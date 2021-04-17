Is the Astra-Zeneca vaccine killing people?

Poor Astra-Zeneca. The covid-19 vaccine that they had hoped would generate an endless tide of goodwill is instead turning in to one long public relations disaster. First it was the case of transverse myelitis that caused them to have to halt their vaccine trial temporarily. Then it turned out that they had given the wrong dose of vaccine to a bunch of participants in the trial. Then, when the preliminary trial data was published, the vaccine only appeared to be 70% effective at preventing covid-19, while vaccines by competitors Pfizer and Moderna were more than 90% effective. And now, perhaps worst of all, it appears that their vaccine has killed several previously healthy young healthcare workers. Poor poor Astra-Zeneca.
I am, of course, being facetious.
Let’s get in to the weeds of what’s actually happened with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine. But first, we need to discuss two rare diseases.
Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis is a condition in which a blood clot has formed in one of the veins that drain blood from the brain. Since the blood is not able to move forward through the vein, it gets stuck. This often results in a stroke (the death of part of the brain due to a lack of oxygen). Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis is very rare, occuring in roughly one in 300,000 people per year.
Heparin induced thrombocytopenia is an auto-immune disorder that sometimes occurs in people who are being treated with an anti-coagulant drug called heparin. Thrombocytopenia literally means “lack of platelets” (platelets are cells in the blood that form blood clots, in order to prevent bleeding, when a blood vessel is damaged). What happens is that the body starts to produce antibodies against platelets, which causes the platelets to bind to each other, forming blood clots. Since most of the platelets end up bound to each other, you no longer see very many free floating platelets in the blood stream, which is the cause of the thrombocytopenia.
And having lots of blood clots in the circulation is a very bad thing. If they get stuck and block off the flow of blood somewhere, then some part of the body starts to die. If they block off flow to part of the brain, the person has a stroke. If they block off flow to the heart, the person has a heart attack.
Thankfully, heparin induced thrombocytopenia is rare, which is why the drug is still used in clinical practice. And the condition doesn’t occur spontaneously in people who haven’t recently received heparin. You need to receive heparin in order to develop it.
Although people with heparin induced thrombocytopenia often develop clots in their blood stream, it is unusual for those clots to form in the cerebral venous sinus. So it is extremely uncommon for a patient to develop heparin induced thrombocytopenia in combination with a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. In fact, it’s so uncommon that only a handful of cases have been reported in the entire medical literature. Up to now, that is.
And like I said, heparin induced thrombocytopenia only develops in people who have received heparin. In people who haven’t received the drug, the odds of developing the condition are precisely zero.
Two case series were published in the New England Journal of Medicine this week. A case series is basically just a collection of case reports, that have been gathered together in to one article because they are similar in some important way. The first case series comes from Norway. It concerns five patients who became acutely ill between seven and ten days after receiving the Astra-Zeneca vaccine. The patients were health care workers aged from 32 to 54 years old. All were fundamentally healthy before receiving the vaccine. One had mild asthma, and another had high blood pressure.
All five developed thrombocytopenia. Four out of the five developed cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (the fifth had clotting in veins at the base of the skull and in the abdomen instead). Three out of the five died. By the time these cases reached the Norwegian authorities and the dots were put together that this might have something to do with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, 132,000 people in Norway had received the Astra-Zeneca vaccine.
So four people out of 132,000 who received the Astra-Zeneca vaccine developed the normally exceedingly rare combination of thrombocytopenia with cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. All had received the Astra-Zeneca vaccine seven to ten days earlier.
Yes, I agree, that is quite suspicious.
The second case series comes from Germany. It concerns eleven patients, aged from 22 to 49 years, who became ill between five and 16 days after receiving the Astra-Zeneca vaccine. Like in the Norwegian case series, all of the patients had thrombocytopenia, and at least nine of the eleven had cerebral venous thrombosis. Six of the patients died.
Blood from both the Norwegian patients and the German patients was subsequently tested for the type of antibodies that are typically seen in heparin induced thrombocytopenia. Every single test came back positive. Note that none of these people had been treated with heparin before the onset of symptoms, and several didn’t receive any heparin at any time point during their hospital stay.
Case series are considered to be one of the lowest tiers in the hierarchy of scientific evidence. Normally I wouldn’t bother to write an article about a case series. But here we have a constellation of signs and symptoms that is so uncommon that it’s previously only been described a handful of times in the medical literature, occurring again and again after a very specific exposure. Therefore, even with just two case series to back the claim up, we can be pretty certain that the Astra-Zeneca vaccine is the cause.
