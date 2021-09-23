A reflection on covid mania

At the beginning of this year I wrote about how the governments of the world had created a collective state of hysteria so intense that the only way they could dig themselves out of the hole they had made was with a magic bullet. That magic bullet was, of course, the vaccines. I wrote that it didn’t really matter how effective the vaccines were in the real world, or whether they prevented transmission. All that mattered was getting every single person on the planet to take the vaccine, after which the politicians would be able to declare victory.
It’s now eight months later, and we can conclude that the prediction has come to pass. In many western countries, 70+ percent of the adult population is now vaccinated. In the early part of this year, hospitalizations and deaths started to drop, and they stayed low all summer. The convenient explanation at the time was that this was thanks to the vaccines, even though the drop started at a time when very few people were vaccinated – the reduction was clearly driven by something else. My guess is that it was due to the onset of herd immunity to the original covid strain. The decline was halted temporarily due to the arrival of the more infectious alpha strain (which raised the herd immunity threshold due to its higher infectiousness), but was quickly followed by a continued trend downwards as the population reached herd immunity even to that more infectious strain. This was helped in part, perhaps, by the vaccines, and then helped even more by the arrival of summer and the effect of seasonality.
As autumn has come along, cases and deaths have started to rise again in many places, in part due to the seasonal effect, and in part, likely, due to the arrival of the even more infectious delta variant (which raises the herd immunity threshold even further). In the official narrative, the increase in cases and deaths is blamed on the unvaccinated, who are supposedly driving the development of vaccine resistant variants. It’s true that the unvaccinated are more likely to end up in hospital with covid than the vaccinated – the vaccine does offer protection against covid, after all. But it isn’t true that the unvaccinated are driving vaccine resistance.
It seems that the doctors and ”experts” who appear on tv and who drive public policy have completely forgotten how evolution works. Let’s take bacteria as an analogy. Bacteria develop resistance to antibiotics when we use antibiotics too generously. Indiscriminate use of antibiotics puts evolutionary pressure on bacteria to develop resistance, since that’s the only way they can survive in the antibiotic saturated environment. Yet, now, we are supposed to believe that the opposite is true for viruses – they apparently develop resistance when we underuse vaccines! We’re suddenly supposed to believe that up is down and down is up.
Just like with bacteria and antibiotics, vaccine resistance will develop in a situation where the vaccines are being overused – if you vaccinate large numbers of healthy young people who don’t really need to be vaccinated then you put strong evolutionary pressure on the virus to become vaccine resistant. Maybe this could be avoided in an imaginary scenario where you can vaccinate every single person on the planet on the same day, thereby stopping the virus in its tracks. But that’s no realistic. It’s taken six months or more to get to 70% vaccinated in most countries, which has given the virus plenty of time to evolve in response to pressure from the vaccines. If we had stuck with only vaccinating the elderly and other risk groups, then we wouldn’t have put as much evolutionary pressure on the virus to develop resistance to the vaccines, and the vaccines might have been more effective for longer.
After a year of massive fear mongering by governments and the media, it would have been impossible not to offer the vaccine to everyone who wanted it. Even those not at risk believed they were in danger and demanded the vaccine. There was thus always going to be a massive vaccine uptake. But that wasn’t enough. Because it couldn’t be. The logic created by the “deadly pandemic” narrative demands that every single person alive be vaccinated. That is why there is no recognition of the effects of seasonality or of the fact that prior infection provides a level of protection to new infection that is at least as good as that provided by vaccination.
We now see an obsession with vaccinating everyone that can only be described as pathological. The tone taken towards those people who have so far chosen not to be vaccinated is derogatory and dehumanizing to the extreme. They are portrayed as ”anti-vaxxers”, tin foil hat wearing loons, and irresponsible “granny killers”. No effort is made to listen to their real arguments, such as that the vaccine has not been shown to be less risky than the disease for healthy young people, or that it’s hard to trust data from pharmacetical companies and drug regulators when they’ve repeatedly been caught lying and hiding data in the past, or that the vaccine is still only a year old and there is no long term follow-up data. These very valid arguments are portrayed as ridiculous, outlandish, and dumb, when they are anything but.
Peter Goetzche argued in his book, “Deadly medicines and organized crime”, that no-one should take a new drug that’s been on the market for less than seven years, in light of the fact that it often takes that long for dangers to become known and dangerous drugs to be pulled off the market. In recent months, we’ve learned that the Astra-Zeneca vaccine can cause deadly blood clots in the brain, and we’ve learned that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can cause myocarditis. The authorities say that these events are extremely rare, based on the number of events that are reported to the authorities. But this ignores the fact that most adverse events don’t get reported.
In recent weeks, I’ve personally seen multiple cases of myocarditis that occurred days after vaccination. When I’ve suggested to colleagues that we should report them to the authorities as possible vaccine side effects, the response I’ve been met with has been roughly this: “oh, yeah, maybe that’s a good idea… I don’t know how to do that”. I’ve reported the cases I’ve handled personally, but my guess, based on this reaction, is that most other cases have not been reported. Obviously, if you believe that what actually gets reported is an accurate estimate of the reality, then you will grossly underestimate the case rate.
It’s hard to maintain faith in science when it is so wilfully distorted to accord with a political agenda, and when many doctors and scientists so happily go along with what is handed down from on high. I recently learned that an excellent study on the covid vaccines, carried out at a prestigious institution, has spent months trying to get published in a peer-reviewed journal, but has been denied again and again, because its results don’t align with the official dogma. Clearly, the journals are engaging in politically motivated censorship. When this is the case, peer-review becomes a harmful process, whose only purpose is to determine the political acceptability of research, not it’s quality or usefulness. It becomes impossible for the lay person, and even for doctors and scientists, to know what the truth is, because uncomfortable truths remain buried or remain at the pre-print stage, which makes it all too easy to dismiss them – “Oh, that’s just a pre-print, it hasn’t been peer-reviewed”. That is the world we live in.
I will end on a positive note though. The delta variant ravaged through India in a few months in spring, and the population went from 20% to 70% with antibodies. 50% of the population was infected over a two month period. That’s not the positive part, this is: Since then case rates have remained low, even as autumn has arrived. That is in spite of the fact that only around 15% of the population has currently been vaccinated. It would appear that the country has reached the point of herd immunity. And it only took a few months to get there, due to the incredible infectiousness of the delta variant.
The idea that herd immunity can only be reached with vaccines is perhaps the most laughable idea to be heavily promulgated during the pandemic, at least to everyone with even a little knowledge of immunology and history. Eighteen months in to the pandemic, most countries are at or on the cusp of herd immunity, regardless of how effective they have been at vaccinating their populations. There is no need to force the remaining 15-30% of the population to take a vaccine they don’t want. The end of the pandemic is in sight.
123 thoughts on “A reflection on covid mania”
Great post, as always. I read another post just now, regarding the potential damage overuse of vaccines creates, and I would be curious on your take on it:
https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/winter-is-coming-and-the-vaccine
Listen to this US federal nurse’s whistleblower testimony https://uncoverdc.com/2021/09/21/hhs-whistleblower-talks-covid-vaers-jabs-with-project-veritas/
Sebastian…excellent as usual.
I think that you should write some articles for American Thinker.
Here’s one from a retired physician Ted Noel. It’s a revelation.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/09why_do_doctors_go_along_with_covid_panic_porn_and_cdc_prescriptions.html
The rush to jab was also about money. Respiratory viruses, even man made one’s, last for 2 seasons before they die away and rumble on in the background. Big pharma knew that if they didn’t persuade the politicians to act fast very few vaccines would be sold. Market for vaccines worldwide in 2018 was about $6 billion dollars. Pfizer expect to rake in $20 billion from USA alone this year.
