Do fruit and vegetables prevent cancer?

For the last couple of decades we have been bombarded with messages to eat more fruit and vegetables. One of the main arguments for this, and indeed the entire motivation behind the “5-a-day” campaign that started in the early 90’s, is that fruit and vegetables protect against cancer. But do they really?
The European Prospective Investigation in to Cancer and Nutrition, otherwise known as the EPIC study (I guess “EPICN” didn’t sound quite as, well, epic) was a large cohort study that looked in to this question. A cohort study is a type of observational study that recruits people and then follows them over time to see what happens to them. The study was funded by the European Commission and the International Agency for Research on Cancer.
The results were published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute in 2010. The study followed roughly 500,000 people in ten European countries. Participants filled in a questionnaire about what they ate when they were recruited in to the study, and they were then followed over time to see if they developed cancer, with a median length of follow-up of nine years. Intake of fruit and vegetable at the beginning of the study was then compared with risk of developing cancer over the following years, to see if there was any correlation.
Many readers will probably immediately notice one big problem with the study. They’ve interviewed people at one time about their fruit and vegetable intake, and then simply assumed that this stays stable over time. If a lot of people had a low intake of fruit and vegetables at the beginning of the study, and then a year in to the study switched to a high intake, that could seriously mess up the results. So the study builds to a large extent on the assumption that people overall don’t change their fruit and vegetable intake very much over the course of a decade. Is that assumption correct? I have no idea. This problem is very common in observational studies of diet.
A second issue stems from the fact that this was an observational study. Observational studies always have one big problem, and that is confounding. Confounding is caused by the fact that people are not randomized in to a high-fruit-and-vegetable and a low-fruit-and-vegetable group. They’re getting to choose for themselves which group they’re in. Since we’ve all been told for decades that fruit and vegetables are healthy, people who care about their health will generally have a higher intake than people who don’t care. They will also exercise more, smoke less, drink less alcohol, and so on.
If a difference in cancer incidence is found in this study, which of all those different variables is actually causing the difference? The authors of the study have attempted to correct for the most obvious potential confounders, like smoking, alcohol intake, and exercise habits. They have also corrected for educational level, and in women they corrected for menopausal status, age at which menstruation started, and contraceptive use (factors that correlate strongly with risk of breast cancer, which is by far the most common cancer in women). They also initially corrected for intake of red meat, processed meat, and fibre, but then decided not to bother when they realized that these things had zero effect on the results (as we’ve discussed previously, red meat consumption does not increase your risk of cancer).
In other words, they attempted to correct for a bunch of possible confounders. Of course, that leaves about five billion other confounders that they didn’t correct for. That’s the problem with observational studies. No matter how hard you try to correct for confounding variables, you’re never going to catch them all. That’s why observational studies cannot generally be used to prove the existence of a cause-and-effect relationship. The best they can do is suggest that such a relationship exists (in the language of medicine, we say that they are “hypothesis generating”). As a general rule, anything less than a halving or doubling of risk in observational studies should be assumed to be entirely due to confounding, at least until someone proves otherwise.
Let’s get to the results.
Average intake of fruit and vegetables in the study was 335 grams per day. The lowest intake was seen in Sweden, where average intake was 231 grams per day, and the highest was seen in Spain, where average intake was 511 grams per day. Intake of fruit and vegetables correlated positively with female gender, higher education, increased physical activity, lower alcohol intake and lower rates of smoking. This is as we would expect – people who care about their health also eat more fruit and vegetables.
Over the course of the nine years of follow-up, 6,4% of participants developed cancer. Now to the interesting part. The group with the highest intake of fruit and vegetables (more than 650 grams per day) had an 11% lower relative risk of cancer than the group with the lowest intake (less than 230 grams per day). Overall, the researchers found that an increase in consumption of fruit and vegetables of 200 grams per day (equivalent to two and a half servings) was correlated with a 3% reduction in the relative risk of getting cancer.
