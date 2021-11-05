Covid: How long does vaccine based immunity last?

It’s unfortunate that the drug companies decided to end their trials early, by giving active covid vaccine to the members of the placebo group after just a few months. It means that there is no long term follow-up of the covid vaccines from randomized trials, and there never will be. This means that we are instead forced to rely entirely on observational data as we try to understand how safe and effective the vaccines are over the longer term.
That is why a recent study out of Sweden is so very interesting. It is currenly available as a pre-print and can be found here. The purpose of the study was to determine how effective the vaccines are at protecting against covid over the longer term (i.e. after more than a few months). This was a registry based study, so it’s not surprising that it is coming out of Sweden. Sweden is generally acknowledged as being better than any other country at collecting and sorting large quantities of population data and using it to produce these types of studies.
The authors of the study began by identifying all people residing in Sweden who had been fully vaccinated against covid-19 by late May 2021. At that time, three different vaccines were being used in Sweden: Moderna, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca. The vaccinated people were then matched individually against people of the same age and gender, and living in the same municipality, who hadn’t been vaccinated. In total, 1,684,958 individuals were included in the study. They were followed until October to see if they developed covid-19.
So, what did the study show?
As would be expected, the vaccines were very effective at preventing symptomatic covid around two months out from vaccination. This is what the randomized trials showed, and it’s the reason the vaccines were approved for use. Overall, the reduction in relative risk at 31-60 days out from vaccination was 89%.
However, after those first two months, there was a rapid decline in efficacy. At four to six months, the vaccines were only reducing the relative risk of infection by 48%!
This is pretty interesting when we consider that governments had initially set the bar for approving the vaccines at a 50% relative risk reduction. So, if the trials had been required to run for six months before presenting results instead of only running for two months, then the vaccines would have been considered too ineffective to be worth bothering with, an would never have been approved.
Well, that’s not quite true. One vaccine did still provide a better than 50% relative risk reduction at six months – the Moderna vaccine. At four to six months, the relative risk reduction with the Moderna vaccine was 71%. Pfizer was at the same time point only offering a 47% reduction in risk, and AstraZeneca was at that point not doing anything whatsoever to lower risk.
It makes sense that the Moderna vaccine would offer better protection than the Pfizer vaccine. Although the vaccines are virtually identical, the dose in the Moderna vaccine is three times higher. This is likely the reason why Moderna has been associated with much higher rates of myocarditis, which is why it is no longer approved for use in people under the age of 30 here in Sweden.
So, if governments hadn’t been so hasty to get the vaccines out, and had demanded six months of follow-up rather than two, only the Moderna vaccine would ever have been approved in the first place.
When we go further out than six months, things get even more depressing. By the nine month mark, the Pfizer vaccine is no longer offering any protection whatsoever against symptomatic covid-19. Unfortunately, nine month out data isn’t offered for the Moderna vaccine due to the small number of people for whom that information is currently available, but at six months out, the Moderna vaccine’s ability to prevent symptomatic covid-19 had dropped to only 59%. So there is a continuous decline in effectiveness at each time point measured even for the Moderna vaccine, without any sign of levelling off.
What about if we look at sub-groups, such as the elderly, who are by far the most at risk from covid-19, and therefore potentially have most to gain from vaccination?
People over the age of 80 initially show a good response to the vaccine, with a 73% reduction in relative risk of disease at one to two months out from vaccination. However this drops to only 50% at two to four months, and by six months there is no benefit whatsoever. Even for the middle aged (50-64 years), who have better functioning immune systems and who should therefore respond more strongly to the vaccines, the vaccines are completely ineffective at preventing symptomatic disease by the four to six months mark. The only group for whom the vaccines are more than 50% effective by the four month mark is people under the age of 50 (for whom effectiveness at four to six months is 51%).
Of course, how good the vaccines are at preventing symptomatic disease isn’t really what matters, if by symptomatic disease we usually mean something more akin to the common cold than to the Spanish flu. What really matters is how good the vaccines are at preventing serious disease. So, let’s look at that.
At one to two months out from vaccination, the vaccines provided a 91% reduction in risk of hospitalization or death. By four to six months, that had dropped to 74%. And from six months out, the reduction was down to 42%, although the difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated group was no longer statistically significant. In other words, at the six month time point it was no longer possible to detect a statistically significant effect of vaccination on risk of hospitalization or death.
As I see it, there are two possible explanations for the rapidly declining effectiveness of the vaccines. The first is that it’s due to the limited immunity produced by the vaccines themselves, and the second is that it’s due to the continued evolution of the virus and in particular the rise of the delta variant. If the second reason is true, then there is no reason whatsoever to give people boosters, because the boosters won’t do anything to improve immunity.
If the first reason is true, then there is a case to be made for boosters, although it feels pretty absurd to give everyone a booster every four months to protect against a virus that for most people is little more than a cold, that 99,8% of infected people will survive, and for which there is now massive natural population immunity, thanks to all the people who have already had covid. Unlike the short-term protection offered by the vaccines, the protection generated by infection has been shown to be both durable and broad, in spite of junk science claims to the contrary produced by the CDC. There is however a pretty good case to be made for regular boosting of the multi-morbid elderly every four months, preferentially with the Moderna vaccine.
