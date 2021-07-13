Does it make sense to vaccinate those who have had covid?

One of the strangest things about the last few months on planet Earth has been the relentless drive to vaccinate everyone, regardless of what their individual risk from the virus is, and whether or not they’ve already had the disease. It was well known long before covid came along that people who have had an infection are usually at least as well protected as those who get vaccinated. The whole point of vaccination is, after all, to mimic infection so as to stimulate immunity. If you’ve had measles, you don’t need to take the measles vaccine. If you’ve had hepatitis A, you don’t need to take the hepatitis A vaccine. If you’ve had chickenpox, you don’t need to take the chickenpox vaccine. Yet if you’ve had covid, you should supposedly still take the covid vaccine. Strange.
The obsession with vaccinating everyone is particularly odd in a situation where access to vaccines is limited and the stated goal is to reach herd immunity as quickly as possible, since wasting time vaccinating people who have already had the infection will inevitably delay the time it takes for a population to reach herd immunity.
Yet many people who should know better have been happy to play along with the “everyone needs to be vaccinated” mantra, in spite of the fact that it runs counter to the stated goal of governments and public health agencies. Many doctors had covid during 2020, yet they were more than happy to stand at the front of the line and take the vaccine in late 2020 and early 2021, even though they knew (or should have known) that they were almost certainly already maximally protected from the virus, and that taking the vaccine would inevitably mean a delay in vaccination of those who had not yet had the infection.
A few months back I wrote about a study, published in The Lancet in April, that showed a 93% decreased risk of re-infection in people who had already had covid. That would make prior infection equivalent to the most effective vaccines, in terms of its ability to protect against covid (which is as we would expect).
For those who remain unconvinced that prior infection is at least equivalent to vaccination, however, a very interesting study was recently posted on MedRxiv. This was a retrospective cohort study of the 52,238 employees of the Cleveland Clinic, who were followed from December 16th 2020 (when the Cleveland Clinic started vaccinating its staff) until May 15th 2021. The objective of the study was to compare the relative rates of infection between four groups of employees: Thos who had had covid and been vaccinated, those who had had covid but not yet been vaccinated, those who had not had covid but had been vaccinated, and those who had neither had covid nor been vaccinated.
A PCR test was used to diagnose covid in the study. The Cleveland Clinic was not engaging in any screening of asymptomatic staff during the study period, so tests were in almost all cases carried out when participants developed symptoms suggestive of covid. In other words, the method used to diagnose covid in this study was equivalent to the method used in most other studies, and also the method that is used in the real world.
So, what were the results?
There were 2,139 new covid infections among the 52,238 participants. In other words, 4.1% of the participants in the study developed covid during the five month period. 99.3% of these infections were among participants who had neither had covid nor been vaccinated. The remaining 0,7% were among participants who hadn’t had covid but had been vaccinated.
2,579 participants had already had covid at the start of the study. Not a single one of them developed covid during the five month period. This includes both the 1,229 with prior infection who were vaccinated, and the 1,359 who weren’t. What that means is that prior infection was associated with a 100% reduction in the relative risk of infection. That was true regardless of whether the person with prior infection was vaccinated or not. Vaccination did not provide any additional benefit to those who had already had covid.
What can we conclude?
Prior infection is highly effective at protecting against covid. There is thus no need for people who have already had covid to get vaccinated. When governments do vaccinate people who have already had covid, they are wasting taxpayers money and putting people at risk of side effects for no good reason.
“If you’ve had measles, you don’t need to take the measles vaccine. If you’ve had hepatitis A, you don’t need to take the hepatitis A vaccine. If you’ve had chickenpox, you don’t need to take the chickenpox vaccine. Yet if you’ve had covid, you should supposedly still take the covid vaccine. Strange.”
The comparison is a bit unfair? Some are recommended to take the flu vaccine every year?
Some seem to recommend taking the vaccine for long-covid, any thoughts related to that or the studies involved?
Flu mutates far more than covid does, so a new version of the vaccine is developed each year. That is not the case with covid.
(Bill) & Sebastian,
The Corona-virus is certainly mutating, even if not in the same way as flu viruses.
I thought, perhaps errantly, that there was no such thing as “Covid”. What are we talking about here?
Um, that is most certainly not something I’ve ever claimed.
I repeatedly told my 25 year old son that there was no point in him being vaccinated because he’s already had a bad case of Covid in November 2020.
Then he got it again along with a number of his friends who all caught it together last time.
Maybe it wears off after 9 months?
Any ideas Seb?
Ola,
But even if the Covid virus is mutating, the “vaccine” is not “mutating”–that is to say, the vaccine is basically unchanged from its original virus rna (if I read correctly). That is why we continually hear of the current vaccines being 80+ or 90+ effective against this or that strain of Covid. Booster vaccines are in the works, but not yet approved and I’ve not heard whether of not this uses mutated virus rna.
