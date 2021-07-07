Is covid a danger to children?

With many countries rapidly reaching the point where most adults have been vaccinated against covid, attention has been turning to the issue of whether or not children should also be vaccinated. This has been accompanied by an increase in claims in the media that covid is in fact more dangerous to children than was previously thought.
I think most people intuitively agree that children shouldn’t be vaccinated unless the benefits to them outweigh the risks. That is probably the reason for the sudden up-tick in the claims of danger. While you might convince young adults to vaccinate themselves “for the greater good”, even though there is almost certainly no benefit to them personally, you will have a harder time convincing parents to let their children be vaccinated if there is no actual benefit to the children.
That is especially true in light of the mounting evidence that the covid vaccines can cause harm, such as findings from the CDC that some of the vaccines cause an increased risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), particularly in boys and young men. This comes on the heels of earlier findings that some of the vaccines increase the risk of serious blood clotting disorders, particularly in young women. Let’s remember, the vaccines were invented only a little over a year ago. It is possible (in fact quite likely) that there will be new revelations of harm going forward. So if you want to convince parents to let their children be vaccinated in spite of this increasing evidence of harm, then you need to convince them that covid is in fact a real danger to their children.
With that in mind, let’s look in to the claim that covid is a danger to children. I’m going to be using mainly Swedish statistics, since those are the ones I’m most familiar with, and since Sweden is better than virtually every other country in the world at producing reliable statistics. In Sweden, nine children (i.e. people under the age of twenty) have so far died of covid, according to official statistics. In total, 13,913 people have died of covid in Sweden, which means that people aged 20 or over constitute the remaining 13,904 covid deaths.
There are currently around 2,414,000 children in Sweden (four of which are mine). If we divide the number of deaths by the number of children, then we find that the risk of having died of covid for a Swedish child is 0.00037% (one in 268,000). That is after a full year and a half of the pandemic. To put that in some perspective, in 2020, 15 children in Sweden died in traffic accidents. So the risk of a child in Sweden dying of covid during the pandemic has been around half the risk of that child dying in a traffic accident. Note also that Sweden has the safest roads in the world, yet children are still twice as likely to die in a traffic accident as they are to die of covid, and that’s during a raging pandemic.
Let’s move on and look as this from another angle. Sweden’s adult population is around 7,980,000 people. The risk of a Swedish adult thus far having died of covid is 0.17%. As mentioned, the risk of a child having died is 0.00037%. What that means is that children are 500 times less likely to die of covid than adults!
Ok, I think we’ve established that the risk covid poses to children is infinitesimal. At least the risk of dying is infinitesimal. I can already hear two counter-arguments being trotted out, however. The first is that children can get long covid. This argument is weak. It’s been shown that long covid is rare in adults, and there is no reason to think that it is more common in children. In fact, the opposite is almost certainly true.
The second counter-argument is that covid can cause MIS-C in children, the Kawasaki-like disease that people were getting all hot and bothered about last summer when it was first discovered. I recently listened to an interview with Paul Offit (an American pediatrician who has managed the impressive feat of first grossly underestimating the severity of the pandemic and then grossly overestimating its severity) in which he said that MIS-C “isn’t that uncommon”. I thought that was a pretty funny thing to say. Either something is uncommon or it isn’t. It can’t be both. Well, is it uncommon or isn’t it?
According to the CDC, there have at present been 4,018 cases of MIS-C in the US. There are around 73,000,000 children in the country. What that means is that the risk of a child in the US having experienced MIS-C up to now is 0,006% (one in 18,000). In other words, MIS-C is rare. And of the children who are unfortunate enough to get it, more than 99% recover. Out of 73,000,000 children in the US, only 37 have actually died of MIS-C over the course of the pandemic (one in 1,970,000). Children do many things every day that are more likely to kill them, and we don’t bat an eyelid.
To sum up, covid is not a threat to children. At least not more of a threat than many other risks we take for granted and happily let our children take, like riding in cars and crossing streets. In order for it to make sense to vaccinate children with this being the case, it has to be clear beyond any reasonable doubt that there are virtually zero risks associated with the vaccine. Why? Because if the covid vaccine is associated with even a very small risk of harm, then the risk associated with the vaccine could well be greater than the risk associated with the infection. Since it is at present far from clear that vaccination is less risky to children than infection, it is deeply unethical to vaccinate them.
If we go ahead and vaccinate children because we hope that it will marginally decrease the risk to adults (on top of the risk reduction already seen from vaccinating almost the entire adult population), then we are putting our children at risk for our own gain. We should be the ones taking risks for our children. It shouldn’t be the other way around.
90 thoughts on “Is covid a danger to children?”
