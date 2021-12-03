Covid-19: a new look at vitamin D

I’ve written about vitamin D as a potential treatment for covid-19 a couple of times before. In September of 2020 I wrote about a Spanish randomized trial that showed a massive reduction in ICU admissions in hospitalized patients treated with 25-hydroxyvitamin D (a part-activated form of vitamin D). However, that study had some major weaknesses – it was completely unblinded and it was small. In other words, although the results were promising, they hardly constituted conclusive proof of a benefit.
Then, in January, I wrote about a much larger double-blind Brazilian trial that failed to show any benefit when hospitalized patients were treated with vitamin D. For many in the mainstream medical community, this study constituted conclusive proof that vitamin D is ineffective as a treatment for covid-19. However, participants in the trial weren’t given vitamin D until late in the disease course, and unlike in the previous Spanish study, they were given regular vitamin D, not the part-activated form used in the Spanish study. Since it takes several days for regular vitamin D to become activated and usable by the body, the study was more or less designed to fail from the start – whether intentionally or unintentionally. There was no realistic chance that it was ever going to show a benefit, even if one exists.
So, when I last wrote about vitamin D, in January, it was still unclear whether it had any role in the treatment of covid-19 or not. Well, has anything changed since then?
Let’s start by taking a look at the observational data. Although the randomized trials of vitamin D have been few and far between, there has been a massive amount of observational data produced. In recent months, two meta-analyses of cohort studies have been published that look at the relationship between vitamin D levels and death, one in the journal Nutrients, and another in the Nutrition Journal. For those who are unaware, a meta-analysis is a pooled study, where you take lots of different studies and pool their results together in to one, in order to get more statistically significant results. And a cohort study is a type of observational study in which you take two or more groups that vary in some specific way, such as in their vitamin D levels, and then follow them over time to see if they have different outcomes.
Interestingly, the two meta-analyses reach the exact opposite conclusions, with one claiming that if we can just get everyone up to 50 ng/ml of vitamin D in the blood stream, then we can literally prevent all covid deaths, while the other says that there is no correlation whatsoever between vitamin D levels and covid mortality.
How is this possible?
Well, the first thing to note is that the two meta-analyses vary in terms of which particular studies they include. The Nutrients study performed its data search in March, while the Nutrition Journal study performed its data search in June. This means that the Nutrition Journal meta-analysis had access to a few extra studies, which weren’t available when the first data search was conducted in March.
But that isn’t the whole explanation. The researchers have also used somewhat different search strategies, which means that each includes some studies that the other lacks. In fact, there is amazingly little overlap between the two meta-analyses in terms of which studies are included. Only two of the seven studies in the Nutrients meta-analysis are included in the Nutrition Journal meta-analysis, and only two of the eleven studies in the Nutrition Journal meta-analysis are included in the Nutrients meta-analysis. No wonder they’re able to reach such divergent results!
This really showcases how easy it is to manipulate meta-analyses so that they show what you want them to show, just by choosing the date on which you extract data and by choosing which specific search terms to use. It’s easy to keep modifying search terms slightly until you get a list that includes the studies you want in, and excludes the studies you want out. Which is why we should always be skeptical of meta-analyses, just as we are with other types of studies.
This explains why we saw a similar phenomenon earlier this year, when half the meta-analyses of ivermectin seemed to show massive benefit and the other half seemed to show no benefit whatsoever.
Meta-analyses are often considered to be the pinnacle of evidence based medicine, but considering how easy they are to game, I think that is wrong. I’d rather have a single large, well done study than a meta-analysis that consists of lots of little studies, even if that meta-analysis includes more participants overall. If all scientists were honest, then meta-analyses would be an excellent tool for determining the truth. But since we know that many scientists aren’t honest, their use is far more limited. At the end of the day we all have to do our own due diligence. The only meta-analyses that I trust fully are the ones I do myself, such as one I did earlier this year on ivermectin.
It is interesting to note though, that the Nutrition Journal study, which came to the conclusion that vitamin D had no effect, actually had results that did suggest benefit. All the included studies showed fewer deaths in the group with a higher vitamin D level, although the results were not able to reach statistical significance overall.
So we have one meta-analysis which shows a large benefit, and one which shows a trend towards benefit. Which is encouraging. Of course, these are observational studies, and so can’t really say anything about cause and effect. People with low vitamin D levels probably spend less time outdoors, which means they’re probably less physically active. And they probably consume a different diet from people with high vitamin D levels. Correlation is not causation, and even if a correlation is seen between vitamin D and death from covid in observational studies, that doesn’t mean it’s the vitamin D that’s preventing the deaths.