Also, I suspect, the reason(s) that one who has not been vaccinated–but successfully overcame the disease, or perhaps even been asymptomatic–has not changed. The new variants are touted as more virulent, but not really shown to be more deadly. Why, after a light bout with Covid, would I consider taking a (unproven by the test of time) vaccine?
Ask yourself this: Why does the flu mutate annually? Last year’s vaccine creates this year’s resistant strain. Coronavirus will now behave on a very similar predictable cycle as influenza. Vaccines are a hot industry.
The influenza mutates at a higher rate that SARS-Cov2 (in animals and humans) ~6.×10−4 vs. 1.5-2.0 × 10−6 (A) or 0.6 × 10−6 (B) (mutations per-site-per infectious cycle), mainly due to SARS-COV-2 having a better RNA proofreading mechanism (influenza doesn’t have any). Mutations are not ‘created’ by vaccines, but happen spontaneously during reproduction. If you lower infections (infection cycles), you slow the creation of new variants.
Why would immunity from vaccination differ from that created from infection, on future mutations? Wouldn’t both have almost the same effect?
In an effort to be more precise, we should use the correct terms:
– severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‑CoV‑2) is the virus
– Covid-19 is the disease, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2
David, your haste to defend aggressive vaccination causes you to miss the point. I’ll spell it out a little more plainly. Natural immunity in a ‘herd’ creates a very broad and diverse range of antibodies to suppress entire viral clades. Vaccines introduce artificial selective pressure for very narrow range of antigens. Just as everyone is vaccinated against a particular variant the vaccine directly promotes the next year’s resistant variant. The highly predicable annual cyclical nature of modern influenza is a man-made phenomenon. It’s frankly irrelevant that influenza has a higher mutation rate. Most mutations are not viable, but when we’re talking viral replication, there are plenty more than enough generations for adaptation against vaccine to occur with any virus.
That’s an interesting theory and I agree that it sounds logical, but I haven’t seen anything to back it up. There are indications of the opposite (https://stm.sciencemag.org/content/13/600/eabi9915). Does this mean that vaccinations provides broader protection? The immune system is complicated.
This paper seems to indicate that both infection and vaccination provide good protection. There have been some publications showing mechanisms where vaccination does provide additional protection (https://science.sciencemag.org/content/372/6549/1413, https://science.sciencemag.org/content/372/6549/1418). I would imagine that it works the other way around – that the 15 vaccinated people infected in the paper now have improved immunity, but I haven’t seen anything.
Do you think that infection is a better way to get immunity than vaccination?
In fact, flu vaccines often includes biological material from multiple strains, providing a broader protection than infection from one strain.
Ever wonder WHY the rec for the flu vaccination? Because they NEVER want to say one could do things to STAY healthy. It’s a BUSINESS. And the efficacy of the flu vax is always overblown. Never more than 60%. But with the risk of flu at about 2% your ARR , ACTUAL risk reduction, goes to approximately 1%. It’s NOT a 100% chance that you get flu so that it’s brought down to 40%. No one seems to understand ARR from RRR, RELATIVE risk reduction. So they cash in on fear. Ignorance and fear.
This is the closest business model you can get to monetising the air we breathe. Besides the masks, that is.
Oversimplified…$$$$$$$.
Great job Sebastian. Big hit on Twitter. Congratulations. nana.
The key word is “recommendation.” The Code of Federal Regulations regarding Bioethics that stemmed from the Nurenberg Trials states the following requirements:
(1) Risk must be disclosed.
(2) Disclosure must be comprehensible and comprehended (medical jargon explained).
(3) No coercion and no enticement.
All of the above have been scuttled for an experimental, non-approved genetic treatment.
Dr. Rushworth,
I assume that having a positive response on an antibody test , without having had any Covid symptoms, gives one the same assumption of immunity? And I am reading about a new t-cell test (T-direct) that says it can tell one if you have t-cell immunity. Does this convey the same assumption of immunity?
Yes, a positive antibody test means you’ve had covid. The idea behind the T-cell test is similar, I haven’t looked in to how accurate the T-cell tets is however.
Hmm, there are a number of people who’ve had covid twice. (One of them is on the Swedish football team.) Why is this fact omitted?
And might the vaccines prove more effective against mutations, compared to previous infection?
Re-infection is possible, just as infection is possible after vaccination, but it is rare, and vaccinating someone who has had the infection does not appear to improve the level of protection further.
I know people personally who have been reinfected after a previous infection (see comment above) and I know even more who get Covid having had both jabs. The latter is becoming more common in the U.K. according to my personal knowledge.
