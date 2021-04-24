Covid: Prior infection vs vaccination

Ever since the beginning of the covid pandemic, one of the big topics of discussion has been whether infection results in lasting immunity. Since the advent of the vaccines, that has expanded in to a discussion about whether prior infection or vaccination provides a higher degree of immunity.
Back in December, I wrote about a study that showed that 90% of people who get covid still have antibodies six months out from infection. This was encouraging news. However, all it really did was show that most people keep their antibodies for a decent period of time after infection. It didn’t actually tell us anything about the probability of being re-infected.
Antibodies are a “surrogate” marker. We think they might tell us something useful, but we can’t really be sure. It’s kind of like looking at the share of a population that have high blood pressure instead of looking at the proportion that are having strokes. We really don’t know whether the presence of antibodies after infection means that someone is immune, or whether the absence of antibodies means that someone has lost their immunity. In fact, we still don’t really know whether antibodies play a meaningful role in fighting covid or not. Correlation isn’t always causation. Antibodies appear to be a good marker for prior infection, but that doesn’t mean that they have a causal role in preventing a re-infection.
So, what we really need is a study that looks at the degree to which people actually get re-infected, not more studies that look at antibodies. Once we have that, we can do a comparison with the results of the vaccine trials, and then we will finally have a reasonably good estimate of whether prior infection or vaccination provides a higher level of immunity, or if they are equivalent. That is now exactly what we have, thanks to a study that was recently published in The Lancet.
This was a cohort study carried out in the UK that recruited 25,661 NHS hospital workers and then followed them for an average seven months. The study was funded by the UK government. Participants were divided in to two cohorts, a covid positive cohort and a covid negative cohort. The purpose of the study was to see what proportion of people in each cohort went on to develop covid-19. The data were collected during the second half of 2020.
Everyone who had or had previously had a positive antibody test or PCR test for covid-19 at the beginning of the study was placed in to the covid positive cohort, and everyone else was placed in to the covid negative cohort. The covid positive cohort contained 8,278 participants at the beginning of the study, while the covid negative cohort contained 17,383.
Since this was a study of healthcare workers, more than 80% were female, and since it was carried out in the UK, more than 80% were white. The median age was 46 years and 75% had no underlying health conditions. In other words, the results primarily apply to relatively young healthy white women. It’s actually a good thing that the participants were relatively young and healthy, because we want to compare the results we get here with the results from the vaccine trials, and the participants in those trials were also young and healthy. The fact that the study mainly consisted of white women shouldn’t be that much of a problem, since there is no evidence to suggest that non-whites or men are different in their ability to develop immunity after getting covid as compared to white women.
Questionnaires were sent out to participants every two weeks asking about whether they had recently had any possibly covid-related symptoms, and they were also tested at regular intervals with both PCR tests and antibody tests. The goal was to PCR test all participants every two weeks, and antibody test them once a month. In other words, the participants weren’t just tested if they had symptoms. They were continuously screened for covid.
This means that the risk of missing a case was very low. Rather the opposite, in fact. It means that they found a large number of asymptomatic cases, or as we normally call them in medicine, healthy people. This could have been a problem in terms of allowing us to compare the results of this study with the vaccine trials, since the vaccine trials only counted people as cases if they both had a positive PCR test and also had at least one symptom suggestive of covid-19. Luckily, it isn’t a problem, because this study has gathered and presented data on the proportion of those with a positive PCR test or antibody test that actually had symptoms, and the proportion that didn’t. So we have all the data we need to do an apples to apples comparison with the vaccine trials.
Ok, let’s get to the results.
Over the course of 2,047,113 days of follow-up in the covid positive group, there were 78 cases of symptomatic covid-19 (by which we mean a positive test + at least one symptom).
Over the course of 2,971,436 days of follow-up in the covid negative group, there were 1,369 cases of symptomatic covid-19.
This works out to a relative risk reduction 0f 92%. For comparison, the Pfizer vaccine trial reported a reduction of 95%, the Moderna trial reported an reduction of 94%, the Astra-Zeneca trial reported a reduction of 70%, and the Johnson&Johnson trial reported a reduction of 67%.
