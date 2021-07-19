Do drug trials underestimate side effects?

One commonly used trick in drug trials is to exclude any group that might make the drug look worse, such as those that are more likely to experience side effects. A good recent example of this is the covid vaccine trials, which largely excluded people with auto-immune diseases (more likely to develop an auto-immune disease after vaccination), people with allergies (more likely to have an allergic reaction to the vaccine), and, of course, the elderly (less likely to develop immunity after getting the vaccine, and more likely to become seriously sick from it).
These three groups are all frequently excluded from trials, and the exclusion is particularly galling when it comes to the elderly, because they are a big segment of the population, and they are also usually the most likely to end up actually using the drugs being tested.
When drug companies have gotten a drug approved, and move on to market the drug, they will studiously avoid mentioning the fact that large segments of the population were excluded from the trials. When drug reps show their flashy powerpoints to gatherings of doctors, say for a new drug to lower blood pressure, they will always present impressive looking graphs of benefit, and they will of course point out how safe their drug was shown to be in the trials. Not once will they mention that the groups of patients the doctors will primarily be prescribing the drug to weren’t even included in the trials.
The doctors will then happily go off and prescribe the drug to multi-morbid 90 year olds, which might explain why prescription drugs are now the third leading cause of death in the western world.
The manipulation of who is included in trials is probably one of the main reasons why findings of side effects always end up being much higher in reality than in clinical trials. It might explain, for example, why muscle pain is a massively common side effect of statins in the real world, while being vanishingly rare in the statin trials (as Dr. Malcolm Kendrick has written about in detail).
A study recently published in the Lancet Healthy Longevity sought to estimate the extent to which drug trials underestimate side effects. It was funded by the UK Medical Research Council and the Wellcome Trust. The study chose as its particular focus people being treated for high blood pressure with a certain class of blood pressure lowering drugs known as RAAS blockers (which includes all drugs with names ending in -pril and all drugs with names ending in -sartan). The advantage with looking at this particular class of drugs is that there are a ton of trials. Every major pharmaceutical company has its own RAAS-blocker. It should therefore be possible to draw relatively broad conclusions about the results – whatever they show, they apply to the entire pharmaceutical industry, not just to a few specific companies. It’s also reasonable to think that the results apply to other classes of drugs too – there’s no reason to think trials of RAAS-blockers have been done differently than trials of other drug classes.
What the study sought to do more specifically was compare the rate of serious adverse events in clinical trials of RAAS-blockers with the rate observed in the real world. A serious adverse event is any event that is potentially life threatening or that results in death, hospitalization or lasting disability. If a trial has been designed in such a way that it is representative of reality, then the rate of serious adverse events in the trial should largely mirror that seen in the real world.
110 trials of RAAS-blockers were identified by the researchers. Of these, 11 were specifically designed to look at older people (i.e. didn’t recruit anyone under the age of 60). The data on serious adverse events from these 110 trials was extracted and compared to real world data on deaths and hospitalizations taken from a UK government funded database of 55,000 people living in Wales, who were being treated with RAAS-blockers. Deaths and hospitalizations are not exactly the same thing as serious adverse events (which as mentioned above also include “life threatening events”, and could for example include someone who is treated in an emergency department after a fall but not admitted to the hospital), but they’re close enough to allow a reasonable comparison.
So, what were the results?
Let’s begin with comparing the trials of older people with the “standard” trials. The relative rate of serious adverse events in the trials of older people was 76% higher than the rate in the standard trials. This shows the importance of including elderly people in drug trials – they are much more likely to experience adverse events of all kinds (including those actually caused by the drug being tested), and excluding them will therefore likely underestimate side effects.
Considering that many of the drugs in common use show marginal benefits at best (statins have, for example, only been shown to prolong life by a few days on average), this is important information. Why? Because a drug that is beneficial, on balance, to a fifty year old, who has a fully functioning kidney and liver, and is therefore unlikely to suffer side effects, could easily be harmful, on balance, to an 80 year old.