I know someone who tested positive for covid, was health compromised but barely had any symptoms. Is planning on getting vaccinated because (according to CDC?), she said immunity lasts for about three months.
I assume this is the current assessment regarding immunity.
May another explanation be the (un)reliability of the PCR test. A positive test may not necessarily mean one has the virus. I’m still brimming with antibodies after a year…I’m assuming I continue to get re-exposed and my immune system has not settled into t-cell mode?
On a different note, Dr., could you address the spike protein issues? Any possible danger to the blood supply of those who take the shot and donate blood? I was around for the contaminated blood fiasco for HIV in early 80s…thanks.
And thanks for your work. Love the stuff on staying healthy and interviews with Ivor. I’ve been a big fan of his for 4 or so years now. Recently had my first heart scan at 60YO, it was zero!!!!!! I did virtual cartwheels.
How do you KNOW they had it twice? If no one knows the CT level of those tests, and no one knows if they were run under 28 cycles, then no one can say that they had the virus twice. Because it’s nothing if it’s run over 28 cycles. And, almost all tests have been run to 40 cycles rendering almost all results false.
For my son and his friends they all tested positive on the PCR and all had symptoms both times.
The symptoms are EXACTLY like countless other respiratory illnesses. In a healthy person it never progresses past something that looks like many others. You MUST know thePCR cycle threshold to know if he had it and if IT was the thing causing the illness. TheRNA of SARSCoV2 can be in the nose, DEAD, for months. Look it up. This is fact. So you see how the world has been confused? On purpose. It depends on the CT level, UNDER 28, to be alive and be doing anything at all. They are NOTtesting vaccinated with symptoms withCT levels over 28 bc they say NOW, the viral RNA would be DEAD.
All of my friends who have survived being infected with the virus have subsequently been vaccinated. I am pleased that you have found the evidence that this was a totally pointless procedure.
One of my friends, when I queried why he’d agreed to be vaccinated, said that he imagined it would provide him with ‘super-immunity’. I don’t think he was entirely joking…
I was in hospital for 2 weeks. No possibility to go to toilet because of breathing problems.
Noise,”smell” of oxygen and fear. No comorbidities.
I wanted to be vaccinated since medical experts in my country say it can help.
Fantastic work
Will immunity decline over time so a vaccination would eventually make sense for previously infected people?
Maybe. That type of long term follow-up data doesn’t exist yet, since the virus has only been known for a year and a half. One study of people infected with sars-cov-1 suggested that they still had good immunity 17 years later.
Interesting with 17 years of immunity. Please, provide a link to your source of this information.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2550-z
I had covid symptoms (similar to a mild flu case but more extended in time, about 8 days from onset to recovery) in the first week of december/2020. On the 30th December made a sorological test, positive for IgG (high levels) and IgM (low levels).
In the end of march/2021 did it again. IgG remained high. IgM below the positive/negative threshold. 2 weeks ago, end of June, did the test again. IgG just below detection level (0,8 would be considered positive for IgG, I had 0,7). This is anecdotal of course, but it shows antibodies lasted for 7 months post symptoms.
This is very helpful. And frustrating that not better known out in the world. The attitude to this virus has been utterly mad from the outset. We had it in March last year, but we’re never allowed by friends, family or acquaintances to treat ourselves as having any protection. The common consensus seems to be that you can’t gain immunity without vaccination, which is nonsensical.
Precious immunity has been ignored in consequence, when it could have been better galvanised towards community assistance for those most vulnerable.
And my vaccine doses, which made me very ill with side effects lasting weeks were completely wasted on me when they could have stopped someone else getting ill.
Thanks for this post. As I’ve had the virus myself I see no upside in getting the vaccine and a non-zero downside / risk (however small, not zero). At least there’s the downside of a day or so with post-vaccine symptoms.
I understand the “why” is not something you’ve addressed, but does feed the various conspiracy theories when the government is pushing so hard something that is so evidently unnecessary. My personal conspiracy-theory-lite is a blend of politicians loving a statistic to aim for (% vaccinated), the narrative being more important than the truth, and a sizeable sprinkling of self-interest among those benefiting from delivering Covid supplies and services. Then of course “everybody vaccinated” is nice and tidy and “fair”, with no awkward control group lying around in case there are long-term adverse consequences of the vaccine.
I wish I had the option to uptick this. Couldn’t agree more.
Is there data on how this natural immunity compares to the booster shots lobby? Waning protection rarely is a thing right? It all seems only commercially driven.
I do think the vaccine data is looking really good, especially the mrna ones, but the lobby to keep the gravy train going is out in full force as well.
Some of the reasons to vaccinate those post-covid:
PCR is fallible, so some who have been PCR positive have not actually had covid.