So, on the face of it, prior infection is equivalent to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in terms of the level of protection offered, and much better than the Astra-Zeneca vaccine and J&J vaccine. In light of this, it seems completely unnecessary for people who have had covid to get the vaccine. In fact, if the goal of governments is to get their populations to herd immunity as quickly as possible, it would make more sense to tell people who have had confirmed covid-19 that they don’t need to get vaccinated. Vaccinating people who have already had covid-19 means delaying vaccination of people who haven’t had it, which means delaying the onset of herd immunity.
There is one potential problem with taking the 92% number at face value, especially in relation to the results from the vaccine trials, and that is that this is an observational study, not a randomized trial, so there is significant scope for confounding. For example, it could easily be the case that the people who had already had covid at the beginning of the study were the people who were at highest risk of exposure. Maybe they were disproportionately front-line workers, caring for covid patients. In that case, they would be disproportionately more like to get exposed to covid again over the course of the study than the people in the covid negative group. If that was the case, it would make the risk reduction seem smaller than it really is.
Conversely, it might be the case that those who were covid positive at the start of the study were disproportionately working in areas that were hard hit during the first wave, and that therefore had already built up a high level of population immunity by the time the second wave came around. These areas would then be only mildly hit during the second wave. That would mean that those participants who were negative at the start of the study would disproportionately be working in areas that hadn’t been hit very hard in the first wave, and that would therefore likely be hit harder in the second wave. If that was the case, then the covid negative group would end up being more exposed to covid during the study than the covid positive group, which would make the risk reduction seem bigger than it is.
The researchers attempted to correct for confounders to the extent that they were able, and came up with a modified risk reduction of 93%. But correcting for confounding is really a kind of guessing game. It isn’t a very reliable technique. And for all the confounders that are known and that can be corrected for, there are plenty more that aren’t known and can’t be corrected for.
That being said, a 92% or 93% risk reduction is a huge reduction, not far off the difference in lung cancer rates seen between smokers and non-smokers, so even with unknown confounders pushing the results up or down, it is clear that prior infection provides a high degree of immunity.
47 thoughts on “Covid: Prior infection vs vaccination”
Given the unreliability of PCR and lateral flow tests, with their false positives and negatives, how can we base any findings on this shaky foundation?
They should do one after testing for T Cell response to it
It makes sense that prior infection does as well as the vaccines. But what is going on with all the new cases in vaccinated people? Is this really happening or is this just more fake news or false positives?
The ‘vaccines’ don’t stop you from getting infected, they merely attenuate the illness.
…if the vaxxes don’t kill you first…and there’s always the possibility of Long Vaxx…
It doesn’t make sense to me anymore, to refer to those big expensive studies, be they RCT, cohort, observational, blah, blah, etc., done by big pharma themselves and then published in the big medical journals which these corporations also has major leverage over. And then to think about how high profile academics lends their names to these studies. It’s a racket.
https://off-guardian.org/2021/04/20/watch-perspectives-on-the-pandemic-13/
The flaw seems to be the positive cohort were partly done on a positive PCR test.
We don’t know the accuracy of this test at all.
The positive PCR test used for assignment isn’t the problem. The problem is from the false negatives getting assigned to the wrong group. You are correct that the supposed 2nd infection may have been misdiagnosed. Viral culturing ought to have been done.
Of course, Dr. Rushworth is correct about the confounding possibility of differential exposure between the two groups.
If, as Sebastian says, this study was funded by the UK government rather than Big Pharma, does that improve, reduce, or not have any impact on, the reliability of the results? As a UK citizen I have my views on the truthfulness and reliability of certain members of my government but that doesn’t help me much in this instance. What hidden agendas might they have? Perhaps they are heavily invested in Big Pharma – I am sure some are.
But the findings are not really favourable towards Big Pharma, are they? They are I suspect likely to reduce rather than increase take-up of a vaccine.