That’s why drug studies done on younger people should not be used to guide treatment of older people. No shock there. Everyone already knows that we shouldn’t be extrapolating results from one group to another (even though it happens all the time, as we’ve seen most recently with the covid vaccine trials).
Next we come to the more important, and perhaps more shocking finding.
The real world patients were between 300% and 400% more likely to experience a serious event than the participants in the trials! That is in spite of the fact that the trials, as mentioned above, were using a broader definition of what constituted a serious event. If the trials were representative of reality, then they should have a higher rate of events than is seen in the real world data. Instead they have a rate that is several times lower!
Interestingly, the trials of older people were just as far from the real world results as the trials of younger people. Clearly, doing trials on the elderly is not enough on its own to produce trials that are representative of reality. What’s happening here exactly?
There are three possible explanations, as far as I can see. The first explanation is that the trials are representative of reality, but that the Welsh die and are hospitalized at a rate that is several times higher than people in the countries where the studies were conducted. Many of the trials were conducted in the US, not in Wales. But Wales has a higher life expectancy than the United States, so that seems unlikely. I think we can discount that explanation.
The second explanation is that the trials are unrepresentative in so many different ways that just correcting the age issue doesn’t make a noticeable difference. That’s probably part of the explanation. The average age even in the trials of “older people” was 73, which isn’t very old from my perspective. And those 73 year olds included in the trials were probably at the healthier end of the spectrum.
The third, more sinister explanation, is that the pharmaceutical companies are hiding serious adverse events… But wait a minute, the trials are randomized and blinded, so the people running the drug trials have no way of knowing if someone experiencing a possible side effect is in the treatment group or the placebo group, right?
Yes, that’s right, so the easiest solution, if you want to avoid finding nasty side effects, is to not report them, regardless of which treatment group the participant is in. That will cut down on total adverse events in both groups, which will make any difference between the groups that does exist smaller in absolute terms, and also less likely to reach the level of statistical significance. Voila – the treatment group and the placebo group end up having similar rates of side effects, and the drug company can conclude that the drug is completely safe.
Is that what’s happened here? Are the pharmaceutical companies hiding adverse events? Well, it’s very strange that the real world data shows a rate of serious adverse events that is several times higher than is found in the trials. It’s hard to see how that massive difference could be explained in any other way.
So, how big a problem is this?
Big. Very big. It should shake the very foundations of evidence based medicine. If the drug trials and the real world data show such wildly different rates of adverse events, then it really begs the question how much we can trust the trials at all. It would be perfectly reasonable in this situation to say that all “evidence” produced by pharmaceutical companies is so suspect that it should be dismissed out of hand, and that only independently funded trials should be used as a basis for medical treatment decisions.
The problem with that is that it would mean saying goodbye to most of the trials that form the basis of modern medical treatment, and there is not much to replace them with. This issue could be solved over the longer term through large tax payer funded investments in new independent trials. But there’s no quick fix.
The problem is most acute when it comes to the many drugs in common use that only show marginal benefits, such as statins. If the rate of side effects is actually 300% to 400% higher than seen in the trials, then the harms of these drugs could easily outweigh the benefits. In other words, the cost-benefit calculation could shift entirely for many of the most commonly used drugs.
Ok, let’s wrap this up. What can we conclude?
Drug trials do no accurately represent rates of adverse events. It is likely that the true rate of side effects is often many times higher than that seen in drug trials.
26 thoughts on “Do drug trials underestimate side effects?”
Dr. Rushworth,
Statins supposedly reduce blood cholesterol. I have read that one of the cholesterols is a precursor to vitamin D production. Does reducing blood cholesterol have any impact on vitamin D levels? Has anyone tested for that?
Yes, statins inhibit production of the cholesterol molecule. I’m uncertain of the extent to which that impacts the level of vitamin D and other cholesterol based hormones.