So, what can we conclude?
The vaccines are much less effective than was initially believed, and effectiveness declines rapidly. With that being the case, the idea that it’s going to be possible for countries to vaccinate themselves out of the pandemic is clearly nonsense. The only way the pandemic ends is by enough people getting infected and developing natural immunity, which is the same way every prior respiratory virus pandemic has ended.
I don’t do ads. My newsletter is freely available to everyone and is supported by voluntary donations. If you find value in the content I produce, then please support my work by becoming a patron. As a bonus, patrons gain access to the patron-only discussion forum, and also gain the ability to send me direct messages (I always respond to patrons). You can sign up to be a patron here.
107 thoughts on “Covid: How long does vaccine based immunity last?”
What is the absolute risk reduction for any of them?
100% RRR could be the difference of 2–>1 out of 1,000,000
ARR would be absolutely negligible..
I agree. The only % risk reduction that ought to be of interest to someone considering the possible benefits of being injected is the absolute risk reduction. Relative risk reduction is useful to a researcher because it suggests there is some effect in the snake oil being researched. As for the delta variant, I suspect that the “vaccines” may well be an evolutionary driver and will continue to be.
Stanford study showed absolute risk reduction 0.8%.
Check it out on their website.
Study hidden by mainstream news. Wonder why?
More relative risk reduction…. very disappointing.
How about doing a relative risk assessment in terms of adverse effects? You don’t because adverse effects are given as absolute risks.
So you continue to mix apples and oranges.
Considering how infectious the delta variant is, virtually everyone is going to be infected at some point over the next few years if they haven’t already been so. So relative risk reduction gives a much better picture of benefit in this situation than absolute risk does. The only situation where absolute risk would be better would be a study that ran from day one of the pandemic to at least five years out.
Thanks Sebastian. I think I need a whole article from you on absolute vs relative risk for dummies! It’s quite hard to wrap my head around.
“Considering how infectious the delta variant is, virtually everyone is going to be infected at some point over the next few years if they haven’t already been so. So relative risk reduction gives a much better picture of benefit in this situation than absolute risk does. ”
I would love to hear an explanation of why Rel risk would be better than abs risk here. If the vax makes my odds of harm go from 2 in 100,000 to 1 in 100,000 I don’t see how relative risk makes that fact any clearer.
Because the longer the study is, the more people will become infected.
So maybe I should have my booster and then go out and make every effort to become infected?
But then do we know that post-infection immunity lasts any longer?
Yes, lots of observational data shows strong post-infection immunity over a year out from infection.
And at the end of the article, they
recommend dos 3= booster, precisely because immunity after vaccination is no longer available.
So? Can anyone call themselves fully vaccinated?
Though: it MIGHT be that natural immunity AFTER being vaccinated is not as effective as natural immunity without vaccination due to antigenic sin:
https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/original-antigenic-sin
https://brownstone.org/articles/79-research-studies-affirm-naturally-acquired-immunity-to-covid-19-documented-linked-and-quoted/?_gl=1*11yhs72*_ga*YW1wLV9oMDhUY1RNVjRFejM5YWw3VWFFaEJ6WllHRjNCa0hWd0JEWVlWRi1ja2pudDl2bnU4VXoydlpnUVRYbDRRY0Q.
Yes we do.
In the case of SARS COV (2002) 17 years and counting has been recorded. But then they hadn’t had the ‘benefit’ of a gene treatment that apparently causes a long term suppression of innate immunity.
Gene treatment? The mRNA never reaches the nucleus of your cells, where your genes are.
interesting!
What about the absolute rick differences?
“In total, 1,684,958 individuals were included in the study. They were followed until October to see if they developed covid-19.”
Seems like an excellent opportunity to look long term at the other aspect of “vaccination” (we should not pretend that a treatment that modifies the body’s cells at the genetic level is just a vaccine in the familiar sense, of something that just directly exposes the body’s immune system to the pathogen or something like it – these are novel therapies and should be identified as such), namely what the relative risks of eg myocarditis, and indeed all cause mortality, are between the “vaccinated” and un-“vaccinated” groups.
Did they look at other outcomes, do you know?
wow. I mean, it’s what seems to be true to anyone paying attention, but to see actual data backing it up is just amazing.
Not that I think anything will change. The powers that be can not admit they were wrong, can not admit liability (which they removed from the drug companies to begin with) and will likely push on with mandates and have full support of the sheeple.
I’m trying to find a solid psychological method to get people to snap out of their blind hysteria. I’ve found a lot of incongruent beliefs in both extreme deniers and mostly, in the extremely afraid people around us. Any ideas or experiences?
It’s not logic, it’s emotion. We need a way to guide people to an emotionally sane equilibrium again.
There is a technique, used in business, when you have to make a decision where the group is polarised and has stopped listening to each other. You ask each of the participants to imagine that we are in the future, one year later (or whatever amount of time is appropriate). They’ve won the argument (today), and we’ve spent the year doing things their way. Unfortunately, things have not worked out well for the business — we now wish that we had the decision to take back and make it the other way. Write a letter to the group, apologising and taking responsibility for the mistake that was made. Explain how it was that you made this mistake, without trying to justify it.