Pharma giants and governments are a danger to children, a danger to all of us.
Dear Sebastian
Are you aware of this data?
The CDC have been caught lying about covid vaccine safety for pregnant women.
4 out of 5 women taking the shot suffered miscarriage.
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/06/cdc-manipulated-study-data-to-show-the-covid-19-vaccines-are-safe-for-pregnant-women-when-in-reality-4-in-5-suffered-a-miscarriage/
Haha ridiculous.
82% miscarriages in the 1st and 2nd trimesters is sad, not ridiculous.
Yes, that study looked at third trimesters and found no problem but if you look into the data at the first trimesters there are many miscarriages. Quite a few miscarriages here, too:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
Classic technique for obfuscating results – group the data so that the regression to the mean smooths out any unpalatable results, or conversely, slice the data finely till you find one narrow set of conditions with the required result.
As the other commenters have stated, if the paper added results by vaccine trimester it would show an entirely different picture. The other problem with the study is that the study population does not match the population from which the baseline pregnancy outcomes are derived, which also raises a flag.
I run into that study as well, ” ‘Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons”, and draw the same conclusion as in the article at first.
But then two sources have confirmed that the numbers are actually not abnormal.
First d Drbeen Medical Lectures. Dr Mobeen Syed explains how the data in the study can be misinterpreted. There were 827 cases with a “completed pregnancy” in the study, of which 127 were from trimester one and two (up to week 20), and 700 who got their vaccine in the third trimester. It is important to note that “completed” here means, resulting in either live birth or a terminated pregnancy (for example by a spontanous abortion). According to the data in table 4, 104 spontanous abortions occured, and thus one might believe that 82% of the pregnancies resulted in spontanous abortions ( 104/127), but that is incorrect. The total number of pregnant “persons” who got their vaccine in trimester 1 and 2 were not 127, but 1132 in the first trimester, and 1714 in the second trimester. “A total of 96 of 104 spontaneous abortions (92.3%) occurred before 13 weeks of gestation.”, that is 96/1132 =8,5% .
I was actually in touch with the crew behand Darkhorse podcast and Bret Weinstein, and they confirmed that the numbers looks don’t look abnormal, but they will keep on looking into it and the question of side effects of the vaccine among pregnant women.
https://youtu.be/QFccIHppTaA
Thanks for clarifying. You have to follow the entire cohort until all have a completed pregnancy to get an idea of numbers. I agree that the numbers look normal as of now.
Thanks, much appreciated.
As we have known for a while now, it’s just getting clearer in data. Is there any data out there that shows more than just the binary of alive or dead after covid? Are there any serious other consequences, like organ failure or permanent loss of body functions, known or measured? I indirectly know some people with serious issues – loss of a foot, kidney failure, vision – through covid that would not show up in the statistic of death. I’m wondering how common or rare this is. And of course, in light of the article, what the difference between adults and children is, if known – as death isn’t the only relevant statistic of course. My personal suspicion leans to relatively few extreme cases, but who knows…
‘I indirectly know some people with serious issues – loss of a foot, kidney failure, vision – through covid’
We would need to consider if these problems were a result of covid or a result of the treatment administered by the Doctors, much of the treament offered has killed people, particulalry the massive over use of ventilators, the antivirals they use are highly toxic with nasty side effects.
Dear Sebastian, I completely agree with you. It is deeply unethical to vaccinate the children. We do not know the longterm effects of the covid-19 vaccine. A paper from Cambridge University lists ‘inflammation and autoimmune disease’ (https://www.phgfoundation.org/briefing/rna-vaccines) as possible risks of the mRNA vaccine. Both conditions can have a devastating effect upon a person’s life. It is unethical and irresponsible to expose children to this risk. How about we teach children how to life a healthy life, how to grow up with a strong and intelligent immune system, and how NOT to become vulnerable to viral and bacterial infections.
Is it any more ethical to expose adults to these same risks let alone the completely unkown medium to long term risks?
Well, although we did not check the ‘exact’ data for our country (the Netherlands, not too dissimilar to Sweden one beliefd), from what we know already, we came to the same conclusion. We, as grandparents, are utterly disturbed by the fact that the idea was not dismissed right away collectively, but discussed and considered ethical by professionals and executed subsequently. The world as we knew it sets.
Thanks for the article – parents will need clear arguments to fight this next stage.
What is the evidence that Covid-19 causes MIS-C? The CDC link you provided shows a lagging correlation (figure entitled Daily MIS-C Cases and COVID-19 Cases Reported to CDC (7-Day Moving Average)) but this obviously does not constitute causality. It would also be informative if the CDC included the background rate of MIS-C in the population so we could judge if the recent figures constitute a change in the temporal trend.
