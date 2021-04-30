Do anti-depressants work?

Anti-depressant drugs are common. Very very common. According to the Centers for Disease Control in the United States, 13% of adults reported taking an anti-depressant when surveyed a few years ago. Among women over the age of 60, almost one in four was taking an anti-depressant!
When I work in the hospital, I frequently see elderly people who are on five, ten, fifteen, or even twenty drugs simultaneously. Invariably, one or more of these drugs is an anti-depressant. This absurd overuse of medications, an issue known as polypharmacy, is one of the biggest health problems facing elderly people today. Anti-depressants are one of the main drug classes contributing to polypharmacy.
With so many people taking anti-depressants, you would think that they must at the very least be effective. And safe. Why else would so many millions of people be taking them on a daily basis? Why else would doctors prescribe them so freely?
The most commonly prescribed type of anti-depressant is the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI). Examples of this type of drug include sertraline (a.k.a. zoloft), escitalopram (a.k.a. cipralex), and fluoxetine (a.k.a. prozac). SSRI’s increase serotonin signalling in the brain, which is hypothetically a good thing for people who are depressed. They are generally considered to have the best balance of efficacy and safety of any anti-depressant drug, which is why they are the first line therapy.
So, how effective are SSRI’s at treating depression?
A systematic review and meta-analysis was published in BMC Psychiatry in 2017 that sought to answer this question. The review was funded by the Danish government. It identified 131 randomized placebo-controlled trials investigating SSRI’s as a treatment for depression in adults, with a total of 27,422 participants, and meta-analyzed them (i.e. added all their results together to create one big “meta” trial – this gives a more reliable result than the individual trials can provide).
Before we get in to the results, we need to quickly discuss the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HDRS). The HDRS is the scale most commonly used to assess severity of depression in studies, and also to assess how the severity changes over time. It is a 52 point scale, so a score of 52 is as bad as it can get. A score below eight is considered normal (i.e. not depressed). 8 to 13 is considered to be “mild” depression. 14-18 is considered to be “moderate” depression. 19-22 is considered to be “severe” depression, and anything from 23 and up is considered to be “very severe” depression.
The authors of the review decided, before analyzing the data, that anything less than an average reduction of three points on the scale would be considered a negative result. Personally I think that this is a bit generous. I find it hard to believe that anyone would be able to notice a three point reduction on a 52 point scale. I would have set the threshold higher, at more like six points at the very least. One article published back in 2015 came to the conclusion that people are unable to detect anything less than a 7 point difference on the 52 point Hamilton scale. But as we shall soon see, setting the threshold higher wouldn’t have made a difference anyway. So, let’s get to the results.
Overall, SSRI’s resulted in a 1.94 point greater reduction on the 52 point HDRS scale than placebo. Even when only trials of people with very severe depression (a score of 23 or higher) were included, the improvement over placebo was still only 2.69 points.
So, SSRI’s were not able to get over even the generously low bar set by the reviewers. And let’s remember that most of the studies included in the analysis were industry funded, and industry funded studies usually show a bigger benefit than is seen in reality, so it is likely that the real effect is even smaller than was found in the systematic review.
In other words, SSRI’s are not effective as anti-depressants. Considering that they are currently the first line drug therapy for depression, that would seem to be quite a big problem. And before you suggest that we should use non-SSRI anti-depressants instead, like for example tricyclics, I would note that these have not been shown to be markedly more effective than SSRI’s in head-to-head comparisons. Otherwise we’d be using them as the first line therapy, not SSRI’s.
What about safety? Did SSRI’s cause any serious adverse events?
2.7% of participants in the SSRI arm developed a serious adverse event, as compared with 2.1% in the placebo arm. That is a 0.6% absolute difference, which would mean that roughly one in 170 people treated with an SSRI will suffer a serious adverse event as a result of the treatment. Note that the definition of a serious adverse event is an event that causes death, significant risk of death, disability, and/or hospitalization. In other words, “serious” is serious. So even a small increase in serious adverse events is something that needs to be taken quite, well, seriously.
