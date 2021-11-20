Covid: the surprising fourth wave

I was surprised, at first, when many heavily vaccinated countries were hit by a new wave of covid-19 at the beginning of autumn. I was surprised, that is, until I started to see studies coming out that showed that the protection offered by the vaccines is far less impressive than was initially thought, and drops to low levels after just a few months.
In light of this, I’ve been comparing covid death rates between different countries, to try to understand exactly what’s going on. Death rates are far preferrable to case rates, because they are much less variable over time. Case rates have varied enormously over the course of the pandemic as the amount of tests being carried out has changed, as the definition of what constitutes a case has changed, and as the tests themselves have changed. Case rates are therefore impossible to use as a tool for understanding how the pandemic has evolved over time. Although different countries define covid deaths differently, they tend to be pretty internally consistent over time. Death rates are thus far more reliable than case rates, and therefore far more useful for understanding how the pandemic is evolving.
So, here’s Sweden, the country I live in and therefore know best:
What we see is an initial large wave in spring of 2020 due to the initial Wuhan variant, then a drop to virtually zero deaths due to the onset of summer. It should be clear to everyone by now that covid-19 is a highly seasonal virus, which, like other winter viruses, largely vanishes from late spring to early autumn.
What we see next in the Swedish data is a resurgence of the Wuhan variant in the autumn of 2020, which begins to decline after a few months as sufficient population (a.k.a. “herd”) immunity is reached. This decline is however halted and countered by an even more rapid rise in deaths, which is due to the arrival of the British alpha variant on Swedish shores.
How can the alpha variant cause another wave if population immunity has already been reached, you might ask?
Because the threshold for population immunity is dependent on the infectiousness and transmissibility of the virus. The more transmissible a variant is, the higher the threshold for population immunity becomes. So the threshold was reached for population immunity against the Wuhan variant in December 2020, but when the alpha variant arrived, the threshold rose to a higher level, and a new bout of pandemic spread began.
Let’s get back to what we see in the graph – so, the the alpha variant quickly burns through the population and sufficient population immunity is reached against the new variant by mid-January 2021. Once again it becomes difficult for the virus to find new hosts, at which point the rate of infections drops down to a lower, more endemic seasonal level, which it remains at until the arrival of the new summer season.
For those who would like to attribute the decline in covid deaths in February to the vaccines, I would point out that only a few percent of Sweden’s population were vaccinated at this point, so the vaccines cannot have had anything to do with the decline.
After summer, the levels start to rise again to a slightly higher seasonally appropriate level, but remain at the low level you would expect for a virus that has now become endemic. Even though the highly infectious delta variant arrives in Sweden in late spring, and is by autumn totally dominant, it is not able to create a new wave, due to the high levels of pre-existing immunity.
We see very similar patterns for other places that, like Sweden, were hit hard in the spring of 2020. Here’s New York:
And here’s Lombardy, in Italy (which for some reason unfortunately isn’t showing the first few months of 2020):
Here you clearly see the first two waves caused by the Wuhan variant, then the third wave caused by the alpha variant, and then nothing, in spite of the arrival of the delta variant. The inability of the delta variant to create a new wave in these places could be explained in two ways – either it’s not sufficiently more transmissible than the alpha variant to generate a new wave in places that already have population immunity generated by the alpha variant, or the vaccines are doing their thing, for now.
Let’s turn to India, because of what it teaches us about the delta variant:
In early 2021, the Delta variant springs in to existence in India, and rapidly races through the population. Population antibody testing reveals that roughly 50% of India’s population become infected over the course of just a few months, with the proportion of the population with antibodies rapidly rising from 20% to 70%, at which point sufficient population immunity sets in for viral spread to drop down to low endemic levels. Note that the vaccines clearly had no part to play here, since, just like with Sweden, only a few percent of the population were vaccinated at the point when the death rate dropped to low levels.
Now let’s look at some countries that have suffered a fourth wave during the autumn, and try to tease out why. Here’s Israel:
Israel is able to avoid getting much covid spread during the spring of 2020. During autumn it is hit first by the original Wuhan variant, and just as population immunity to that variant reaches levels where spread is beginning to decline, the country is hit by the alpha variant, with deaths peaking in late January 2021. At that point 20% of the population are already fully vaccinated, so here the vaccine may actually have played a role in causing the death rate to turn down. That could explain why the death rate thereafter drops very low quite quickly, instead of lagging at a more endemic level all the way in to May, like in Sweden (which was much slower to vaccinate).
Covid deaths stay low throughout the summer, as we would expect. Then we come to autumn 2021, and the surprising fourth wave. Or not so surprising if you look at the data which now shows pretty clearly that vaccine effectiveness drops rapidly, even when it comes to preventing severe disease (which is especially true for the frail elderly, who are after all the only segment of the population at serious risk from covid-19).
So, Israel gets hit by a fourth wave, as do many other palces. Why are the places discussed at the beginning of this article, Sweden, Lombardy, and New York, not currently experiencing fourth waves?
As I see it, there are two possibilities. The first is that these places have developed so much natural immunity, thanks to the fact that they’ve experienced a couple of extra months of heavy spread of covid-19 during the spring of 2020, that covid is now over and done with in those places and no more big waves are coming. Israel has high rates of vaccination, but at the beginning of autumn 2021 it had experienced fewer months of pandemic spread, and thereby had a lower proportion of the population that had developed natural immunity from prior infection. It’s been pretty well established by now that the immunity conferred by infection is far more durable than the immunity conferred by vaccination, so that is a reasonabe hypothesis, now that we know the immunity generated by the vaccines is so fleeting.
It can be instructive, here, to look at Eastern Europe. The eastern European countries have been particularly hard hit this autumn. Here’s Bulgaria:
And here’s Slovakia:
Notice anything special about these places?
I think two things are important to pay attention to. First, both places were almost completely spared in the spring of 2020. Second, both places still had a high degree of viral spread when the onset of summer caused infections to drop. They thus never reached population immunity to the more infectious variants, and were thus always going to have a resurgence in the autumn of 2021.
So, the first possible explanation I mentioned for why some places are not experiencing a fourth wave is that those places now have sufficient natural population immunity, which is protecting them. The second option is that these places are currently enjoying temporary protection, afforded by the fact that they vaccinated their populations later than places like Israel. If that is the case, then they will head in to fourth waves in another month or two.
The data from Germany suggests that the first alternative is more likely to be true. Here’s what the curve for Germany looks like. It currently appears to be heading in to a fourth wave.
Notice that Germany, like Israel, was barely touched by covid-19 during the spring of 2020. Instead it had a big wave during the winter of 2020/2021, caused by the Wuhan variant. Then there was a small spike caused by the alpha variant, which grew to become the dominant strain in Germany in April. The alpha variant was however hindered from causing a big new wave by the arrival of the warmer season. During this time period, Germany mass vaccinated it’s population, with most vaccinations happening between March and June. This is very similar to Sweden, which also vaccinated most of its population between March and June.
So why is Germany experiencing a resurgence now, and Sweden isn’t?