Great article, your point on the political v scientific narrative is very true and scary. This is also seen in the incessant scare mongering around man made climate change, again there is zero debate or evaluation on the facts, just we have to do this nonsense.
P.S. Sebastian…AmericanThinker.com is published 7 days a week, with fresh articles every day. The editor Tom Lifson is always looking for good, authoritative writers. (Full disclosure: I have no affiliation with the website, whatsoever.)
Great idea to cross-post to American Thinker. This is an excellent, clear summary.
What a good idea. He would be a great writer for that site.
Dr. Rushworth – this is just terrific. Thank you.
It would be self-contradictory for Sebastian Rushworth to allign himself with American Thinker, since its obviously repulsive Republican agenda would undermine his critique that it’s politics that’s driving the vaccination programme etc. It would have the effect of making all criticisms of the current vaccine dystopia seem to also be driven by dominant political considerations as obnoxious as those who are pushing for the horrific Health Passports (as a method of intensifying social control) and mass vaccination . I, for one, wouldn’t be extremely skeptical of what SR is saying if he took up this offer.
Sorry – should read ” I, for one, would be extremely skeptical of what SR is saying if he took up this offer.”
A statement is true or false without regard to the speaker’s identity or motivations (presumed or actual) in making the statement.
An argument is sound or unsound without regard to the speaker’s identity or motivations (presumed or actual) in making the argument.
If you choose to evaluate statements and arguments not on their merits but on the speaker’s presumed motivations (and in this case, frankly, on your clear political biases), that’s your error – not the speaker’s.
Thankyou,this is an excellent and very fair review of this covid circus and the clowns who are running it. Keep up the great work.
Great post, good summary of how the emotional belief systems distort the functional interpretation of what’s in front of people. It’s a human mechanism that hasn’t been terribly helpful in this pandemic.
Funnily, it was this blog that made me assess my personal risk and the data available which convinced me to get vaccinated. It made sense to me – I respond quite heavily to annual season flu and respiratory infections, while the data is good. Age and other health are in my benefit, but still.
Now they’re all for vaccinating the kids and I do the same thing. Evaluate the actual data. What it does and doesn’t say. Takes some time. And in conclusion I’m like…
….eh?
Hi Sebastian,
The deaths are underreported as well. They are lying about the deaths. The deaths are on the rise now and the main cause is the vaccines – the vaccines are the delta variant and they are causeing a lot of side effects in people, deadly ones. Listen to this funeral director – he is a the frontlines, he buries dead people daily and so he knows when the death rate rose and what is the cause: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gigUyK3yLtMU/
If the Delta variant came from India, which at the time wasn’t widely jabbed, how can it be vaccine injury?
All these variants are lies, a propaganda, next will be epsilon, phi etc. the whole greek alphabet.
Jepp. Some, who at the gut level feel thereś something fishy going on, but don’t endeavor to seek out and weigh in more of the data or don’t have the nack for it, are being used to ridicuel everyone who have questions on the official narrative. We need to t r u l y “do our research”…
India as a percentage of it’s 1.3B population wasn’t and still isn’t well-jabbed. But I think they had delivered about 100M doses before it all became a Delta disaster last Spring. BTW, India has been deploying Ivermectin based packets for five or so months now. They are in control of the Pandemic in many if not most states: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eO9cjy3Rydc
Hi, great quote of yours “Yet, now, we are supposed to believe that the opposite (bacteria creating resistance thru antibiotics overuse) is true for viruses – they apparently develop resistance when we underuse vaccines”.
Also, vaccine with 1 spike protein is better than natural infection, recognising 4 proteins? Weak vs. Waning effectiveness, careful with the language.
Forget seasonality, and count all seasons together. Greater pandemic.
We are all one big progressive test cohort, since the control groups were unblinded. There will never be clinical trial on covid vaxx?
There was an interesting article, teeny weeny error, when cdc who etc thought that 5microm is the limit for aerosols and droplets are the main driver of infections. Actually, aerosols 20 times larger did the thing, so social distancing and tight mask are the only effective prevention! Do not do chorus practice. Well it is nice to do shopping on a clean running belt, even though it has no to little meaning. So it took 1,5 years for who and cdc to update their advice.
I still do trust in doctors doing their thing, but cdc and it’s cousins have lost it. Permanently I am afraid. Owellian science is official disinformation.
JR
Excellent summing up of the situation as ever. More worryingly is the UK governments latest weekly figures, so far showing that the vaccine appears to be working. In Table 2 in the 40+ age group, the vaccinated are now more infected than the un-vaccinated, even when adjusted as a proportion of the population. This could point to the vaccine doing more harm than good when it comes to peoples natural immune systems… The following week’s hospitalisations and deaths will then spell out if the vaccine really has worked in saving lives, or if what we are really seeing is death rather than excess death. https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1018416/Vaccine_surveillance_report_-_week_37_v2.pdf
I think you are grasping at straws here given this evidence. There’s natural fluctuations, for example case loads of 40 year olds aren’t divided into what percentage of them were healthy and which were unwell, then there’s also naturally immune people in the unvaccinated group. Teasing out accurate trends might take a lot longer. There’s certainly no evidence that the vaccine is casual in deaths.
And what is excellent study on the covid vaccines, please?:)
And wouldn’t be even more pertinent to compare covid vaccines with vaccines for bacterial diseases than with antibiotics?
A candidate would be the first study on COVID vaccine efficacy in the field, which was published by Danish researchers. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.03.08.21252200v1 They made the political mistake of mentioning the very high negative efficacy in the first two weeks after jab one. Since then, studies have been careful to avoid discussing the first two weeks.
That could explain the spike in cases seen in many places after the vaccine rollout.
Sebastian was just illustrating a point, not comparing vaccines.
Thank you. A depressing but accurate overview of the madness which has infiltrated (most of) the world.
Two points: firstly some of the Indian states who saw cases drop significantly were giving out early home treatment home kits. These were looked at in more detail yesterday (22/9/2021) by Dr John Campbell.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eO9cjy3Rydc
Secondly Mattias Desmet, Professor of Clinical Psychology at Ghent University, Belgium gave an illuminating talk to Dan Astin-Gregory on ‘mass formation’ (21/9/2021) and how it has affected people from all academic levels to accept the official narrative, regardless of how absurd that narrative becomes.
Thanks Julie for the information on India. When I talk about India with my peers their first comment is ‘you cant believe anything out of India, the Government is under reporting and hiding the bodies – they are corrupt’.
The information you’ve linked seems credible.
I find it interesting that despite a very strong association between these early treatment protocols and a huge drop in cases/deaths in those regions, mainstream media and ‘experts’ are still perplexed as to the reason, or, perhaps deliberately blind.
Julianne Sanderlands – thank you for those links – I have been waiting for Dr. John to say something about this!!
Thank-you Julie,
That was most helpful and gives me my way forward and an understanding of behaviours of friends who are currently behaving irrationally.
I recommend this to all
I forgot to add the link to Mattias Desmet’s interview!
The incidence of myocarditis after Covid vaccines is reportedly about 5/1,000,000 according to a review paper in this week’s NEJM. How did you make the diagnoses of myocarditis in the patients who you saw?
Symptoms + blood tests + EKG + echocardiogram + MRI. The diagnoses were solid.
Imagine the tragedy of being diagnosed early in life with this? Limited physical activity for entire lifetime. How much time does it take off life expectancy? Do we know? Or is that the experiment?
Sebastian, do you have any stats on myocarditis.
It’s difficult to compare the rate of reported incidence of these cases vs serious infection and mortality in children from Covid19, which is extremely low- zero in Japan, last time I looked, and fewer than 2 per million deaths in the Lancet 7 countries study. If we had myocarditis mortality in children it would reinforce the unecessary risks to them of vaccination, as I’m butting my head against a brick wall trying to convince some folks that such a low absolute risk needs no action and that the vaccine side-effects, although low too, might actually be higher than the risks of Covid19. We need good data to increase good decision making.