Hi Sebastian
A drug trial of people taking only that drug has to be different from real life where patients, particularly the elderly, are subjected to multiple medications. I say ‘subjected to’ as you have to be pretty firm to avoid them in my experience. I’m one of the mere 7% of the over 65s in the UK who has escaped the QOF (quality outcome framework) and is not on any prescription meds. When my parents had multiple drugs, I had problems getting side effects accepted that weren’t listed in the usual places. My late father had distressing hallucinations from Apixaban, not listed in the BNF, so not accepted. But, they ceased when the drug was stopped and returned when it was restarted. Finally, I successfully had it stopped when I asked the GP to calculate the risk of stopping, it was tiny, even using those algorithms that ask for all the contributing factors, then add in the average for your age group as well in the usual double counting that ensures you ‘need’ drugs.
Hi asdgamer
I have just read ‘Vitamin D and Cholesterol’ by Dr David Grimes. He has a theory that since people on statins do not exhibit signs of vitamin D deficiency (to answer your question), then statins act as a vit D analogue. He also points out that statins, as well as blocking cholesterol production, impact on many other systems in the body as does vitamin D. This leads to the interesting question of, in those trials which have shown a little benefit for statins, how can anyone know that it is reducing cholesterol that is the cause of the benefit?!
Dr. Rushworth, I am a big fan of your newsletter and read them with great attention to detail. Your work on exposing the actual benefits of drugs/treatments and their relative risks is impressive and has changed the way that I look at prescription drugs and treatments prescribed by physicians. In this issue, I have to say I am a bit perplexed. I work in the pharmaceutical industry, albeit in small start-up companies and have never seen, not one time, hiding of any adverse event, serious or otherwise, in any trial we have run. It really isn’t possible unless you are totally unethical, which would also have to extend to the study sites and investigators doing the trials. I have not worked in this way in Big Pharma, but my experiences with Big Pharma companies also don’t correspond to the notion that adverse events are hidden, I just don’t see that as possible. I think the more likely possibility is that the trials are very well controlled in specific populations so a benefit can be demonstrated. The label allowed by FDA and EMA would reflect the patient population that was examined in the trial. I would hope that the detail sales staff would include these data in their presentations to doctors, and if they do not, could be in big trouble with the FDA. However, care must be taken to be sure that doctors actually understand the restrictions on the labels. Given that, it is ultimately the doctor’s choice on what to prescribe to a patient. I think the emphasis needs to be placed more on the type of presentations and representations made to doctors, and to doctors not assuming that all medicines are good for all populations of people. My experience with designing trials and reporting results to not correspond to your idea that adverse events are hidden, I just don’t see how that can happen.
Thanks for your comments. It’s certainly possible that I’m wrong about that part. Maybe the entire difference between the trials and reality can be explained by the choice of participants, but the massive difference seen suggests to me that there is more to it – maybe there’s something else I’ve failed to consider. I know of at least a few examples of adverse events that weren’t listed in trial results, so I know it happens, although don’t have any data on how frequently.
I’ve sat in on multiple presentations by drug reps, and so know from first hand experience that they don’t routinely provide details on inclusion and exclusion criteria, or the age and underlying health status of the participants
Try looking at Bret Weinsteins work on lab rats inbred extra long telemeres masking side effects. Ie the test rats are not representative of real rats – they are “SuperRats” that exhibit genetically superior biological strength.
It’s ridiculously hard to “hide” SAEs in a clinical trial. In 15 years in clinical research I’ve come across one failed attempt to do so and one incident of SAEs being “forgotten” to be reported. I can’t obviously rule out that I have missed others. Some SAEs will go missing unreported in trials because there can be months between study visits and investigators vary in how closely they quiz the patient on what has happened in the mean time. The devil is mostly in the details of the inclusion and exclusion criteria, as you state, but it isn’t that simple either.
Often the patients that get treated in the real world are less sick than those in the trials – anything oncology (until recently at least) was usually Phase threed in essentially terminally ill patients with advanced metastatic tumours. That also stacks the deck – in favour of seeing a response in a reasonable amount of time if the product is effective. However, this practice also stacks the deck in favour of seeing a worse safety profile. Note that this is ethical if if means you can expose fewer patients to risk to get a scientifically valid result.