How do you test for “not having had covid before” – you can’t. So if the vaccine is valid (I think it is) then you need to vaccinate all that have not had a positive PCR AND symptoms.
In other words not vaccinating those post-covid still means vaccinating most who have had it.
And leads to mixed messages for anyone who thinks they may have had it once, or isolated once.
Not a practical policy.
More importantly, the real danger here is dumb lockdown policies (the auto-immune overreaction that kills economies and health services with great irony). Vaccines may not be necessary for a return to normality (and the chance for a modern full life for those of us under 80). But if Vaccines are an effective lockdown exit for dumb governments, the result must be good.
What is the false positive rate of PCR for covid? 1%?
Those who test positive almost certainly were exposed (maybe with an asymptomatic infection).
As to PCR test results and false positives, I hope mine *is* correct as I’m betting on innate immunity rather that the “jab”. I’d look pretty silly catching Covid after avoiding all the precautions. What I’m betting on is that my Covid positive test came back after positive tests for wife and friends who had symptoms. I myself had a mild “cold” for a couple of days. Was recovered before test results came back.
However, should I come up short, I shall endeavor to post to the good doctor (and the group) as to my mistake. 😉
“A PCR test was used to diagnose covid in the study. The Cleveland Clinic was not engaging in any screening of asymptomatic staff during the study period, so tests were in almost all cases carried out when participants developed symptoms suggestive of covid.”
32-256k % likelihood of misdiagnosing a non-covid ILI as covid
The timing is Dec. 16. The pandemic likely ended in the US about three weeks previously, based on deaths peaking in my county the end of Dec.
Hospital employees are likely exposed to more ILI than the general population. They probably test positive more than the general population for any ILI. Because of the high Ct used for covid versus other ILIs on a viral panel, the vast majority of panel results will show positive for covid no matter what caused the actual infection. The Cleveland study amounts to connecting the dots based on researcher/testing bias.
Despite my criticisms (which I don’t think amount to nitpicking), I also believe that prior infection generally reduces the likelihood of reinfection and almost certainly reduces the severity of reinfection.
If you treat an ILI early with antivirals before peak immune response occurs, you likely will have a weaker persistent immunity to that ILI than if you had not treated. In that case, a reinfection will likely provide full-strength immunity to the ILI, even if treated with an antiviral.
A vaccine likely will have limited benefit if your immune system isn’t functioning properly. Otoh, the effectiveness of antivirals is often independent of the proper functioning of immune systems.
Advantage antivirals.
Common sense isn’t it!
How good to see YOU pointing it out.
A bit off topic but what makes me spitting mad is that the UK government are intending to make vaccination mandatory for all who work in care homes.
The UK government killed thousands of elderly people at the start of this by throwing them out of hospital and putting them in ‘care homes’ where they could not access the medical help they needed.
These elderly were then locked up in solitary confinement and denied family visits, is it any wonder that so many of them died so as to create the initial spike in deaths?
So now our glorious government want to force plumbers and electrians working in care homes to be vaccinated, so why not force anyone visiting (assuming visitors) a relative to be vaccinated?
Truly our own government are the greatest threat any of us face.
If the government of the UK requires employees of nursing homes to be vaccinated against the China virus, it’s likely to be difficult or impossible to staff those homes.
Thanks, Dr. Rushworth.
Thank You AT läkare Sebastian Rushworth! At last someone visible says it like it is. Well done. Thank you
A related question, why do most Covid-19 vaccine require two doses?
Personally I chose the Janssen vaccine which is one dose only while still giving good protection. How come were they able to do that with one dose when the others need two doses?
Two doses is a better deal with the Pharma companies? While Pfizer and Moderna enjoy the reveneie AZ are selling theirs at cost.
Two doses spread apart often provides better protection than a single dose. As you suggest it is also preferable to pharmaceutical companies because it doubles sales.
Thank you Dr Rushworth.
(Plus now Pfizer are promoting a third dose … )
So, with the same logic… Is it wise, as some countries are promoting, that if you had the natural infection it is enough with one vaccine dose?
Does anyone know the “scientific” reason why Janssen offer good protection after one dose only? How is it different to the AZ vaccine?
From the Pfizer patient fact sheet.
1) No claim to prevent transmission.
2) No claim on how long it lasts.
WHAT IS THE PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE?
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is an unapproved vaccine that may prevent COVID-19. There is no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19.
WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF THE PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE?
In an ongoing clinical trial, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has been shown to prevent COVID-19 following 2 doses given 3 weeks apart. Duration of protection
against COVID-19 is currently unknown.