From the CDC: “MIS-C can occur weeks after COVID-19 and even if the child or family did not know the child had COVID-19”. So the CDC are linking a condition arising at some point in time to an illness that some people never even knew they had. Mmmm. Finally, how many of those children had been vaccinated?
The whole MIS-C / Covid-19 relationship seems contrived but to be fair I haven’t dug into it further than your article. There may be more to it, but considering all the other nonsense thus far, I am skeptical.
Dear Henri, as a grandmother I am also deeply disturbed about the idea of vaccinating children even though this virus a such a tiny risk to them. Instead, we MUST teach them how to live healthily and how to develop a strong immune system! Isn’t that a much better and much safer alternative?
It is. We do our best.
I agree completely and the same goes for adults too. Healthy food/lifestyle and good hygiene goes a long way to fight against all kinds of diseases…
This is what our public health professionals should be talking about now that so many finally pay attention to them.
In the UK:
“A stunning revelation emerged recently that exposes the lies behind the global “vaccination” campaign in one of the leading nations when it comes to the percentage of people who have been fully jabbed. According to Public Health England data, 43% of Covid-19 fatalities in the UK were people who were fully “vaccinated”. Furthermore, a shocking 60% of Covid-19 deaths are attributed to people who have received at least one dose.”
https://ghionjournal.com/jab-propaganda-falls-apart-vaccinated-deaths/
Check this out on breakthrough infections. The CDC here says there are 4,686 breakthrough infections nationwide in the US:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/health-departments/breakthrough-cases.html
But in my state alone there are 4,000:
https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/nearly-4000-breakthrough-covid-infections-have-now-been-reported-in-mass/2408052/
This is not really surprising or unexpected. It is an imperfect vaccine, that helps, but does not totally prevent infection, hospitalisation or death. If 100% of the population were vaccinated, there would still be hospitalisation and deaths from covid, and 100% of the deaths would be in vaccinated individuals. You can conclude nothing from this statistic.
The Pfizer vaccine claimed efficacy is a lie.
I know it is hard to believe that a pharma company would lie but it is true.[sarcasm set to max]
They simply ignored hundreds of people that became ill with covid like symptoms after being vaccinated during the shortened phase three trial, they just refused to give them a PCR test claiming they just knew these people didn’t have covid.
Peter Doshi of the BMJ explains the fraud –
https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2021/01/04/peter-doshi-pfizer-and-modernas-95-effective-vaccines-we-need-more-details-and-the-raw-data/
You can find an analysis of Peter Doshi’s ‘analysis’ piece here: http://hildabastian.net/index.php/covid-19/103-unpacking-doshi-take
David,
A problem with Bastian’s analysis.
“To be counted, you had to have symptoms plus confirmation by a PCR test that you were infected with the virus.”
PCR will only show exposure–it can’t be used to establish a particular viral infection _by itself_.
I will do another pass over Bastian’s analysis.
“That’s a good enough start for decision making, especially where communities are in a dire situation and can’t afford to sit on highly efficacious vaccines without using them for months more waiting for perfect information, while people, healthcare services, and societal social and economic fabric are stressed to or past breaking point.”
Nonsense. There is no “dire situation.” We can left swipe on the “highly efficacious vaccines” as simply rhetorical pulpit pounding. “Waiting for perfect information” is what we used to call “doing due diligence.” Things like testing high risk cohorts. We can left swipe on “while people, healthcare services, and societal social and economic fabric are stressed to or past breaking point” as asinine panic mongering.
Bastian can’t get her facts straight. Viral load doesn’t maxx at the end of the first week of symptoms for the low-risk group (which is what the study tested)–it maxxes at the end of the first week of infection. When you are talking about a window of time where you care about testing because of symptoms, this distinction is _very_ important. It’s about four days difference.
Bastian is only aware of scientists, which shows her ignorance of clinicians and disease progress. And understanding disease progress is _very_ important for designing vaccine efficacy studies.
Any time you are looking at disease transmission of any kind of ILI, you simply _must_ do some level of viral culturing.
That will happen when a population achieves natural herd immunity and is vaccinated.
To me, the biggest problem is that young people are at higher risk from the vaccine than from covid.
Thanks Sebastian, as always. Only objection, should be “13,913 people have died with covid in Sweden” (not “of”). (And even the “with” is debatable of course, because of the faulty testing method… maybe we should start saying “died with possible covid”).
But will people wake up when the truth is impossible to hide, or will the engendered fear continue to paralyse people? What a depressing state of affairs!