Clearly, it can’t be due to Germany being vaccinated earlier and losing immunity earlier, since both countries vaccinated their populations at the same time. For that reason I’m inclined to favour the first hypothesis, that Sweden has built up more population immunity, for the simple reason that covid started spreading massively in Sweden in spring of 2020, but didn’t start spreading properly in Germany until autumn of 2020. So, although the effect of the vaccines has already waned in both countries, Sweden is protected by its widespread natural population immunity, while Germany isn’t. If that is the case, then Sweden shouldn’t see another big wave. In another month or two we’ll know what the truth of the matter is.
128 thoughts on “Covid: the surprising fourth wave”
In Bulgaria, corruption in the medical community is quite high, the clinical path for covid is well paid and there are many known deaths that are recorded as covid. So the data on the death of covids are not very accurate. In addition, many doctors stopped treating for fear of becoming infected, and many chronic patients died from lack of hospital care.
Bulgaria have almost 2x excess deaths compared to covid deaths. Surely undercounted if anything?
There is nothing accurate about viruses.
Immunity, spread, droplets. They used to say that these things could travel thousands of miles on the wind (1919 statement attributed to a Hungarian doctor in NZ media)
https://paperspast.natlib.govt.nz/imageserver/newspapers/P29pZD1QQkgxOTIwMDUxMC4yLjU5LjUmY29sb3Vycz0zMiZleHQ9Z2lmJmFyZWE9MiZ3aWR0aD00Njk=
Relatively ineffective and yet the aggressive push continues. Just look at Austria as a prime example of that. What is really going on?!
Cui bono?
Pharma is making money hand over fist, the politicians will of course be getting their cut in due course.
The vaccine passports imposed on the back of cv-19 will never go away, the number and types of vaccines required to keep them valid will only ever expand providing pharma and the politician class with a reliable source of future income.
In the UK Boris Johnson spent £37bn to have a bespoke track n’ trace system created by his chums when there off the peg tried and tested options available to use.
The Boris Johnson version never even worked but his chums became fabulously rich and I am sure they will be genenerous towards Boris and the Tory party in the future.
Sebastian, it seems to me that you have been fooled by governments’ death statistics, in particular, as it has been acknowledged in the USA and Italy that the alleged covid deaths are actually only a fraction of those originally recorded as such. It was acknowledged by the CDC that the US figures were only 6%, and Italy 12%. Most of the countries in the developed world have used the same crooked recording methods, including the UK and Sweden. I am also disappointed that you place any credence on case numbers, as the fraudulent PCR tests cannot diagnose covid infections. I admire the way you analyse studies, so would expect you to be more scrupulous with these covid / vaccine stats.
I think along the exact same lines and would appreciate a response to the prior post please.
I also echo your ability to analyse studies and feel empowered by virtually all of them. There is the occasional email which stops me in my tracks, I would really like to become a patron member.
When I reached the final paragraph comparing Germany and Sweden and the so called ‘4th wave’, my first thought was, I wonder how many 5g towers there are in Sweden compared with Germany. The difference is startling and I wonder if this is the true cause of many of the issues experienced. I’m aware of a recent landmark 5g study and would appreciate it if you would analyse this for me/us.
Please also take into account that these towers can transmit on different frequencies and at certain frequencies are oxygen absorbing.
Maybe Stockholm will have a 4th wave, but what are the frequencies.
As a layman if you will, I have given an awful lot of time to figure this ‘business’ out and would very much appreciate someone like you speaking on the topic. The symptoms of radiation sickness are of course, very similar to CovID. Please help.
https://www.speedtest.net/ookla-5g-map
To add on OOKLA, there are 3 5g towers in my local area not on that map, so goodness knows the true number of these short wave frequencies around. Ookla appears to display the huge 5g towers, but not the smaller single cone ones.
I have come to just realize by divine process that the vast majority of COVID deaths have occurred in cows milk drinkers. And almost none in almond milk drinkers….
So……
Just a little theatric pause (big smile)
Larry B
Jane Smith,
Sorry, you have swallowed quite a lot misinformation. Let me guess that you don’t understand science very well.
US Covid deaths are overstated, doubtlessly, but not by 94%. More like 25%.
It is true that mild covid cases can easily be misdiagnosed because PCR can produce “true” positives which have no culturable virus, but that isn’t true for more severe covid cases. Doctors don’t need PCR to diagnose covid cases that show up in the hospital.
“Basically, if you have a bilateral pneumonia with normal to low WBC, lymphopenia, normal
procalcitonin, elevated CRP and ferritin- you have covid-19 and do not need a nasal swab to tell you
that.”
https://www.mcgill.ca/familymed/files/familymed/this_is_real_experience_from_er_doc_from_new_orleans.pdf
“It is true that mild covid cases can easily be misdiagnosed because PCR can produce “true” positives which have no culturable virus, but that isn’t true for more severe covid cases. Doctors don’t need PCR to diagnose covid cases that show up in the hospital.”
this is true and it says nothing about the proportion of deaths actually due to Covid 19 unless you have a data source that ells you how many of those deaths met your criteria, something I have never seen.
I have seen many patients who were labelled as covid deaths with NONE of those criterial met.
Toolate,
Are you someone who works in the hospital and treats patients?
Are you saying that doctors working in hospitals don’t run those tests or are you saying that test results for the tests for progression don’t confirm the PCR test?
Wikipedia says most coronaviruses cause the common cold, with sars, mer and covid-19 being lethal variants. Now a non-lethal variety will spread worldwide until enough people are infected, when it runs out of hosts, and makes room for the next variety. So even in normal years, many of those who die will have a non-lethal cold variant. So say in November of 2006 there would be many people dying while they were carrying the common cold variant of 2004.
How do you distinguish between people who die from covid-19 and those who carry covid-19 while they die of other causes?
Fantastic work Seb. It seems Sweden, my favorite control group is leading the way again. At some point others have to be seeing this and starting to realize that this will be over the sooner we get out and get it. I like to think of India as the “big chicken pox party” of the past. Instead they are pretending the vaccine did this and giving credit to it.
It is sad and evil that people are being told immunity from previous infections does not exist. I personally had positive antibody tests in March of 2021 and again in September of 2021. I understand that the only reason I am still positive is because I am encountering the virus. If I took a trip to Uranus on a spaceship for 2 years I would lose those antibodies.
Dr. Tal Brosh, head of the State of Israel Health Ministry
“It’s unavoidable that the pandemic will infect the majority of the population”.
Harvards Dr. Michael Mina
So it’s only a matter of time before we actually have not only vaccine-derived immunity but natural infection-derived immunity, too.
Dr. Christian Drosten the head of Germanys Covid response
My goal as virologist Drosten … is: I want to have immunity from vaccination and then, building on that, I want to have my first general infection and my second my third. I have long since come to terms with this.”
How does the UK fit into this analysis? High levels in Spring 2020 but also a big 4th wave?
If you look at death statistics instead of case statistics, there is no big fourth wave in the UK. Like I say in the article, case statistics cannot be relied on for multiple different reasons.
Thanks
Once more, what is the role of the inoculated in spreading the infection? Wouldn’t it account for the Spring increase?
The countries that have low death rates at the moment often have vaccination rates just as high as the countries that have high death rates, so the vaccinations themselves don’t seem to be having much impact either up or down.
Is gathering “case” statistics really worth the expense? Is ‘test and trace’ pointless?