So, to conclude: yes, several young, otherwise healthy people have been killed by the Astra-Zeneca vaccine.
The incidence of this condition appears to be quite low. As mentioned, 132,000 people had received the Astra-Zeneca vaccine in Norway when this was discovered. And at least five of those people developed this new disease state, which the authors of the case series are calling VITT (vaccine induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia). If we assume (generously) that every case of vaccine side effects gets reported, that would mean an incidence of around one in 26,000.
However, the system for reporting of vaccine side effects is entirely dependent on three separate steps, and the system can easily fall down at any of the three steps. First, the treating clinician has to know that the patient has recently received a certain vaccine. Second, the clinician has to consider that the patient’s condition might have been caused by exposure to that vaccine. Third, the clinician has to take the time to contact the relevant authorities.
It is well known that most side effects never get reported. So what we are witnessing here could easily just be the tip of the iceberg. As societies, we’ve rushed headlong in to mass vaccination campaigns based on scant evidence. Most people seem unaware that the covid-19 vaccines have been approved based on only two months of preliminary trial data, and that the vaccine trials are still ongoing, and won’t be completed until 2022 at the earliest.
These case series show that a number of previously healthy young people have so far been killed by the Astra-Zeneca vaccine. Considering their age and underlying health status, the risk to them from covid-19 itself was infinitesimal. For healthy young people it is not at all clear that the potential benefits from the covid-19 vaccines outweigh the potential harms.
That doesn’t just go for the Astra-Zeneca vaccine. It goes for all the vaccines. It is quite possible that new revelations will arrive over the coming months concerning the other vaccines too. Now would be a good time for governments to change vaccination strategies, halt all plans to vaccinate healthy young people, and instead only vaccinate those who are at substantial risk of serious outcomes from covid-19.
It is unethical to vaccinate healthy young people until it is clear that the benefits to them outweigh the harms. At the present point in time, that is not at all clear.
63 thoughts on “Is the Astra-Zeneca vaccine killing people?”
Totally unethical that medical students are now being bullied into taking experimental vacciness without any longitudinal safety data: https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/breda-o-brien-healthcare-students-bullied-into-taking-astrazeneca-vaccine-1.4539658
The entire global population is being herded into vaccination. Possibly a good thing, but no one knows. Great for pharma profits, though – so that’s at least something, right?
Coercion is beginning to happen all over health care over vaxxes by employers. Not yet at my family’s employers. It begins with added inconvenient overhead for those not having vaxxes. Mandated equipment like masks. All over something quite treatable.
And now I wonder what is known about adverse reaktions to Sputnink V? I haven’t read about any so far. Have You?
Rolf Nilsson writes:
// 17 April, 2021 at 14:12
And now I wonder what is known about adverse reaktions to Sputnink V? I haven’t read about any so far. Have You? //
I’ve heard what amounts to a rumor that the Russian vaccine is of the “normal” sort – that is, neither DNA nor mRNA, but done with the virus itself. Has anyone heard more about this?
I have seen mortality graphs showing a spike after roll out with the pfizer moderna and astra zeneca products that did not occur with the russian and chinese products
I believe Sputnik V is produced withe the same adenovirus that Jansen uses, but two different strains of the same virus. I haven’t seen any reports on adverse effects. That doesn’t say there aren’t any.
Thank you
What do you think of Ivermectin treatments?
https://sebastianrushworth.com/2021/01/17/is-ivermectin-effective-against-covid/
https://c19ivermectin.com/
https://ivmmeta.com/
Ivermectin is effective for COVID-19: real-time meta analysis of 52 studies
Thank you, Sebastian.
I just watched an interesting interview with Johan Giesecke, the Swedish epidemiologist, in which he said that he’d recently taken his first jab of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine. When asked by the interviewer whether he was worried about blood clots, he replied, as I recall, “not very much”. I sincerely wish him well.
I’ve been reading your posts this last year. My father passed away from ITP following his AZ (I think it was AZ anyway) vaccination this february. The consultant haemotologist said that it was likely caused by the vaccine & that the NHS were tracking cases of this at the moment. Oddly enough I’d sent your previous post about relative risks of vaccinations to my mother who was trying to push myself & my wife (both healthy & young) to get vaccinated. I just feel deeply sad both that my dad spent his last days without any family around, and also that it was the supposed cure that ended up killing him.