CDC data on covid recoveries of those aged 0 to 18 is that 99.998% recover. 99.95% aged 18 to 40 recover, but over 40 and immunocompromised the recovery rate drops into the deadly zone of 92.5% recovery. This covid is no worse than the Flu for kids and the about the same for the under 40 group who are low risk. If over 40 and high risk, the key success factor is Early Treatment with an effective protocol (not Remdesivir, whose $7,000/treatment is mostly designed for healthy Pharma profits). If not caught and treated early this virus is no joke; it is horrific.
Since kids are very low risk, there’s no medical necessity to vax them. Especially when this is an experimental gene therapy that skipped safety testing with many deaths to its name, 6,985 so far in the US, but a Harvard study found this VAERS data to be underreported. They found only about 1% of adverse events were reported, which makes the estimated death total 692,000. Others believe it’s not that bad. The lowest estimate I’ve heard is 4.5 times that VAERS number, or 31,500 deaths. Have also heard MDs state that the VAERS numbers are being scrubbed and that they know of many people who reported deaths but those reports did not show up. The EU’s VAERS equivalent, EudraVigilance, has similar (but greater) numbers.
Additionally, the Vaccines (which are really experimental gene therapies) were never tested on kids and are still under the EUA and not officially licensed. So there is no reason to vax the kids except to goose Pharma profits.
The VAERS adverse event numbers and the CDC numbers are the only place one can evaluate the risk of the vaccines. The FDA had the statutory authority to require manufacturers record adverse events as part of the EUA but made the decision to not require any AE reporting whatsoever.
Apparently they do not want to know, which is very strange.
Furthermore, the media and medical authorities around the world are labeling any talk of adverse events as dangerous misinformation. Instead of being able to ask important questions, we are required to trust the experts and follow their so-called science, otherwise you get deplatformed and disparaged as a conspiracy theorist. Even peer-reviewed scientific studies and videos of congressional testimony (by Dr. Kory) are being deleted. I just clicked on Dr. Zelenko’s protocol that I’d previously linked to and found that Google had blocked it. Try for yourself:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1TaRDwXMhQHSMsgrs9TFBclHjPHerXMuB87DUXmcAvwg/edit
Instead of questioning being the foundation of critical thought and democracy, it has become dangerous to the authorities. Their scientism is not a mode of inquiry but a tool of oppression and authoritarianism. What’s especially disheartening is this is a global suppression of truth – there is no escape.
Very good!
If there is to be an escape–it will be gigantically difficult. And will have to focus on our educational system which, at least here in the US, is downright globalist brainwashing.
Most that exit the indoctrination centers are almost completely unable to see things, see themselves in anything but part of some sort of collective whole and unwilling to examine and make a decision unless the almighty govt / institution / media tells them what to do.
So it’s got to focus there and that means it starts at the basic building block of a civilized society: the family. But that is certainly under threat, no doubt.
It’s 1 in 220,000 for kids (<10) in my jurisdiction , and 1 in 500,000 for 10-19. No mention of comorbidity of course… (Interestingly, in hospitals administrators are twice as likely to test positive as cleaners. Even viruses want desk jobs!)
You know Dr Rushworth they'll reply with the new variant is going to make everything living magical asymptomatic super spreaders.
https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1411471245783220228
Great review. Well argued with actual science. MIS-C is not only rare it is easily treatable, requiring a hospital stint of 2 to 4 days and infusion of immunoglobulin (sometimes with steroids). And like adults, only children with multiple co-morbidities are likely to become seriously ill.
Dr. Rushworth – You are one of the very few people who have faithfully discussed actual risk and compared it to other events that the public is familiar with. I have noticed that the public and even people in health care do not seem to understand the risk of COVID compared to other risks.
Thank you for what you do.
Is this Covid-19 mortality rate of ‘0.00037% (one in 268,000)’ based on Sweden having reached herd immunity (Sweden seems to have had <1.1M cases)? If this number went up (maybe by a factor of 10), would you re-evaluate your assessment? How do you evaluate the effect of the different variants on children?
At what age (or in which cases) do you think that a person should get vaccinated, if at all?
It’s not the mortality rate, it’s the proportion that have died so far, after the pandemic has run for a year and a half.
It’s hard to give an exact age limit without going through a lot of data. I think the vaccine is certainly sensible for people over the age of 70 and people with underlying conditions that would predispose them to severe disease, such as for example obesity, diabetes, and hypertension.
But even people in the so-called vulnerable percentage who’ve been double-jabbed are dying.
Then what does that number tell us? Wouldn’t the portion be relative to the number infected? Is that number relative to the variant spreading and quality of treatment (in addition to number of hospitalizations)?