Tack för en väldigt sansad och informativ blogg. Jag brottas verkligen med frågan om huruvida man bör vaccinera sig mot covid 19 eller inte. Är skeptisk till denna massiva kampanj men vill heller inte framstå som en knasboll i periferin. Eller vara en del av de mörka krafter som jag tycker mig skönja bland vissa vaccin-motståndare. Den ena sidan räknar upp sjukdomens verkningar och dödstal. Den andra sidan varnar för vaccinets rapporterade biverkningar, konsekvenser och dödstal. Vänner och familj tycker att jag sviker samhället och utmanar svår sjukdom och död om jag inte vaccinerar mig. Fullt frisk, vad göra?
Hej Elisabeth,
Jag tycker definitivt du ska avvakta om du inte är säker på att du vill bli vaccinerad. Jag gissar att du bor i Sverige? Isåfall kommer ingen tvinga dig utan det är bara “grupptryck” (som du kan ignorera.)
Det är värre i vissa andra länder där det är eller kan bli obligatoriskt att vaccinera sig beroende på yrke mm.
Thank you so much for this article and the Q and A.
I’ve been positive for antibodies for 16 months. My husband and I both. We are surrounded by vaccinated people. Many whom think we should be vaccinated. Our doctors feel well are okay. I’m teaching in person prek and have been for months now. I’ve been exposed. My hubby as well. No reinfection.
We are dismayed though that here in NY we are pushed aside. Labeled as anti vax and not afforded same privileges as vaccinated. We are living proof that the immune system works. In addition to antibodies we are working very hard to improve our health to not get sick again.
It’s hard because in NY we are facing employers being pushed to force us into the shot. Colleges as well. Our Governor is a tyrant and dictator.
I in fact have medical issues that has my doctor concerned as to how I’d respond to the shots. But all that does is continue my exclusion in some activities.
Why can’t immunity as long as we continue to test positive be counted along with vaccine?
We are forced to wear masks when those with the hab aren’t.
Joann. I am touched by your story. It is deeply unfair and makes no sense that you are not enjoying the same privileges as vaccinated. Interesting that you are still showing antibodies after 16 months. Should be proof enough. Anybody who has had the Covid-19 should be treated equally to vaccinated. It is a strange and nonscientific world we are living in now. I hope for a fast recovery to the sanity of all policymakers around the world.
@Joann. Thanks for your info.
Good question. Hope you keep asking, and pressuring the politicos regarding that.
Locally, where I live people are organizing against the government doing such things. I assume there are groups where you live doing that also?
Great points Sebastian! I suspect you’ve barely scratched the surface here…
It doesn’t make sense to inject anyone with a novel gene therapy that has undergone such minimalistic amounts of safety testing, especially for an illness that poses next to no threat to the vast majority of the population.
But this was never about sense, this was only ever about creating fear so as to get people to sumbit to being injecting with a new type of warp speed ‘vaccine’ and imposing vaccine passports so as to guarantee a massive income stream for the pharmaceutical giants into the future.
So from now on if you want to travel for work, see family or holiday you will need your vaccine passport and you better believe that the number of jabs you will need for that passport to be valid is going to sky rocket very quickly.
The next step is to make internal vaccine passports a requirement for day to day life, pharma can’t believe how well this scam is working out.
Exactly
At least in the EU countries you can have the Digital Covid Certificate also by proof of prior infection or negative antigen or PCR test.
The negative test is typically valid 48 hours, but at least 24 hours I don’t know how long the “prior infection” is valid.
So, at least, over here there isn’t a great pressure from governments to get people to vaccinate and I hope it stays this way…
Hi Tim
In my opinion you underestimate the final goal of this game. Think bigger. Money for big pharma is just a additional bonus. A one of the means for a much bigger end. Think bigger way bigger… Be more drastic.
How does this survey differ from the previous ones? Did it tell us anything we didn’t know? Is there anything that disagrees with the previous publications?
I think that they all came to the general conclusion, ‘Prior infection is highly effective at protecting against covid’.
I think that the small number of positive cases (~15 out of >20,000) make it hard to compare (could be more, presenting as asymptomatic). Even at the same infection rates, how many infections would you expect, out of the 1,359 unvaccinated/previously infected? Maybe 5, at the most? If they are asymptomatic, it’s not all that surprising they didn’t find any.
Do you agree with the other conclusion they make:
– vaccines work
– they shouldn’t be wasted
– If you haven’t been infected, go get vaccinated.
Vaccines are least likely to work for/do the most damage to the immune-compromised, who are most at risk from covid precisely because they are immune compromised.
Antivirals don’t depend on having a competent immune system and are at the sweet spot of the risk/benefit curve. And supplement with sun/vitamin D (in winter) to improve the competence of your immune system.
I see mothers putting sun screen on their kids _before_ they get any sun exposure. Child abuse.