Far higher in younger people, or perhaps that’s just a reporting bias? and particularly in young men. Public Health Ontario found 250 cases per million in men aged 18-24 double-vaxed with Moderna https://www.publichealthontario.ca/-/media/documents/ncov/epi/covid-19-myocarditis-pericarditis-vaccines-epi.pdf
I am not sure if you can say with certainty that the unvaccinated are more likely to end up in hospital with Covid 19 than the vaccinated! After all, the trial results showed hardly any benefit and in fact few people actaully caught Covid 19 at all. It’s been around for so long now (since 2019), that most have been exposed to it by now so are immune to some extent, if they weren’t before.
The “vaccines” themselves seem to be causing illness (Covid 19 included?). Those who have been injcetd also seem to be causing problems for others via “shedding”.
As for “variants”, well they’re used to scare the population and explain ineffective “vaccines” so the truth there is yet to emerge, for me at least.
As the disease is being used to reset the world’s financial system and change how the population lives, just looking at this through a medical lens won’t make sense of it. Just look at the end goal then all these measures make perfect sense. Making money is a good enough reason for big corporations but the link to climate change and population control shows some are thinking wider and longer term. 2030/50 for instance!
It’s good to hear directly from a Dr so thank you for your honesty re. not reporting reactions. That suits the authorities just fine.
In India I think they may use other ways to tackle the ill, such as Ivermectin. Better than leaving them to stew in their own juice at home for 10 days, which was hardly normal medical practice pre Covid 19.
The phrase all over the place – that the vaccines clearly work to reduce severe cases and reduce deaths, as compared to the unvaccinated – does not ring true.
It’s stated all the time, even by people who otherwise argue against mass vaccination and in favor of the individual right to choose what goes into his or her body.
But it’s a statement that completely depends on the definitions of “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” being accurate and stable, which they demonstrably are not. According to CDC definitions, which must be the ones in use in clinical reporting, people are only fully vaccinated six weeks after their first dose of a two-dose series given four weeks apart, aka two weeks after the second dose. So all adverse effects, infections and deaths that occur in that six week window are reported as happening to an “unvaccinated” individual.
Further, I saw today at The Automatic Earth that at least in St. Louis Missouri, vaccinated people revert to unvaccinated status three months/90 days after their second dose. So all adverse effects, infections and deaths that occur more than 90 days after a second dose are also reported as happening to an “unvaccinated” individual.
If that’s the reporting standards being used nationwide, or worldwide, then the only time a person with an adverse effect, infection or death will be reported as “vaccinated” is that 10-week period that start two weeks after the second dose and ends three months after the second dose.
If that’s true, then it makes no sense to keep saying the vaccines clearly reduce severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths.
Very well crafted reply. Thanks for the clarifications.
Agree with Michael – very clear explanation. If that is what’s happening on a large scale and the jabs are injuring and killing people and being assigned to the unvaccinated group because of when they are counted this greatly distorts the truth. Being played again it would seem
. My eighty year old parents are adamantly refusing the jabs and prefer to be a part of the dwindling control group than be part of this fiasco. Helps that they are not afraid to die . More power to em!
USA?? They still seem to have a very high infection rate and a lot of people are dying and hospitalized.
Perhaps the low rate of infection in India has more to do with the amount of Ivermectin handed out there instead of expensive vaccination. If Ivermectin has stopped infection taking place I am assuming that that is a temporary state and that some time in the future infection may be possible?
What is meant by herd immunity? Can true herd immunity be achieved in the case of a coronavirus?
JG
If the antibody surveys are accurate and 70% of the population came away with natural immunity, that would seem to be the driving factor rather than a treatment program. However, ivermectin or other treatments may have kept the severe outcomes low during the period of high infection.
The biggest weakness of this analysis that I see is that antibody surveys have given widely varying results for the same regions earlier in the crisis. They have not been reliable. How certain can we be that 70% of a billion people in a subcontinent now have natural immunity?
I do agree that the value of mass injections is not well founded in evidence, particularly recent evidence, but India is doing mass injections regardless. Will they see a strangely timed resurgence in infections as they begin to vaccinate a majority of the population, as seen in other countries? We can only hope not.
It would be incredibly reassuring if any country on earth would look at the results of Israel’s total partnership with Pfizer and politely decline to continue down this path.
India is doing mass vaccinations…” In India vaccine mandates are on a state by state basis, not nationally. The usual advice is to look at Uttar Pradesh and their handling and results. Here for example (one of many):
https://covidcalltohumanity.org/2021/08/19/indias-uttar-pradesh-moving-towards-being-covid-free-ivermectin-central-to-virus-control/
Nathan, a swath of eastern European counties may be the control group for us to watch. Ukraine (where my wife is from – all her relatives are refusing the jabs), Moldova, Bulgaria and Romania are very wary and have low uptake. I think this trend will continue there.
Hi Dr Rushworth,
Many thanks for this article as well as the hard work you do in disseminating important information. You mentioned in this article about the pre-print study on vaccines not being approved, can you share a link to this article? I think Dr Pierre Kory from the FLCCC has been experiencing similar issues.
I was also wondering what is your opinion on the recent critiques of ivermectin, namely the IVERCOR trial, Popp et al. and Roman et al. papers showing no efficacy? Do you think they are highly biased (perhaps intentionally so)? Have you also looked into the FLCCC I-MASK+ protocol where they now have added nitazoxamide as well as anti-androgen therapy (dutasteride/finasteride) as a treatment for COVID-19 and the evidence supporting these treatments? Many thanks.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t see mention about the massively destructive aspects of universal inoculations. As in “depopulation”. Do you think, talk freely, that the enormously rich and politically connected oligarchs are nice guys who only live to see you live a long life? Do you think these so-called vaccines are to insure your health? Have you ever heard the phrase “death shots”? On one hand you mention the failure to honestly and accurately report on deaths and adverse health effects obtained subsequent to getting one’s death shot, on the other hand you omit mention of the far more nefarious malfeasance the oligarchic swine have planned for us. Why? The totally ignorant response to the filthy lies promulgated by CDC and other agents of mendacity slip by most individuals’ BS filters. Tell me why and you’ll uncover the hidden secrets behind those who would much rather see you dead than hale and hearty during old age.
I so hope you are right about the end being in sight, as you are surely right about our governments all having gone mad with the mania for vaccines. The current demonization of anyone unvaxxed (or resistant to having their young children vaxxed) who basically represent no more danger to me as a vaxxed elder, than *every other vaxxed person I deal with* given no current ‘vaccine’ provides sterilizing immunity–is profoundly sickening.
A person called ‘Eugyppius’ has made a similar point about how vaccines may actually be increasing the spread of the disease. I left this comment on that site and since it is the same question will leave it here as well:
After reading both that and this post, I am still not understanding how vaccines that are non-sterilizing create evolutionary pressure for ever more virulent strains to emerge.
I can understand how they can make vaccinated people ’superspreaders’ because they may become infected and carry a high viral load yet have their symptoms suppressed thanks to the vaccine. This would result in increased transmission and hasten eventual herd immunity, but not reduce the virus itself.
Rushworth makes the comparison to bacteria, I could add ’superweeds’ that are resistant to Roundup, but in each case there is something that kills most but not all of the bacteria or weeds, allowing the resistant survivors to thrive.
But that isn’t how these vaccines work. I would appreciate any comments you might have.
I’ll try to explain.
Viruses mutate randomly (as far as current understanding goes), different starins will affect people differently, some with hash symptoms, some with mild symptoms. Generally a mild strain will dominate – as a harsh strain that killed it’s hosts wold not get the chance to spread as far with a dead host. A mild strain with symptoms similar to a common cold will get the chance to spread around as many won’t even notice they have it, will interact with others and give the virus a chance to spread. A dead host won’t allow that.