Everybody has to write their own letter. We’re trying to get rid of group-think here. Writing is important. Unless you have to deal with people who have some sort of learning disability that makes it impossible for them to write letters, don’t let them get away with making a speech or a video. There is something about finding the words and ordering them on paper that focuses the mind, in most people at any rate.
If you can get people to imagine ‘hey, I might be wrong about this’ you have made tremendous progress. And it turns out that there are always a lot of people who really don’t know how to backtrack from a position they have taken. They need permission to say they have made a mistake, and need to imagine a future where they are forgiven. (Which won’t work if one side has so much contempt for the other that they will never be willing to forgive them for any reason whatsoever, so if that is the situation, do not try this.)
I don’t know whether this technique will work for discussions around covid. ‘We just lost a bunch of money and our #1 customer is quite peeved with us’ is a rather different terrible outcome than one where people die. But I have seen it used (and used it myself) to reach a needed consensus on a plan of action among people we thought could never agree on anything, so possibly worth a shot. Of course, it requires people who actually want to work together and get along with each other. If you don’t have that, then I am not sure anything can work.
I agree, to my simple mind the contagion is really a mind virus.
I’m afraid it may be too late for mankind to turn around. Imagine one Dr Fauci admitting he was a major cause of this pandemic by supporting research that led to it. Or Hitler doing an about face half way into his campaign to rule the world. Or the cheerleaders of such admitting they were wrong all along. Pride. Not going to happen on any large scale sorry to say. So scapegoats will forever get blamed. “The heart is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked.” That archaic document called the Bible still has a thing or two for us moderns, even if its current worshipers have lost all relation to its main tenants.
If this data is correct we should be seeing increases in hospitilisations and deaths as people lose protection. This isn’t the case is it?
Um, go look at the US or Israel for some examples. They both saw big recent spikes which they should not have seen if the vaccines were truly effective over the long term. Those spikes have now started to come down, likely due to enough people having developed natural immunity from infection.
In Israel rather because of the boosters, am I wrong?
Also Ireland (specifically Waterford). Obviously places starting with I are the problem.
Huge spikes are in rural areas, aren’t they? Not in my suburban county, except for transfers from rural hospitals.
Please compare the UK stats for July, August, September 2020 vs 2021. The Monthly Mortality Analysis from the ONS is a good place to start.
Reference the mortality
Could there not be an argument that the reason death and cases are low (but higher than last year) is because
1) more people have natural immunity
2) it’s summer and coronavirus generally live in the colder months
Take a look at professor Fenton on twitter
And
https://twitter.com/ThinkingSlow1/status/1453449392153845769?t=PUdB10W5G6FEXJNNmblELA&s=19
Same for Germany. Higher hospitalisation (4 times higher) and higher symptomatic (3 times higher) in the last four weeks than since beginning of vaccination.
https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/InfAZ/N/Neuartiges_Coronavirus/Situationsberichte/Wochenbericht/Wochenbericht_2021-11-04.pdf?__blob=publicationFile
(page 21)
Wonderful, clear, rational, data based piece. Thank you.
Great article. Thanks.
You say “And from six months out, the reduction was down to 42%, although the difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated group was no longer statistically significant.” So what is the 42% reduction relative to, if not relative to the unvaccinated?
The risk reduction is 42%, but the difference between the groups doesn’t reach a p-value of 0.05, so it isn’t considered to be statistically significant.
Thanks Sebastian. Depressing stuff. I’m just over 50 and won’t be taking the vaccine myself (recovered from confirmed case Xmas 2020) but I’m happy to see both sets of parents (in their early 80s) have taken their boosters. I was really hoping the current vaccines would be the key out of this. Do you know if any of the big pharma companies are developing vaccines which may confer longer lasting immunity? Or do you think we’ll be stuck with this 6 monthly cycle of boosters and the (almost certain) never-ending NPIs?
There are vaccines being developed that are based on whole inactivated virus. The effect of those vaccines should in theory be much more like the effect of real infection.
Unless the vaccine is delivered nasally, you won’t see any mucosal immunity, unlike from naturally-acquired immunity.
I would think this would be obvious, but maybe the intent is to keep us coming back for more boosters.
Makes one rather glad to have had the damn thing (last September). Though I’ve had two AZ jabs since and having booster (think Pfizer) this eve. Shouldn’t have bothered with any of them?
Sept 2020 I should have said.
I’m in the ONS Covid survey, so at least my immunity and Covid status will be logged and useful.
Excellent piece. As is often the case, I’ll be forwarding it to friends and family.
Från Hjärtat & Hjärnan Tack Sebastian **
Du är Professionellt Kunnig – Saklig – Modig & En Skatt för Alla Oss Ovaxxade som Känner Häxjakten i Ryggen!
It would be nice to have the absolute %s instead of the relative!
There’s just one little question I have. The Covid brouhaha was not something that just popped up out of the bowels of the Earth. Bad boys and girls in the good ol’ United States were behind this devastation called SARS Cov-2, according to Unz, ace columnist. When we consider what I consider a definite route to depopulation, how does that fit in with this article? After all, if Fauci and his crew want to create widespread murder and mayhem, do they care what vaccine has the best residual immunity? Listen, the little Rodent wants to kill you, your family, and just about everybody else. WE should be talking about abject murder, not the niceties of immunity. Dead people have no immunity even though they are immune to further infections. But, they are stone dead. I’m hoping we still have a semblance of a judicial system in this country. Despite my hopes, I have great doubts the non-vaxxers will ever be treated fairly.
