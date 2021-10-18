How to lose weight rapidly

Over the last year I’ve written several articles about how to lose weight, what the studies show works and what they show doesn’t work. I figured it was time to put all that content together in to a single article that makes clear actionable recommendations. First, let’s just get one thing straight – the most commonly offered advice, to eat less and exercise more, doesn’t work. At least not for the vast majority of people.
When people begin the “eat less, exercise more” diet they quickly start to feel like they’re starving to death. At the same time, their metabolism slows to a crawl, which results in much less weight loss than would be predicted based on how much less they’re eating. It’s only a matter of time before they break down, and when they do, they’re likely to end up weighing even more than they did to begin with.
A successful weight loss diet isn’t one where you’re consciously counting calories and just eating less of the things you were eating before. It’s one where you completely overhaul what you’re eating. There are two different ways in which this can be done, both of which work. The first is to significantly increase protein intake. The second is to significantly increase fibre intake. Both work. If I wanted to lose weight rapidly, I’d do both simultaneously.
Earlier this year I decided to do a personal experiment with switching from the paleo-ish diet that I normally follow to the pure animal product carnivore diet, just to see what would happen. What this meant in practice was cutting down dietary fibre from around 50 grams per day to less than 10 grams per day (by getting rid of all the berries, nuts, and vegetables I was eating), while increasing protein from around 17% of total calories to 30% (by eating more meat). What happened?
Actually, I rapidly gained weight, from 73 kilograms to start to 80 kg around a month later, which is more than I’ve ever weighed (although still within the limits of what would be considered “normal weight”). Considering that I’m normally stable at 73 kilograms with little variation up or down, this was a pretty profound change and could only be explained by the change in diet. The weight remained stable at 80 kg for a few months, until I reintroduced fibre, at which point it dropped down again.
That is of course entirely anecdotal evidence from my self-experimentation, so the findings should be taken with a grain of salt, but it showed me how much of an impact fibre has on body weight, which would explain why people in cultures with traditionally very low intakes of protein, such as the people of Okinawa and the Kitavans, can still be slim. It suggested to me that fibre might actually be the more powerful of the two levers to pull on. That would be an interesting topic for future research.
That being said, there is no reason to do just one or the other when you can do both at the same time (unless you have some gastrointestinal issue and aren’t able to tolerate high fibre foods, or you’re vegan, say, and therefore can’t access the densest sources of protein – in that case it should be perfectly possible to achieve success by just doing one or the other, it might just take a little longer to get where you’re going).
So anyway, there are two levers you can pull on if you’re overweight and your goal is to lose weight. Most people in the western world have a low protein intake, at around 12 to 14% of total calories. They simultaneously have a low fibre intake, at around 15 to 20 grams per day. If you’re currently normal weight and you want to avoid gaining weight over time then you can probably get away with going low on one, but you can’t go low on both.
People with functioning kidneys can safely get as much as 30-40% of total calories from protein, which if you’re overweight will result in rapid weight loss. The average person can also easily increase fibre intake to 50 grams per day without negative consequences, although the fibre intake should be increased gradually, over the course of a few weeks, or there is likely to be some stomach pain and diarrhoea while the body adjusts to the increased fibre.
There is one class of food that is particularly detrimental to body weight, and that is refined carbohydrates. Refined carbohydrates are low in both protein and fibre, and they are therefore optimally designed to make you gain weight. Pure fats, such as butter and oils, are also low in both protein and fibre, and intake of them should therefore also be kept to a minimum.
Note that I’m not saying you should necessarily eat a low fat diet. What I’m saying is that you should limit intake of pure fats if your goal is to lose weight rapidly. A little butter in the frying pan is fine, but eating a stick of butter isn’t.
In light of all of this, an optimal weight loss plan has three pillars.
- Increase protein intake to 30-40% of total calories.
- Increase dietary fibre to at least 50 grams per day.
- Avoid refined carbohydrates and pure fats.