So now we have a leaky vaccine that doesn’t stop infection, but does reduce symptoms. In this case a harsh strain that would kill unvaccinated will give “normal” level symptoms in the vaccinated – say akin to the common cold. So unlike before the host will not die and this strain will be more likely to spread. This strain will give more serious symptoms in the unvaccinated and may kill them.
I thought this was fearmongering at first,. but then I read up on Marek’s disease in chickens and see it is a real phenomonon.
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/leaky-vaccines-enhance-spread-of-deadlier-chicken-viruses?awc=19533_1632411331_3c6e3ffced2ca5fd00e0de97066b382b
Great post Sebastian.
Is it also not so that in some states in india where ivermerctin was given as a preventative tool it helped to decreased the number of infections or at least need for hospitalisation.?
As some other readers here are mentiong what is your take on the protocols from Dr Pierre Kory and his team at FLCCC – ivermectin is for example mentioned as a precentative tool with exact dosage depending on weight. and that this could help in achieving herd imunity if taken preventative.
Br Martin
Great article and perspective!
I wonder if people who don’t work in a bureaucratic system understand how much paperwork, much of it repetitive and redundant, has to be done in any hospital or Allied Health system here in the US. I am guessing it may be the same in Sweden. I listened to a hospital based nurse, interviewed by Del Bigtree, talking about her experiences of trying to report to VAERS here in the US. Her colleagues didn’t know what VAERS was and once educated about it were reluctant to do the reporting because of how much extra paperwork it involved . At one point she agreed to do the reporting, which was quite significant, on both her patients and those of her colleagues and said she spent an entire vacation week doing trying to catch up. Obviously an unsustainable endeavor.
Great point, most times it is the mundane realities like this that lie at the heart of an issue or problem!
Great article, I have read your book and been very hesitant to this mass vaccination. I have a question, what about people who only taken one dose of the vaccine? Most side effekt from the mrna vaccines are after the second dose, I ǘe taken one dose but I dont dare to take another.
Very well written and very true. Just Heard that a study by the university of Ottawa found that 1 in 1000 mRNA vaccinations Leads to myopericarditis ! If that is true, what have we done. Especially to the young and healthy?
Do you have a reference to that study?
I think this is it:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.09.13.21262182v1
Nothing left to say, really. Witnessing the collapse of The West in real time has to be a first for homo sapiens. Not pleasant but amazing. If the classics are any guide, Dr R, your bravery in a sea of cowardice will benefit your children long after you’re gone.
Tangentially interesting is how fast Western woman gave up their reproductive rights. My body my choice disappeared with mandates and legislative medical emergency acts.
I understand Pharma is working on a booster that grows an N95 mask on your face as well as antibodies!!
I am left with praying that this madness is all over soon. Here in Germany they are again doubling down on getting everyone vaccinated. The next target group is children above 5. What is this fixation with vaccinating children? Median age of covid death was 82! I am not into conspiracies and such but is this about money? Or is it some kind of psychological insanity…like they can’t let go of this thing without everybody taking a jab. I have (or rather had now) a friend who is a fully vaccinated healthy and fit mid 30s male. He wants to be “careful” until we have at least 80 or 90 % vaccination because of Delta or whatever his fear is.
This obsession with Covid has become pathological. The pressure and rhetoric against people who do not want the vaccine is really starting to scare me. I am afraid they will mandate vaccines or I could even lose my job or my kid can’t go to daycare without a vaccine. I can only hope that the autumn and winter will be kind of mild in terms of Covid so the government can finally leave us alone and save face.
On the other hand I had two positive experiences with medical professionals. My little daughter had to go to the doctor because of a cold and they did not even test her for covid. They did not consider this one virus as especially dangerous for a three year old to test her. They did what they have always done with sneezing and coughing kids, they checked her airways, heart sounds, nose and ear, prescribed some cold medicine, some calming words for the parents and the advice to come back if a high fever starts or anything worse develops.
I caught this cold too and got an ear infection as well so I went to the ENT and he asked if I was vaccinated and I said no and he simply proceeded to check me out and gave me a prescription and that was it. Again I was not tested even though I had “flu-like” symptoms. This kind of normalcy felt really good.
I believe the push to get every single person vaccinated is to do with the digital ID system that they intend to implement. If they dont get the children into the system now, via their “vaccine pass”, then they will miss their window as the virus will be endemic by the time the kids become adults.
Once every person on the planet, (or at least the vast majority), have their vaccine passport, they can switch this to a digital ID through which they will control how you are paid, what you can spend your money on, track your movements, etc etc. If you dont have the 20 boosters a year, or whatever other medical intervention Big Pharma insists on, your pass will not be updated and you wont have access to your money, food, travel etc until you have complied (see the Chinese social credit system that is currently in place in some parts of China)…..THAT is the real reason they are pushing to vaccinate the kids even right down to newborns!!!!
I read recently that a school district in California has now mandated vaccines for all children to be in the school setting. Apologies for lack of links etc.
It’s really frightening. I can only hope that this mass delusion ends soon. I do worry for children’s mental health. Here in Scotland high school children have been mandated to wear masks in school for almost a year. It has now become like putting on a pair of shoes for most children. I see teenagers out walking alone in the bright, fresh air with masks on. It’s utterly depressing, toddlers are being tested by their parents with lateral flow tests twice a week by parents who are working from home! I know a parent who makes her young children wear masks whilst travelling together in their car! Just think about that, they live in the same house, get in their car and all put masks on, I have another friend who masks her young daughter while outside, this lady wears a pouch around her neck to hold a little bottle of hand sanitizer in. What are we doing to people!
This is going to take years to undo.
What is the psychological impact of continual testing, masking, and fear of a virus going to have on these children as they grow up?
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/covid-coronavirus-vaccine-common-cold-astrazeneca-oxford-sarah-gilbert-b956846.html
Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, whose work led to the development of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab, told a Royal Society of Medicine webinar the virus will weaken over time and “eventually” become like the others.
“We already live with four different human coronaviruses that we don’t really ever think about very much and eventually Sars-CoV-2 will become one of those,” she said.
“It’s just a question of how long it’s going to take to get there and what measures we’re going to have to take to manage it in the meantime.
IMO we are already “there” and we need to get back to treating patients from truly life-shortening illnesses like Diabetes, heart disease, cancer…
Excellent post covering many relevant points. Why do more not understand these views?
Regarding India, you ignore the fact that the Indian population has had easy and cheap access to Ivermectin.
We all would have been at or around Herd Immunity by now without any vaccine, but what if the vaccines override your naturally acquired immunity.
That is what I am reading from some very reputable scientists. The authorities should never be vaccinating those that already had had the disease.
Dear Sebastian,
I am not so sure your statement “It’s true that the unvaccinated are more likely to end up in hospital with covid than the vaccinated” is true, if we look into the risk factors and normalize them. Then, it also depends on how unvaccinated are defined. If people only having taken the first shot, or recently after the second shot are defined as unvaccinated as seems to be the case in many countries, then the side-effects of the shots are counted as covid symptoms among unvaccinated. This is an important aspect to consider!
I believe now, in the most vaxxed countries, those most likely to be hospitalized and also die are the vaxxed.
Politicians have stoked fear, and then used that same fear to their political advantage. The fact that this is not only unethical, but incredibly divisive does not seem to bother them. We will pay a price for this reckless opportunism for many years to come.
