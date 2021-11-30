The true causes of heart disease, with Malcolm Kendrick

I’ve been thinking about starting a podcast of my own for a while now, where I talk to the most interesting and original thinkers in health and medicine. I listen to a lot of medical and health science podcasts, and there are some that are truly excellent, such as The Drive with Peter Attia, Ivor Cummins’ Fat Emperor podcast, and the Diet Doctor podcast with Bret Scher, but they’re still far too few to keep me satisfied. There are of course many more, often organized by the big medical journals themselves, which are also ok, but they shy away from interviewing the people with really groundbreaking things to say, because those things often fall outside of the current dominant dogmas. And as we know, the big medical journals are all about maintaining the status quo.

So, since there clearly aren’t enough of the types of podcast that I want to listen to out there, I figured that I have to start one of my own. Well, voila!

In this first episode I talk to Dr. Malcolm Kendrick about his new book “The Clot Thickens”. We discuss why the traditional LDL/cholesterol hypothesis of heart disease is wrong, and why the scientific evidence actually supports an alternate hypothesis much more strongly. That alternate hypothesis is the thrombogenic hypothesis, which we go through in some detail. Finally, Malcolm tells us what people should be doing in order to protect themselves from heart disease.

You can watch the interview here.