The reason there is a relentless drive to vaccinate every single person is because this is not about a virus, it never was. This is about money and control.
You don’t think that keeping people from dying could be an important goal?
I could accept such a humanitarian objective by our rulers IF Sputnik V was accepted from Day One instead of being despised till today.
You know that a vaccine will only be approved by the FDA/EMA if they submit for approval, right? Has Sputnik V been submitted?
“the EMA lists the vaccine’s authorization as being under “rolling review”.
…a comment from EU internal-market commissioner Thierry Breton in March that the EU has “absolutely no need of Sputnik V”.”
Come on now, geopolitical considerations are clearly more important than the health of the plebes…
If keeping people from dying were an important goal, then pharma would have done competent RCTs on antivirals. Not RECOVERY’s trial of HCQ, which was a joke.
I would say that those two are only a side effect of a bigger plan. A bigger fish to fry…. Let’s say a way to change the world.
You are mixing up a number of things: the vaccines are different and work different. You wouldn’t expect them to work exactly the same, would you?
‘How come were they able to do that with one dose when the others need two doses?’ They are different formulations, and therefore behave differently in the body. It seems that the immune response from the JJ is more robust than from the AZ.
As you probably know, ‘Pfizer and Moderna’ are mRNA vaccines, this is a different technology, and they need two doses as the body removes the mRNA very quickly.
The AZ vaccine (also referred to as Oxford-AZ in Europe) was developed by Oxford University (not a for-profit pharma company). They granted the use of the patent to AZ on the condition that they pay for the clinical trials and sell the vaccine at cost.
Thanks David. I am looking for a bit more information on the “special formulation” of the J&J vaccine.
But it seems difficult to find, maybe a well-kept secret? Or, it could in fact be very similar to AZ but they just decided and only tested it as one-dose and therefore that’s the way it is…
Not every person needs this vaccine to NOT DIE. Healthy people have no need for it. There IS an immune system and the VAST majority of everyone has used it already. We have been around this virus for 18 months….you think you have not been exposed? You are living in a dream world. The variants are NOT an issue. They are LESS of a problem health wise. Viruses get more transmissible and LESS deadly. That is how it works. ALWAYS. Basic virology.
Not always – the influenza viscous has been around and some years it’s more deadly and some years less, some years more transmittable and some years less.
The evolution of viruses seems to go in that direction, but not at the timescale you are hoping for.
As for everyone already being infected, do you want to make a bet on that? Look what happened in India when they through that they had in under control, or in Israel, where they thought that enough people were vaccinated?
Yes I DO want to make a bet on that! In India, the seroprevalence studies that have been done show 87% immunity in Uttar Pradesh. 76% in Delhi. In 17 studies from around the world the number is around 72% BEFORE vaccination. And guess what? RIGHT AFTER the vax started in those places, and many MANY other countries, is when they had their spikes. LOOK IT UP. LOOK for graphs that show this information. NOT TO MENTION, the testing is completely faulty…..a PCR test that is run over 28 cycles shows DEAD nucleotides. It shows nothing that is causing any illness whatsoever. And the have been run to 40 cts for a year! And are you aware that 25,000 die in India EVERY DAY of diarrhea? No one cares!! But suddenly when 800 die supposedly OF covid, and may very well have other illnesses as well, suddenly it’s a blood bath. The media is making MONEY. Wake up.
Show me the data, please
By the way, do you really know how the testing works?
David,
Are you still thrashing about in quicksand? Relying on standalone PCR?
What do you think that PCR is showing that isn’t there (False positives or test specificity) and what do you think PCR is missing (false negatives or test sensitivity)?
How do you think that that viral culturing will add or correct, regarding the detection of infected people (in comparison to RT-PCR)? Viral culturing seems to be more useful as a tool for viral shedding/infections, by isolation, rather than detection. Do you consider only cases with ‘Viable virus’ to be positives? Wouldn’t ‘unviable virus’ also be proof of infection (maybe the last stage infection or an active immune system), and maybe of lax test-and-trace?
David,
There are five possible results from a PCR test: positive, negative, false positive, false negative, and unculturable positive. Both positive and false negative are culturable and viral culturing may be used to discover false negatives, false positives, and unculturable positives. Unculturable positives are evidence of exposure and they indicate that there is no active covid infection.
I know of no way to distinguish between the presence of viral nucleotides and virions without doing viral culturing. The ability to distinguish between the two is essential for research involving either viral load or transmission. And viral load research obviously involves quantitative PCR with viral culturing.
Specificity and false positives are related. Sensitivity and false negatives are related. My comment was unrelated to either specificity or sensitivity. Unculturable positives are unrelated to either specificity or sensitivity.
I have elsewhere mentioned the cases where PCR and viral culturing are needed.