I also think this virus was created in the USA and probably at the University of North Carolina. It was then passed to China when Obama withdrew federal funding. Obama need to come clean about what he knew.
Is there a study on how good the vaxxes are at creating other medical issues? If they do then its a major win for pharma and medical related industries especially if its a sustained and long term / recurring ilnesses.
Perhaps this is the major goal of pushing through improperly tested vaccines which are now proven to be useless against covid19?
Steve Kirsch looked at this from 3 data sets, including Pfizer’s own data – something like 2 to 6 excess deaths were incurred amongst vaccinate for every covid death prevented.
Can you explain this relative risk more clearly. As I understand it, you are relatively more at risk of getting ill with Covid than if you have already had Covid. Well, that’s obvious isn’t it? What I want to know is whether having the vaccine reduces my risk of getting Covid compared to someone who has not been vaccinated.
It does for a limited amount of time. The further out you go, the less protection you have.
The jabs never gave you immunity. They mitigated some risk/symptoms/hospitalization. Who knows WHAT they do for future health. COVID isn’t the only virus around.
I so appreciate your absolute commitment to research and science. You are a calming and rational voice in the midst of Covid and vaccine chaos.
Sebastian, just looking at the data and the study. On page 29. What does the “-” (minus) mean in front of the effectiveness? Does it mean that it is less effective than having no vaccination?
It means that there were more cases of covid in the vaccinated group. However the confidence interval shows that the difference isn’t statistically significant.
“It’s unfortunate that the drug companies decided to end their trials early”: or, rather, was it cunning?
I am a happy receiver of the J&J vaccine.
I recently saw a similar study saying it’s more or less without efficacy two months after the shot. Additionally, you have to wait four weeks after the shot to be immune. So, in total about one month of immunity… Anyway, I got the QR code and noone is bothering me so I’m happy 🙂
Dansen met Janssen!
While my comment wasn’t meant to be taken seriously, I better give a reference and correct what I wrote.
This is the study:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.10.13.21264966v1.full.pdf
The J&J vaccine declined to almost 0% from March to August in the study (figure 1), so about 4 months of protection rather than 1 month as I wrote. And to be fair, surival function is bit better (figure 2) than without any vaccination.
True, but you actually have to catch Covid for any of these ‘vaccines’ to have any effect. I’ve had no ‘vaccine’ and no Covid in the entire time this virus has been circling the planet.
Will my luck hold? Who knows but I do know there’s no real point in trialing any of the current jabs.
I’ll review when there is a real immunity-providing whole inactivated virus vaccine if Covid is still a thing then.
Could there be any point in my awaiting the development of, say, a Pfizer booster aimed at the delta variant? Or will the variant-du-jour have changed by then?
Don’t wait for anything. It’s quite obvious by now the vaccines do not do what is stated on the tin. They don’t stop you catching the virus, passing it on, or the one thing the Government did say was they would help keep you out of hospital. Well they are not even doing that. More vaxxed than unvaxxed are now dying even proportionately.
Our Government are nothing more than VaccineSales people.
I saw an article in mainstream news saying Pfizer’s profits on the vaccine this year are now up to $36 billion.
Lastly remember the SARS 1 vaccine 10 or so years ago. It took a year after vaccines were rolled out before the side effects of Narcolepsy began to show in children, particularly Denmark which had been more keen to rollout that vaccine.
Not Sars-1 but Swine Flu.
Excellent information. Thank you for keeping us updated with the latest data.
Excellent article, thank you – Natural immunity to the rescue
Seeing as the current vaxxes are still formulated to produce an immune response to Alpha variants and not Delta variants, one would have expected the ‘protection’ to wane as Delta began to predominate. And it is indeed a plausible hypothesis that it was the vaccines themselves that created the selective pressure on the virus, leading to immune escape and the emergence of Delta. A hypothesis strengthened by looking at the geographical correlation between the original large trials and the location of the subsequent emergence of the Delta variants. Given the chronological lag in effectiveness studies, it may now today be the case that a current 99% incidence of Delta may correspond to a vax percentage effectiveness that is now actually way lower than even the reduced effectiveness figure that Sebastian cites.
The trouble is, the conclusion that Sebastian reaches (that you cannot vaccinate your way out of the pandemic), is not one that the global Public Health establishment is likely to reach! One suspects that that establishment will simply move to pursuing a policy of indefinite boosters, perhaps with in silico updated formulations. Mass use of reformulated boosters would simply create further selective mutational pressure on the virus, and give rise to new strains, and potentially, to a perpetual rinse and repeat. Nothing will reduce ‘case’ numbers, as long as countries persist in high-cycle PCR mass-testing. Many countries are testing in the region of 1% of population per day!
All of this was eminently predictable many months ago. And time has proven that the policy direction advocated by the GB declaration was an entirely rational and sensible one. But regrettably, rationality is not the order of the day…
A perfect restatement of warnings given months ago.
I understand they were less effective for Delta. I wonder if this study distinguishes for Delta?