If we for one second assume that there is a real cause and effect relationship here, and that this reduction isn’t due to confounding, that would mean that someone who increases their intake of fruit and vegetables by two and a half servings per day, perhaps to get up to the recommended “five-a-day”, would decrease their risk of getting cancer over the coming nine years from 6,4% to 6,2%. In other words, the absolute risk reduction over nine years is 0,2%. That’s an effect size that makes even statins seem impressive.
Even if we take the more extreme example of someone who goes from eating no fruit and vegetables at all to eating eight servings per day, the absolute reduction in risk of cancer over nine years would still only be 0,7% (if you’re confused about the difference between absolute risk and relative risk, I recommend you read this).
And that’s assuming there is a causal relationship. As I think I’ve already made clear, there is no reason to think that an effect this small in an observational study is due to a cause-and-effect relationship. In fact, considering the enormous number of possible confounders, it’s almost certainly due to confounding. In other words, the best evidence that exists at this point in time suggests that an increased consumption of fruit and vegetables won’t decrease your risk of cancer.
19 thoughts on “Do fruit and vegetables prevent cancer?”
Thank you for your work! In my opinion this study is utterly meaningless. If you REALLY want to know if fruit and vegetables reduce the risk of cancer, you should – as you suggest – monitor the people much more closely and follow-up their intake over the years AND have a look at which kind of fruit and vegetables people eat (some people consider eating french fries or crisps is eating vegetables and there is assumably a big difference between eating 200 g ecological fresh berries and 200 g apples sprayed with pesticides that have been stored in a cellar over the whole winter with constantly decreasing vitamin content) and also have a group of people with a very high intake of fruit and vegetables (they exist!). If I remember correctly there is more than one scientist thinking that even 5-a-day is far from enough in terms of fruit and vegetables.
Would you be able to point me toward the individual who recommends more? Even if more fruit and veggie intake has miniscule impact on preventing cancer there are so many other good health reasons to increase our intake. Thank you!
On to fruit and veg. You may be unable to find much causal relationship between eating more fruit and veg , and cancer.
However, intuition, common sense, and ones own habits tell you that increasing your intake of fruit and veg is far better than increasing your intake of pizza, or McDonalds.
Just comparing with incidence of cancer does not seem to be very helpful here. I’m guessing, but I would very much believe it to be true, that increasing your fruit and veg would have a very substantial positive improvement on your immune system. Which would have the knock on effect of protecting you against all kinds of diseases.
So I guess the study you are really looking for is correlation between fruit and veg intake and age of mortality.
As I say I’m just an everyday layman, but I won’t be lessening my intake of fruit and veg based on your article.
I never said you should. And the alternative to fruit and veg doesn’t have to be pizza and Mcdonalds. My main point with these articles is that most dietary recommendations are not supported by the evidence. What I would love to see is fewer diet recommendations that are better supported by evidence. The main point of this article is that the ”five-a-day” recommendation has no scientific basis.
Hi Sebastian, thanks for this, enlightening as usual. The relative importance of eating different types of foods etc is evidently exceedingly hard to study. I have a couple of questions. First, do you think (which is indicated, it seems to me) that the number of possible confounders is a reason for rejecting a causal relationship or that it merely undercuts the idea that the data supports positing one? Second, have any (attention-worthy) studies been conducted which have compared people who have a generally (so-called) healthy life-style (exercise, sleep, stress reduction, eating, etc) with those who only to a limited extent live up to those aims? Best wishes, Folke
I would say that from a probabilistic perspective, if a beneficial difference is small, specially in a situation where people have been encouraged to engage in a behaviour because it’s supposedly healthy, then it’s more likely the effect is due to confounding than not. Say there are a hundred different factors that could be responsible for the difference, then the odds that any one factor is responsible is a hundred to one. So the difference shouldn’t be assumed to be due to any one factor until there is higher quality evidence to support that belief.
Yes, those types of studies have been done, but they are virtually always observational. Basically, the most important thing people can do for their health is not smoke, which results in something like a 7 year improvement in average life expectancy. Everything else produces at best a smaller improvement than that.
But I think you would say also that veggies are super healthy in that you can eat a lot of them without getting fat?