Exactly like big pharma, we cannot trust our governments to tell us the truth. I agree with Jesper Jaderkvist
Dr Rushworth,
Way back, well a couple of months ago, I asked you this very question: if I’ve had the bug (and hence some kind of immunity), why have the ‘vaccine’? Your answer was definitive; why indeed?
Add to this the fact that the vaccines are not really vaccines, in other words, you can still get infected and, what’s worse, infect other people!!! The only difference being (in theory anyway) that the illness won’t be as severe (in some, I assume vulnerable people).
Thank you for the post. I have no confidence in relative risk figures with the absolute risk being quoted. Where the absolute risk is tiny, as it seems to be with covid, the relative risk could be just noise on the signal.
Where antibodies do not necessarily indicate immunity, neither does the lack of antibodies indicate a susceptibility.
We have other figures such as the infamous “R” number, but since the transmission mechanism is not well understood (https://youtu.be/wzGxKTzuDv0) so it seems most of the numbers from “official” sources should be taken with a bucket of salt.
Oops, that should have read “without the absolute risk……..”
Thanks. I have a knee-jerk reaction to distrust anything that talks about relative risk. However, if we’re comparing different vaccines with natural infection and all the comparisons are of relative risk, at least that’s a little better.
Hi Sebastina,
Is the relative risk between smoker and non smoker not much higher?
“Relative risk compares the risk between groups. For example, stated in terms of relative risk, a smoker is seven times more likely to die of lung cancer than a non-smoker. In absolute risk terms, a smoker has a 3 percent overall chance of dying of lung cancer compared to a non-smokers’ .4 percent chance.”
https://scopeblog.stanford.edu/2017/08/23/misperceptions-of-smoking-risk-abound-stanford-research-shows/#:~:text=Relative%20risk%20compares%20the%20risk,4%20percent%20chance.
If something increase in risk 7 times that’s a 700% risk increase…
relative risk of 7 times is much higher than 100% right?
Also, if we look closely at relative risk rather than absolute risk, especially where risk is small, we can think there are massive improvements where on fact there are not. Would you agree?
Thanks for your work
A 93% reduction in risk for those with prior infection is equivalent to a 1300% increase in risk for those without prior infection. That’s in the same ball park as smoking, which is generally though to increase risk by somewhere from 1000% up to 2000%
Thanks Sebastian,
So without a prior infection you are 13 times more likely to become infected. Absolute risk of getting Covid being .0043 or .43%*. Here is a paper looking at the vaccine (Pfizer ) to have a similar effect** 90.7%.
Think you will appreciate this paper and thanks for prompting me to do a bit of research on the absolute risk of Covid.
I think the numbers and interpretation I have given are clear ( and correct) . All look right there to you?
*from this equation “he absolute risk reduction for an individual is only about 0.4% (0.0043-0.0004=0.0039)”
**”This yields a Covid-19 attack rate of 0.0004 in the vaccine group and 0.0043 in the placebo group. Relative risk (RR) for vaccination = 0.093, which translates into a “vaccine effectiveness” of 90.7% [100(1-0.093)].”
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4347/rr-4
Consider the following from the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI):
_________________
Relative risk reduction and absolute risk reduction measures in the evaluation of clinical trial data are poorly understood by health professionals and the public. The absence of reported absolute risk reduction in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials can lead to outcome reporting bias that affects the interpretation of vaccine efficacy. The present article uses clinical epidemiologic tools to critically appraise reports of efficacy in Pfzier/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine clinical trials. Based on data reported by the manufacturer for Pfzier/BioNTech vaccine BNT162b2, this critical appraisal shows: relative risk reduction, 95.1%; 95% CI, 90.0% to 97.6%; p = 0.016; absolute risk reduction, 0.7%; 95% CI, 0.59% to 0.83%; p < 0.000. For the Moderna vaccine mRNA-1273, the appraisal shows: relative risk reduction, 94.1%; 95% CI, 89.1% to 96.8%; p = 0.004; absolute risk reduction, 1.1%; 95% CI, 0.97% to 1.32%; p < 0.000. Unreported absolute risk reduction measures of 0.7% and 1.1% for the Pfzier/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, respectively, are very much lower than the reported relative risk reduction measures. Reporting absolute risk reduction measures is essential to prevent outcome reporting bias in evaluation of COVID-19 vaccine efficacy.