Delta was the dominant variant in Sweden during much of the study period.
Lancet study published Thursday 28th October 2021:
People who have been vaccinated against COVID can be equally as infectious as the unvaccinated. The study used infection data from actual examples of household transmission, and it showed that the viral loads of both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients infected with COVID are “broadly similar”. The data showed that vaccination status doesn’t make a whole lot of difference in the ability to pass COVID on to others.
This was your most significant contribution so far. Couldn´t you to team up with Hanna Åsberg and help to bring some sense into the politics of this? It pains me to see how her well-informed and serious stand seems to inspire only invective and abuse.
If people are really interested in a vaccination control group to compare as the years pass against the vaccinated, then there is just such a study started up which is growing by the day. This study can only be joined by unvaccinated individuals.
Check out vaxcontrolgroup.com
Anyone worldwide can join provided they are unvaccinated. You receive a membership card with photo-Id and bold lettering stating ‘This Person MUST NOT be vaccinated,’ and that you are a member of an official vaccine Control group for medical follow up purposes.
There is a QR code on the membership card which links back to the website with full details of the study, in cases anyone questions it’s validity.
This in itself should gain you entry into anywhere wishing to verify your vaccination status.
Once a member you are reminded to log your health status monthly via a series of drop down box type responses.
There is a small joining fee of £4 , and then £6 per quarter going forward for the administration of the health records and the statistical analysis and collation of all the stats.
This control group is gathering momentum and has gone from a standing start to over 100,000 members in a matter of a few weeks.
It sounds good but who’s running it? How much legal clout will it have with individual govts and countries? Will flashing a plastic card allow me into a shop if the shop owner won’t recognise it?
Good read. Unfortunately no mentioning of negative effect. Care to comment on that? UK has 132% more infected per 100000 in 40-49yearolds week 39-42. This effect is also mentioned in this study i believe.
Planned Obsolescence
In economics and industrial design, planned obsolescence (also called built-in obsolescence or premature obsolescence) is a policy of planning or designing a product with an artificially limited useful life or a purposely frail design, so that it becomes obsolete after a certain pre-determined period of time upon which it decrementally functions or suddenly ceases to function, or might be perceived as unfashionable. The rationale behind this strategy is to generate long-term sales volume by reducing the time between repeat purchases (referred to as “shortening the replacement cycle”). It is the deliberate shortening of a lifespan of a product to force people to purchase functional replacements
Great! Thanks!
Thank you so much for bringing some clear and concise points in to this debate, again!
On various internet sites there is massive info on the remarkable stopping of Covid 19 of 90% + in Uttar Pradesh, Zimbabwe and Mexico with ivermectin.
I have heard or read nothing in MSM so is that all fake or what? Anyone know?
Pfizer now speaks of a ‘pill’, no mention of what that is, being very effective – it will be marvellous if it turns out to be ivermectin!
Merck makes ivermectin, but there’s no money in it as it’s out of patent. I first became aware of the effectiveness of ivermectin in May 2020 so I’m sure that every government in the world is aware too. The thing is, it ought by now to be clear that neither those governing us nor firms like Pfizer have our best interest at heart.
Big Pharma will tweak ivermectin a tiny bit, patent it and say it is superior to ‘ordinary’ ivermectin Scare stories about the usual stuff will help so with $100 or so a pill there’s moey in it.
I think it is important to note that 6 months after vaccination, vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization and death was 80% in people under 80 years of age.
Here is the original version from the study:
“Vaccine effectiveness (any vaccine) was 89% at day 15- 30 (95% CI, 83-93, P<0·001), which declined to 74% (95% CI, 47-87, P80 years old were excluded. In the remaining cohort, the effectiveness was 80% (95% CI, 41-93, P=0·003), from day 181 and onwards. If individuals with homemaker service were excluded, the effectiveness was 69% (95% CI, 2-91, P=0·04) from day 181 and onwards.”
It is interesting how the authors of the article try to spin this in the text. But they don’t provide a table with a detailed age breakdown so it’s impossible to do a proper analysis. When they say six months, are they talking 4-6 months or post six months? And what is the risk reduction like in the 60-80 age group, which is the only other age bracket (apart from 80+) for which the risk from the virus is significant enough that vaccination could possibly have a
meaningful effect on serious disease?
Watched an interview on Talk Radio yesterday with an “expert” telling us the vaccine is long lasting only 20% reduction after 6ths and we must vaccinated our way out of this – I do not know the truth of this but I know an agenda being pushed when I hear one – thank you for your objective analysis
Excellent article, probably not surprising for most people who seek scientific information outside of the mainstream media as well. It is horrible news for us in Australia, where we reached 90% vaccination rate in a very short time via the coercion of job losses and the exclusion from the economy for the unvaccinated. It would be unreasonable to think that the governments, their medical advisors and the pharmaceutical companies are not aware of this.