So, what we need is good data from randomized trials. As mentioned, the data from randomized trials that existed last time I wrote about vitamin D was limited and mixed, with the Spanish study that gave 25-hydroxyvitamin D showing massive benefit, while the Brazilian study that gave regular inactivated vitamin D showed no benefit whatsoever.
Since then, three new randomized trials have been published, one from India, one from Mexico, and one from Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, all three were small, with the largest of the three only including 87 patients. Additionally, all three gave regular inactivated vitamin D, not the part-activated form that was found to have an effect in the earlier Spanish study. In other words, the new studies don’t add anything on top of the store of knowledge that we already had in January.
So, we’re actually more or less in the same situation that we were in regarding vitamin D back in January. The observational data suggests that there is a benefit to supplementing with regular vitamin D for prophylaxis, which is in line with a systematic review that was published in the British Medical Journal in the pre-covid era, which found that people with low vitamin D levels who supplement daily with vitamin D reduce the frequency of respiratory infections by half. And the limited randomized trial data that exists suggests that the part-activated 25-hydroxyvitamin D formulation can reduce the risk of bad outcomes if given on admission to hospital. But the evidence is still too weak to draw any firm conclusions.
It’s quite shocking that more data isn’t available to answer this question conclusively at this late stage in the pandemic. I do personally think though, based on the evidence that is available, that it makes sense to take a daily vitamin D supplement. 4,000 IU (100 mcg) is a reasonable dose. It’s safe, it’s cheap, it might well help, and it can’t hurt.
24 thoughts on “Covid-19: a new look at vitamin D”
“During the deacades Dr Fauci took over NIAID, he has sanctioned drug companies to experiment on at least fourteen thousand children, many of them Black and Hispanic orphans living in foster homes…” Kennedy: The Real Anthony Fauci
There’s nothing shocking if what Kennedy says is one-quarter true. The West has been in a medical dark age since before you were born. Everyone in medicine, clinician, academic has been complicit. Judging by book sales, I see no way back.
https://skyhorse-us.imgix.net/covers/9781510766808.jpg?auto=format&w=298
Grassrootshealth nutrient research do a lot of research on vitamin D.
Thank you for your article!
Quite sure that you have already seen this – but really nice work…
For VitD:
https://vdmeta.com/
“Everything” 🙂 :
https://c19early.com/
Hälsningar
Patrick
Hello,
Do we understand how vit D would be working to stop the virus ? Are vit D deficient patient vulnerable to different virus, etc ? A mechanistic explanation always add to the plausibility of an hypothesis. The lack of such explanation for the cholesterol/cardiac disease hypothesis is a good example.
Meta analysis is unreliable, mixing good with bad. It is better to read all the trials and form your own judgement. A single good trial can be buried beneath several bad trials.
The RCT is a small part of proof and is not always possible. Small trials can show big effects, but to show small effects of doubtful clinical significance, large trials are necessary. Large trials are extremely expensive and are undertaken only by very well financed pharmaceutical companies.
Observational studies are excellent, as in current evaluation of vaccine effectiveness. We have seen ample evidence of the danger of vitamin D deficiency and great benefit from vitamin D supplement especialy in its rapidly acting activated forms, calcifediol and calcitriol.
Statistical significance, p value, is grossly over-rated. If I read of vitamin D being of great value and completely safe, I would be perfectly happy to take it even though there might be a 1 in 20 chance of the result being in error.
We must be pragmatic, especially at the time of a major pandemic and 145,000 Covid-19 deaths in the UK. It is highly likely that this number would have been very much smaller had vitamin D been used in early 2020, rather than silly and uninformed denial of vitamin D by people who should have known much better.
David, you make some good points. I would complement with the question of what studies got funded and more importantly, what studies did not get funded since covid? Based on my experience Vit d (or similar) were not seen as priority areas thus funding agencies ranked them lower.
Some meta-analyses are good and some are not.
Harvey Risch performed an excellent analysis of the early treatment of high risk patients with HCQ. Other meta-analyses of HCQ have not been done very well.
Not to downplay your post but this is an excellent and comprehensive review of the literature that considers the limitations and assessment of the available studies. I value both your posts and his.
https://chrismasterjohnphd.com/blog/2021/08/28/vitamin-d-and-covid-19?fbclid=IwAR0ap9c8vuoORP1A62pxs_XXK2KGIOHRF017Wshj07SO60EDiQ9rAspwYI8
Masterjohn did a great job of analyzing the studies and data.