https://www.mdpi.com/1648-9144/57/3/199
_________________
Here is a similar analogy from the British Medical Journal, by Allan S. Cunningham, a retired pediatrician:
Pfizer’s vaccine “may be more than 90% effective.” (Mahase, BMJ 2020;371:m4347, November 9) Specific data are not given but it is easy enough to approximate the numbers involved, based on the 94 cases in a trial that has enrolled about 40,000 subjects: 8 cases in a vaccine group of 20,000 and 86 cases in a placebo group of 20,000. This yields a Covid-19 attack rate of 0.0004 in the vaccine group and 0.0043 in the placebo group. Relative risk (RR) for vaccination = 0.093, which translates into a “vaccine effectiveness” of 90.7% [100(1-0.093)]. This sounds impressive, but the absolute risk reduction for an individual is only about 0.4% (0.0043-0.0004=0.0039).
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4347/rr-4
Think our reading has a big overlap Simon, so not doubt you will appreciate this:
An important matter, the difference between absolute and relative risk and how it relates to report of vaccine efficacy.
Outcome Reporting Bias in COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Clinical Trials
“Relative risk reduction and absolute risk reduction measures in the evaluation of clinical trial data are poorly understood by health professionals and the public. The absence of reported absolute risk reduction in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials can lead to outcome reporting bias that affects the interpretation of vaccine efficacy
Pfzier/BioNTech vaccine
Relative risk reduction 97%
absolute risk reduction of .7%
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33652582/
sorry, wrong paper there… you have this one in your post already
Thank you very much for the GREAT information you provide. I TRUST your information so much more than the CDC, WHO, etc!
Sebastian, this study proceeds on the premise that a positive PCR test equals infection by Covid-19. This certainly is the assumption of “covid medicine”, public health and governments, but is it a medical fact? The WHO since Dec 2020 requires examination of a “case” by a physician examining the patient, or at least the patient history and epidemiological background, before treating it as a case -Information Notices 2020/05 version 1 of 7 Dec 20, and 2020/05 of 13 Jan 21. Is this being honoured in the breach?
Realistically, the PCR test indicates nothing except the presence of a fragment of coronavirus RNA of unknown origin, age and virulence. Self-reporting of self-perceived symptom is not the same as an objective examination by a physician. On the other hand, if there are no distinguishing signs for Covid-19, where does this leave it as a separate disease? However, given the uncertainty of PCR results, including indeterminate cycle thresholds, this study strikes me as a logical tautology.
I do not believe that viruses are contagious- I am not religious,but besides believing in the terrain theory , i believe we were created in love and nothing like created to be contagious
This study followed the healthcare workers for 7 months, before doing its calculations.
I believe the vaccine trials did only 2 or 3 months follow-up before the EUA’s were granted.
So (despite the limitations and misuse of high-cycle PCR), we can reasonably deduce that immunity from prior natural infection persists for at least 7 months. Whereas we do not know that about the vaccines.
We also know that SARS-1 antibodies have been shown to persist for at least 12 years after an original exposure. So it is reasonable to hypothesise that natural Covid infection will also confer some long-lasting protection.
I would also strongly suspect that the natural infection confers broad immunity against all the Covid variants (and perhaps all coronaviruses). Which is highly unlikely to be the case with the vaccines. Particularly if the virus can selectively mutate to achieve immune escape in response to vaccine challenge. And the signs are that this may be happening. Plans for third or more vaccines (software updates?) amount to an implicit acknowledgement of the inadequate protection of the first two shots, either because of antibodies that wane after a matter of months, or mutated strains arising that have acquired a capacity to escape the host immune system of a vaccinated individual..
The logical conclusion would be that there is little or no benefit, and perhaps additional long-term exposure risk, associated with vaccinating low-risk groups (perhaps anyone under 60 in good health). But when did logic ever come in to it?
And such a rational approach, if it were to be implemented, would make vaccine passports rather difficult to implement…..