Not surprisingly when you do registries of cancer patients you tend to see fewer adverse effects, and that the underlying demographic is actually younger, has fewer comorbs, and fewer AEs.
So, it depends. The difference in trial demographic and real world demographic can go either way with corresponding effects. There’s no such thing as a perfect trial, of course populations that are likely to respond (and sometimes less likely to have an AE) tend to get selected for trials. The final approval should take all of this into account but doesn’t always, and physicians should be more aware of this than, in my experience, they are.
And finally, on the covid vaccines, if autoimmune disorders, allergy, and advanced age were exclusion criteria for the trials, why is hypersensitivity the only contraindication listed on the SmPC? I think we should be told.
Thanks, that’s interesting. I don’t have the personal insight in to the pharmaceutical industry to be able to say exactly what’s going on – all I can conclude is that something is clearly going on and then speculate as to what. Here’s a study from PLoS Medicine which found that unpublished versions of studies consistently report higher rates of adverse events than the published versions, which is odd. Do you have any thoughts on what could explain it?
https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1002127
I’ve written previously about the groups included in the covid vaccine trials here:
https://sebastianrushworth.com/2021/01/10/are-the-covid-vaccines-safe-and-effective/
From a very brief look there are two things – likely inclusion of studies not subject to AE reporting like a drug clinical trial is, and the age of some published studies (pre-CONSORT). A big flag is them talking about studies reporting AE relative risk which is (almost) never done in clinical research because multiple testing will throw up more false positives than 45 cycles of PCR in a pop-up Covid lab.
CONSORT requires information on AEs to be included in a publication of a clinical trial these days, so that only 46% of “published sources” included is odd. For space reasons, there will be a lot less information on AEs in an academic publication than in a study report. That will not change until the journals wake up to the fact that page count is now irrelevant.
I would prefer to see just the matched analysis, CSR versus publication. I would be astonished to see any unexplainable differences (e.g. interim analysis versus final analysis) in that comparison, certainly for any publication in the last 10 years. I will take a closer look later.
All AEs that are reported to the trial investigator (doctor for the patient in the trial) get reported to the sponsor and end up in their database and clinical study reports. A digest of that data will end up in a published manuscript (if there is one). This is one of the less error-prone and least manipulable aspects of a clinical trial. Now that everything is documented electronically, instantaneous data transfer to the sponsor (sometimes while the patient is sitting in the office), audit trails etc, it is pretty much impossible to lose events, whether intentionally or negligently. There are far, far bigger things that can go wrong, or be “nudged” (like careful selection of study population)! I wouldn’t (and don’t) go looking among AEs for indicators of those little but clever aspects of trial conduct that nudge the result in the desired direction.
Thanks, that is very helpful!
Suggest anyone interested in the behaviour of pharmaceutical companies reads the work of Peter Goetzche.
Hello Dr Sebastian
I sent this letter to my GP after my second vaccination, it has not been acknowledged. It may be of interest to you no one else seems to be.
It was an unpleasant experience and I would appreciate your opinion, which I am more than willing to pay for.
Almost 82yrs, a pacemaker, bundle branch block left and right etc my inclination is to decline the next offer of a booster.
Regards
Graham Hamblin
Dr Law
For your information:
I had no ill effects from the initial vaccination on 19/1/21 but since the second I have had daily, several severe attacks of Raynaud’s Syndrome my fingers and palms going white followed by them becoming cyanosed and painful, the left worse than the right. Even when inside keeping warm.
I have had Raynaud’s in the past, but not recently, never so sustained and severe as this, I thought it worth bringing to your attention. Otherwise I feel fit and well.
I have Nifedipine MR 10mg tablets which I am taking and do not need to see the doctor.
Graham Hamblin
Burton upon Trent
I am 68 and had Raynaud’s condition when much younger, i.e. 20s, 30s. A healthy diet put paid to it although I still have poor peripheral circulation.