If you’re overweight and you do all these three things, then the excess weight will rapidly come off. You don’t have to feel like you’re starving. And you don’t have to count calories. You just have to make sure you’re getting sufficient protein and fibre.
Here are some examples of foods that are high in protein:
Tuna (85% of calories)
Chicken breast (75% of calories)
Cottage cheese (70% of calories)
Low-fat Greek yogurt (70% of calories)
Beef steak (50% of calories)
Soybean (50% of calories)
Pork chop (45% of calories)
And here are some examples of foods that are high in fibre:
Cauliflower (16 grams per 100 calories)
Raspberries (13 grams per 100 calories)
Broccoli (12 grams per 100 calories)
Spinach (10 grams per 100 calories)
Asparagus (9 grams per 100 calories)
Cabbage (8 grams per 100 calories)
Strawberries (6 grams per 100 calories)
Chickpeas (5 grams per 100 calories)
Kiwi (5 grams per 100 calories)
Avocado (5 grams per 100 calories)
Blueberries (4 grams per 100 calories)
Sweet potato (4 grams per 100 calories)
And here’s a list of foods that should be avoided like the plague if your goal is to lose weight rapidly:
Candy
Soft drinks
Juice
Alcoholic drinks
Ice cream
Cake
Bread
Pasta
Rice
Corn (maize)
Biscuits
Crisps
Anything with added sugar
There are many different ways you can eat that will accomplish the dietary goals of getting at least 30% of calories from protein and at least 50 grams of fibre. If you, for example, get 50% of calories from high protein foods and 50% of calories from high fibre foods, then both goals should be fulfilled without too much difficulty. Here’s just one example of what a daily meal plan might look like:
Breakfast: Low fat Greek yogurt with blueberries and raspberries
Snack: Kiwi
Lunch: Chicken breast, sweet potato, and broccoli
Snack: Cottage cheese
Dinner: Steak, sweet potato, and asparagus
(I hope you like sweet potato!)
Don’t attempt to limit overall portion size. Eat as much as you need to in order to feel satisfied at each meal.
Just as a final clarification, if you’re already at your ideal weight, then you don’t need to go up as high as 30% of total calories from protein or 50 grams of fibre. You can get away with less of both without gaining weight. This is for people who are overweight and want to lose weight rapidly.
That’s it. No need to read anything further on the topic of weight loss. Just follow this advice. I hope this is helpful to people. If you decide to try part or all of this, then let me know how it goes!
30 thoughts on “How to lose weight rapidly”
Excellent content as always. Curious though, as to what you think of the conclusions of Fat Fiction, the documentary that also praise fat for weight loss (unless I misunderstood their conclusion).
https://fatfiction.movie
Hi doc, I don’t know how active you are on Twitter so I’ll repost my comments here.
I’ve been reading your content this past year and really enjoy it. Keep it coming! I have a question and a comment.
Q: you mentioned gaining 7kg since going carnivore, but do you know how your % body fat changed? if you do, I’d love to know if/how it did.
High-fiber diets for fat-loss is called Volumetrics, essentially. Its been around since 1990s via Barbara Rolls. It seems like a failed approach; no RCTs support it & although fiber does make you put the fork down sooner (i.e. increases satiation), it won’t do anything for your satiety (i.e. delay eating again).
In essence, it’s ‘trick’ for calorie restriction. In your article you say that calorie restriction (eat less, move more) fails, yet you say this indirect way to restrict calories works. I think there is a contradiction here. You may think there isn’t; could you say why please?
Thanks!
I’m afraid I can’t answer the first question, since I didn’t measure that.
Fibre doesn’t work by restricting calories. Total calorie intake is usually the same on a high fibre diet as on a low fibre diet, it just isn’t accompanied by the same weight gain.
I agree that the human studies of fibre are generally pretty low quality, although they overall suggest that fibre is effective at lowering weight, and there is plenty of observational data in support of that notion, such as that coming from the Okinawans and the Kitavans. There is however plenty of experimental animal data that shows that high fibre results in lower weight.