Medical treatments should ideally result in a decrease in serious adverse events. They certainly should not cause an increase. A truly effective anti-depressant would not just make people feel better, it would also make them less likely to try to commit suicide, which would result in an overall reduction in serious adverse events. No such signal was seen here. Even if you look just at suicide attempts, rather than at adverse events overall, there was no signal that SSRI’s decrease their frequency.
Note that the trials in the review were generally of healthy people under 65 years of age. Frail elderly people treated with SSRI’s will likely experience serious adverse events at a much higher rate than that found here.
Speaking of frail elderly people, in particular those living in nursing homes, I want to take the opportunity to point out that they are frequently the heaviest users of anti-depressants. So you would think that there would be a lot of research showing that anti-depressants are useful to give to the frail elderly… Well, having seen that the evidence doesn’t support using anti-depressants in younger people, you might be a bit skeptical by now. A systematic review was published in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association in 2012, that sought to determine how beneficial anti-depressants are when used as a treatment for depression in people over the age of 65 who are living in nursing homes. The review was funded by the US government.
Two(!) randomized controlled trials were identified that compared anti-depressants with placebo in nursing home residents, with a total of 55(!) participants. It’s pretty shocking that the evidence base is so small, when you consider that nursing home residents are such heavy user of anti-depressants. Basically, when we (doctors) use these drugs on elderly nursing home residents, we have pretty much zero idea what we’re doing, because there is so little evidence.
Neither of the two trials found any benefit to treating nursing home residents with anti-depressants (although to be fair, they were so small that I wouldn’t have expected them to find anything – they were statistically underpowered). The number of participants was far too small to gain any kind of estimate of the prevalence of serious adverse events, although I think it’s fair to assume, as mentioned above, that it would be much higher in this group than in the younger healthier group included in the studies in the previous review.
I’m mainly bringing this tiny systematic review up to illustrate how atrociously small the knowledge base often is when it comes to the effects of drugs on the frail elderly.
What conclusions can we draw these systematic reviews?
Anti-depressant drugs are ineffective against depression. The harms of these drugs clearly outweigh the practically non-existent benefits. That is true for everyone, but especially so for the frail elderly who are at much higher risk of side effects than the general population. In light of this information, which has now been in the public domain for at least a few years, you would expect large campaigns to get doctors to stop prescribing these drugs. Funnily enough, that hasn’t happened yet.
From personal experience the first time I was prescribed Citalopram it probably had no noticeable effect – I was stressed by work, family dynamics and terminal diagnosis in the family. That being said I think the pills prevented me from breaking down and crying when things built to a head at work – I got angry instead of breaking down into tears and walked out. Stopped taking them three months later at Christmas 2018 after suffering from a very bad viral infection (coughing etc etc – probably a coronavirus!). I was so ill I thought if there were any side effects from stopping taking them I wouldn’t notice!
However I started taking them again at the end of March as I was crying everyday with the ongoing lockdown – I could find no joy in even good news. Had some pills left over and started taking them and contacted the doctor to ask for more – since then I have not cried – maybe a placebo effect but I find I am not stressing about the future anymore and have rediscovered pleasure in every day. My mum says I look much better too! So for me at the moment they are working and if they get me through to the other side of this whatever shape/ form it takes they will have done their job.
Dear author, please investigate how to use the effect size, not just p-value, when evaluating the quality and importance of the published study results. I discuss it here – https://qr.ae/TUKXWr. I feel you have not good enough understanding of that important stuff.
Regarding antidepressants, as far as I understand, the placebo effect greatly helps the patients. If patients do not think they are taking a potent pill, there will be no placebo effect and not depression relief. Therefore, simply stopping the medication is not a good option. Of course, cognitive therapy is better, however, most patients are too lazy and stupid to use it.
Not sure what you mean, the 1.94 difference is the difference on the Hamilton scale. The difference with placebo is statistically significant, but not clinically significant.
In medicine, it is generally considered unethical to prescribe treatments that don’t perform noticeably better than placebo.