(Sebastian if you want to verify any of this, feel free to get in touch by email & i can send you a copy of his death certificate)
Alarmingly, but anecdotally, a friend of mine who is working in an ICU in the SW of the UK sent me a message a few weeks ago saying that they had several young and otherwise healthy patients with blood clots on the brain & also a couple of people with ITP just in his ward, all recently vaccinated, and that in 15 years of work he’s never seen either of these cases first hand.
This is so sad. So sad, it makes me angry. My best wishes to you and your mother. <3
I’d love to hear you comment on this: Outcome Reporting Bias in COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Clinical Trials
RB Brown
Medicina, 26 Feb 2021
“Relative risk reduction and absolute risk reduction measures in the evaluation of clinical trial data are poorly understood by health professionals and the public. The absence of reported absolute risk reduction in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials can lead to outcome reporting bias that affects the interpretation of vaccine efficacy.”
Pfizer: relative risk reduction, 95.1%; absolute risk reduction, 0.7%
Moderna: relative risk reduction, 94.1%; absolute risk reduction, 1.1%
https://www.mdpi.com/1648-9144/57/3/199/htm
I learned to understand the difference between relative and absolute risk by reading Dr Kendrick’s excellent book “Doctoring Data”. Fortunately, I read and assimilated it before the advent of coronavirus, and it’s been essential to my understanding of the figures, especially in relation to the efficacy of the vaccines. I find there is widespread ignorance, amongst people I know, of this important difference. I am worried, but not completely surprised, that the evidence you quote suggests that this ignorance applies to health professionals as well as the general public. I am very worried indeed that our politicians in the UK (most of whom lack any qualifications in science or any number-related field) are making life-changing decisions without understanding what relative and absolute risk mean.
Thank you, Ian. I’ve forwarded the link to my physician.
Yes, I concur with the absolute risk reduction number of 0.7%. But I believe the 95% is the pharma stated efficacy from their initial press release and the real world data on the actual relative risk reduction is more like to 25%. Note that the threshold for the FDA’s EUA approval was 50% RRR.
Thank you for posting that article Valerie. What one can gain from the article besides simplified statistical analysis(made easy) is that the US FDA subcommittee allowed EUA of these genetic drugs without due diligence. They violated their own standards and should be held negligent . Their lack of statistical data transparency was willful and intentional. What they have done for these vaccine companies and Big Pharma they would never allow for small , Covid therapeutic, pharmaceutical companies like Cytodyn, Humanigen or Relief Therapeutics.
I don’t remember the exact figures but I think this is pretty close. In the Moderna and Pfizer trials, where originally there were 30K or 40K participants, half vaxed, half not, only 94 people and 162 in the other, were used to get those 95% figures. Those 94 and 162 were the people who developed covid symptoms, minor in fact, a cough, a fever, etc., and confirmed by a unreliable PCR test to have covid. Then they looked at how many of the 94 or 162 people had been vaxxed and noticed that very few (5%) in the groups had the symptoms. That’s it, that’s how the 95% number came about. Ridiculous of course, and based on that they will vaccinate millions, and they have no liability for anything. I don’t think physicians understand this either. I’ve seen too many extolling the efficacy of these.
It is not only unethical to vaccinate young healthy people especially with an untested vaccine and without true informed consent it is also criminal. Perhaps Oxford (AZ) needs to explain to the public how they created this double stranded DNA. I have read that they put a tPA (tissue plasminogen activator-clot buster for non-medical individuals) leader sequence in their genetic drug. Meaning, they knew of the thrombogenic potential.
I think that in general a young person should be expected to accept vaccination only if they stand to benefit from it themselves.
I’d disagree with that.
There are a couple of things to point out that you skated over.
You state
“And like I said, heparin induced thrombocytopenia only develops in people who have received heparin. In people who haven’t received the drug, the odds of developing the condition are precisely zero.”
This is obviously a tautology, but it is the case that you can develop thrombotic thrombocytopenia without having received heparin. Anti platelet antibodies ( PF4) can occur idiopathically or as a result of other diseases including Covid 19.
There have been some similar cases (very few) after mRNA vaccines.
The editorial in the NEJM gives a more thorough overview.
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2106315?query=recirc_curatedRelated_article
Good point. Thanks for the feedback. The argument doesn’t stand or fall with those two sentences.