I can’t fathom why your country, Sweden, is considering using vaccine passports when it looks like the situation there is well in hand. The deaths and hospitalizations are a small fraction of what they were last autumn/winter. Is it purely a political move?
Because passports are not about health but about social control.
I literally have no idea. I think they adhere to the hypothesis that the current low level of spread is due to the vaccines, and that there will be a fourth wave when the vaccine efficacy drops low enough.
A reaction to the corona commission calling them out for being slow to react, given events across the bridge?
It sure is Al. It’s an election year here in Sweden where the political parties are competing now on who demonstrates the most aggressive methods to fight this “deadly” virus.
But FHM who proposed it are not a political party?
Lena I think that is a part of Swedens reactions. Very un sientific probably also lack of knowledge. The group of lawmen and MD:’s that wrote a answer to the proposal on having vaccine passports in Sweden. Read it, if you haven’t. Sebastian is one of many signers. I give the analysis 5 ***** out of 5 possible 🙂
The people who own nightclubs and host concerts and other large events are understandably worried that if a 4th wave starts, they will be shut completely down again. They only have been allowed to open since September 29th, after all. They’re pushing the politicians very hard about a vaccine passport as an alternative to outright ban. Of course, it is hard to know who (if anybody) the politicians are listening to.
What this shows to me, again and again, is that most governmental measures were useless. The virus is going to spread through the population no matter what. The seasonal patterns are simply different in different countries. Drastic measures only delay the inevitable spread until enough population immunity is reached. The only really helpful measure seems to be to vaccinate vulnerable people in a way to maximize the protection window over the winter months. I think the authors of the Great Barrington declaration were mostly right all along.
For Germany..there is immense panic in parts of the media and politics but looking at the different charts and comparing the different waves I am cautiously optimistic that the fourth wave won’t be as large as the second one.
I would like to know what the D3 status of the hospitalised (or even the ‘cases’) is.
That is also clearly a confounding in comparing the Mediterranean Israel, with north temperate Sweden, unless Sweden systematically supplements its vulnerable with high dose D3.
And why do people assume that the vaccines act independently of the immune system? Not only is D3 critical in turning on the immune response, but it controls the necessary mediation of inflammatory response vs shutting down inflammatory response. So if you have low D3 (typically the amount required to prevent rickets and no higher) then you have a weak response to the vaccine and any infection and a poor prognosis if the disease takes hold.
So true as the UK study just pointed out last week by Dr Campbell clearly showed almost zero hosp deaths if patients vit D levels were at 50.
L W Banyash MD
D3 is irrelevant as regards turning down the immune response. The critical element is the D metabolite, calcifediol.
Average D3 levels in Sweden are some of the highest in the world, whether that is due to diet or supplementation. Higher than Israel, as you can see from figure 2 of this paper https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11657-012-0093-0 which is paywalled although a thumbnail version of figure 2 is outside the paywall and can be zoomed in a web browser. That doesn’t mean that all Swedes have high D3 levels of course.
Hmmm… you don’t mention at all, what the role of the ‘vaccine’ that neither conveys immunity nor stops the inoculated from being infectious, plays in this new ‘wave’. What we need to know is the rate at which inoculated people are being infected (or reinfected) and what is the role of the inoculated in infecting everybody else?
Can for example, the inoculated infect someone who has acquired natural immunity through infection? From what I’ve read in the heavily censored MSM, the inoculated shed the spike protein! How long does this go on for? And hasn’t this mass inoculation drive made it virtually impossible for natural immunity to predominate, at least in those countries like the UK, Israel etc, who have high levels of inoculation, because the inoculation forces the virus to continually ‘mutate’? Or, have I got this all wrong?
Exosomes/virosomes? Possible reason for menstrual issues in women not vaccinated but living with someone who has been.
Thank you! Always so clear.
I’m not a doctor but I like to study statistics and in the past days I was looking at the same compairasons you just posted.
If you look at what’s happening in Ireland the 1st hypotesis seems to be the one. I’ve not found statistics about deaths numbers specific per county, but it’s quite interesting what happened at Waterford and in other similar counties. Despite one of the highest rate of vaccination (99.5%), they suffered more than other counties the forth wave. While during the second and third wave, Waterford county had one of the lowest rate of the country.
Consistency on the lack of natural acquired population immunity.
I know a different thing is to evaluate the impact on deaths and deasease, with or without vaccination (or sooner or later vaccination, and now boosters). If you look at the ratio between deaths and cases, in the other waves it seems now everhigher lower . Germany have today more cases compared to second and third wave, but very lower deaths. While Sweden is having a very low wave both on cases and deaths. So the vaccines seems to have a good effect on saving life (a short term very good benefit, but with a high risk to develop immune escape variants of SARS Cov2? So it would have been smarter to vaccine only vulnerable people to avoid this risk?)
What do you think? We have not to look at cases as mentioned at the start of your article?
Thanks for this column.
It’s very interesting and it helps me think.
Sebastian is the booster for an older variant than delta, and if so would that render it ineffective against the delta variant?
The booster is for the original Wuhan variant, like the initial vaccine. Basically you’re just getting another dose of the same vaccine.
So, does this make it likely that ‘original antigenic sin’ is playing a part in breakthrough infections?
Dr. Rushworth: In addition to population immunity, could the data you present be accounted for by the unfortunately named “dry tinder theory”, i.e. the people vulnerable to this disease were lost to it in the earlier waves so there are just fewer vulnerable to later exposures? This is a grim thing to acknowledge but could it be part of the explanation?
Wasn’t the halt and rise in the cases for Sweden’s 2020 autumn curve due to a breach into the data system? If you look at the graph on FoHM’s own site it’s looking like a more steady rise.
I like your conclusion. It makes so much sense. I think maybe there will be a lot of cases in late February in Sweden but no more death waves due to natural immunity in younger population and boosters for the fragile.
In Massachusetts, which was a Covid hotbed when the pandemic began, February 2021 witnessed 51,088 cases, 1,572 deaths, and a mortality rate of 3.077%.
The previous month, January 2021, holds the record for the most number of cases, 141,330, but not deaths and mortality rate: 2,222 and 1.57%. The month over month reduction in the number of cases is 174.64%.
February 2021 was the first of five months of decline that ended in June 2021 with 2,604 cases, 113 deaths, and a case mortality rate of 4.339%.
July 2021 recorded the lowest number of deaths ever at 83, despite a month over month increase in cases of 284.83%, and a mortality rate of 0.83%, third lowest in twenty months.
August 2021 ranks first in the lowest mortality rate at 0.45%, despite a month over month increases in the number of cases: 274.59%.
At the current average daily rate of cases and deaths, November 2021 will see 52,066 cases, 406 deaths, and a case mortality rate of 0.780%, which is proof that the vaccines are having an effect.
The overwhelming majority of cases is amongst the unvaccinated.
The average age of death is 75, down from the beginning of the pandemic when it was over 80 but still disproportionately affecting older people. Regardless of age, comorbidity is a factor that affects the seriousness of the disease and the likelihood of death.
Regarding winter surges, the first began in August 2020 – January 2021 and the second, July 2021 – November, although October declined by 25% over September.
The 2020 data do not support surges or spikes as increases were already well underway before Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. In the absence of a definition or criteria for either, these terms should not be used because one, winter surge, is alarming and seasonally incorrect, and spike is meaningless.