Can you check the effects of benzodiazepines on depression? In my case prozac plus clonazepam was very helpful for suicidal thoughts. May be mostly placebo for prozac as the evidence seemingly shows but in my case the effect was quite fast and clear. Like 90 percent reduction after 2 weeks.
Thank you very much for the post!
I have been on an emitional rollercoaster but I steer clear of drugs. I did extensive research and decided to try pregnenolone and progesterone in a carrier oil (sublingual).
What a difference! At 56 yrs I was struggling through menopause and with Hashimotos (taking 120mg dessicated thyroid) so it was difficult. I started using an over the counter progesterone cream last year and found my energy levels increased. So, after 16 years approx on thyroid, I weaned myself off over several months.
About a month ago I found a bio identical progesterone in coconut derived vit E carrier oil for sublingual delivery. After first day of using I felt the difference. On day two of using I did a thyroid function test.
Results…
TSH 32.30 (Hypo)
FT4 9.9 (“)
FT3 3.4 (Normal low)
One week later I did another Thyroid Function test
Results…
TSH 18.70 (Hypo but improving)
FT4 10.1 (Hypo but improving)
FT3 3.5 (Normal low but improving)
This is black and white evidence of the astounding effect that progesterone has on the body and other hormones. My physical and mental state has improved markedly. I am happier and have so much more eneryy joint pains reducing, flashes and sweats reducing.
God knows where Id be if I was taking anti depressants! I doubt Id feel like my life was worth living again.
I hear you. But I know at least three people who say the pills have helped them. And I saw positive change in one of them may selves (purely anecdotal). So how is that? And there are witnesses on the internet saying this medicine has worked wonders for them. (A doctor prescribed the medicine to me many years ago, upon hearing that I have a hard time keeping rooms tidy. I felt a lot of new anxiety, and quit after two weeks.)
There is a lot of research on treating depression with psychedelics (such as LSD, psilocybin, DMT, ketamine, MDMA). Probably, most researchers in this field have a quite positive bias, in many cases no doubt due to personal experience. So maybe “high”- held hopes and results in studies will need some extra scrutiny.
Is the variance of result important as well?
If it helps a lot 20% of people by 10 points and 0 everybody else, and we dont have other good interventions, it might be worth trying it for a few weeks and see if it helps?
I guess what I mean is ‘does the review show a significant increase in the percentage of people having a 6 points or more reduction?’ because it could make the treatment useful even if average response is low.
The problem if you choose to do that calculation is that you also have to look at how many people get worse on the drug, compared to placebo. Otherwise it is an unfair comparison. Say 10% get better and 10% get worse. Then the drug is not a good bet overall. Unfortunately, drug companies only look at how many get better, never at how many get worse, so the data to be able to determine this doesn’t exist.
Dr Rushworth
With so many studies with different sizes and results it should be possible to plot a graph to check for publication bias.
Have a look at their effect on the young! There’s a black box warning about suicidal ideation in the under-25s in the UK. I nearly lost a very close relative who attempted suicide once she was on them, and each time they changed the dose. Luckily she was in a psychiatric unit and was found each time, although once it was during a visit home and she ended up in A&E. There are countless anecdotes of parents whose children died after taking them 🙁
Certainly in the UK, it feels like anti-depressants are the grown up equivalent of putting a plaster on a scraped knee that a child has. It is of little use but provides some kind of comfort and treatment.
I took anti-depressants after a traumatic series of incidents in my 30s. What I really needed was some counselling but that is expensive and the waiting list for 6 x 30 minute sessions here in the UK is very long, so the GP gave me Citalopram instead. I’m not convinced it made any difference and it was difficult to wean myself off it.
15 years on, I paid for my own counselling – a great deal more than 6 x 30 minute sessions and it was infinitely better and has had a profound and very positive impact on my life.
However, I have some degree of sympathy for GPs and their over-prescription of ADs here in the UK. There is very little social support here, as the NHS has been decimated by cuts for years. Social services, health workers are so thinly spread that they only have time for the most acute people and often they don’t even have time for that, so GPs become the only available outlet for people with social issues, rather than medical issues to seek help. A GP can’t address the emotional or social issues that most adults have in a 5 minute appointment and there are few people they can refer them to unless the issue is acute or severe, so a sticking plaster is applied with ADs.