Why at 70? Do you think that the vaccine is more dangerous than the disease, and if so by how much? How much do you think that the vaccine lowers mortality? Is it easier to treat the side effects or the disease?
Thanks
It tells us that a disease with a confirmed very low mortality rate overall (well below 1%) has a far lower mortality rate in children.
You cited 1,1 million cases earlier. That is test confirmed cases. The actual number of people who have had covid in Sweden is likely at least three times higher when you consider the lack of available testing during the first wave and much of the second wave, and that not everyone chooses to get tested, and that 30-50% of infections are asymptomatic (Sweden has not engaged in screening of asymptomatic people like some countries have). And if anything, the rate of infection is probably even higher in children than adults, since children have mostly continued going to school, seeing friends, and living their lives as normal, while adults, and in particular older adults, have often isolated themselves.
Why 70? Because 70 is the point where there starts to be a significant risk of severe disease if you get infected. Here in Sweden 90% of deaths are in over 70’s, so just by vaccinating them you could cut deaths drastically, enough for covid not to result in any noticeable excess mortality at a population level. I think the guiding principle in medicine should be ”first, do no harm”. With a new drug that is still in clinical trials we should be careful and only use it in situations where the benefit is clear.
Dr Rushworth, you say:
Then why have so many twice-jabbed over-70s come down with the bug again? And worse still, died?
Because being over 70 increases your risk of dying of covid more than getting vaccinated decreases it. A vaccinated 80 year old is still much more likely to die of covid than an unvaccinated 30 year old.
Seems a shame that an advanced country like Sweden was ‘flying blind’. Didn’t they want to know? How can you attempt to make an educated decision (or policy) with what must be ‘partial’ data, at best? How do you think that this changes with the newer variant(s)?
Is it easier (clinically) to treat the side effects of the vaccine or the disease? How much more data do we need to make a ‘definitive statement’ about the problems with the vaccine?
The main question is… Why China is not vaccinating seniors?? Have you ever wondered
Is that ‘The main question’?
It’s widely understood that the Chinese vaccine is less effective than the western or Russian vaccines, but they are still vaccinating a country larger that Sweden every day (https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/06/china-ramps-up-vaccinations-as-other-countries-back-away-from-its-vaccines/, https://www.pharmaceutical-technology.com/covid-19-vaccination-tracker/).
When you test everyone, you run up your test numbers and artificially improve your case fatality rate. It’s a racket.
When you don’t test, you ‘artificially lower your case numbers, even Trump knows that. How many false positives do you think there are?
No excess mortality in people under 64 in Sweden throughout 2020 and 2021, according to SCB (official statistics)
And some countries (such Norway, Iceland and New Zealand) had ‘No excess mortality’ in all age groups. That would indicate to me that we may have had lower mortality from other causes, highlighting the total effect of Covid-19, and that the numbers are not an absolute.
With the total costs of the pandemic and its response (economic and other) ‘No excess mortality’ is a low barrier, and doesn’t say no problem.
David,
You should only count symptomatic people in your cases when looking at case fatality rate. You need a way to determine actual cause of death, which isn’t PCR by itself. Autopsy a sample or culture virus on a sample to establish a range of cfr.
If you are looking at herd immunity, you test everyone for exposure. PCR is fine by itself.
If you are looking at infection fatality rate, you count everyone who tests positive and you have to culture virus on the symptomatic people to sort out those who have “invisible flu”, where the people were exposed to covid and contracted flu and died from flu. You only need to sample for this and you will come up with a range, just like cfr.
If you are looking at asymptomatic spread, you test your subject population, including viral culturing.
Here is an interesting documentary that analyzes the pandemic and the vaccines :
https://rumble.com/vitcgn-following-the-science.html?mref=bjyoh&mc=4303o
Thank you Seb for your great review.
After the Swine Flu vaxx given to children in Ireland 2009/ 2010, many children developed narcolepsy. A chronic sleeping disorder. The families affected are left to pick up the pieces and watch their now adult children live with this longterm chronic disease. Our government and Cheif Medical Officer did not then or now care about jabbing kids with this vaxx and what might be the outcome . They are all connected with the big pharmas and its a morass of conflicts of interest….its not the children of Ireland’s health they are interested in but money …sad but true. Keep up the fantastic work.
I might add that these cases are finally being settled in the courts in Ireland – not that you would hear about it in the media. Glaxosmithkline were given full indemnity, so of course the bill is being picked up by the Irish taxpayer.
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/128m-settlement-for-16-year-old-girl-diagnosed-with-narcolepsy-four-years-after-swine-flu-jab-40400399.html
The point being, don’t jab your child….Think first …money can never replace your child’s health….