Veggies yes. Fruit no. I actually think it’s a bit problematic to combine the two in to one category. It’s very easy to consume a huge amount of carbohydrates by eating fruit, and since the main thing driving the obesity epidemic is overconsumption of carbohydrates, I think fruit should be limited in the same way bread, pasta, rice, cereals, and sweets should be.
Dr Rushworth is opening our minds to question information presented to us .He has put a lot of time and effort into his correspondence.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could read it and let the information sit for a while, and be less critical and judgmental, Just Be .
Best Wishes to all and thank you Dr Rushworth for offering us alternative information based on your research
We have approx. since 200 years access to fruit and vegetables the year around. Genetic we are still in the dark ages in where the eating of meat is what we must do to be productive for reproduction of the kind.
Our stomach and intestines are still not able to break the cells of vegetables when they are not really cooked and that is also for the large cells of European fruits.
Our brains needs approx. 50 grams animal grease each day and therefore most fanatic vegetarians get during their lives heavy brain and nerve cladding related illnesses.
A lot of vegetarian pregnant woman creating a kind of pregnant dementia because the unborn parasite on moms brains and her nerve cladding.
If you like to be healthy and smart old, try to avoid fresh fruit and vegetables, take only cooked stuff.
We need to only look at internal carcinomas and not all cancers. We need to correct for hereditary cancer syndromes.
After that the epidemiology is quite straightforward and the the fruits and vegetable theory is nonsense. The epidemiological findings and mechanistic findings overwhelming indicate that endodermal cancers (stomach, colon, uterine) correspond to sugar consumption. The Warburg paradigm that indicted only cancers use aerobic glycolysis is wrong. All cells use aerobic glycolysis and proliferate in the presence of high glucose content as is found in high sugar diets as glucose both supplies energy and the building blocks for cellular elements (via the PPP shunt). Although the Krebs cycle is more efficient at producing quantity of ATP, aerobic glycolysis produces easily obtainable ATP (but in low volume).
Is there benefit in fruits and vegetables? Yes in that they supply trace minerals and some essential vitamins that we cannot make; but that is it unless they also contain complex carbohydrates. Complex carbohydrates are necessary for butyrate production by gut bacteria. Butyrate is essential for suppressing excessive colonic proliferation and maintaining the gut lumen. Sugar consumption, in particular fructose, promotes non-butyrate forming bacteria and inhibits production of butyrate from butyrate forming bacteria. The rising epidemic of colo-rectal cancers in young people (less than 50) and the shift from left sided colon cancer to right sided colon cancer is totally explained (both epidemiologically and mechanistically) by the increase in sugar/fructose in the younger population; some who have been on high sugared diets from before birth.
You would be even more amazed if you knew that I spend most of my time at home changing diapers and doing unpaid work as a personal assistant to two screaming toddlers.
I suppose we also have to consider the fact that many non-organically grown fruits and vegetables may actually contribute to cancer, due to the toxic remnants of pesticides etc and the fact that, over the decades, modern farming methods have led to a decrease in micronutrients in these foods! (Just to add a couple more confounders to the debate 🙂 )
Very interesting. However, I will continue to eat fruits and some veg because I like the flavor not because I believe doing so will decrease my chances of getting cancer.
So much of what we are told to do by government and other interested parties that have a profit motive are actually harmful. It’s good to know that their admonition to eat more fruit and veg won’t really hurt us. Now if they would start promoting meat, butter, cheese, and eggs over sugar, simple carbs, and vegetable oil everyone could feel better about eating bacon and roast beef.
Dr. Rushworth, something has been on my mind recently and perhaps you can provide some enlightenment. Were Roman gladiators vegetarians or did they eat a more normal diet? It just doesn’t make sense to me that they were able to do the things they did on a diet of lentils and greens. I understand that there is some archeological evidence for this diet among gladiators but find it really hard to believe such a diet would provide the energy for their life of combat.
I’m afraid I don’t know much about Roman gladiators! I assume their life expectancy was so short it probably didn’t make much difference what they ate!