Hi, interesting summary. A few notes
Crisp must mean sugary fruit dessert.
Chips may belong to your avoidance list?
Ted Naiman has put it very nicely:
– If you want to burn more fat , eat less carbs
– If you like that fat to come from your adipocytes (ie Loose weigth), eat less fat.
This results in increased protein, as to your direction.
I would and I DO avoid pufas on bottles and in processed foods. Their final metabolism is different satiety wise, being able to pack energy in cells and avoiding Ros signaling. Not to mention the unique poisons like 4hne, they can peroxide to. Looks like the body is not adjusted to burning massive omega6 loads in just 100 years.
JR
I think Ted Naiman has actually come around to the alternate way of thinking, that it’s the increase in protein that drives the weight loss, no the decrease in carbs. At least that’s the impression I’ve gotten from recent interviews with him I’ve listened to. And that aligns better with what the experimental data shows.
Thank you for your response, dr. Rushworth. You are to the point, let me qoute dr. Naiman again from an article “and I think you get a higher satiety per calorie when you increase protein and fiber, and when you decrease refined carbs and and refined fats. I think that’s really what it’s all about.”
Another one “Naiman notes that adding high protein foods to the diet actually make eating fewer carbs and fats easier. He explained that humans are programmed to eat until they have consumed an adequate quantity of protein—even if that means they have to significantly overeat carbohydrate and fat energy to accomplish that.”
Interestingly, he has joined Dietdoctor and they are moving towards more protein!
Thanks to Vannie for crisp, chips and fries explanation.
JR
That is exactly right. We are programmed to keep eating until we’ve reached our protein set point, as are most other animals. So if we eat a low protein diet, then we ingest more calories before we hit the set point and stop eating.
Yes, Dietdoctor is also following this evidence and transitioning from low carb to high protein.
In the UK “crisps” is what Europeans call “potato chips” – the flat, crunchy, dry, fried, thin slices of potato, usually salted or otherwise flavoured that are bought in a sealed bag.
Confusingly, in the UK “chips” are what Americans call “French fries”.
So “crisps” aren’t sweet desserts.
I think here too we are not all the same. For some, eat less move more may still work quite well. After a while the feeling that you starve goes away or you just get used to it. You need to have some pretty intense activity maybe to keep your metabolism going. Above all, for many of us te first very important step (and even the only necessary one if you don’t need to lose weight fast) is to cut out all the junk full of sugar.
…and cutting out alcohol. That’s my issue! I know I can do it as I have done before, but this couple of years has really stretched my resolve!
It seems to me that a high fiber diet reduces fat absorption. So why not just eat fat in meals as long as you get a high dose of protein? Moderate cheese + fiber shouldn’t be a problem.
You get lots of vitamins with oils and fat. As long as fiber carries them through the gut without much fat uptake, maybe you’ll increase your vitamin benefit with fats and oils.
Also, the skins of fruit and vegetables contain most of the nutrients, so look for products that contain veg. skins.
Don’t soybean components decrease male testosterone?
https://cebp.aacrjournals.org/content/16/12/2795.long
Thank you again Dr Rushworth. Good and interesting read as always.
I follow a slightly different approach that has worked well for me.
Essentially a diet with low-carbs, high protein and high fats plus intermittent fasting.
Similar but less strict than keto.
Carbs, mainly from low carb/high fibre+protein bread.
Fats, I use olive oil, MCT, coconut and butter.
Then on top of that whatever meat and vegetables I prefer for the day.
Coffee with some MCT+butter.
Typically 18-20h fasting per day, sometimes longer and sometime shorter (for example if theres a family dinner or something extraordinary).
I don’t know if fasting actually reducing the total amount of food/calories over time, probably it does and if so it’s likely the main reason for loosing weight. But I think high fat + protein diet helps with the fasting and to maintain a constant low blood sugar level as I rarely feel hungry.