If Heparin is the culprit then I will suggest that Heparin is not consistent in the serum, it’s not the same serum each time it is distributed, or the serum is consistent and it is people that have a predisposition for clotting as described that fall victims of the serum. Why I call it a serum is simple but to clarify, it is not a vaccine.
My first thought in my suggestion is that people have reported (not official) a switch of vials depending of their ethnicity. Second it is my understanding that people are different and thus the different reaction. Now, I would claim it is all of the above.
I thank you M. D. S Rushworth for your article
Kindly Anthony
Very interesting to read!!
Thank you, Dr. Rushworth. You’re absolutely right. Why would any healthy person take an unapproved experimental medical treatment for a condition which carries virtually no risk for them? Because the propaganda campaign has been so vast and relentless, and governments, to their great discredit, have utterly failed to protect the public from the criminal pharmaceutical industry.
Just to second the last comment – it is true by definition that ‘heparin-induced thrombocytopenia’ can only occur in people given heparin. So the point doesn’t bear the weight you place on it. Further, it is possible to have thrombocytopenia without its having been induced by drugs or vaccines. My sister was diagnosed with it as a toddler, over 50 years ago. She was prescribed daily Vitamin C, the occasional small glass of Guinness (yes, really!), and penicillin daily for about 15 years.
Yes, but the point is still valid, because thrombotic thrombocytopenia with the relevant antibodies in someone who hasn’t been exposed to heparin is still exceedingly uncommon. The idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) that it seems your sister suffered from is a different and much more common disease, in which there is no increased blood clotting tendency.
Excellent analysis. I’d like to see the odds of death by Covid for young people to compare to the 1 in 26,000 from the AZ vaccine. The percentage of covid deaths under age 35 in the US is 1.2%, almost infinitesimal, but not quite.
I don’t think 1.2% of those under 35 are dying from or with covid. It’s not even 1%. The overall percentage is 0.03 and those are concentrated in the elderly age group, roughly 79, with comorbidities. Essentially no one under 35 is dying from or with covid.
I calculated that percent from CDC numbers. Can’t now find that table but have found another here:
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm
Adding up the ages 0 t0 40 gets you 8,168. Total US covid deaths are 580,201. The division gives 1.4%, similar to the 1.2% I found for those under age 35.
Let’s agree that it’s noon when it’s midnight. Let’s then agree that our “agreement” is more important than that it’s dark outside.
“Non-functional institutions are not simply institutions where, say, the buildings are on fire or mass layoffs have started. We might call those failed institutions, at the extreme end of non-functionality…
“Such non-functional institutions can still easily generate narratives of being goal-oriented and functional…
“The narrative is not only maintained internally, but broadcast to external society as well in order to invite participation in the appearance of functionality. Everybody has to keep their story straight.”
https://samoburja.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Great_Founder_Theory_by_Samo_Burja_2020_Manuscript.pdf
“And having lots of blood clots in the circulation is a very bad thing. If they get stuck and block off the flow of blood somewhere…”
Were you discussing thrombi or emboli? It’s a minor point, but we lay folk might not understand why blood being blocked by a thrombus is a different problem than blood being blocked by an embolus.
And could you opine on the PHAs (public health authorities) cautioning against using heparin to treat vaccine-induced clotting when they say that there is no scientific evidence that heparin will exacerbate the condition.
A thrombus (blood clot) becomes an embolus when it moves in the blood stream and lodges at a more distal location. An embolus is something that moves from one location in the blood vessels to another location downstream. So a thrombus can become an embolus, but other things can also form emboli (for example placental fluid in women who are giving birth, bone marrow in people involved in high speed accidents, and air in situations where air is accidentally injected in to the blood stream).
I think they’re just trying to stay on the safe side. There are plenty of equally effective alternatives to heparin, so it isn’t necessary.
Thanks for the very useful article. Your recommendations should be taken seriously by the authorities. But I bet they wouldn’t care. The financial power of the vaccine producers will, unfortunately, prevail. This brings me to the neglected first pillar of COVID-19 treatment: ambulatory early intervention. You recently reviewed ivermectin positively. Hydroxychloroquine has been shown by Dr Zelenko to work in one day with a much reduced dose by nebulization. Another Real World Evidence (FDA concept forgotten) that is available to curb COVID-19.
You are not correct here. Dr Rushworth’s review of ivormectin was of studies in hospital patients. There is no decent evidence for use in the community. His review of the HCQ showed that there was no evidence of any benefit.