As for care of the elderly in the UK – it is dreadful. We outsource care of our old people, partly because so many of them live so long now and partly because everyone either has to or wants to work, so there is little chance to offer care within families anymore. Who wouldn’t feel depressed knowing they are going to end their days in a care home, surrounded by strangers also waiting for death and lowly paid staff, with occasional visits from their family? And in the year gone by, they haven’t even been able to see family! In hat situation I’d want every drug they could give me.
I appreciate my points are slightly at a tangent as to whether or not ADs are actually efficacious or not. However, even with evidence that they aren’t, I can’t envisage a decrease in prescription in the UK anytime soon!
Several very good points, thanks!
Hello Dr. Rushworth!
I have taken a drug called Effexor (venlafaxine) for the last 25 years. I couldn’t tell you if it works for me or not, as I have not been off of the medication for any length of time. I DO know, however, that when I run out of it for a few days I have a strange feeling as I am detoxing from it.
Would you recommend I try to go off of it for a 30 day trial?? I would value your advice.
Thank you!
I can’t give individual patient advice on this forum. If I were you, I would discuss testing going without the drug for a period with the physician who is prescribing the venlafaxine. Withdrawal is common with SSRI’s, so patients are usually recommended to taper them over a few weeks.
Thank you SO much for your excellent wisdom, and straight-forward approach!
Thank you so much for writing this. I prescribe them a lot, but, honestly, don’t believe in them. I’m a psychiatric PA who is transitioning into my own integrative practice. For the time being, it’s expected by my collaborating physician that I offer these medications despite their lack of proven efficacy. I truly believe some people *do* benefit from them…maybe 20% of people if I’m being generous. However, I’ve seen people respond beautifully to early morning sunlight, exercise, stress-reduction, mind-body techniques and increasing an emphasis on pleasure in their lives. I’ve seen people change from levothyroxine to dessicated thyroid (or supplement minerals necessary for conversion of T4 to T3) and their biological underpinnings of depression resolve. I’ve seen people with food intolerances have substantial mood improvements with removal of one or two foods that were difficult for the body to break down. Working with chronic illness, I’ve seen it all, yet there are no studies, just my own anecdotes.
Biological forces aside, I see depression as a disconnection from one’s truest, deepest self. As a human species, we are living in boxes with artificial light, minimal movement, stress levels through the roof, toxic food, staring at screens, and disconnection/distraction. We are removed from nature and community.
The biggest problem is that the neurotransmitter hypothesis of depression has never been proven. So, then, why would we think these drugs even work? Also, when you start taking these drugs, the body will compensate by changing your brain chemistry and after you come off of them, you often feel worse than before.
In any event, thank you again for your review on this topic. I find your work easy to read and very helpful.
Sebastian, thanks for this information. Is this review and metastudy applicable to bi-polar depression, as well?
From personal experience I have to say that the placebo effect was what actually made get better. I felt confident to seek out counseling which actually helped. But counseling or therapy is hard work on the part of the patient and it takes time. A lot of time in some cases. And our human propensity for quick and easy solutions makes us take pills who promise to lighten our mood.
Imagine those pills do work well. What good are they when people do not face the issues which led them to be depressive in the first place. Do we take pills for the rest of our lives. One doctor compared anti-depressants with having diabetes…you just have to take insulin all your life. Sure some people are genetically more prone to depression than others but ultimately it is a cognitive issue that has to be dealt with the hard way. We do not even have a good understanding how our brains work, how in the world are going to know how these pill really work and what else they might change.
Back to my experience. Using SSRIs I felt like not being my whole self. Stopping them gave me back my own personality. Now 15 years later I am suffering from lockdown induced depression (can we call this long covid from now on?) but whatever I have learned from counseling and therapy in the years before gives me the strength to overcome this now. And these resources come only from working on oneself and not from a pill. Even anti-depressants work well and had little side effects (which they have quite a lot of) they could only ever be a support for the real healing.