In Victoria, the State of Emergency ends on the 15th of December, by when the government can no longer impose lockdowns, masks or vaccination apartheid. To solve this problem, the government proposed a new bill that has already passed the Lower House. It will give the Premier more power, allowing declaring a 4 months State of Emergency at any time on a pandemic advise of his Health Minister. The pandemic does not have to be in Australia. The bill increases the penalties for not complying with the Health Minister’s regulations to up to $90,000 and 2 years in jail. It is so broad that it allows for jailing dissidents. But, does the government have any other option? Doing anything else would be admitting that what has been done so far was wrong. The premier is so sure of the bill passing that he has already announced that the unvaccinated will be excluded from the economy for the whole 2022.
So when our Australian fall approaches, the vaccines stop being effective, the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths increases rapidly we will be locked down again, even if we already hold a contemptible record of enduring the longest lockdown in the world.
Ouch. Canada is on that path. We’ve lost our democracies. What the f are these politicians who pass this nonsense thinking? A wise man told last June. This isn’t going away. We will have to shoot and fight our way out of it. Too many people are dead asleep still. It’s all so appalling and shocking.
I don’t know how it is in Canada but this is a land o sheep. The majority of people supports the Premier so he does not have to worry about the elections coming up next year, the labour party will win. He didn’t have to worry anyway because the bill allows for suspending the elections during the declared pandemic.
NZ is similar. It’s criminal negligence at best, potentially crimes against humanity.
I can’t fathom the end-game but our two countries seem to have signed up to something experimental. Are we test cases for global control? It sounds far-fetched and conspiracy-theory nutty but there has to be something underpinning this other that sheer incompetence.
Ardern’s record as PM screams incompetence but that’s too simple an answer. Under her watch NZ has been divided by race, jab/no jab, property owners/tenants, ‘rich pricks’/the rest, and a number of other artificial divisions. It may be too late already to restore democracy and harmony.
There was a chance to vote her out, it didn’t happen. It seems that in NZ like in Australia the majority supports the current regime which is very sad.
Off-topic, we are the only two countries in the world with fully enforced mandatory bicycle helmet law.
Hello, Dr Rushworth.
Did you see this rebuttal to the Swedish study?
https://twitter.com/RajeevJayadevan/status/1454407234138501131
Dr Jayadevan seems to be saying the efficacy appears to decline to 0 because the “natural infection” group caught up with acquired immunity at about six months. But the vaccinated group actually shows no reduction in efficacy. So, I am confused!
H/T http://high-fat-nutrition.blogspot.com/2021/11/are-covid-19-vaccines-useful-3.html
I would think that you could have a rebuttal of a trial by another trial showing contradictory results not by a conviction, no matter how important the person doing the rebuttal feels
That is an interesting alternate way to look at the data, and is a plausible alternate explanation for the findings, although the variation in absolute risk over time in the unvaccinated group could also be explained by seasonality, as the later part of the study was during summer and early autumn. If one goes with his explanation instead, then there is no case to be made for vaccinating or boosting anyone any longer in countries like Sweden that if his analysis is right have now clearly reached the point of natural population immunity.
Thanks for your continued efforts to keep us all better informed. I would like to point out a small, but important (IMO), error in your text. You say “So, if the trials had been required to run for six months before presenting results instead of only running for two months, then the vaccines would have been considered too ineffective to be worth bothering with, an would never have been approved.” However, it is my understanding that these vaccines are not fully approved (certainly not in UK/US/Europe) and have only been made available for use in the general population under an Emergency Approval. I don’t know how “emergency” is defined in this instance, but I don’t see that there is one that justifies use of a treatment that has undergone such a short trial period. There is also the fact that (certainly in the US, not sure about elsewhere) said emergency approval is subject to there being no other treatment available to reduce risks from the disease. It is my understanding that this is not the case. I think the distinction as regards use of the word ‘approval’ is important and should be highlighted whenever mentioned.
Keep up the great work!
You are right! It is a “conditional marketing authorisation” and more studies have to be supplied.
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/human-regulatory/overview/public-health-threats/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/treatments-vaccines/vaccines-covid-19/covid-19-vaccines-authorised#authorised-covid-19-vaccines-section
A german lawyer has written a whole book about the legal aspects of the covid19-vaccines. She says very distincly that the ongoing massvaccinations are a medical experiment/study that would require much more information about the gen supplements. And that what’s happening is violation of law (not only german law, but european). It isn’t legal either to impose compulsory vaccination as done in some countries. Many lawyers have taken legal action against the governments – no massmadia is reporting anything about that.
Sebastian,
Thank you again for article!
There is also a funny fact regarding the method of calculating “efficacy” against covid-19 related deaths with covid-19 vaccines.
I’m sure you are aware of the study published in Lancet on May of 2021 reporting the effectiveness of mRNA vaccine in Israeli population against covid-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths. They used national surveillance data between Jan 24 and Apr 3 2021.
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00947-8/fulltext#%20
The eyebrow rising result of the study was the vaccine’s reported 100% efficacy against covid-19 mortality in the age-group of 16-44. Think about it, a whopping 100% efficacy!! Now this should already alarm the bell and imply that a study is underpowered or something, as nothing in this world is absolute, not even a vaccine. Therefore, the study was underpowered or the observed groups were not identical in size, or something with the method is wrong, or all of these issues together.