If the vaccine has caused health problems, maybe one has to adopt a healthier diet to combat the effects of the vaccine. It’s a ridiculous situation, though.
Hi Dr. Rushworth
Your article on drug trials underestimating side effects is consistent with the following:
It is reported that articles in peer reviewed journals are ghost written by people working with the pharmaceutical industry and then the authorship attributed to credible medical professionals when published in medical journals. See https://www.bitchute.com/video/2l9qdpBosjHh/ and The Illusion of Evidence-Based Medicine: Exposing the crisis of credibility in clinical research, by Jon Jureidini (Author), Leemon B McHenry (Author).
So it seems what ends up happening is that the RCTs generally focus on low-risk populations, for ethical and marketing reasons, which have fewer AEs in the results. Then you have “field trials” after approval, where AEs are discovered in high risk populations, and the retrospective studies end up exposing the mess.
If you’re in pharma, it may be hard to justify spending research money on finding AEs in populations when those AEs haven’t yet been shown to be a problem. That would end up removing funding from other projects where both the company and consumer might benefit. And recall that pharma are often in a race with one another to find products for the market. And they are in a race to replace products soon to have generic status. Pharma management are ethically bound to generate profit for their stockholders. They also have to not do harm, of course, but suspicion of harm isn’t strong enough a case perhaps to justify spending research money on possibilities that might do harm to both the company _and_ consumers with respect to denying funds to other projects. Risk analysis isn’t limited to medicine.
One of the known problems with RCTs is that their results often don’t correspond to what you see in the field, which is precisely one of the advantages of retrospectives. For work in the field, one might legitimately say that retrospectives are the “gold standard.”
RCTs will never be able to discover all 2nd- and 3rd-order effects, so retrospectives will _always_ be needed to help flesh out the field data.
Retrospectives seem to be useful:
1) to suggest possible solutions (perhaps, because of a time factor, such as a viral epidemic, they are necessary as an immediate, perhaps temporary solution) and
2) to discover AEs from field data.
A wise craftsman has multiple tools in his toolbox.
Ok, you pharma guys–I have a question for you. With strong retrospective data suggesting benefit for several repurposed drugs, why hasn’t pharma done any adequate studies of those drugs for use in treating covid?
Any RCTs done by pharma look to be one of the following:
1) late treatment (looks “designed to fail”) or
2) underpowered studies of low-risk patients (looks “designed to show statistical lack of benefit”).
Is this a problem caused by perspective and incompetence? (I _really_ have a hard time seeing this as I’ve not worked in either medicine or pharma and I saw the problems a year ago.)
The _key_ question with regards to covid antivirals is whether they reduce hospitalization given early to high risk patients. (We assume that morbidity and mortality will decline if hospitalizations decline for the time being and leave it to retrospectives to follow up.)
Pharma has yet to seriously address this question.
Will anyone from pharma step up to answer my question?
I’ll give it a try.
First, FDA has banned all treatments for COVID. Why? I suspect there is some collusion between the agencies of our government. An EUA can only be issued if there are NO effective treatments available. Many people stand to gain for the exclusive use of a vaccine, especially pharma and certain people in the government as holders of patents or interested parties to those patents. Therefore, the FDA clamped down on the use of treatments. This may sound somewhat conspiratorial in nature, but it is a valid explanation.
Second, and no surprise, the treatments are inexpensive, hence, not a big income source for pharma.
Take the two together, and you have a plausible answer to your question.
Thanks for playing.
However, you haven’t answered my questions about the studies which _have_ been done by pharma wrt covid antivirals: designed-to-fail and designed-to-show-lack-of-statistical-benefit studies. And it looks like more worthless studies keep being added, so pharma doesn’t look like it’s stingy.
So there _have_ been studies of inexpensive repurposed drugs by pharma and their agents. I can’t buy into the incompetence argument. The CDC issued guidance to treat high risk influenza patients early with antivirals in Jan. 2020. So I am left with the prima facie corruption hypothesis.