My glucose / ketons are around 4,0 / 0,8 mg/l after 20h fasting.
Anyone interesting in this kind of diet, check out Dr Sten Ekberg and Dr Eric Berg on youtube.
I will read your article again in the next few days to think again if I can optimize my diet a bit.
I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes a couple of years ago. I simply stopped eating anything with ADDED sugar (includes Dextrose, Glucose, Maltose, Lactose etc) and I lost 10 kgs. I still eat heartily & healthily – never feel hungry. The biggest problem is buying food which doesn’t have added sugar – almost everything on a supermarket shelf has added sugar, but after a month or two of looking at labels, you become used to those without sugar.
PS HBA1C dropped from 53 to 48
If you eat real, unprocessed food you won’t find sugar on the label. Obviously fruits has fructose in, but by choosing those with lower amounts and higher fibre (eg berries rather than bananas) you can still limit the amount of “sugar” you ingest.
Hello doc, where does cheese fit in this? It has protein but I believe it’s usually recommended to avoid or moderate it to lose weight? Thanks
Well, different cheeses are different. About 25% of calories in cheddar come from protein, which is great if you’re happy with your weight, but a bit low if you want to maximize weight loss speed.
Hi everyone,
I am 56 years old and weigh exactly the same as I did when I was 18, namely 7 stone 7 ounces (circa 47 kg). My height is 1 metre 58 cms so this is average weight for my height. The reason: the diet Sebastian describes! It works and I am living prove of it!
At secondary school my nickname was The Gannet as I used to eat not just second helpings for cooked school dinners but go up for third heloings of protein and vegetables and carbs. Other nick-names were Hollow Leg.
What did we eat at school and what have I eaten all my life? Plain fish, eg cod or tuna; boiled cabbage with black pepper and butter; boiled potatoes sprinkled with chives; kale, sprouts, carrots etc. Fish thrice a week. No cooked puddings, just bananas, apples and oranges. Not exciting but not fattening and the meals gave plenty of fuel.
To conclude, I have always eaten the diet Sebastian advises except in my final year at university when – you’ve guessed it – I ballooned on a diet of coca-cola and too many sugary snacks whilst I was revising. I duly passed my exams, ditched the coca cola as I no longer needed to revise all night and my weight returned to normal after two months and has been the same ever since part from putting on a stone when I was pregnant.
On preganancy: a few imparticla observations…. I was EXACTLY my normal weight upon giving birth. I did not have to lose any. If anything I had lost weight as I was also weighed down with breast milk. I did not change my diet when pregnant; I did not have cravings and I continued to cycle up uptil I was 7 months pregnant.
(My aunt Suzanne was the same and my Godmother Andrei, so the fact that all three of us only put on the weight of our newborn – 7 ounces of baby and 7 ounces of amniotic fluid suggests there may have been a genetic factor or our diet. My mother did put on a lot of weight – two stone when pregnant with me but she also lost it quickly without having to try which suggest her food intake was the key).
Lastly, both my children, now aged 27 and 30 respectively plus my 62 year old husband Paul, all have remained the same weight since adulthood without trying excpet from the “university bulge” at revision time!
So I am 100 per certain that Sebastian is correct in his observations : a balanced diet – with protein for energy and vital lipids for the collagen as one ages means one does not put on weight or get any joint-ache etc.
I personally am not on any medication for anything.
Warmest regards,
Chantal Ashby Heaven
Wot, no mention of fish, doc (except tuna)? No mention of bananas, apples, pears, oranges, grapes …
(I find some modern varieties of grapes horribly sweet: “Cotton Candy” grapes are particularly vile.)
On protein: it used to be argued in Britain that you could eat too much protein – a problem, purportedly, of families in the countryside who ate too much rabbit.
Anyway, as ever, thank you for your writing.
To be fair, he did give those as examples. However, I personally avoid Tuna due to the potential mercury content.