You must be a RCT fundamentalist. Otherwise you’d consider a retrospective study where the patients are sequential and triaged and there was 100% followup with 80% reduction in hospitalization to be evidence. The triage turns it into a special kind of cohort study. There definitely was cherry picking in order to guarantee 100% followup. Not a problem.
Your evidence pyramid must have a single layer and exclude even case studies that Dr. Rushworth considers to be evidence. Pretty extreme.
From Evidence Based Medicine:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27339128/#&gid=article-figures&pid=figure-1-uid-0
Are there any RCTs against HCQ that answer the key question:
“Does treating high-risk patients early with HCQ produce better outcomes than doing nothing before hospitalization?” (“Early” means “within four days of symptom onset.”)
I’m unaware of any that are truly early treatment. With some, you have to look carefully at the study methodology to discover lapses between treatment being ordered and being taken.
I also believe he is wrong on HCQ and Ivermectin.
The studies show great benefit if taken early – that’s the key success factor. Dr. Zelenko has treated 3000 patients with only 3 deaths – that’s a 99.9 % success rate. I believe the global average is only 75%.
Dr. Zelenko says if you wait 5 days to get the C19 test confirmed, that’s too late. Like treating an infection you must start now and not wait to treat. It’s easy to diagnose – fatigue and loss of smell? That’s all you need to treat, since there’s no downside if you are wrong.
Regarding HCQ and Ivermectin efficacy, look here:
HCQ: https://c19hcq.com/
Ivermectin: https://c19ivermectin.com/
buddhi,
Funny how the CDC said to treat flu in high risk patients with antivirals before getting lab confirmation.
Makes sense to do the same for covid.
buddhi,
Now there’s the big Procter study on that site.
Maybe you are confusing evidence with proof. Observational studies provide evidence. RCTs nail everything down, assuming that they are well designed and conducted.
In the case of early treatment of high risk patients with HCQ, there is evidence, but not proof.
Observational evidence continues to mount. Obviously, doctors who favor treating with HCQ won’t deny it to their patients, so don’t expect them to do a RCT with a placebo. And comparing HCQ with ivermectin hasn’t generated a lot of difference (Cadeghani).
Mokhtari shows strong, significant benefit for HCQ reducing hospitalization and death in a study of almost 29,000 patients. I would like to see Dr. Rushworth put that study under his lens in a future article. Lots of acknowledgments, so maybe the data is better than the retracted Lancet article’s data.
Hi Sebastian,
Very well written about the side effects AZ vaccin. A particularly important piece is the following:
“It is well known that most side effects never get reported. So what we are witnessing here could easily just be the tip of the iceberg. As societies, we’ve rushed headlong in to mass vaccination campaigns based on scant evidence. Most people seem unaware that the covid-19 vaccines have been approved based on only two months of preliminary trial data, and that the vaccine trials are still ongoing, and won’t be completed until 2022 at the earliest.”
The reason why most poeple don´t know that the vaccin is not yet tested in a way that most new drugs are tested is because main stream media do not report this. (Most free media do.)
All on this forum, please note this quotation from the renowned Swedish author Vilhelm Moberg:
(Sorry for Swedish language. Use a web translator if you don´t read Swedish)
_”I en DEMOKRATUR råder allmänna och fria val, åsiktsfrihet råder
formellt men politiken och massmedia domineras av ett etablissemang som
anser att bara vissa meningsyttringar skall släppas fram. Konsekvensen
blir att medborgarna lever i en föreställning att de förmedlas en
objektiv och allsidig bild av verkligheten. Åsiktsförtrycket är väl
dolt, den fria debatten stryps.”_ Vilhelm Moberg 1965
This is mostly the reason why I and most of my friends are politely declining the jab. However, we are concerned that the EU will institute a Vaccination Passport if we want to travel! This is unacceptable! Perhaps, as more and more problems with these rushed-out vaccines occur the PTB will realize the error of their ways and step back from the entire idea of universal vaccination.
You mention the need for young and healthy people to think long and hard before accepting vaccination. What about people who have recovered from Covid? Here in Canada they are telling those people to be vaccinated. This doesn’t make sense to me. And aren’t there some risks to previously infected people being vaccinated? What is your advice?
The evidence that exists shows that prior infection is equivalent to vaccination in terms of preventing covid. I plan to write an article about it soon.
If you have had coronavirus, you have immunity. End of story.
Thank you for a very informative article.
I have a question regarding the efficacy of the jabs. In the article it states that AZ offers 70% protection against getting C19, and Pfizer and Moderna 90%.