—“Might the standard lab mice not be good to detect medical side effects due to ultralong telomeres et c? “—
What about the possible consequences on your topic of Bret Weinstein’s hypothesis (when he was a graduate student – it was later confirmed) that standard lab mice (in the US mostly from the Jackson’s laboratory) have ultra long telomeres (in contrast to their wild ancestors) and (if I got it correctly) are very prone to get tumors but also that their tissues that are less sensitive to toxicities:
“Candidate pharmaceuticals are tested on mice to see if they cause abnormal growths, but with compromised telomeres, it might be difficult to get an accurate assessment of cancer risks. …
At the same time, we may be underestimating drug toxicities. Testing a drug or other chemical compound for systemic toxic effects on mouse tissues could be problematic if they dramatically exceed our own tissues’ ability to repair. As a result of enhanced cell renewal, a mouse with long telomeres could have a radical capacity to heal, thus masking toxic effects that humans would suffer.
https://oncobites.blog/2020/07/29/modeling-aging-and-cancer-are-lab-mice-different-from-their-wild-cousins/
Lots of videos on Youtube by the way in which Weinstein talks about this topic. I got the impression that the interest from the establishment (journals et c) to study this further is very low.
And so, your last sentence stands.
I am not specifically referring to the Covid arena, but to any study that uses a placebo for comparison with the active agent.
I have become aware that ‘designer’ placebos are in use that themselves produce similar side effects to the active agent, thereby de-emphasising the presence of those side effects in the study results.
The placebo is thus no longer a small dose of sugar, but may even be a product that already has approval and can be argued to be a safe and valid comparator (even though that product itself might have been tested against a designer placebo). For example, in testing a vaccine against disease B, the placebo might be a vaccine already in use against disease A (arguably similar).
In this way, houses of cards can be built up on what is a very shaky initial product approval.
It reminds me of the way relative risk and effectiveness is used to obscure absolute risk and effectiveness, thereby obscuring another very important part of the story.
If evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein is correct the problem is even deeper. He says that the telomeres – the end caps of chromosomes that shorten with age and repetitive replication – are abnormally long in the very inbred experimental animals used in most pharmaceutical research. His claim is that this renders them more easily able to repair their cells which in turn makes adverse effects go away. So even before the human use begins the safety results are suspect. The animals are inbred to make them genetically similar, but the inbreeding procedures themselves create these youthful rat and hamster populations. Weinstein’s work seems to be buried in the dustbins of medical literature. What a surprise, right?
I’m 73 and do not take any prescription drugs. I’ve had problems with medical doctors and developed a disrespect for major pharmaceutical companies.
My early reading about how testing of the 3 available vaccines was rushed and then given emergency approval almost assured I wouldn’t take the jabs. Then I read that they were not tested on anyone over 55.
I think accepting the jabs is riskier for me than my normal cautious behavior. So far, so good.
I recently posted to a vaccination discussion on a social website called nextdoor. I briefly explained why I was not accepting a vaccination. My post was erased within 10 minutes.
Thank you for another helpful article Dr. Rushworth.
All kinds of people/conditions are excluded from studies — intentionally and unintentionally. There is no random group of volunteers. Some of this skews the results. When i was in graduate school i took part in several medical studies. They were age restricted to about 25-65, excluded women of childbearing age, and only included healthy people. Practically, participants had to have somewhat flexible schedules and the financial benefit had to be worth it, excluding anyone with a demanding or well-paying job.
Also
“…then it really begs the question how much we can trust the trials at all.”
I don’t know the right wording, but “demands that we ask…” is a possibility.
“Begging the question” has a different meaning — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Begging_the_question
Dr. Rushworth,
Dr. Peter Breggin ( https://breggin.com/brief-bio/ ) has investigated Big Pharma for many years. He’s had access to internal documents at major drug companies like Eli Lilly because of his involvement as an expert witness in high profile court cases. He has published many books over the years.
If you go to that Breggin bio link above, you’ll get a good idea of his background, but if you download his “full Bio” you’ll want to know more.