Regarding the seasonality of Covid, it may very well be related to when people congregate inside to escape the heat or cold.
To establish exposure to pollutants, the EPA researched in 2001 the amount of time people spend indoors or out, and produced a report that indicated 93% and 7%, respectively. Although dated, the report is still referenced by numerous research sites.
Regardless, the subject is worthy of fuller study vis-a-vis the seasonality of Covid.
Since the pandemic began, I have recorded each day the data available on the Mass.gov website, which is my source for the information above.
I realize my state is not the world, but the data I have faithfully recorded presents a different picture.
You mention seasonality, and I again bring forth the possible benefit of vit D supported by the very recent UK study presented by Dr Campbell.
Dr Larry
Richard Connolly,
As Dr. Rushworth has shown, case numbers are meaningless.
Exactly, as the Mass. numbers support.
Richard Connolloy,
Mortality rates rely on case numbers. You put a lot of emphasis on mortality rates, which are meaningless because case numbers are meaningless.
Deaths per capita has some meaning over time in a given location. It’s useless for comparisons with other locations, though.
I neglected to mention that 4,823,447 people of a total 6,976,600, or 69.14%, have received one or more vaccination shots since February 2021, and the number of breakout cases / deaths within that population is 54,199 / 438 or 1.12%. Vaccinated people have a 0.808% chance of dying from Covid-19 in Massachusetts.
Richard Connolly,
“Vaccinated people have a 0.808% chance of dying from Covid-19 in Massachusetts.”
From the FDA and medRxix data, the vaccinated have a 100 / 22,000 % chance of dying from covid. 0.0045% chance in the US during the five month Pfizer covid vaccine trial. Maybe it’s higher in Massachusetts?
The unvaccinated have a 200 / 22,000 % chance of dying from covid. 0.009% chance of dying from covid if you’re unvaccinated.
But the vaccinated have a 500 / 22,000 % chance of dying from all causes. 0.022% chance of dying from all causes above the baseline.
Thank you for noting my error, as I was not clear.
The 0.80813% refers to the percentage of people in Massachusetts who have had breakthrough cases (54,199) and died (438).
When the number of vaccinated people who died (438) is divided by the total number of people who are vaccinated (4,732,126), the percentage is 0.00926%.
Arb,
“Average D3 levels in Sweden are some of the highest in the world”
From your reference: “This study provides an overview of 25(OH)D levels around the globe.”
D3 is not equal to 25OHD. D3 is cholecalciferol and 25OHD is calcifediol. D3 is processed by the liver to produce 25OHD. D3 is also taken up by adipose tissue about 2x faster than it is processed by the liver. The serum half-life of D3 is around 29 hours, while the serum half-life of 25OHD is around 29 days. 25OHD is also much more active than D3 as regards vitamin D receptors, although calcitriol is the most active form.
I’m picky about what is actually being discussed because vitamin D is a difficult topic and there are so many opportunities to become confused about it.
Richard Connolly,
So, what is the time period for the “438” mortality figure? (I’m trying to compare it with the Pfizer covid vaccine safety study’s mortality figures for covid, which were over 6 months.)
Theasdgamer
You say: ‘From the FDA and medRxix data, the vaccinated have a 100 / 22,000 % chance of dying from covid. 0.0045% chance in the US during the five month Pfizer covid vaccine trial.’
This is a basic mathematical error. 100/22000 = 0.45%.
thanks for this insightful article. very interesting and gives another view on the global problem.
Like the article and I wonder if the combination of infection *then* vaccination that is quite common in Sweden contributes to at the very least a delay in the 4th wave? And then we know from Israel that 3rd dose shows far superior efficacy vs infection than 2nd so far – so maybe Sweden unlike most of Europe has bought itself breathing space to use these at the right time?
One other minor thing:
“For those who would like to attribute the decline in covid deaths in February to the vaccines, I would point out that only a few percent of Sweden’s population were vaccinated at this point, so the vaccines cannot have had anything to do with the decline.”
I can’t agree. The small % of the population who were vaccinated were essentially the small % of the population who made up the majority of deaths, and their carers of course.
….or the small percentage after vit D replenished in those who lived….
Larry
Great article, Dr. Rushworth! I figured you would have something on this coming out after Sweden’s latest vaccine passport announcement.
The NeverEnding Story continues…
Please approve my comment 🙂
Risks of the vaccine…
The FDA data shows 21 deaths for the Pfizer vaccine and 17 deaths for the placebo.
SOURCE: https://www.fda.gov/media/151733/download (page 23)
The following article about the Pfizer vaccine shows one covid-related death in the vaccine arm and two covid-related deaths in the placebo arm…
SOURCE: Appendix to “Six Month Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine,” available at
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.07.28.21261159v1.supplementary-material
It’s in Table S-4 in the supplementary appendix, which is in a pdf file that you have to download.
Putting these together we discover that there were five deaths from Pfizer covid vaccines for every covid-related death they prevented.
And we can use this to extrapolate excess deaths from the vaccine and from covid.
69% of the US population has received at least one dose and 59% has received two doses.
22,000 people were fully vaccinated in the Pfizer trial.
The excess death rate from the vaccines is 5 / 22,000, or 0.000227
The US population is 330,000,000.
The fully vaxxed US population is 0.59 * 330,000,000, or 194,000,000.
The excess death rate from the fully vaxxed is 194,000,000 * 0.000227, or 44,000.
Let’s assume that those who receive only a single dose have half the mortality rate of the fully vaccinated.
10% of the US population has received a single vaccine dose, which is 33,000,000.
Half of the fully vaxxed mortality rate is 0.000113.
The contribution to excess mortality from the singly-vaxxed is 33,000,000 * 0.000113, or 3,700.
So, assuming that no one else gets vaccinated, the total excess mortality from vaccines should be 47,700.
And since one covid death is prevented by five vaxxed deaths, then the contribution to excess mortality is 0.2 * 47,700, or 9540.
The figures from the study should be accurate for the period of time of the study. If more people get vaccinated or there is mortality that accumulates over a longer period, then both rates and total numbers will increase. But at least we have a minimal baseline for vaccine deaths and for covid.
Very well done and helps to corroborate the openvaers.com data.
If we should only look.
Larry W Banyash MD, retired
It should be noted that the Vaers data is suspected to be greatly underreported, by as much as a factor of ten—which would greatly increase death rate ( absolute data) and the total disability rate due to the inoculation….(more likely relative)
I should mention that I built this off of Alex Berenson’s work and that it has flaws/weaknesses:
1) a lack of a 95% confidence interval for all cause mortality in the vaccine arm…maybe the range should be 3 to 8 deaths…
2) we don’t know that the extra deaths are due to the covid vaccine and it would be helpful to have autopsy data…
3) since the placebo arm was ultimately vaccinated, we can’t know relative safety data beyond this last paper
4) we cannot be certain that the medRxiv paper has undergone peer review
5) we cannot be certain that the FDA report corresponds to the raw data
I think that this is the best that we will have, though.