Two relevant recent studies in case you missed them:
1. Ottawa study on incidence of myopericarditis
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.09.13.21262182v1.full
Somewhat alarming findings if I am understanding correctly: myocarditis risk of 1 per 1000 doses (so about double for what at least used to be the “full” dosing schedule). They find a big difference between first and second doses (about 5x) and between Pfizer and Moderna – Moderna does much worse (4x). I guess this could be due to the higher dosing with Moderna. For Pfizer the numbers are 0.4 per 1000. These are patients presenting to clinic with complaints. So subclinical cases would not be included – likely, I suppose, to be a large majority.
Good news that no clinical complications and all resolved on treatment. But of course we know that cardiac tissue scarring may create problems much later. It would be a good idea to study a random sample of the vaxxed population to check what is going on. But it seems that pharmacovigilance is not trendy any more so forget I said that.
Median age of 33 and almost all were males. Which incidentally shows the absolute importance of anti-androgen treatments (recent studies on proxulatamide) but let’s ignore that too.
They also discuss whether it could be related to prior COVID infection, and dismiss that hypothesis.
And here is one on the risk of myopericarditis from COVID itself, which the authors argue is six times higher, but which on the numbers appears to be more or less similar (at best). https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.07.23.21260998v1
2. This one, which argues that even in the 65+ age group people are five times more likely to die as a result of the jab. That is an absolutely extraordinary finding even if anywhere close to right. The thrust of the argument is that there is little to any excess mortality and most of the deaths which have been ascribed, whether correctly or not, to Covid in fact would have occurred anyway.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S221475002100161X#
Dear Sebastian,
I agree with much of what you wrote, but I don’t think you understand immunology too well. Bacteria don’t develop resistance when antibiotics are used a lot. That’s the wrong way around.
What actually happens is random mutation causes a bacterium to resist an antibiotic better. This can happen regardless of whether the antibiotic is present. In an untreated person the mutation may not affect its survivability under those conditions and so it reproduces as successfully as the old strain. Of course, if a person is treated with antibiotics then this bacteria might preferentially survive, if the treatment is strong enough to eliminate all of the original strain. That might be in the body where the mutation developed, with or without antibiotic treatment, or a new host that’s being treated.
In much the same way, viral variants can occur randomly in anyone that harbours a strain, vaccinated or not. Over time, new variants will be present in both groups, and as the vaccine still allows transmission it will likely allow surviving new variants, ones that are slightly better adapted to resisting a vaccine, to outweigh the original, whereas in unvaccinated people this will be dependent on previous exposure, in which the situation will be similar to the vaccinated group or, under people with no prior exposure, both strains may be equally successful, unless one has a higher virulence, which we know some newer strains do.
I therefore don’t think there’s any good evidence, from basic immunology, to separate vaccinated and unvaccinated people in driving new variants. It can happen in both.
Maybe I expressed myself too simplistically. My point was that if there is no evolutionary pressure driving resistance, then resistant strains will not become the dominant strains.
Fair enough, but this is still not just an issue with the vaccine, as I hope I pointed out. The delta variant may, or may not, be significantly less affected by vaccine induced immunity, I really don’t know. However, if the variant is more virulent it will preferentially gain access to cells in both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, regardless. The selective pressure here is actually between the strains ability to infect, not the vaccine.
If the vaccine does have an effect, the more virulent strain still outcompetes the other.
My point is we don’t need another inaccurate division between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
I haven’t read any papers for some months now, due to overload, but I am sceptical that vaccine induced immunity, or natural immunity for that matter, is significantly different to any current strains I’m aware of.
“whereas in unvaccinated people this will be dependent on previous exposure, in which the situation will be similar to the vaccinated group ”
Not necessarily. natural immunity differs in significant ways from the immunity of the Spike protein vaccine group does it not?
What of the articles on extensive use of Ivermectin as a prophylactic in India as being as least partially responsible for the precipitous fall off in cases and deaths?
Sebastian, another fabulous and timely article. I am in Southern California and for some time now I feel as though I have been living in an alternative universe. I live my life as though covid is history, wear a mask when required i.e. in a clinical setting, otherwise no masks. I’m 74, vaccinated, slim and healthy, eat a very low carb/carnivore diet and consider myself metabolically healthy. I have taken Vit D3/K2 for years. Maybe if some of the hysteria was focused on getting people to cut the sugar and refined carbs in their diet and generally take better care of their health, the world would be in a better place.
Thank you, Dr. Rushworth, I wish other doctors would speak out. Unfortunately, I don’t think the “pandemic” is anywhere near over. Where I live, in BC, Canada, we’re at nearly 90% of people over 12 at least partially vaccinated, but it’s not good enough for the government and they’ve just introduced vaccine passports to keep the unvaccinated out of restaurants, theaters, gyms, etc. Our prime minister has purchased booster shots into 2024 and we’ve been told not to expect anything near normal for a very long time. This is more than an overreaction. This is an agenda. It sounds like it’s not nearly as bad in Sweden. Not quite as bad in the US either, but with their recent announcement that you will need proof of full vaccination to enter the country, I won’t be able to escape to Florida as I had been hoping to do. I really cannot see an end in sight to this madness.
I have a healthy distrust of the pharmaceutical industry (don’t even get me started on statins, PPIs, etc.!) and I understand the biases in peer reviewed published research — most medical studies cannot be replicated, and woe be to the scientist who tries to present research findings that go against the prevailing theories. I mention the above for context. So, my question is, if: “It’s true that the unvaccinated are more likely to end up in hospital with covid than the vaccinated – the vaccine does offer protection against covid, after all”, what about the hospitals in the US overflowing and rationing hospital care? You say: “the vaccine has not been shown to be less risky than the disease for healthy young people.” In the US we have a horrendously unhealthy population with rampant obesity, diabetes, etc. What about the ICU medical staff who are burnt out and pissed off that the ICUs are flooded with the unvaccinated — i.e. preventable hospitalizations. I know many will respond that those folks should have practiced better self-care, but the reality is, due to government crop subsidization policies (unhealthy food is cheaper and more readily available) coupled with the research that goes in to making unhealthy food addictive, it is not that simple. (For the record, I am a healthy older person with a healthy lifestyle — I.e. I believe in and practice self-care, but I have education and means). So, what about all the unhealthy and/or obese folks? Would it make sense for them to get vaccinated to prevent hospital overflow which is happening in low-vaccination rate areas in the US? p.s. to anyone who replies with a nasty tone, I will not read your response. This is a genuine question…not a challenge.
Yes, risk groups should be vaccinated. The obese are one of the main risk groups.
Thank you so much for your reply!!! So, here’s a US specific dilemma: the decision to get vaccinated has become completely political: Republicans are less likely to get the vaccine or believe in COVID period (yes, I can find many surveys that support this). At the same time, there is a correlation between obesity rates and party affiliation: Red states/counties have a significantly higher obesity rate: https://www.theunion.com/opinion/columns/terry-mcateer-a-weird-correlation-between-political-party-and-obesity/ . Hmmm….
> “ what about the hospitals in the US overflowing and rationing hospital care?”
I think it is important to remember that this statement (let’s accept it as true) does not tell us WHY hospitals are overflowing and rationing care.
You’ve seemingly concluded that this situation is a direct result of unvaccinated people getting sick and requiring hospitalization – I’ve seen those headlines as well, that’s a mighty popular claim these days.
But have you seen the actual data?
When you read an article about an overflowing ICU, how much information are you really getting about the situation?
For example, an ICU might be “overflowing” because there are tons of patients that need to be in the ICU. Or it might be “overflowing” because there are a totally normal and manageable number of patients – but they have a shortage of ICU nurses (say, because they’ve mandated the covid vaccines and some of the ICU staff resigned or were fired for refusing to get it).
When you read these articles that form the basis of your understanding about the hospital situation, do they provide this sort of data? Like current ICU patients and ICU staff numbers compared to normal?