Now if you look at the results more closely, you realize that they used ‘person-days’ as denominator in their calculations for incidence rates, which, clearly, is a wrong number to be used in incidences of death. Now, 1 person-day in epidemiology and in this case refers to “1 day that 1 person did not get ill or infected” by the observed cause. In this study, the cause of infection was covid-19 as detected by positive PCR-test and whether covid-19 was symptomatic or not (begs a question whether a large portion of cases were thus “false positives”, but anyway). If any individual gets infected by a disease, he/she is automatically “dropped out” from person-days -figure and hence stop accumulating healthy days even if/when healed from covid-19. Hence, the faster and more individuals get infected, the smaller the total person day figure is, and the larger the incidence rate per person days.
It is slightly problematic figure as it can bias the results by being “inflated with the number of positive PCR-CASES” when labs in the country increase the test rate. Bear in mind that both asymptomatic and symptomatic cases were included meaning that they could have simply increased testing rate for unvaccinated and even set up PCR-cycle thresholds to 45 and detect whatever number of PCR-positives they want. As far as I’m aware, this is exactly what they’ve done in most parts of the globe, and with an intention to maximise the number of ‘cases’ in public records without any relevance to the severity of disease i.e. number of seriously ill, hospitalized or deaths with viral infection and no underlying morbidities. Most of the covid-19 cases have been mild or even asymptomatic.
When comparing the incidence rates of covid-cases between unvaccinated and vaccinated, we get somewhat sensible figures as in a short window of time, the rate at which people get ill in both groups, and when the groups are similar in size, gives an indication of effectiveness.
But what happens when we do the same for hospitalizations and deaths!?
Once you divide NUMBER OF UNVACCINATED HOSPITALIZATIONS by the same infection rate number and compare this to vaccinated hospitalization cases per incidence rate, you are NOT informing the reader about ‘What NUMBER OF UNVACCINATED INFECTIONS resulted in hospitalizations’ and then compare it against the Number of hospitalizations per total infections among vaccinated.
You can follow me right? We do nothing with the INFORMATION OF HOW MANY DAYS PEOPLE WERE HEALTHY when trying to figure out absolute numbers for hospitalizations per infection relative to HOW MANY PEOPLE IN TOTAL GOT INFECTED.
Now this same applies to DEATHS. We don’t care about how many unvaccinated die relative to the NUMBER OF DAYS THE OBSERVED POPULATION WAS INFECTION FREE. We care about how many unvaccinated got infected by covid-19 and died from it i.e. is it 0.1%, 1%, or 2%, and then compare that to the vaccinated number. And then define the efficacy.
This whole study was such a scam in these regards as far as I can understand the “logic”, but clever as such because infection rate is a figure used frequently in epidemiology and not everyone really thinks about its meaning.
There is an independent research “fact-checkers” who studied this study, and came into a conclusion that vaccine had absolutely no statistically significant effect or even helpful trend against death or hospitalizations.
Please read more about the analysis here:
https://drrollergator.substack.com/p/damned-lies-and-vaccine-statistics?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email&utm_content=share
So we are discussing the effectiveness of a so called vaccine, that in reality is an injected drug, for a disease called COVID 19, that has no other way to be identified but for a RTPCR test that has no gold standard and is based upon a series of computerized genome sequence taken from a supposed virus, not properly isolated, called sars cov 2. Is that what we are talking about?
Yes, the one that looks just like the flu (and is about as dangerous), the one that just happened to appear when the flu decided to disappear.
Sebastian,
Stop using their terminology.
It is only a vax1nne if it is a protein.
Professor Nikolai Petrovsky – Vax1nne Adverse Events, Mandates and Secrecy in Australia
https://youtu.be/9x2ieHuj8zU
You conclude from analysing the data what some of us already knew from the start based on previous knowledge and experiences. These types of viruses that mutate fast and spread fast cannot become extinct by mass vaccination procedures or lockdowns. Individuals may be given a temporary protection that has to be continuously updated to be sustained but if you vaccinate large populations, you will prolong the process of reaching a stable heard immunity and select faster for vaccine resistant virus strains since these will be more favoured evolutionary in the competition process. This will make the protection period after vaccination shorter for those who need it and the risk of later epidemic spread with more effective virus strains that can reproduce better in humans. High virus loads make you more symptomatic, i.e., stronger immune response and thereby more ill upon infection. The only thing that can control the virus (including mutants) spread efficiently long term in this case is broad T-cell memory generated by natural infection in a large part of the population. High degree of natural immunity is probably why the situation in Sweden looks different.
Perfectly summarized, Ann-Cathrin, thanks! This is the approach to any pandemic before WHO changed its direction and started to support lockdowns. What happened on the way? Crazy times! But the good will always prevail. And the good is not the “new normal”, it is the well known mechanism. I hope we’ll get back to this realization soon. All will be good, eventually.
Just wondering.
The virus is seasonal with Winter surges and Summer declines: how is it that a decline in symptoms/hospitalisations/deaths (the three must go together) going into Summer can confidently be attributed to vaccination because it correlates with vaccination, whilst ignoring the correlation with the change of season?
Then we read that as we move out of Summer towards Winter there is a surge of symptoms/hospitalisation/deaths which is attributed to declining effect of vaccination, although the same would be expected anyway without vaccinations.
And given that the most vulnerable groups are excluded, leaving the least vulnerable who without vaccination recover quickly from symptoms, seldom require hospitalisation or die, putting seasonality and exclusion of most vulnerable, how on Earth can any meaningful, valid evaluation of these vaccines be made?