I thought the research could not prove any link?
https://www.statnews.com/2018/07/05/flu-vaccine-2009-pandemic-narcolepsy/
It is actually as well established as can be (since all we have is observational data) that the pandemrix vaccine used in Europe caused narcolepsy. This is not controversial, it is widely acknowledged.
I have a question about the amount of Graphene-oxide (spelling?) in the “vaccine”
It has been said by some professionals in their field that this is pretty much tantamount to committing murder by our Govts.
That this is nothing more than poison to the human body, especially how it works in the body.
That this would never be approved for use other than through the Emergency Act that got it pushed out into the public.
If this is so, what the hell is the Govts’ thinking?
Why the push that “everyone” must get the shot?
That makes no sense in science.
What is really going on and why are the experts silent about it?
Throughout the ages the answer has always been – money.
In the UK, when Pfizer went to the MHRA, the situation was, that or no jab for the over 75s at risk. Maybe, specifically for them, it was justifiable to give it the OK.
Beyond that, the situation was not nothing.
Thus every subsequent submission to the MHRA ethically had to be rejected unless the data showed it to be demonstrably safer or more effective. With Pharmacology know-how and over 20yrs experience in clinical research, my opinion was, after reviewing the data that went to the MHRA, the data was too scant to do that.
For all the jabs, including Pfizer, I rate the data as also too scant to demonstrate sufficient safety to ethically justify the roll-out to the under 75s, let alone children too.
‘Real-life’ data is ‘sloppy’ compared to properly run clinical study data. Thus, I rate it as little more reliable than anecdotal. The way data has been gathered about the virus and jabs, I rate as knowingly and intentionally having been corrupted. The age-old saying is: ‘If you want a loop-hole in the Law, ask a rogue lawyer, if you want corrupt data ask a rogue scientist’.
I spent 20 yrs countering that lot. It’s someone else’s turn now and they’re not doing it well enough.
More lunacy.
https://www.poynter.org/?ifcn_misinformation=the-vaccines-have-graphene-which-is-a-superconductor-with-magnetic-activity
Great post, Sebastian, and very timely as I see that Eric Topol trotted out a ringing endorsement of this NYT opinion piece that supports vaccinating children: https://www.dtnext.in/News/National/2021/07/06000531/1305079/COVID-a-greater-risk-to-youth-than-vaccines.vpf . I read both articles, and Sebastian’s seems to make a lot more sense.
You don’t think that Eric Topol (who actually has a record of successfully taking on ‘Big Pharma’ and the FDA regarding drug safety) is someone that we should at least listen to?
Sebastian – Do you think that Eric Topol is wrong?
Topol was central to unraveling the vioxx scandal, and for that he should be honoured. But if he thinks children should receive the covid vaccine based on the current limited evidence, then on this issue I think he is wrong.
Why?
David, Eric Topol certainly deserves to be listened to, but that doesn’t mean that he’s always right (no expert is always right).
I linked to the NYT op-ed that Topol thinks is wonderful. I read it and I read Sebastian’s article, and I think Sebastian makes the better case. What do you think?
Oh dear! Still people believe that a spiked protein jab that has totally nothing to do with a virus that has never been isolated will safe the world.
Thank you fully agree. It is so sad how we harmed our children already.
Btw some time ago, I did the comparison with fatal car accidents with adults below 40 in Germany. Result: it is four times more likely to be killed in a car accident than to be killed by Covid. Still people below 40 get vaccinated and No, it is not an altruistic behaviour. It is fear. They shouldn’t step Out of the door or Drive a car instead. 17 months brainwashing by media.
And those cars also spread the disease of car accidents? Do they? False equivalence.
Ridiculous comparison. The Delta variant is being spread by teens in the UK.
Child deaths from Covid soaring in Brazil and Indonesia. You could do that same analysis on car accidents in those countries and get your same misleading conclusion.
No, it isn’t a ridiculous, and it isn’t misleading. The point, which you appear to miss, is that covid presents extremely low risk to children, and it is not reasonable to make children take the vaccine in a situation where it is not clear that the vaccine is less dangerous than the infection.
So how will we know what the relative risks are? How can we compare them, as both seem very rare? How else do we protect the young (https://www.thelancet.com/action/showPdf?pii=S0140-6736%2821%2901589-0, https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2021/07/06/we-should-shift-our-focus-from-covid-19-mortality-to-morbidity-particularly-in-children/)? Will the new variants change the equation?
There are two ways you could go that would be ethically defensible. Either you say that covid poses such a low risk to children that there is no value in doing trials to find out whether the benefits of the vaccines outweigh the risks, and you don’t vaccinate children. Or you do a massive randomized trial, likely requiring at least a hundred thousand children, that you run for at least a couple of years. That’s really the only way to find out if the benefits of the vaccines outweigh the risks, considering the small absolute effects involved. Of course, by the time the trial is finished the pandemic will have long since run its course.