I’ve rarely, if ever, seen this data readily provided in articles about “overflowing ICUs” – and I have seen actual data for different hospitals at different times showing, in some cases, genuinely high patient numbers and, in other cases, artificial “shortages” resulting from lack of staffing (often reported as “not enough beds”: an ICU bed that doesn’t have an ICU nurse to attend to it is “unavailable” – it exists and can be used but for the lack of staff).
So both situations exist – do you know for certain which exists in the “overflowing ICUs” that you reference?
If so, I’d truly appreciate your sharing that data – it is hard to come by!
And that information is essential to determining (and addressing) the underlying problem: do we really have too many patients, or do we have too few nurses? The solution is entirely dependent on the cause: if the problem is, for example, a staff shortage due to vaccine mandates, then more vaccine mandates aren’t going to improve the situation (quite the opposite!)
Did you really want to write this post? I think that it is necessary to remind us of the manipulations to which TPTB have subjected us. And if they had success in the past, why not continue?
I have come around to Dr. Kestin’s view that there was a real infection increase this past summer–it seems to have been the rural pocket. Maybe they went on vacation and caught Delta or maybe Delta found them, being more infectious than the original strain.
Now to nitpicking… 😉
“It seems that the doctors and ”experts” who appear on tv and who drive public policy have completely forgotten how evolution works.”
“Evolution” is imprecise in this part of your post. You are only discussing selection.
I enjoyed the post. 🙂
Your perspective seems so at odds with what I am hearing in the U.S. My nephew has been doing a rotation recently in a pediatric ICU in Tennessee. In the past few weeks he has seen 4 covid positive mothers who died after giving birth in the hospital. These are deaths that could have been avoided if they had been vaccinated. Such a tragedy. Covid does not only affect older or compromised people but also “healthy young people”.
Pregnancy is a risk factor for severe disease. Still, four women in a few weeks in one ICU sounds extremely unlikely. In Sweden there have been a handful of pregnant women who have died of covid since the pandemic started. Most (all?) had other risk factors, such as obesity.
> “Your perspective seems so at odds with what I am hearing in the U.S. My nephew has been doing a rotation recently in a pediatric ICU in Tennessee.”
You should be wary of anecdotal evidence, as it is often misleading. For example, my mother knows far more people who have been hospitalized with covid than I do – of course she does, she works in healthcare in an area with a large elderly population. Her observations are true, but they are not representative of the population. Quite the opposite: anyone who works in healthcare will have a misleadingly high exposure to such hospitalizations/deaths because by definition they only deal with that section of the population (people who get covid and recover at home with no issues never make it onto their radar).
> “In the past few weeks he has seen 4 covid positive mothers who died after giving birth in the hospital.”
Did they die of covid or with covid? This is a critical distinction that is often overlooked. Are you familiar with the many flaws in the way that this data is collected and presented?
What comorbidities, if any, did they have?
Including those deaths, what is the total number of deaths during or post labor in that hospital for the year/quarter/month? And what is the EXPECTED number of deaths in that group over the same period?
> “These are deaths that could have been avoided if they had been vaccinated.”
Bold claim. Can you prove it?
Surely you’re not suggesting that any of the covid vaccines is 100% effective at preventing death? Because no doctor/pharmaceutical company/government agency is making that claim – good thing, too, as we already know it to be false (there are numerous confirmed covid deaths in fully vaccinated people).
For that matter, did you actually receive confirmation of their vaccination status or are you just assuming that “covid death” and “unvaccinated” go together?
And even if all 4 of those women were in fact unvaccinated, did in fact die OF covid, and (let’s pretend we are omniscient and can see alternative timelines, as you have) they would in fact NOT have died of covid if they had been fully vaccinated … congratulations, that’s four cases and there are over 7 billion people in the world so we’re back at “anecdotal evidence may be both completely true (it happened) but not at all representative of the population at large and therefore highly misleading, so we need to check whether this is confirmed by significantly larger data sets.”
> Covid does not only affect older or compromised people but also “healthy young people”.
Sure. Did he say otherwise? Perhaps I missed that, I’ll take another read. But this fact doesn’t really do much for an argument: school busses, lightning, drowning in swimming pools, the flu all “affect healthy young people” … that alone doesn’t tell us anything.
It’s a shame that people haven’t been educated to seek treatment promptly for covid. It’s a shame that many doctors won’t treat people with antiviral cocktails for covid. Maybe more young people might not have died.
Dr Rushworth, I just want to say how sensible and amazing you are and are able to perfectly articulate and explain what is going on! I am a nurse in Ontario, Canada where there seems to be no common sense or science but rather COVID hysteria that has infected everyone . I can no longer work here or live here much longer and look forward to your posts that confirm that in fact I am not the insane one as I meant to feel.
Thank you! Your information and posts are very helpful
Kelly, my heart goes out to you. I hope you can find some place to relocate to where you find likeminded people. My wife and I are leaving the West Coast US for Montana and all our elderly neighbors there think as we do and value freedom and independence. Maybe there will be small towns in Canada you can move to where you can live in peace. Best wishes and God speed!
Until the next variant?
Israel is considered a test lab country but I’d say Sweden with minimal lockdowns* is the real lab. Would like to read an article on Sweden’s herd immunity. There have only been a few deaths per day since mid-June, in a country of ten million. Seems like a success story – they took their medicine up front – which is why the media never reports on Sweden now.
*The proper term per the AMA’s Propaganda Guide, “AMA COVID-19 Guide: Background/Messaging on Vaccines, Vaccine Clinical Trials & Combatting Vaccine Misinformation” is not “lockdown” but “stay-at-home-order.” And please, stop saying “hospitalization rate.” The new correct term is “deaths.”
Everyone must download and print and carry the Guide; don’t you want to be aligned with the official narrative?
https://www.ama-assn.org/system/files/2021-02/covid-19-vaccine-guide-english.pdf
Here, a good summary on Sweden!
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/why-does-no-one-ever-talk-about-sweden-anymore
I have enjoyed reading all your articles. You are one of the few doctors that actually acknowledge that medicine is not one size fits all and not everyone needs a vaccine. Natural immunity has a large impact and the vaccines offer some protection but its not going to end this, it the combination of both. You acknowledge you dont change definitions to fit what they want to portray. It scares me how the agencies are changing thing and not for the better. There is no need for a universal shot or a vaccine passport.I appreciate all you have written and it makes me feel like I am not crazy. I wish more doctors were like you. Thank you.
Very good article. One which can usefully be shared with others who have a dogmatic or stereotyped viewpoint. I do find myself wondering if Dr Rushworth has undertaken a mental extrapolation of the likely true numbers and incidence of Myocarditis/Pericarditis (especially in young people), based on his own clinical experience of ‘multiple’ cases, and what that suggests in terms of risk/benefit for a younger demographic.
And I would be less confident of the end of the pandemic being in sight. I rather suspect that we might see a reversal of last Winter; perhaps Covid will magically disappear this Winter, only for an epidemic of flu to occur. Highly likely if the PCR is quietly retired.
And we really don’t know about the impact of escape variants going forward.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gigUyK3yLtMU/
Chilling.
You’re taking the words right out of my mouth with this article! Clearly the elephant in the room is fear. Not necessarily fear of covid or people dying but just fear in general which cuts people off from their own sense of self and makes them grasp on to the nearest thing that even remotely looks like safety. In past times when people got scared they turned to God, but the new god is manufacturability. Problem: covid, solution: vaccine.