Theasdgamer
I don’t think you can extrapolate from the Pfizer trial result to estimate number of excess deaths in the general population that has been vaccinated, because risk of death and serious illness from covid rises exponentially with age, whereas we don’t know the age profile of those participating in the trial. We are told “41% of participants are between the ages of 56 and 85”, but that could mean 40% of participants were between the ages of 56 and 70. Almost certainly, the age profile will have been skewed towards the younger end, in which case the number of deaths in the trial would have under-reflected the proportion of deaths in the general population. For further questions about the trial, see
https://dailysceptic.org/2021/11/17/can-anything-about-the-pfizer-vaccine-trial-be-trusted/
Stephen Robinson,
That is why I said that my calculation for excess deaths represents a lower bound. Just because the Pfizer covid vaccine trial safety data isn’t perfect doesn’t mean that it isn’t useful.
Thank you for this very informative article. I am asked here in Germany, both at my work in the pharmacy and among my friends, how I assess the situation and how it can be that we have such a strong fourth wave here. After looking at number after number and comparing countries, the most obvious difference was the natural infection rate. The fact that we in Germany, with our very large population, have managed to get through to this fall with only a good 5% is amazing, but not helpful for this fall. Now we are “catching up”, today it is already 6.39% infection rate. Thank you again for your comments.
Thank you Dr. My question is why in light of this would Sweden now impose a vax pass?
Thanks for this insightful article Sebastian. Currently in The Netherlands we’re experiencing excess mortality due to covid. But we’ve also had a pretty serious first wave. How might this fit in?
Still too soon to say if Netherlands is experiencing a fourth wave, or if levels are just rising to an endemic seasonally appropriate level. Should be clear in another couple of weeks.
There is a good Netherlands seroprevalence study out and you can compare it to Sweden. Looks like Sweden had more infections but not by as much as compared to eg Germany or Denmark .
https://www.rivm.nl/en/pienter-corona-study/results
https://www.folkhalsomyndigheten.se/contentassets/9c5893f84bd049e691562b9eeb0ca280/pavisning-antikroppar-mot-sars-cov-2-blodprov-oppenvarden.pdf
First, thank you again Dr Rushworth.
I am also interested in comparisons between Sweden and Netherlands + Belgium.
All three countries are fairly similar in terms of population density (urbanisation level approx 80% according to eurostatl , all suffered quite bad first waves and vaccination levels are high. I think general population health is also quite similar.
So why does Sweden stand out here?
Perhaps no stampede effect from opening and closing restauants etc?
It should be noted that the death toll in NL is far higher than reported in ourworldindata etc. The real number is well above 30000 rather than 19000. Basically on par with BE but higher than Sweden per capita.
An interesting question is, whether the vaccinated people who catch the virus, develop a robust natural immunity, or the vaccine stands in the way somehow, and as a result, the person is susceptible again in a few months when the vaccine protection wanes even further. That would be a key factor that shapes the trajectory of the pandemic in heavily vaccinated countries.
Excellent question. We (when I say we I mean those making and influencing decisions) should be thinking more long term — what are the downsides of vaccines not just in terms of direct damage/risk to health, but regarding the long term response to virus in vaccine recipients. Instead they seem to be digging their heels in ‘get another booster’ hole.
David, It’s potentially worse than that, because any primary immune response to such a limited antigenic repertoire created a narrow form of immunity. When the body is challenged with the actual virus, it responds the way it’s primed.
and the result is “original antigenic sin” more recently termed “linked epitope suppression”.
The word “sin” is appropriate, because the inadequate priming results in a set pattern, anda much lesser ability to respond fully in the future.
It is an excellent question, and saves me from asking it myself.
Data from the UKHSA show vaccine effectiveness against infection (VE) declining not merely to zero but to negative levels of -100% or more, depending on age group. Calculating VE depends on how you measure infection, so it is possible that part of the explanation is that more vaccinated people are tested for covid than unvaccinated people (though this is speculation). However, negative VE as low as -130% suggests that vaccination is damaging the immune system, in which case we are in a vicious circle. The Israel data can be interpreted as a case in point. Vaccination long-term increases susceptibility to covid, and the political answer to more waves of covid is to keep on vaccinating.
Thank you Sebastian for this conclusive way of thinking COVID differently! David’s reply is also very important to consider.
Hello Sebastian, Well thought-out post. However, I would like you to encourage bringing seasonality more into your argument. You mention rightly that seasonality decreases deaths at some times of the year, not vaccines, because the populations were not vaccinated at that time and were going into spring. My co-author and I wrote a paper on how temperature changes influence outbreaks and deaths, and how viruses can adapt to the environment they have been in. This can explain why outbreaks happen or do not happen, depending on weather. I think the vaccines do very little, and we are still heading into winter (fall has been very mild here in the US), so New York, Sweden and other places with some “prior immunity” may still be hit with a wave of deaths in a few weeks. But time will tell. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8209954/
Not a scientist but if seasons play a part in this how does that work in India where they don’t really have winters like Europe.
Monsoons have a way of keeping people indoors and not getting sun.
The same with hot summers, they spend time inside, both on and off work.
The same can be said of many other warm places, southern US for example.
When its +35 celsuis and you live in a city its nicer to stay inside your air -conned house, car, shopping mall or whatever.
India, moreover, has massive issues with diabetes, heart issues, obesity, lung disease etc due to high-carb diets (rice) and recent change to a more modern lifestyle with, for example, more cars and office work
My contacts in New Delhi have told me there are times when the smog created by farmers burning their fields is so intense people avoid going outside.
As another contributor noted, the health and hygiene problems of that country are beyond exaggeration, which has certainly contributed to its Covid experience.
They say that with a doctor a cold lasts 1 week, without 7 days. and a pandemic lasts 2 years with government measures and 24 months without it
Well, not to mention summers effect on serum vit D levels—which has now been shown by Dr Campbell if the UK that as serum levels of D increase, hospitalization with death as an absolute end point drops almost to zero…..( full well knowing this is impossible, absolutely)
Larry Banyash MD
To fully understand how different countries have been affected by covid one must take in account the restrictions applied in different countries.
hard restrictions in social mobility at different times could explain different ” peaks” in countries otherwise similar in helth care and vaccination rates.
But the peaks time perfectly with the rise of a new, more infectious variant to dominance. There is however no correlation between measures taken to fight covid and the number of deaths seen: https://sebastianrushworth.com/2020/11/25/new-evidence-on-the-effectiveness-of-lockdown/
Tack Sebastian för ännu en bra artikel. Kanske din bästa! 😉 Ja det är märkligt att de kör vidare med vaccinpass nu. Tycker det är bra och klokt att jämföra bara döda i covid för att få en bättre förståelse och analys, men även det har sina problem som du nämner. Om man tar ytterligare ett steg ut och bara titta på mortaliten över de sista 20 åren så kan man se att 2020 hade vi en mortalitet på 0.936%, vilket var ett hopp från 2019 (lägsta mortalitet nånsin i Sveriges historia) på 0.86% och enda gången vi har hamnat under 0.9% mortalitet. 2000-2006 har vi legat över 1% mortalitet med topp år 2002 på 1.06%. Från 2007-2020 har vi legat under 1% (förutom 2019 se ovan). Tittar man nu på 2021 siffror fom 1-Jan- 1Nov på antal döda så kommer vi hamna på den näst lägsta mortalitets året om siffrorna fortsätter som de gör. Tänk att de kör vaccinpass på det näst lägsta mortalitets året.! 2020 var sjunde lägsta mortalitets året. Det tycker jag säger rätt mycket om denna “pandemi”. All data kommer från SCB. Jag förstår att man kan inte analysera covid helt och hållet bara titta på mortalitet, men det säger faktiskt en del. Vi har också haft en befolknings ökning från 2000-2020 på ca 14% så det kan ju också medföra en lägre mortalitet. Men skall bli intressant de närmaste 2 månaderna då får vi reda på hur det verkligen förhåller sig och om din hypotes stämmer.