Read : Vitamin D: Is This the Miracle Vitamin? Written by Ian Wishart, New Zealand in 2012
About him and his book:
IF YOU STILL HAVE A HEARTBEAT, THIS BOOK IS DIRECTLY RELEVANT TO YOU Vitamin D is the hottest development in medical science, and in this compelling new book,award-winning investigative journalist and bestselling author Ian Wishart brings together the most up to date science on vitamin D and how it could well save your life. Cancer? Up to a 77% reduction in risk of developing it if you take this vitamin. Heart disease? The same kind of reduction. Did you know that autism, mental illness and multiple sclerosis all appear to be caused by a lack of vitamin D during pregnancy? Did you know that ADHD and asthma appear to result from that same deficiency? The lives of every single person, including you, will be affected by the information in this book. With more than 300 scientific trials and studies cited, this book is a reference guide not just for the general reader but for medical professionals alike. CONDITIONS COVERED: Asthma, Autism, Allergies, Alzheimer’s, Breast Cancer, Bowel Cancer, Skin Cancer, Melanoma, Heart Disease, Stroke, Colds, Flu Pandemics, Crohn’s Disease, Mental Illness, Diabetes, Tuberculosis, Multiple Sclerosis, Depression, ADHD, Pregnancy, Infertility, Hospital Superbugs and more…
Big pharma are very adept at making sure cheap medicines or foods perform badly and expensive, often dangerous with side effects that need further medication, medicines seem like the only rational option.
It is indeed shocking that Govts have not researched Vit D but not in the least surprising. Sadly, that is the world we live in. Dr David Grimes has written about Vit D, but to no avail.
http://www.drdavidgrimes.com/2021/10/covid-19-vitamin-d-2020-2021-nature-and.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+DrDavidGrimes+%28Dr+David+Grimes%29
How many UK Drs with dark skin could have been saved back in early 2020 if they had been advised to supplement their Vit d levels? We all now know it is the “vaccine” way or no way.
I can’t even share your blog on Twitter as I have just been thrown off it. My crime? I am not sure. Probably being too on point and popular.
It may have been for replying to a tweet by the “BBC’s specialist disinformation reporter” Marianna Spring. I merely said it was divisive to label everybody who asks a question a ‘conspiracy theorist’. Next day I am off twitter for “inciting violence”!
Good luck researching anything that doesn’t fit in with the Govt’s narrative.
I have been taking 3,000 IU of Vitamin D daily, along with a pill of 15mg zinc and 500 mg Vitamin C, since early February 2020. I hope it’s wise but the cost is footling and the risk of harm negligible. My wife takes rather less because she spends much more time outdoors and has a lower body weight. But maybe, given the footling cost, I should encourage her to take 3,000 IU too. Or maybe we should both take 4,000.
Today I came across this video on vaccines, transmission by the vaccinated, early treatment, and so forth. Any views, doc? I was struck by his claim that Canadian medical students spend only a tiny amount of lecture time on vaccines. If so, no wonder many medics just parrot conventional wisdom. That would be OK if conventional wisdom were right. But a new under-tested vaccine for a novel virus surely demands critical thinking not recitation.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7XXmStI8VINb/?fbclid=IwAR3T-4kW8hqK_Y7KOVrFO-7VjNRGhDeKWJ6GN0X0OLJ8vKZzZaTvJYdv_TY
I’m skeptical of even a “good” study of Vitamin D. Good usually means “follows best protocols”, but that has nothing to do with imagining what might really be at play. And that means the study can be gamed just by what is *not* studied.
The body isn’t a single-input system. It is a highly-complex system in which no single nutrient stands on its own. To study Vitamin D without also studying key things like magnesium required for it to activate seems to me to be intellectual incompetence.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7861592/
I would expect most if not all studies of just about everything to fall into this trap of excluding unimagined but highly relevant factors.
IMO, today’s so-called science is done by one of the most gullible groups around: scientists who think their view of the world must conform to ONLY the 3 possibilities they can think of. How many scientists would ever ask, say, a hypnotist or any non-scientist what they might not be thinking of? It’s an insular system with paint-by-numbers research.
Thanks Dr Rushworth, always interesting.
I have some concerns about the quality of vitamin supplements and fortified products like, in sweden, diary.