Considering that the vaccines are highly effective there is really no need to try to reach herd immunity at a population level, it is enough to just vaccinate those at risk (unless the risk tolerance level for covid is lower than the risk tolerance level for every other disease, which makes zero logical sense). So there is no need to put children at risk for the sake of adults, and therefore the first of the two strategies makes more sense, unless governments are happy to burn a billion dollars or two finding out if the benefits of the vaccines outweigh the risks for children.
I remember reading last fall that a dangerous flu variant was expected. Flu is far more dangerous to children than covid and flu is very likely to get misdiagnosed as covid.
Again: Thank you so much for putting the facts on the table and into perspective. I was just wrecking my brains today, why so many parents seem to be panicky about the threat Covid-19 allegedly puts to their children, especially in Germany (I live in Sweden, but have been raised Germany and have just been there for a visit with A LOT of testing involved). They really beg for them to be vaccinated in order to be “finally protected”. They don’t even think about possible risks of the vaccination. It just escapes any logic.
In Poland we have a tendency to shorten name’s so.
Dear Seba
I am a crazy person bthat believes in a global conspiracy. Yes I’m that crazy. In my world the goal of the conspirators is to reduce global population by 50%. To achieve this goal you need a plan. Let’s say a Pandemic. But not any random 50% – the pre selected must say alive. So how do you select them? You kindly ask them to take antibody that will make them immune. And all the stubborn/poor/unnecessary / dumb will just die. But for continuing population you need the kid’s too, soo they need the antibody too. So you must force them to take it. So asumme for the sake of a mental experiment my point of view and analyse the surrounding reality. And see what make sense now and what does not.
Or maybe you just create a vaccine that causes a lot of miscarriages.
Thank you for you research and cogent presentation. In North America we are pushed to get vaccinated (even children!) whether we have had Covid or not. This seems ridiculous (particularly in light of your comments). Please comment.
Doctor Rushworth,
Have you ever tested positive for covid? If so, did you do PCR and/or serology?
My daughter tested positive for covid IgM back in May and her only symptom was having to use her inhaler more frequently than normal. Of course, maybe it was springtime allergies. Ultra mild.
I’ve had three PCR tests and two antibody tests over the course of the pandemic. All have been negative.
If TRUE, this link below is IMPORTANT. It claims researchers have analyzed the COVID-19 vaccines and found high levels of graphene oxide- and this toxin is causing blood clots and other adverse effects. They also claim it’s made more toxic by EMF (5G) and deliberate graphene oxide poisoning may be the true cause of COVID-19, not a “virus”. They also claim this explains why the FDA have banned NAC. (Check out the same site for other articles about this.)
https://www.orwell.city/202…
This also ties into recent claims the vaccines have magnetic properties.
https://thefreedomarticles….
What do we know about what the exact content (ingredients) in the covid-vaccines? What analysis have been made that are trustworthy? What type (types) of analysis would reveal the full contents, including the proportions? What about the safety record of these ingredients and levels? Would gas chromatography be the best method, or what else? I also read about the supposed findings of Graphene-oxide in the MRNA vaccines – it would be gr8 to hear truly independent sources disaprove that claim. Just by googling a little seems to confirm that graphene oxide has explored as a possible vaccine ingridient the last few years.
Your response was again interesting citing how the powers that be appear to ban the use of something helpful, dismissing it as dangerous all the while feeding us an unknown, yet imminent danger.
(sic)
In the Philippines they have banned the use of two very common pharmaceuticals to be utilized in the fight against Covid-19.
Invermectin and Hydroxy-chloroquine.
The former used in the treatment of parasitic diseases found there, the latter in the treatment of malaria.
Yet access to these two medications is now very sparse and limited as they are banned for the use in treating or preventing Covid-19 and in fact may be causing more harm as the availability for these medications for their original use is also now limited access and extremely costly.
Something every Filipino has….
A deep wallet and fantastic medical insurance.
Why are Govts hell bent on not explaining their decisions and their forced mandates, that bear no scientific support, to force an unknown poison on its people?
Healthy people, sick people, unborn, recovered Covid patients and now children?
It makes no sense, knowing what they know, (I assume they know….. we do) that they would continue down this dark path, going so far as to go door to door to force it on the population and to offer incentives like free junk food (heart attacks and high cholesterol) or financial lotteries or reduced sentences in prison, just to get people to line up for it?
How is that even considered ok?