India – Ivermectin.
https://www.thedesertreview.com/news/national/ivermectin-obliterates-97-percent-of-delhi-cases/article_6a3be6b2-c31f-11eb-836d-2722d2325a08.html
Great article. Totally agree. Not to forget that in 2020 WHO changed their recommendation of how herd immunity should be achieved to “only by vaccination”. The WHO is massively funded by pharma investors…
I’ve recovered from Covid and have proof of it by 2 antibody tests, but its not accepted in Germany (only pcr and only for 6 month). Studies have shown that natural immunity is better than vaccination and longer lasting. And it is a known fact in medicine. But its ignored. All of this convinced me of my first assumption in early 2020 that we are experiencing the biggest pharma/political scam in history. Of course its better for the profits of big pharma if every single person gets jabbed, even babies. But for most under 60s there’s just no need or even more risk. I’m shocked how many of my family, friends and fellow countrymen obey the new discriminatory rules. In a country that should know better looking at its history.
@Stefano
Yes, the WHO did change their definition but by 31 December 2020 they had changed it again to include naturally-acquired immunity:
“‘Herd immunity’, also known as ‘population immunity’, is the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection. WHO supports achieving ‘herd immunity’ through vaccination, not by allowing a disease to spread through any segment of the population, as this would result in unnecessary cases and deaths.”
https://www.who.int/news-room/q-a-detail/herd-immunity-lockdowns-and-covid-19
More on India from Dr John Campbell PhD:
You did not mention wide use of ivermectin in India as likely cause for dropping Covid cases ?
I am thinking of Marek’s disease as the worse possible dystopian outcome. Where ALL unvaccinated die because of the vaccine created variants.
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/science/tthis-chicken-vaccine-makes-virus-dangerous
Please see https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:ugcPost:6846837035664252928/ for an explanation on why I think a single dose of mRNA vaccine to induce trained innate immunity would be the best way to tame the pandemic. Have a look at the stunning data in Table 1 which supports this view. To me the data is saying that two dose vaccines in high risk persons are driving up the virulence of SARS-CoV-2. It is not the unvaccinated. However, the unvaccinated are hit harder by the mutated strains. As you say there is selection for variants with the two dose regime but where the likelihood of a resulting immune escape variant would be higher the less healthy the person is (due to prolonged viremia in the NPS. See recent article by Jensen B et al in the Lancet Sept 1 2021 for how fast selection occurs when the bamlanivimab (anti spike MAb was used in immunosuppressed individuals)). It would be prudent when vaccinating to reverse immunosenescence even for the one dose regime being advocated. For this you need an AFP antagonist such as zinc, isoflavonoids, 7-ketoDHEA (US only) and/or of course ivermectin. I would like to send you a copy of Table 1 if I may for posting on your website.
Also Dr. Philip McMillan is hosting a one hour discussion on Covid vaccines featuring Drs Geert Vanden Bossche and Robert Malone Saturday Sept 25 at noon EST. Both have warned about the safety of vaccines (meaning two doses) and have concerns.
It’s true that the unvaccinated are more likely to end up in hospital with covid than the vaccinated –
https://twitter.com/AkaOrphanblack/status/1439560790584053760/photo/1
@Redpill – there’s a problem with that graph. In many places the term “unvaccinated” is not only those who have had no vaccines, but also is being used for those who have had only one vaccine as well as those who have had both vaccines but less than 14 days before. I believe this use of “unvaccinated” is used in many countries in order to skew the figures.
I saw a post on Twitter recently from the husband of a UK nurse. She had told him that when double-vaccinated patients are being admitted they mark them down as “unvaccinated” if their vaccine was less than 14 days before – but also told him that many people in that category are coming in and being admitted about 72 hours after their second jab clearly with vaccine injuries. So not only are they being recorded as “unvaccinated” but their vaccine status is not recorded as “double vaccinated” either! The staff are told that they are “unvaccinated” because it takes 14 days for the vaccine to start working.
Her theory is that by classifying these people as “unvaccinated”, “they” achieve the following:
1) Any injuries can be attributed to Covid19 and not the vaccine
2) They can hide the vaccine injury
3) They can claim there’s a pandemic of the “unvaccinated”
The staff have also been told to sign a nondisclosure agreement preventing them from talking publicly about Covid 19 procedures.
Why the constant push for universal “vaccination” when it is now known it does not prevent infection or transmission of the virus?
We also know it does not prevent serious disease or fatalities.
“Israeli Dr. Kobi Haviv told News Israel 13 on Thursday, August 5, that 95% of all Israelis suffering serious COVID symptoms are “fully vaccinated”.
Why the push to “vaccinate” the young to whom the virus does not represent a serious danger?
One theory has it that big pharma knows the risk of long term side effects involved and does not want a large unvaccinated population to serve as a control group. Thus if, in say five or ten years time, there is an uptick in cancers, reproductive problems, heart disease etc (as predicted by the inventor of the mRNA procedure Dr Robert Malone), the responsible agent may not so easily be identified.
In the absence of any other rational explanation, I find this theory intriguing.
Thank you, this is the most heartening news! You are right a pathological obsession to get every man woman and child vaccinated. For those of us who do not wish to take the vaccine, the continual strain and pressure is exhausting. And now in Scotland our children are being targeted. It is relentless.
So I will keep this article and re-read it at those times when I feel low, and remember there is always light at the end of the tunnel.
Thank you for your continued, sound, balanced and insightful thoughts.
Good overview of our mass delusion/mass manipulation Dr Rushworth. The covid mania has been so widespread and so consistent among ‘Western’ countries, that at times I have wondered if I am the one having delusions. None of my friends, many of whom have PhDs in the biological sciences, seem to doubt the narrative, although perhaps some are just being cautious: no one wants their career ruined. It seems we have trained a generation of scientists who are not skeptics at heart or are cowards.
Anyway, I’m fairly well insulated in the country on a hectare far from any active ‘cases’, so it would all be rather academically interesting – if only I were not in Australia where everything has become completely unhinged in the last couple of months. Everything you describe – including blaming the unvaccinated – is currently going on here and the race for the magical vaccination percentage and the coming seasonal decline are neck and neck. Well, I’m not so sure that the Delta variant infections will decline this spring with such a large naive population at hand, the weather down south has been rather cold too, but we will see.
I can’t say I’ve read every word of every comment here, but there is a worrying amout of ‘IMO’ and ‘I believe’ in some of them. Isn’t the strength of Sebastian’s posts that he weighs evidence, rather expressing subjective opinions?
Absolutely! I do not believe almost anything said by politicians, and, having been a hospital doctor for over 30 years, well aware of the various distortions and subversion of the medical evidence base.So many of these posts here and on other sites, like Unherd, are from similar sceptics but seem to have opened their mind to alternative information sources so far that their brains must have fallen out. Bitchute, YouTube, Twitter etc are all referenced as if they were authoritative sources. Any anecdote or opinion unsupported by original data has the scientific status of gossip. You might just as well reference an astrologer of a practitioner of voodoo .
Thanks for your excellent work and for standing up for science, for what you see & your analysis as a medical doctor. I truely enjoy reading your articles and it has created an interest in knowing more and to start my own research.
A true hero stand up and shine the Light in times of darkness & fear.
Thank you!
There was no pandemic so therefore it can’t end. This is political.
Can you explain therefore what all the patients in our local hospital were there for? Having worked in UK hospital medicine for over 30 years, the situation was and still is unprecedented. They arrived in torrents. I saw this with my own eyes.
They arrived in torrents because they were not treated suffering early symptoms. There will be a day we will know how many have died in hospital because they were denied proper healthcare. At least I hope we will.
Uttar Pradesh and many other states have showed the west what it means to take care for the health of the population. And we believe ourselves to be the enlightened. It’s a crying shame.