Is it possible that actual exposure may produce a more universal response than an mRNA vaccine that addresses a specific characteristic of the virus?
Yes. There are more antigenic determinants from the virus than just the spike protein. This is why natural immunity is more effective with viral mutations. Especially if the mutable component is the spike protein.
That’s why I was actually hoping to get a natural infection. Which didn’t happen. But it seems to me the mRNA vaccines may be too narrowly targeted, required constant updates. Big Pharma must be rubbing their hands in glee.
I think it is worth mentioning that Health Care Workers are more likely than others to be continuously exposed to the virus, which means the antibody production is maintained.
Best/Andy
Thanks for sharing the study and your thoughts. Two long questions.
Did the cycle threshold on the PCR test remain constant during the study? What was it and would it impact the study findings if greater than 35?
Why is it that studies and many researchers only focus on humoral antibodies? Is this because it’s easy to measure? I’m one who believes that antigen programming by our T cells has a much more profound effect on long lasting immunity. Seems focusing on humoral antibodies is far too simplistic.
The PCR threshold used in the study wasn’t reported.
I think antibody studies are popular for the simple reason that antibodies are cheap and easy to measure.
It is unclear to me why people with prior infections were routinely vaccinated – and even given vaccination priority if they were in designated vulnerable groups – given the fact that their prior infection had already given them at least as much protection as the vaccine could give them. In countries with vaccine shortages this seems to be an irresponsible policy. And yet it seems to be policy everywhere. Why would this be?
Another question: Could it be that by radically suppressing the transmission of the virus through aggressive social distancing we have made the problem of the mutations worse than it would have been if the original virus had progressed more quickly through the community?
The advantage is to sell more vaccines. And it is easier to control the population with “Covid ID cards” than control who has had a vaccine vs who reportedly has had an infection. I experienced what I assumed was a case of flu in March of 2020. Was it flu? Was it Covid-19? I don’t know. Testing wasn’t even a thing then. I just did what I’ve always done when sick. Stay home in bed until I felt better. It took a week then another week or two of a lingering cough before I was ok. If I could get the t-cell antigen test I would but cannot find where to order one and my docs certainly aren’t cooperative, instead, they hide behind “standard of care” guidelines.
My wife and I both contracted a Covid positive test result, two days after mass “vaccinating” was performed in both our employment locations.
trying to avoid Covid.
In both cases, outbreaks had occured. (My wife and I chose not to be vaccinated)
That was the beginning of February.
Both of us have been taking a proactive approach to any virus by maintaining clean hands and avoiding touching the face. Taking supplements of Vitamins (D)
Masks are ineffective. I am almost certain it was through the fidgeting of my mask at work, is how I transferred the virus.
In April my Mother, sister and her husband, all contracted Covid.
My sister and I split the responsibility of taking care of our mom as our other two siblings are far too busy hiding under their beds
With my sister incapacitated, I took up the slack and cared for my mother.
Neither of us wore masks.
I tested immediately and as predicted, was a negative, after having been a positive two months earlier.
My mom is a hugger and a kisser.
For 3 weeks I have cared for my mother.
We recently retested.
Both negatives.
So my natural immunity did protect me.
And we both are immunocompromised.
As far as I am concerned, I am living proof that it is unnecessary to take any vaccination once you have had Covid.
The body has the required antibodies.
And come any future virus related to Covid-19?
The immune system remembers and will atack it accordingly, creating effective antibodies when necessary. (Dealing with variants/mutations)
Just like any other encounter with flu viruses.
You say a study of over 2 million days !! Are you kidding!! Thats approx five hundred years. What else is b s in your article
The number of days is the total accrued by all participants in each cohort. 2 million days divided by 8,000 participants is 250 days per participant.
Our local health authority has stated that we will endure travel and business restrictions until %60 of us are vaccinated. Papers must be presented if we wish to travel outside of our “health regions”. Antibody studies from respected journals are not accepted as reasons to travel.
“South Africa required Black Africans to carry identity documents in the form of a “reference book” when outside a set of reserves (later known as homelands or bantustans.)”
https://www.thoughtco.com/pass-laws-during-apartheid-43492
But of course they are lying about this too. They do not want your scientific gibberish… sabotage their goal of vaccinating everything with a pulse.