When something has to be sold that hard, I smell a snake oil salesman lurking in town, selling his quackery to the unsuspecting.
And after at least 200 years of educated (and uneducated) people being approached by these charletons, the people continue to fall for the fake pitch.
Lead, asbestos, cigarettes, opiates, cocaine, sugar, mercury and any of another dozen or more harmful elements or food & drug items the Govts’ and those in their back pockets (lobby groups).
All tried and true acts against a country’s cconstituents. Andy et the masses continue to fall in line and drink the koolaid again….
What is going to happen to those who refuse to commit suicide?
Forced homicide?
Has society learned nothing?
Notice how all this coincides with a major push to confiscate lawful gun owners’ firearms?
Hmmmmmm
FForgiv any grammatical errors towards the end of my comment. It appears in their haste to kill us off they opted not to fix their tech like cell phones.
I had brought this concern up as well in a comment.
Here is a link where the claim that there is real scientific research being conducted on the exact ingredients. The biggest concern is not the ingredients being questioned but the chain of custody.
But this article makes a very damning conclusion as to what is happening between the Gov’ts, the population at large, and a potential poison being sold as a vaccine.
Give it a listen
https://rumble.com/vjgmj9-breaking-discovery-the-actual-contents-inside-pfizer-vials-exposed.html
The “cure” for graphene oxidide banned !
We definitely want more sources that confirm that there is substantial amounts of graphene oxide in the vaccine. There is an interesting connection to NAC, N-acetyl cysteine here, because supposedly NAC can help the body get rid of graphene oxide. And what make one even more inclined towards conspirases, is that it seems like the FDA has banned the sale of NAC – I checked myself, and it can’t for example be bought at Amazon.com anymore, but for example at the “local” Amazon.se.
I happened to buy NAC early on in the pandemic, since some sources for example MEDCRAM claimed it may help against covid. When I got the “Wuhan flue” that spring, I cured myself with NAC, Zink, Vit C and D, together with chloroquine phosphat.
https://raypeatforum.com/community/threads/graphene-oxide-the-reason-theyre-banning-nac-supplements.41309/
It seems like NAC is not banned by the FDA yet, but they have expressed that they want it to be banned (in December, 2020). But Amazon.com followed their recommendation.
In the US, 7,000 deaths are now officially linked to the COVID vaccines, according to the VAERS database. Unofficially, some people says it’s much higher (26,000 or even 50,000)! This essay by Steve Kirsch is important because he strongly supported the vaccination effort until mid-May when he found out about the high number of adverse effects and deaths.
https://trialsitenews.com/should-you-get-vaccinated/
There are also numerous reports of adverse effects and deaths like these two, which have been all censored by the mainstream media:
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/02/12-year-old-girl-bound-to-wheelchair-and-left-with-chronic-illnesses-after-receiving-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/07/father-and-daughter-died-4-days-apart-despite-taking-different-brands-of-covid-19-vaccines/
I used to scoff at conspiracy theorists, but I’ve now become one myself: The so-called “vaccines” are being used to depopulate/sterilize the world. COVID-19 was a plandemic as far as I’m concerned.
We could say “the ultimate miscarriage of justice”
Brian
“And those cars also spread the disease of car accidents? Do they? False equivalence. Ridiculous comparison.” It’s about risks and measures taken to avoid or lower the risk. The appearance of cars by the way increases the risk of car accidents. Justified equivalence.
“The Delta variant is being spread by teens in the UK.” I have seen no convincing evidence that children/teens are responsible for a significant infection of others. It seems more the other way around: adults infect children and not he other way around.
“Child deaths from Covid soaring in Brazil and Indonesia. You could do that same analysis on car accidents in those countries and get your same misleading conclusion.”
This is a very wrong, dangerous and morbid argumentation. It touches upon the pathogen vs environment controversy. Children that live in worse conditions are far more vulnerable for whatever pathogen. To suggest that vaccination would be the solution rather than providing them with enough and healthy food, decent drinking water, a minimum of hygiene and proper education is, in my opinion, a crime.
At last! Some sanity in this alleged argument of numbers, causes and ‘statistics’!
Indeed. And look at how great China managed the pandemic while still having a million cases of TBC every year… Wrong priorities or just “corrected” statistics.
https://www.who.int/china/health-topics/tuberculosis
My point being… Now that we have so much focus on public health, lets try to fix some real issues?
Another argument of proponents of childrens vaccination is that “children are the hidden spread of the disease.”
Dr Rushworth
What about platelet levels in vaccinated people? It’s known that those people that died of trombosis after vaccination also had very low levels of platelets indicating general vascular damages. Are there studies made to follow up the general effect on platelet levels on vaccinated people?