Jag undrar verkligen om Sveriges strategi var så mycket Anders Tegnells(FHM) strategi, speciellt efter hans uttalande som “– Alla har nu egentligen haft möjligheten att vaccinera sig. Det gör uppdelningen mellan vaccinerade och ovaccinerade lättare ur ett etiskt och moraliskt perspektiv”. Det är ganska många logiska felslut som han gör med ett sånt uttalande. Han borde kanske kolla sin testoron nivå.
Man hoppades att han skulle vara klok och vis som du och Ann-Cathrin Engwall. Då skulle han vara hjälte och one of a kind i världen, men tror nog att det mesta är styrt av regeringen och de ville inte köra Lockdowns och vaccinpass av politiska skäl tidigare, men nu är tvungna. Svårt att veta vad som pågår bakom kulliserna , men det luktar korruption big time på en nivå som vi aldrig sett. Plus Sverige har mycket problem nu på många andra områden under regeringens tid. Så vi har nog inte ens resurser att implementera en lockdown, men det behövs inte för många är rädda nu av allt som pågått i snart 2 år. Dessutom så censureras människor åsikter på olika platformar som aldrig skett under internets historia. Enda sättet att succesivt göra massvaccination är med allas smartphone till slut. Kan du inte handla mat, ha ett bankkonto eller vara kvar på ditt jobb måste du till slut vaccinera dig. Så staten kommer tvinga företagen att få folk att vaccinera sig. Det känns som det är dit de vill nå för det verkar ju inte handla om hälsan längre. Så när staten och storföretagen går ihop då får vi ju fascism tyvärr. Tycker den utvecklingen är ganska läskig speciellt för den yngre generationen som inte vet så mycket om vad som hände på 1900 talet. Sen har vi bara kvar Pfizer som “vaccin” i sverige, världens mest korrupta medicinska företag om man tittar på skadestånd utbetalt senaste åren. Plus covid “vaccinerna” har mest biverkningar av alla vacciner 30 år tillbaka tillsammans. Vilken jäkla sits vi är i.
Hur som helst så uppskattar jag verkligen dina artiklar och skönt att veta att det finns läkare som är modiga, fast ni är ganska få. Ha en fin helg!
Dr. Rushworth, a few things you may wish to consider:
1. A very recent paper describes a study in Sweden that looked at the percentage of healthcare workers and blood donors who were serologically positive as having contracted COVID-19. They looked at multiple biomarkers to avoid underestimating the numbers. They found that as of January 2021, 16% of the healthcare workers and 12% of blood donors had been exposed to COVID. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2021.750448/full
2. Death rates are not a good metric for total COVID-19 cases over time unless they are adjusted for age and comorbidities. A review of the Swedish government response to the pandemic indicated that in its early response it failed to protect its most vulnerable such as the elderly in group homes where the virus could spread quickly and be deadly to the frail and those with comorbidities.
3. Your analysis does not consider effects of imposition of voluntary or mandated NPIs. You will recall that in November and December 2020 severe limits were imposed such as on the number of people allowed in gatherings. These restrictions correlate with a subsequent drop in the number of cases/deaths.
4. You state that COVID-19 is a seasonal disease. May I suggest you review worldwide data as well as data from semi-tropical countries as well as urbanized countries. Countries like India, Brazil, South Africa, Israel, US, do not appear to fit the summer/winter narrative. Rather than just a link with seasons, you may want to consider other factors such as links with periods of holiday or other gatherings, start of school or post-summer return to work, etc.
5. You may also want to consider the impacts of traditional public health responses on infection dynamics: when the number of cases increases, NPIs are imposed which decreases transmission to a level where the NPIs are lifted, followed by a subsequent increase in the number of cases.
Studies that have attempted to find a correlation between NPI’s and deaths have failed to find any correlation. Seasonal diseases act differently in different climates. Influenza, for example, has one pattern in northern climates and another pattern in tropical climates. Covid is the same. The US does fit the seasonal narrative if you look state by state. Since it’s such a big country it has multiple different climate zones. To say that covid isn’t seasonal is absurd at this point.
1. Your analysis appears to presume that death rates over time were not affected by the early death of a disproportionate number of those more susceptible to bad outcomes. What are your thoughts on this? Have you considered using age and comorbidity adjusted mortality data over time?
2. Do you have some good references for your mention of a lack of correlation between NPIs and reduced cases/deaths? The literature I’ve seen generally supports that NPIs correlate with reduced cases/deaths, although their mixed and intermittent application and compliance has impacted their effectiveness. FYI, here are some examples of published reviews and studies on the topic.
https://www.journalofinfection.com/article/S0163-4453(21)00316-9/fulltext
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0253116
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abd9338
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34611668/
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00148-021-00845-2
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352827321000744
1. I would be interested in looking at that type of data if it’s available.
2. I’ve written a couple of articles on this topic:
https://sebastianrushworth.com/2020/11/09/does-lockdown-prevent-covid-deaths/
https://sebastianrushworth.com/2020/11/25/new-evidence-on-the-effectiveness-of-lockdown/
The thing about the studies you cite is that they are intended to prove something they cannot prove, because they are observational – if you want to make a case for NPI’s, you are very much helped by the natural progression of the pandemic. As death rates are rising, governments will implement more measures. When the curve turns down, as is inevitable, governments will take credit and say it was thanks to those measures. The measures preceded the decline – that doesn’t prove they caused it. It is in fact the other way around – the rise in deaths caused the implementation of ever stricter measures. That is why the studies you cite show a massive benefit to face mask use, when the randomized trials show modest benefit at best.
If you try to look at death rates in different places that provide reliable data (i.e. not China) and compare with strictness of NPI measures overall, you will not be able to tell which countries took a stricter approach and which took a more relaxed approach. Island countries far away from other nations have been able to keep the virus from getting a foothold, but once it’s established in a population, most measures have little effect.
Bruce Labelle,
Studies of face mask dynamics fall within the domain of physics. There haven’t been any high quality studies of face mask dynamics that show benefit yet. You can see lots of hand-waving, few well-designed studies, and no data.
Of course, doctors being out of field won’t prevent them from publishing their opinions about the dynamics of face-masking in high-impact medical journals. [wry grin]
One of the things that I see in journal articles today is that some part of the official narrative has to be supported in order to get an article published which undermines a different part of the official narrative. For example, Bazant and Bush destroy the belief that antisocial distancing is effective, but they have to wave their hands in favor of masking. It’s very important to be aware of this.
Of the utility of studying maths as a citizen’s culture
Calculus :
The curve being traced by a multifactorial rate of spread
The end of spread given by the area under the curve
I guess my point is that even one death in the fully vaccinated is one too many. And throws the entire strategy of these “vaccines” into quite serious question.