You mention 4000 IU, personally I take 12000 IU daily now in winter time.. But, which products are good and which should be avoided? How can one tell?
one more thing…Does anyone know of any good self tests for Vit.D?
McGregor et al (2021) An autocrine Vitamin D-driven Th1 shutdown program can be exploited for
COVID-19 – points to an important mechanism. Cytokine storm can/should be avoided by Th1 putting a stop to ongoing inflammation. That requires a lot of calcitriol, so shortage of calcifediol, shortage of calcitriol, cytokine storm, …
Indeed, McGregor’s paper is very important. He outlines an actual mechanism to explain how vitamin D plays a role in facilitating the deactivation of immune response in covid patients.
An interesting situation where some standard research appears to make a ‘dangerous’ excursion into the area of permissible narrative.
This item appeared in Science Daily ‘ Researchers study the link between vitamin D and inflammation ‘
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211118203520.htm
Their summary of the paper sparked my interest :
“An active metabolite of vitamin D (not the over-the-counter version) is involved in shut-
ting down inflammation, new research shows.”
As soon as I read “not the over-the-counter version” I knew COVID was on their mind.
This was apparent reading further.
They noted that the researchers were keen to point out . . .
”We found that vitamin D — a specialized form of it, not the form
you can get at the drugstore — has the potential to reduce inflammation
in the test tube, and we figured out how and why it does
that,” Kazemian said. However, it’s important to understand that
we did not carry out a clinical study, and the results of our experiments
in the test tube need to be tested in clinical trials in actual patients.”
Reading the original paper it turned out the the specialised form was calcifediol (25-hydroxycholecalciferol).
In the paper they gave a warning that this is not the form of vitamin D available in shops.
Given time calcifediol is produced in the liver from over-the-counter Vit D3 . . . but referring it as a ‘specialised form’ seemed rather odd. If they wanted to mention it, why not say it is produced in the liver?
The paper is very interesting, dealing with Vit D’s interaction with elements of the immune system, but they warned that shop bought Vitamin D was not used. This seemed curious and very out of place in a highly mechanistic paper aimed at a pretty knowledgable audience. One senses the hand of the Editor or peer reviewer worried that the “Vit D3 does not help deal with COVID” narrative . . might be compromised.
God forbid anyone starts taking Vitamins D3 regularly and unwittingly builds up their own levels of “specialised form of Vitamin D3”.
The researchers apparently didn’t know that you can get calcifediol “over the counter” via an online site in Australia under the brand name “Fortaro” for $25 for 60 x 10 mcg tabs.
You can also have the privilege of getting calcifediol by prescription for $1200 for 30 x 30 mcg tabs under the brand name “Rayaldee.”
I have been taking 5000iu of vitamin D daily for about a year since I came across its help in warding off covid on Dr John Campbell’s Youtube channel there is also a vitamin D study from a few weeks ago on there , also another video from 2017 on vitamin D for respiratory diseases which showed good results.
I am going to the doctors on the 6th for a vitamin D blood test to see if I am up to 50 ng/ml
It also appears that high [normal] vitamin D levels help fight against other illnesses as it triggers the bodies healing mechanism
I remember reading last year that people in a town in Japan were tested for covid, no one [as far as I can remember] had been ill but they had antibodies, their vitamin D levels were 30 ng/ml meanwhile in Italy people were dropping like flies and their vitamin D levels were 13 ng/ml
well i have tried to maintain a 50ng/ml for around 10 years at least i measure about once per year at vitamindbloodtest.org a NHS postal facility in uk, so since covids first inception i have had no fear of this disease, before covid i never got flu, and have read papaers on vitamin d and sars swine flu and others plus pneumonia, and its effectiveness.
Im a barber so have done thousands of close contact work in uk since being un locked down.
i never had a sniff of covid up till past weeks, my wife got it then 3 days later i was confirmed so i isolated off work for first time in 2 years. my wife got it from our son whos a industrial sheet roofer and works all over south of england currently working in north london.
so my covid was i can only describe as if i had had this syptoms in years before covid i would have just gone to work and shrug it off. mild head ache for 2 or 3 days eased with paracetamol of which i only took 4 in total. i light fuzzy head for those days. i slight shiver in bed one night, that was it. i am 60 im not supposed to react like this. was it the vitamin d protecting me? my research and reading says it was.
i should add i have resisted any covid vaccinations todate
This may be of interest to some…
“Biopsy-proven lymphocytic myocarditis following first mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in a 40-year-old male: case report”
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8419377/