly loved spouse, however over 30yrs ago I lost my younger sister at age 33 in very similar circumstances, so your anger and frustration I have experienced. My working life from which I have just retired involved records management here in Australia; these situations are fairly commonplace I have often seen them during the archiving process. What I have learned is to check everything for myself, be selective regarding treatment you will cop a bit of flack i.e. we do not like patients to check this or other, but you will have a better outcome and be settled in your decision. It will be hard for you but I hope for some peace and happiness for you in the future. Revelation 21:3&4 a Bible help.
Readers may be interested in resources (medical, legal, practical) that help people shift their perspective and culture to deal in a more balanced way with dying such as https://compassionateottawa.ca/resources/ Obviously whats available will differ in each region of the world.
A quote: “A community that recognizes that all natural cycles of sickness and health, birth and death, and love and loss, occur every day within the orbits of its institutions and regular activities.”
Have you ever commented on CoQ10 as a supplement?
Dear Sebastian
Can you look into interviewing Dr. Suzanne Humphries, she wrote the book Dissolving Illusions.
The book is an in depth look at the lies that have been told about the role of vaccines and pharmaceuticals in defeating so much disease.
I know it is really really hard to believe that pharma, Doctors and the science men might tell lies about their products in order to line their own pockets (whilst killing people along the way) but try to kep an open mind.
From the book overview-
‘Today, we are told that medical interventions increased our lifespan and single-handedly prevented masses of deaths. But is this really true? Dissolving Illusions details facts and figures from long-overlooked medical journals, books, newspapers, and other sources. Using myth-shattering graphs, this book shows that vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical interventions are not responsible for the increase in lifespan and the decline in mortality from infectious diseases. If the medical profession could systematically misinterpret and ignore key historical information, the question must be asked, “What else is ignored and misinterpreted today?”Perhaps the best reason to know our history is so that the worst parts are never repeated. ‘
A presentation by Dr Humphries