Larry Banyash MD, retired
The Pharma companies were quite clear that their trials were not aimed to show stopping infection or death, just reduction of symptoms. They *hoped* it would do more. The media ignored this and created the expectation that they would be a sterilizing treatment – based on everyone’s common understanding of what taking a vaccine used to mean.
I honestly did not know that. I really do not want this jab if all it does is reduce symptoms rather than prevent and eradicate illness —as do almost ALL other vaccines.
Dr Larry
Bruce Berry,
Since pharma is hiding their raw data, we ought to be skeptical about anything they say about what the studies are designed to show.
Bruce Berry,
Can you provide a reference to this statement please?
“The Pharma companies were quite clear that their trials were not aimed to show stopping infection or death, just reduction of symptoms.”
Thanks,
I would also like a reference
Larry W Banyash MD, retired
It wasn’t just the media! Also politicians, from the US president down, the CDC, Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates.
https://twitter.com/AnonCitizenUK/status/1461705941850726401?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1461705941850726401%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdailysceptic.org%2F
This analysis (below) might explain why the Wuhan seemed to spread worldwide in 2 months, while the more infectious Delta took 10 months. Variants subsequent to the Wuhan behave as expected for a seasonal resp. virus, its the Wuhan that defies explanation without this:
https://theethicalskeptic.com/2021/11/15/chinas-ccp-concealed-sars-cov-2-presence-in-china-as-far-back-as-march-2018
‘What we see next in the Swedish data is a resurgence of the Wuhan variant in the autumn of 2020, which begins to decline after a few months as sufficient population (a.k.a. “herd”) immunity is reached. This decline is however halted and countered by an even more rapid rise in deaths, which is due to the arrival of the British alpha variant on Swedish shores.’
The Alpha variant or just the seasonal flu rebadged via the handy dandy PCR , take your pick.
Alex Berenson is reporting that the English Office of National Stsatistic data is showing that all cause mortality for the under 60s is running twice as high for the vaccinated as against the unvaccinated and that it has been thus for six months.
Shots that double your likelihood of dying – I’m not an expert or the science – but isn’t this a bad thing?
https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/vaccinated-english-adults-under-60?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjo0NTgxMjc5MywicG9zdF9pZCI6NDQzMzc2NTQsIl8iOiI5eDhOZCIsImlhdCI6MTYzNzQ0NDAyNiwiZXhwIjoxNjM3NDQ3NjI2LCJpc3MiOiJwdWItMzYzMDgwIiwic3ViIjoicG9zdC1yZWFjdGlvbiJ9.2qgOMlCtWjKjJRB7pTbJ43aqTuUKjk3NEgRwVAurH8c
That’s seriously confounded by the different age distributions of vaccinated and unvaccinated in that age range; it’s not possible to draw any conclusions. It would be really good to see a comparison of all cause mortality stratified by age, with the immediate post-vaccination period counted as vaccinated.
The mortality lines between the vaccinated and unvaccinated are converging as would be expected as the younger ages become vaccinated.
Bruce LaBelle,
The study you cite as No 1 https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2021.750448/full
is flawed from the get go, because as they say, “Furthermore, methods used to confirm past infection vary and the immunological response after mild COVID-19 is still not well defined.”
That is an understatement. The immunological response after serious covid is still not well defined. There are some serious flaws even in that methodology, as shown by this study:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34484687/
Most clinicians seem to be blissfully unaware that the lung pathology they are seeing is a serious mast cell activation (allergic reaction) to spike protein, which has several regions of toxicity in the spike which results in anaphylaxis-type clinical responses. IgE is a crucial marker in this context, but few people have discussed that in the real world context, except Dr Shankar Chetty, who has an astounding record which should make all doctors sit up and take note. His description of covid pathophysiology is far more complete and clinically sound than most of what is in pubmed, though the article above is one of the few that sees what Dr Chetty has so successfully treated. If doctors actually used their brain the way Dr Chetty does, there would be no need for any vaccine. He has treated over 7,000 patients, with ZERO complications, ZERO patients on oxygen, ZERO hospitalisations and ZERO deaths.
Current methods of “defining” covid immunity, using Ig G and abs to N, S RBD, Nabs and CD4+ T-cell reactivity, take no account of front line immunity such as innate cells, effector cells and epithelial resident memory T-cell immunity as well as other local immunity factors which immunology has no ability to effectively measure.
As early as the 70’s most textbooks – including the front line ones by people like Sir Frank Macfarlane Burnet, commented on the fact that children with conditions such as agammaglobulinemia did very well with measles and even though they had no discernible antibodies, they had “immunity for life”. Which didn’t include antibodies.
The same will apply to covid. There are plenty of studies talking about pre-existing immunity, and natural heterologous immunity will always be better than a vaccine that only presents one protein – the spike – because the natural immunity in all layers of the immune system, recognises all the external, internal proteins, and the conserved regions common across all variants.
Which is why it will be vaccine immunity which lets countries down.
You cannot use a vaccine ONLY against a highly mutable spike ignoring all the other surface, viral and conserved proteins, and expect such a limited product to do a sterilising effective job.
When you look at ALL the vaccines made against rna viruses, the ones that have most success, are the ones with multiple antigenic targets thereby avoiding escape through changes on the surface ( e.g. measles ), and the ones that fail abysmally, are the ones that use one target and ignore conserved regions (e.g. influenza solely targeting haemaglutanin )
Quite why so few people can see this blindingly obvious fact, is the most stunning headshaker of the whole covid deal….
Immunology in many ways has not progressed very far. Most of the tests done today are the same as the ones done 40 years ago. What also has not progressed very far is the ability to think rationally and logically. Were that the case, the world would not have gone down this path.
To define a proposed “world immunity” by such a limited antibody test, and justify the vaccine using current immunology tests, is like measuring the most obvious tip of the iceberg assuming that is all there is. So using ONLY those tests in the article you put up, as a legitimate measuring rod, is flawed.
A thoughtful, self respecting immunologist should be ashamed of themselves if they do so, because any or all assumptions should take into account the fact that it’s been known for a very long time, that immunologists can only describe a very thin slice of the whole pie.
Well then, WHY do we keep giving this, in essence, killing and worthless “jab?”
Larry W Banyash MD, retired
Just wanted to say this is the most logical and informed comment I’ve read in a long time. Thank you
Interesting comment. Unfortunately, I can’t find any detailed rationale for Chetty’s protocol or his description of covid pathophysiology.
An adequate bolus of calcifediol like was done by Castillo looks like it will help with autoimmune problems from the spike protein just fine without giving antihistamines and anti-leukotrienes. It may not help as much if patients have elevated PTH.
Aspirin looks like it may help.
I wonder how many of the patients which Dr. Chetty treated were high risk. Dr. Brian Tyson has seen 30,000 covid patients at his practice and treated 6,000 with excellent results. If you see 30,000 people, 9 or so will die in a month because their health is very brittle, so zero deaths really isn’t possible for large numbers.
Does Dr. Chetty claim that he treats people in the hospital, or just outpatient? If someone presents at a clinic with pO2 < 80 and with other bad test results so that they are already near death, how can anybody expect to prevent death, barring some miracle?
I agree that many kinds of immunity are being ignored by the pharma-captured research community. Likely because pharma hasn't figured out any way to profit off of them.