Viral culturing isn’t useful for clinical application unless the clinical application is in the context of research into either viral load or transmission.
David
You suck at the Psyops thing. I hope your handlers get their money back. If you want to to learn how to do it properly, I’m available. I’ll give you a sympathy discount.
I guess you were referring to me – please explain
David.
1) Guess? Your in-depth knowledge displayed and suddenly you have to guess…
2) David, Bernie… You need to pay attention to handles. The sentence structure is an immediate tell.
You have the basics, just need to tone down the white night when conveying the talking points from the script. Again, my rates are reasonable…
You are actually cheep – but still not worth the price. I don’t use any another name, on this or any other forum (ask theasdgamer).
Thanks for the compliment
They are cheep – but still not worth the cost. We are different people, this is the only name I use, on this or any other forum (ask theasdgamer).
Thank you for the other compliment.
David et al.
Oh vey!
Look at the timestamps in to your replies to my comments. Exactly 10 minutes…
Just didn’t see that the comment had been added, wrote again.
Hello, I think there is one hidden assumption in this article – That the SarsCov2 virus i a Real Pathogen (and our immune system just wants to get rid of it).
This view is driven by perceived problems which the virus is causing to healthcare system.
But it is not so obvious. I believe our immune system, in general, is playing games with viruses (they can be somehow usefull if only can be controlled) and only when it finds that the virus can only make a harm, it will block it for life (if one survives first contact).
Otherwise, our immune system can only block temporary virus, looking forward for future cooperation, thus you can loose your “immunity” to it.
On the other hand, vaccination is forcing our immune system to fight enemy, even if this is not an enemy (at least from a signle organism point of view).
So, vaccinations can be more effective in repelling virus than having a virus if the virus is not a real enemy. Which is making things even more crazy.
A resurgence of cases of the China virus — including severe cases — among both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, has been reported first in Israel and the UK and now in the Netherlands. If the reports are accurate, then whatever the protection afforded by the vaccine or vaccines in question, its duration would appear a matter of mere months.
Another excellent blog post Sebastian thank you. I agree wholeheartedly with views on this. There is no point in vaccinating those who’ve already recovered from Covid. But then there’s no point in wearing a useless piece of cheap cloth around your face under the illusion it’s going to protect you from an aerosol virus either. I don’t fall for any of the propaganda pedalled by our government or medical “experts”. Thanks for your posts, I really enjoy reading them, as I do Dr Malcolm Kendrick’s also whom I believe is a friend of yours. I purchased your book earlier this year. Excellent.
Could Doctor Rushworth give advise on if you are over 65 not diabetic , overweight , smoker , drinker and you are in excellent physical shape are pills in order to lower your Cholestrol numbers worth the risk if they are less than 225
I’m afraid I cannot offer individual patient advice in this forum.
“Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth.” – Sherlock Homes”
There is a reason. Yet 99% of ppl. Will not accept it. All the actions all over the world have a lot in common. Most sensible ppl. Who analyse sourounding reality see the problems. That’s why so many ppl say that Covid is a global conspiracy and vaccination is a part of that hoax. But to understand what is going on one must look from a global perspective. Take into account a lot of factors. Such analysis is hard for individuals. But start from 3 factors. 1. Global warming. 2. AI revolution. 3 growing social inequality around the globe. There are additional ones that coincide and are synoptic with the main 3. They all lead to one conclusion. There is to many humans. Like 4 billion .
And to grasp the means you must read The Shock Doctrine. By Naomi Klein. And when you finish that read a last paragraph of “Four Futures: Life After Capitalism”
I wonder what will you think then.
Global warming is why wealthy lefties are buying beachfront property all over the globe at discount prices.
Don’t fall for political scams.
An epidemic of safetyism.
In the UK, COVID cases are ‘on the rise’ again. Yet when you look at the positivity rate, it still remains (relatively) low. As in all things, context is needed. More testing is driving more cases, which has been the ‘case’ since last year.
I’m sure the data exists but it doesn’t seem easy to get hold of; what is the actual number of asymptomatic in the daily number of cases? Where are the infections actually taking place? Hospitals, schools? What ages are the infected?
If the vaccines work, they offer the individial protection against COVID. Therefore, everyone who has protection against the virus from the vaccine has it. The drive to vaccinate entire populations is therefore proposterous and totalitarian – as the long term success of vaccinating an ‘entire’ population depends on mandatory vaccination, or at least making life near impossible not to get vaccinated.
I’m beginning to look at living outside of the UK. I advise all of you to flee if you can to safer countries.
“The obsession with vaccinating everyone is particularly odd in a situation where access to vaccines is limited and the stated goal is to reach herd immunity as quickly as possible, since wasting time vaccinating people who have already had the infection will inevitably delay the time it takes for a population to reach herd immunity.”