If the claim is that without vaccination the seasonal effect would be worse – prove it.
It’s like climate change. We are told that of course part is due to nature but part due to Man. However whenever the ‘scientists’ are asked what part nature, what part Man they answer – without any embarrassment or evidence or scientific ethic – ‘at least 50% Man and probably (probably?) more’. Really? How much more: any proof?
All ‘the science’ about SARS CoV 2 (like climate science) is based on conjecture, assertion, assumptions, bluster and vilification of any who do not concur.
J. Bowman – Good points – who can answer that?
Yes, very good questions. It’s all more to do with mass formation. A great interview on mass formation and its application to the Corona crisis can be found at https://youtu.be/uLDpZ8daIVM
“Unfortunate” is rather an understatement in describing the early ending of trial. In view of the actions taken by governments to force the vaccines on us, it is a health scandal on a scale never seen before.
The sort of thing you would do if you had something nasty to hide.
You say “The vaccinated people were then matched individually against people of the same age and gender, and living in the same municipality, who hadn’t been vaccinated”. But you do not seem to specify whether those people *remained* unvaccinated for the rest of the trial’s observation period. Clearly, this question is fundamental in the context of this study.
The paper says (s.v. Statistical Analysis):
“Follow-up time in days was counted until date of confirmed outcome (symptomatic infection or severe Covid-19), date of first vaccination after baseline among unvaccinated individuals, death,or end of possible follow-up time (described earlier), whichever occurred first”.
Are we to understand that as meaning that the follow-up for any initially unvaccinated individual to took a vaccine stopped immediately at that point, but that the initially unvaccinated individual *was* still included in the study? This is not entirely clear.
Elsewhere (s.v. Study design and cohort), the paper says: “Matched unvaccinated individuals were excluded if they received a first dose of vaccine or died within 14 days of baseline, and a new individual was searched from the remaining total cohort.”
To me (a native English speaker who holds a PhD), this sentence is potentially ambiguous. Does it mean that an individual was excluded if they received a first dose of vaccine at *any* time, or does it mean that an excluded if they received a first dose of vaccine within 14 days of baseline (but included if they received a first dose later, with the observation period for them ceasing at the point of receiving said dose)? In the context of this study, the difference is extremely important; ideally, it would be the former (i.e.: excluded if they received a first dose of vaccine at *any* time during the observation period of the study), although the high vaccine uptake does make it harder to assemble a sufficiently statistically powered control group.
1. It means that they were followed until vaccination, and that period was included in the study.
2. It means that if they were vaccinated or died within 14 days from the beginning of their follow-up period in the study, then they weren’t included in the study. They were included if they received a firsr dose later, but their follow-up ended on the day they took their first dose.
‘It’s unfortunate that the drug companies decided to end their trials early, by giving active covid vaccine to the members of the placebo group after just a few months. ‘
No, it wasn’t unfortunate, it was done deliberately to help hide the serious injury and death that these gene manipulating injections are causing.
For the same reason the vaccinators that conducted the initial trials expelled people who were injured after dose one and then hid the data showing that they had been harmed from the final reports claiming these people did not complete the trial so their injury could be ignored.
Vaccine injured speak out
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CBpw93cC8xoh/
“This is likely the reason why Moderna has been associated with much higher rates of myocarditis”
What in the Moderna vaccine causes the myocarditis?
Systemic inflammation is known to cause myocarditis; that’s why it’s recommended to avoid exercising while having a cold. Something in the body’s immune response causes the myocarditis, not the vaccine in itself..
1: The dose in the Moderna vaccine is three times higher as Sebastian stated above.
2: A potential lack of proper vaccination procedure, i.e. lack of aspiration? But that’s a wild guess, that comes up as a topic from time to time.
So many comments…
Without having read them all I would like to state that none of the conducted vaccine trials have optimized for longevity of immune response. That is probably after discussions with FDA and relevant other agencies, as the primary goal was to get an effective vaccine out quickly. If you want to optimize for longevity you would more likely wait 4-6 months for the body to better select IgA clones before giving a second dose. However, during those 6 mo you are probably at higher risk of disease since the titers are not high enough yet.
I am guessing most countries in the west will offer a third booster dose, then another dose yearly for all. Even though it is mostly the elderly and ill who would benefit from it. Young and healthy will probably not take the booster to any significant rate, which is also fine. This coronavirus will be reduced to yet another cold virus, perhaps with the benefit that we will se less post-infectious smell losses among coronavirus infected..
This recent Swedish study is real-world confirmation of findings from two previous studies (pre-print) showing rapid decline in immune response for the Pfizer vaccine. These other studies are based on measurements of immune factors over time:
USA: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.09.30.462488v1.full
— Results: “Our data demonstrate a substantial waning of antibody responses and T cell immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, at 6 months following the second immunization with the BNT162b2 vaccine. Notably, a significant proportion of vaccinees have neutralizing titers below the detection limit.”
JAPAN: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8351777/
— Results: “The average half-life of neutralizing activity in the vaccinees was approximately 67.8 days and the average time length for their serums to lose the detectable neutralizing activity was 198.3 days.”