Am I wrong in understanding that none offers protection against getting C19, or prevents the spread and that the only benefit offered is a milder dose of C19 if contracted?
The studies show a decreased likelihood of symptomatic covid-19, which they define as a positive PCR test and at least one symptom. The studies are not designed to look at whether the vaccine prevents a person spreading the infection, so can’t answer that question.
Hello Dr. Rushworth —
Thank you for the very informative article.
Two questions. 1. In the case of heparin induced thrombocytopenia, is it rare because most people who receive heparin do not produce the offending types of antibodies at all? Or, does everyone who receives heparin produce some “bad” antibodies, but only a very small number have the “bad” antibodies activated to the point where they do harm?
2. I ask for the following reason: is it likely that everyone who has received the AZ vaccine now has some antibodies that can lead to VITT? If so, are those patients at risk for developing a serious case of VITT in the future, possibly years in the future, perhaps after some further ‘insult’ (such as another vaccine or a viral infection) that stimulates production of a sufficient number of the “bad” antibodies?
Thanks very much.
Not sure. My guess would be that most of the time heparin does not result in any harmful antibodies being generated at all.
I happen to know a vascular surgeon well who uses heparin regularly on patients. HIT is very rare in most populations. Heparin is inexpensive compared with some alternatives.
Doctors probably should take medication cost for patients into account more when treating them. Maybe that’s more of a problem for systems that use private insurance, but I’m sure that using expensive medications impacts even socialized systems.
Sebastian, why don’t you mention the incidence rate of the eleven German cases and the twenty or so British cases, both of which would put the odds of this rare adverse effect at much less than 1 in 26,000? That omission robs your article of objectivity and credibility even though its conclusions would still stand.
The Norwegian article was the only one that provided information on the number that had been vaccinated at the relevant time point, so it wasn’t an intentional omission.
However, it is likely that the Norwegian number is also the most correct. Like I said in the article, most side effects never get reported. If there is big variation in incidence of a side effect between countries, it is likely that the country with the highest incidence is doing the best job of catching them and is providing the most accurate number.
I beg to differ. The number of people vaccinated in both countries at a given point in time with this vaccine is in the public record and the publicity around these deaths is such that any additional suspected cases would have quickly surfaced, as was the case in France today.
Danish Medicines Agency have just published the stats about adverse reactions for Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Astra Zeneca vaccines.
Pfizer/BioNTech
970.697 administered dosis
9,812 reported adverse reactions
Dosis/Adverse reactions 1,01 %
Moderna
77.421 administered dosis
460 reported adverse reactions
Dosis/Adverse reactions 0,59 %
Astra Zeneca
150.748 administered dosis
21.653 reported adverse reactions
Dosis/Adverse reactions 14,36 %
Reported to CDC (which receives reports from only a small fraction of actual adverse events) of clotting disorders from all three vaccines in use in the U.S.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-reports-clotting-disorders-all-three-emergency-use-authorization-vaccines/
This jab MUST be put aside because it doesn’t cull enough modern moron slaves… Pfizer and Moderna are better!
If we adopted Sebastian’s strategy of vaccinating only the highest risk people, wouldn’t that also be an effective way to extend the vaccination programme globally?
Thank you for a very informative blog always so fun and exciting to read your updates!
Question from a 37-year amateur with a well-controlled type 1 diabetes for 30 years. would I also be counted as a “healthy young person” Ie wait with the vaccine until we have more data or do you think autoimmune type 1 diabetes should be eager to get the vaccine for the next phase?
Br Sabine
Understanding that a vaccine may produce some symptoms of the disease may put this all into perspective. Covid-19 itself is associated with immune thrombocytopenia; see https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7501509/. This paper was first published in September 2020, before vaccination had begun en masse. The mechanism is thought to be part of the hyperimmune response (or cytokine storm). One might hypothesise, therefore, that anyone who gets vaccine-induced thrombocytopenia would have got Covid-19 thrombocytopenia had they not been vaccinated, and had developed Covid-19. It is of interest that so far the vaccine reports are mainly for the AZ and Janssen vaccines, both of which cause generation of antibodies to a segment of the spike protein, and not to the m-RNA vaccines. However it might be something to do with the carrier adenovirus; see https://www.bmj.com/content/373/bmj.n954/rapid-responses.
If recognised, immune thrombocytopenia is treatable with IV immunoglobulin and steroids.
I have had my two doses of the AZ vaccine, so far without any headache, but with some arm ache at the site!