I am in New Zealand where our government, aided and abetted by their opposition parties, alleged “experts”, the medical industry, big tech censorship, media, unions, some community leaders and even to my surprise gang leaders and some in the business community is insanely still chasing zero-Covid. We are locked down, muzzled, divided and at each others’ throats, in mental health crisis, tested within an inch of our lives, people are wrestled to the ground by the police assisted by members of the public for not wearing a mask, under various “health” orders, not allowed to talk to our neighbours (etc). The Covid “positive” (PCR test, not a medical diagnosis) are detained in a state facility where they are crammed into tiny dirty hotel rooms, fed crappy food, not allowed out for fresh air or exercise. Any health issue that is not Covid is not considered important. “Vaccine” deaths and injuries are being actively covered up by the state including the supposed judicially independent Coroners Office. We are nowhere near herd immunity, well probably, but we would never know because its almost impossible to access immunity testing.
Some good points, but the argument seems to gloss over the fact that ~90% of Covid hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients…
Prove it. No anecdotal “evidence”,either.
….and vaccinated persons are far more likely to INFECT unvaxxed people and suffer repeat batterings at the hands of this disease entity. Anybody that thinks vaxxers are some kind of superior being needs to dig back into factual scientific, legitimate research papers from known, trusted researchers. Tavistock is behind this psychological warfare pitting unvaxxers against vaxxers, it’s just an exercise used to get people fighting each others’ rivals. Covid is another word for “disinfo”. Would you buy a used car from Tony “the rodent” Fauci??? ‘Fess up, nothing good ever comes from that tiny little man.
Be careful, be cautious, and don’t believe all the slippery stuff you hear from your friends.
Depending on which part of the world it refers to, typically a statistic like that covers the period January to June before the spread of the delta variant. This was also a period where seasonal factors in the northern hemisphere caused a wave of hospitalizations early in the year when most people were unvaccinated, so time was a major confounder. The Cleveland Clinic even published a statistic that 99% of their hospitalizations were unvaccinated, which for the above reasons was very misleading.
If you look at statistics during the delta wave there is little difference between the rate of hospitalization of vaccinated and unvaccinated. The recent UK statistics suggest that the rate for vaccinated may even be higher. To be sure, there are plenty of potential confounders there too; the vaccine rollout is not randomized! That is why it is good to run a proper trial for a vaccine to settle these issues before giving it to the general public.
@Thomas
It would seem that in many places “unvaccinated” refers not only to actually unvaccinated people but also those who’ve only had one dose and those who have had 2 doses, but under 14 days before. Hospital staff in the UK are told that because it takes 2 weeks for the vaccines to “work”, admissions are recorded as “unvaccinated” if it’s under 2 weeks.
Dear Sebastian, I beg to differ with your reasoning here : viruses are not bacteria, and vaccines are not antibiotics, and this makes a whole lot of differences on the evolution of virulence or tolerance in both cases.
Bacteria are complete, autonomous organisms and in absence of a host, they can encyst, sporulate or take refuge behind a biofilm of their own manufacture while awaiting their next victim. In contrast, viruses are very simple parasites, completely dependent on the shelter of a host to simply continue to “exist”. Thus, without a reservoir of possible hosts, they quickly disappear, devoid of any means to persist in the environment outside the shelter of a living host.
Thus, if they multiply too quickly in a host to the point of killing it, viruses risk disappearing with their host, unless they have been able to jump on a new host just in time. Hence the selective pressure in favor of a decreased virulence in a situation of scarcity of available hosts, whether this shrinking reservoir is due to vaccination, group immunity or host demography. The situation is quite different for bacteria, which can survive on their own while awaiting for a host.
Then, what about the difference between vaccines and antibiotics : it makes a huge difference between (1) the immune “army” of a host informed and strengthened by a vaccine, and (2) an antibiotic protein which is a single immune”soldier” that attacks a single bacterial metabolic pathway. Bacteria can thus quickly develop a response to bypass or correct the metabolic pathway disrupted by the antibiotic. And in addition, bacteria have another powerful trick at their disposal : as soon as one of them has found the recipe for the antibiotic workaround, she can share the good news with her bacterial neighbors thanks to different types of plasmids (genetic recipes improving metabolic efficiency, fertility, resistance, or virulence). All tricks of which viruses are perfectly incapable of, deprived as they are of any autonomous metabolic capacity.
Then again, viruses are not bacteria, and vaccines are not antibiotics, and this makes a whole lot of differences on the evolution of virulence or tolerance in both cases. Yes, the overuse of antibiotics promotes resistance. But the generalization of vaccines rather favors the disappearance of the targeted viruses, a victory of which humanity already has several examples to its credit …
You’re right, bacteria and viruses are different, so the analogy isn’t perfect. Both are however subject to evolution by natural selection.
Humanity has only been able to exterminate one human pathogen with vaccines, smallpox, which had qualities that made it particularly amenable to extermination. All other efforts have so far been failures. Additionally, the smallpox vaccine was a live attenuated vaccine, which resulted in a broad immunity that was hard for the virus to evolve past.
Usually, new vaccines are introduced in a situation where herd immunity induced by natural infection is already a fact and there is thus very little viral replication going on and limited scope for resistant variants to appear. The covid vaccine was instead introduced in the middle of a pandemic, with massive viral replication. Additionally, the covid vaccines produce a limited form of immunity, unlike natural infection, which produces broad immunity to multiple viral proteins. So just as with antibiotics, it doesn’t take that much to evolve past the vaccines.
Dear Marc,
I don’t really disagree with you – the comparison of bacteria to viruses re resistance is fraught with difficulties. However, I think you give viruses short shrift – they are not that helpless.
For example, RNA viruses are lousy replicators and generate lots of mutations (not the same as plasmids – but same effect). Also, a cell infected with different viral strains can produce recombinant new viruses. Also, many are quite capable of lurking for a long time – either in the host genome or somewhere, possibly at very low levels of infection.
Whether or not some viruses have resistant stages is still an unanswered question and shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand.
How do these seasonal upper respiratory viruses mange to pop-up on different continents at the same time? What the hell happened to influenza this last two years? I think there are still lots of questions about viruses and immunity that we do not have answers to.
Sebastian,
perhaps you would like to look into this. From a press conference in Germany, in which Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt and Prof. Dr. Walter presented the results of the autopsies of 8 people who died after COVID19 vaccination (many unusual pictures).
https://freerepublic.com/focus/chat/3997191/posts?page=1
https://odysee.com/@en:a5/PK_Tot-durch-Impfung_english:a
The video is breathtaking, especially the plentiful microscopical images and video sequences, even for a non medical staff as myself. The analysis they report seem to confirm what we’ve heard from Spain and Japan, about metallic residues/contaminants in the vials.
As someone says towards the end, if something like this would have been found in lemonade, it would have been stopped right away.
Thank you SO much for this informed analysis of the dystopia that our governments – not just the virus – have engineered.
But I particularly want to thank you for the support & encouragement you have given to folk like us in Australia who are in horror of the mandating of such experimental & problematic vaccines.
Fear has gripped our island continent as the virus arrived late for us & caused our government to panic instead of learning from overseas experience. It has resulted in an incredible lapse into authoritarian behaviour.
But thank you for the advice regarding herd immunity & the signs that the pandemic may be retreating. It is heartening for those of us who cannot bring ourselves to submit to a medical procedure we understand to be unwarranted for the majority.
I’m not piling on here. I have a different take.
“It’s true that the unvaccinated are more likely to end up in hospital with covid than the vaccinated ”
Who are the unvaxxed? Are they all immunologically naive? Clearly, one must distinguish between the naive-unvaxxed and the recovered unvaxxed. Failing to do so creates a fallacy of distribution.
The CDC has created a group “not-fully-vaccinated” which it seems is designed around the fallacy of distribution.
In order to be able to compare various kinds of situations that people are in wrt covid, differences must be recognized and broken out:
1) naive-unvaccinated
2) recovered-unvaccinated
3) partially vaccinated (perhaps this might be broken up into a group for singly jabbed and another for doubly jabbed but immunity not fully developed)
4) fully vaccinated