Succinctly stated. It is obvious that *something* is going on that they are not telling us. One result is to make people suspicious and thus more resistant to getting the vaccine. So that also is counterproductive.
I do not know what is being concealed. I am reasonably sure that they are *not* using this as cover to inject us all with microchips. 🙂 Perhaps they are testing how much they can control us; if they can get us to accept vaccine passports then they can push for even more state control beyond that. Maybe big pharma profits plays a role. Or maybe they know, but won’t admit, that the PCR tests have a really high rate of false positives and so can’t be relied on to decide if you are immune.
There’s absolutely no need to vaccinate ANYONE- especially when the vaccine if FAR more dangerous than “COVID” itself. Steve Kirsch, who was pro-vaccine up to mid-May, has written a superb and extensive document about this. World governments and the mainstream media have been censoring all of the adverse effects and deaths from the vaccine, but Kirsch believes the dam will soon burst.
http://www.skirsch.com/covid/Vaccine.pdf
Unfortunately, Kirsch isn’t a “conspiracy theorist” (like me) so he doesn’t realize this is really about the “Great Reset” and has nothing to do with public health: the goal is to sterilize/depopulate as many people as possible before they’re finally “caught”. Meanwhile, the deaths continue like this 18 year old girl.
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/12/surgeon-who-operated-on-teenage-italian-covid-19-vaccine-victim-i-have-never-seen-anything-like-this/
There’s still NO proof that the SARS-COV-2 virus causes COVID-19 even if it exists. COVID-19 could very well be a toxin like Graphene Oxide instead (just like polio was really due to toxins like insecticides):
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/10/the-real-pandemic-covid-19-or-graphene-oxide-poisonous-nano-material-found-in-covid-vaccines-and-face-masks
I am 66 years old. I have not been sick with any illness since January, 2020 when “covid” began. But then, I have not been sick with any illness for the past 14 years.
What changed for me? In 2007 I started taking D3. I test my D3 level often. In March, 2020 it was 81. For most people in the US their D3 level is 20 or less.
I am sure that I have been exposed to the covid. My immune system suppressed it.
I am not obese. I walk 4 miles/day. And take many nutritional supplements. But D3 is the most important.
I do not know what is going on with this government push for these “vaccines.” Or forcing 3 year old children to wear masks.
We will see what happens in the coming weeks.
Thank you for supporting common sense
Anna
Two of your posts in a row, Dr Rushworth, with which I am in full agreement. Either you are getting better or I am getting lax, or both. Thanks for the interesting posts.
I live in Crete, Greece. We are from tomorrow living under vaccine apartheid – no entry to restaurants indoors, cinemas, bars, or anywhere indoors unless you are vaccinated, fine of 10,000 Euros to owner if discovered (by Vaccine Police?). In effect until end of August. To begin with. Supermarkets are still ok, but for how long?? I am sure I had Covid 19 in January/February 2021 but of course there were no tests then. I nursed my 88 year old father through Covid in December 2020 and was not ill. I have asked if a positive antibody test means I don’t need the vaccine but it has to be accompanied with a positive Covid test in order to have the right NOT to be vaccinated. . So what do I do now? What has happened to my personal rights?
I sympathise with your ordeal in southern Balkans.
It must be tough living under such amateur-magician type of government with zig-zagging policies.
Clearly, the pandemic is being used as an excuse for all sorts of authority abuse aiming at herd control.
Informative, clear and supported by evidence. I wish you were my doctor!
Iza
So the question is the fifth group:
– Do you consider the ‘unculturable positive’ to be a positive or a false positive?
– Is it an ‘inactive infection’ an infection?
– What percentage of positives do you estimate are ‘unculturable positive’?
I would say the evidence of a viral RNA as evidence of infection, not just exposure, even if the person is past the point of ‘active SARS-COV-2 infection’. If viral culturing corrected the issue of false negatives, this would improve sensitivity.
How would ‘viral culturing’ influence testing, treatment and/or mortality calculations, if not by removing false positives/negatives? I can see how this would influence implementation of social distancing/quarantines (and research) but how else would this be used?
A false positive is when a PCR test is positive but there is no RNA present for some reason. Probably lab error.
A positive has viral RNA present.
An unculturable positive has viral RNA present, but no virus.
Unculturable positives fall under true positives and are evidence that viral culturing must be done when research relies on actual virus being present, such as is the case with viral load studies and viral transmission studies.
“I would say the evidence of a viral RNA as evidence of infection, not just exposure, even if the person is past the point of ‘active SARS-COV-2 infection’.”
I take exposure to mean that you have been infected but may not have shown any symptoms. You were exposed to the virus, not merely to someone infected with the virus.