It might be helpful, when thinking about duration and degree of immunity to Covid, whether from vaccine or infection, to bear in mind that the rate of recovery from the illness, whose symptoms are similar to common flu, appears to be for healthy people 99.9%, and for unhealthy people, 94%.
Dr. Rushworth
I’m intrigued by the work by Danish researcher Prof. Christine Stabell Benn who has demonstrated positive non-specific effects from live vaccines and negative non-specific effects from non-live vaccines. E.g. live polio vaccines save lives even in areas without polio, and on the other hand non-live vaccines will protect only against the target disease but give an increased overall mortality.
Dr. Rushworth, what is your view on her research findings? And could there be any relevance for Covid vaccines?
https://www.ted.com/talks/christine_stabell_benn_how_vaccines_train_the_immune_system_in_ways_no_one_expected
If antibodies are not shown to play a causal role in preventing re-infection, does that say about vaccines whose efficacy is judged by antibody levels? (or is it not done with antibody levels?)
Efficacy in the vaccine trials is determined by the share who develop symptomatic covid-19 in the vaccine group as compared to the control group. Antibodies are not involved in that calculation.
And how do we know that the symptoms are due to covid instead of some other ILI?
If there wasn’t any viral culturing done, I refuse to believe a word of it.
Raoult may have made some minor mistakes early on, but at least he cultured virus to nail things down.
DR Sebastian
My wife (deceased prior to Covid) had factor v Leiden and Pro Thombin Geen Variant and had a course if Heparin in order to achieve a successful pregnancy.
Interested in your opinion if this might have been a risk factor if she had lived to take the AZ vacinne?
I enjoy reading your publications. I ask you to please read the analysis of Peter Doshi of the British Medical Journal, the Pfizer and Moderna study results, and the recent analysis posted by Will Jones on lockdownskeptics.org. There is a demonstrable spike in infections in the first two weeks after the first injection. These ‘cases’ were ignored in the calculations of the Pfizer and Moderna relative efficacy calculation. I remain unconvinced that vaccines provide much benefit given long term side effects remain completely unknown.
https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2021/01/04/peter-doshi-pfizer-and-modernas-95-effective-vaccines-we-need-more-details-and-the-raw-data/
https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2020/11/26/peter-doshi-pfizer-and-modernas-95-effective-vaccines-lets-be-cautious-and-first-see-the-full-data/
https://lockdownsceptics.org/2021/04/16/is-the-government-levelling-with-us-about-the-vaccines/
https://lockdownsceptics.org/2021/04/24/new-oxford-study-confirms-spike-in-infections-following-vaccination/
The paper discussed in lockdownsceptics.org is published at
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.04.22.21255913v1.full.pdf
There is clearly something unexpected and unexplained in this paper, as the baseline rate of infection is taken as those more than 21 days before vaccination. The rate of infection in the 21 days before vaccination fell to 28% of the baseline. No explanation of why there is this sudden drop in infections approaching vaccination.
Be that as it may, the claim that there is a spike in infections after vaccination cannot be accepted. There is an increase shown, but the confidence intervals overlap. Therefore it cannot be stated with certainty that this is a real increase or a statistical artifact.
Reading the comments for Doshi’s second article–so many lab and clinical professionals are unaware of important research surrounding the prevalence of false negatives and the Wuhan study on asymptomatic spreading.
Important questions about viral culturing and the impact of false negatives on arm assignment upon recruitment aren’t even mentioned.
Astounding!
What can we say about expected protection over a longer time period than 6 months for prior infection vs vaccination? And how long can we expect to have a protection? Can we make any reliable estimates regarding this?
I understand that no studies of covid-19 can tell at this point, but could we maybe estimate it from other corona viruses? If I remember correctly prior infection with some other corona viruses would likely provide you with a decent protection for a couple of years, at least. Can we expect something similar with covid-19 or is it impossible to tell?
And given that the virus mutates, does it change anything regarding the expected protection?