The emphasis on IgE ties in with the Spanish nursing home study https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7833340/#!po=34.9057 84 in which nursing home residents were treated with antihistamines and azithromycin during the first wave. They all caught COVID, as determined by antibody tests, but none were hospitalized and none died. Without treatment in a situation like that you would typically see a death rate of 20%.
Indeed, that study looks very interesting. Thank you.
Thank you Sebastian. Australia will be a good test site. Our third wave is on decline, attributed to massive vaccination and we’re approaching summer. Australia has a very low, I would say negligible rate of natural immunity, so when in 6 month our winter comes and the vaccines’ induced immunity declines or disappears, will we see the fourth wave and lockdowns?
Could you give us your opinion on one finding in this article https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/another-major-red-flag-about-covid that analyzed the Swedish study as well. Its conclusions are in line with yours but it also pointed to the data on page 32 of the 34-page report, a chart that shows that 3,939 of 4.03 million Swedes who received the second dose died less than two weeks later claiming that people appear to die at rates 20 percent or more above the normal rate for weeks after receiving their second Covid vaccine dose.
Again I ask of you and Dr R, then why do we keep on this inane road?
Larry W Banyash MD, retired
Sebastian, I like your way of strict logical reasoning when looking at data. As an immunologist I can tell you that you draw the correct conclusion and that it is the natural T-cell immunity that makes the difference. Lockdowns and restriction measures in many countries prevented the spread of the first less efficient coronavirus variant. This means that only parts of the populations were exposed to the virus during the first wave and received natural immunity.
If you look at Sweden for example, a large outbreak of C19 occurred in the Stockholm in spring 2020. The virus transmission to other regions in Sweden was to some extent prevented by avoiding travelling to Stockholm from other parts of the country. By keeping distances and working at home many people also avoided being exposed and were still highly receptive for the virus. In autumn/winter 2020/2021 it was time for the Gothenburg and Malmö area to experience more severe outbreaks while the situation in Stockholm was a little bit better and in spring 2021 more isolated less populated areas for example in the northern part Sweden had severe outbreaks. Soon or later most populations in the world will be exposed to the virus and reach natural heard immunity. This is not a permanent condition, it can fluctuate a bit when new viruses develop, the virus will survive in different shapes and become seasonal. The severity of an outbreak depends on the level of natural immunity in the population. Heard immunity lower the amount of virus that are transmitted between individuals protecting the entire population.
Vaccine induced immunity is different from natural immunity since everybody become immunised with the same or a similar spike protein. When infected with the virus we are all immunised with a several different mutant viruses both as individuals but also in a population even though one virus variant will be more effective in spreading and will dominate at a specific time. This will generate a broader antibody protection but most important a T-cell immunity to inner viral proteins that are not changing so fast over time as the spike protein. The viruses that can escape the vaccine generated antibodies will have a huge advantage when many are vaccinated in a population. The vaccine escaping viruses can infect vaccinated people more often as previously been seen in Israel with the British mutant. Vaccinated people carried this virus variant about eight times (do not remember exactly) more frequent than non-vaccinated people. This means that viruses that can escape vaccine generated antibodies can be enriched in vaccinated people and vaccine resistance will develop faster the more vaccinated people there are. Another problem with mass vaccination is that when everybody is immunised with the same spike protein, meaning that all loose the protection at the same time and will be submissible simultaneously which can be dangerous. This is the most probable reason for the new wave we see in Europe. I do not believe we will experience the same situation in Sweden as in less exposed countries because we did not go for lockdowns in 2020. We can maybe se small outbreaks in certain areas but there will be no need for lockdown for medical reasons is my belief.
Another great article. What surprises me is that people refuse to come to the conclusion that the vaccines simply don’t work and never did. The short protection they seem to convey could most easily be explained by competitive inhibition rather than immune response. For a couple of months, the synthetic mRNA monopolizes the cellular machinery making spike protein so it is not free for the virus to use for viral reproduction. Once the mRNA has run its course, the person is once again free to be infected. Immunity is not something that should be fleeting. Fleeting immunity makes no sense.
The effect of a few other vaccines is short-lived, for example cholera vaccine.
Somehow I doubt that every vascular endothelial cell ends up making spike protein. Some, surely, but hardly a large percent.
Your doubt based in facts? Or feelings…..
Larry B
Dr. Banyash,
What is the number of cells in the body (trillions?) and what is the number of spike proteins made by the mRNA spike protein factories (billions?)?
Good grief Charlie Brown, how about stopping Pfizer, et al, from any more jabs? Say immediately. All of these posts point to both minor and major continuing problems with this “vaccine.” —in relation to the actual disease.
The last thing I would be trusting is India data. Basically most states have stopped testing outside of urban centres. Only Kerala has reliable data and that shows no reduction in case numbers. Deaths are probably not being reported in rural areas. We need to be careful with “third world” data . For example only 4 countries on the African continent have mandated and near accurate death reporting.
Sebastian, according to your logic Sweden should not experience a new covid-19 wave anymore and for countries like Germany the forth wave should be the last one, correct?
Yes, that’s correct. We’ll soon know if my hypothesis is right or not.
If successive waves are due to novel virus types, then all is needed for another wave is new type.
Might come from ‘vaccine resistance’…
What would be an endemic level wave of covid deaths for Sweden that you would find within the bounds of your hypothesis?
Seb, where are your graphs from? Do you have a link for them?
I searched on “JHU CSSE COVID-19 Data” but just got heaps of complicated stuff from JHU, nothing like the easy-to-read graphs you have.
cheers from Australia
The graphs are straight off google
Massachusetts provided summary data, not daily.
At this point the number of corona deaths is arguably less important than the number of corona hospitalizations and/or IC intakes. In Belgium and the Netherlands the main concern seems to be the level of corona pressure on the healthcare system.
In that sense the discrepancy between IC intakes and deaths in Sweden during early 2021 is interesting. I hypothesize this was due to vaccination of elderly, because these people would not have been admitted to the IC anyway, but they were protected against death at the time.
The biggest question is if Swedish numbers (especially IC intakes) will remain low during the remainder of the flu season.
Sebastian, What are your thoughts regarding this recent study of COVID-19 death rates in Texas during 2021 and September 2021? Tables 6 and 8 seem interesting regarding numbers of deaths by age and vaccination status. If typical ratios hold, the number of deaths at younger/middle age in the unvaccinated would suggest there were significant numbers of hospitalizations and ICU admissions, some of which will result in post-acute sequelae that will impact the individuals and the healthcare system for a while.
https://www.dshs.texas.gov/immunize/covid19/data/Cases-and-Deaths-by-Vaccination-Status-11082021.pdf For more information, here is the Texas DSHS COVID data dashboard site:
https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/AdditionalData.aspx
Sebastien wrote,
“Clearly, it can’t be due to Germany being vaccinated earlier and losing immunity earlier, since both countries vaccinated their populations at the same time. For that reason I’m inclined to favour the first hypothesis, that Sweden has built up more population immunity, for the simple reason that covid started spreading massively in Sweden in spring of 2020, but didn’t start spreading properly in Germany until autumn of 2020.”
So does “…spreading properly…” mean NOT artificially suppressing viral spread by locking down – as we know Sweden did not lock down like every other country has.