As for bananas and grapes specifically, as far as I’m aware they have a high glycaemic index and therefore high “sugar” content and little fibre. I think he’s deliberately avoided mentioning fruit as you can get all the nutrients available from them in fresh vegetables but without risking too high a sugar intake. Berries like raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries are the ones usually recommended on such a diet as they have a better fibre to fructose ratio and don’t increase insulin levels like many other fruits. In addition, part of the idea of cutting out “sugar” is to retrain one’s taste buds to accept a less sweet diet overall, which is more difficult if you continue to eat fruit.
What sort of problems did the rabbit-eaters suffer from, out of interest?
I don’t know: I was a little boy when I heard the rabbit story.
WKPD offers this https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Protein_poisoning
Hello from Italy and congrats for your blog!
Being Italian I might be biased.
I see you suggest to avoid pasta if you want to loose weight fastly.
Wholewheat pasta is rich in fiber (2,5 g per 100 calories) and still a souce of proteins (3,5 g per 100 calories).
It’s also important to eat pasta “al dente”, so no extra-cook. It mantains low the glicemic index (white pasta differently from white bread, if eaten “al dente” still has a low glicemic index despite being refined, but missing fibers).
In general whole wheat cereals were the base of the Mediterranean diet.
So saying Pasta (or wholewheat Rice and other cereals) has to be avoided like the plague it seems to me exaggerated (if not wrong)
I don’t think it needs to be avoided if you’re at a weight you’re happy with, only if you want to lose weight as quickly as possible. With 2.5 g per 100 calories, it would be hard to get to 50 g total, assuming you’re also trying to reach the high protein target.
Hello Doc Rushworth. What’s your opinion on eggs? From what I understand, one has to be careful as to how many they eat on a regular basis due to creating an allergy to eggs. And what’s your opinion on regular potatoes either baked or boiled? We try to eat what grows well here, which is potatoes, brassicas, alliums, leeks, blueberries, and apples.
I’d love to know what your opinion is on how hormones play a part in weight gain. I am now in menopause and find it extremely difficult to keep from gaining weight. I have also found that if I don’t drink enough water I tend to gain weight.
Your insights are appreciated.
Donna
I think potatoes are fine if you’re at your ideal weight, but a little low in fibre if you want to maximize weight loss. Eggs are also fine if you’re at your ideal weight, but a little low in protein (30%) if the goal is to maximize weight loss.
Hi Sebastian. Really interesting as always. Could you please link to a list of protein foods with their percentages? I couldn’t find one. Also to high fibre foods. All the lists I could find were per 100g. Thanks, Jessica
I have found that eating certain full fat foods (yogurt for one) leaves me satiated with less food than eating a low fat version. Plus it tastes better.
A word of warning for high protein diets: Suppression of autophagy!
https://www.lonjevity-foods.com/post/autophagy-what-is-it-and-why-should-i-care
The human body comprises 38 essential vitamins and minerals. Fortunately Dr Rushworth’s suggestion hits most of them.
What’s often excluded on the subject of achieving a normal BMI is the mechanism of the Krebs (citric acid) cycle.
It is nice to see suggestions to reduce phytic acid, linoleic acid, gluten etc. starting to emerge in dietary advice.
I think the “secret” to achieving a normal BMI is genuine nourishment.
Unfortunately most people don’t understand nor even comprehend the paradox that is their malnourishment.
I agree on all except one point or item. Have full fat Greek yoghurt. I think all diets that are based on anything low fat will set you up to fail. Fat helps satiety and stops you reaching for ‘naughty’ sweet things. I decided to drop my carbohydrate levels after finding myself in the pre-diabetes zone. I weighed 9 stone 7 and had a BMI of 22. I upped the fat content and fibre and I lost 21 pounds in 3 months. I have slowly introduced carbohydrates. My rule is no white carbohydrates only brown. I managed to pull back out of the pre diabetes zone.
What about if you want to gain weight but still eat healthy?