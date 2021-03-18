Is the new covid variant deadlier?

An article was recently published in the British Medical Journal that reported on a matched cohort study which compared the risk of dying for those infected with the new British variant (a.k.a. B.1.1.7) and those infected with the older covid variants.
A matched cohort study is a type of observational study where you take a group of people with some condition and then try to find a similar group without the condition to match against. Then you follow the two cohorts over time and see if they differ in some meaningful outcome (like death). Since it is an observational study, it can only show correlation. It can’t prove the existence of a cause and effect relationship, but that doesn’t stop many people acting like it does.
The article has resulted in fear-mongering headlines in news media around the world. Just to take the first example I could find, Al-Jazeera published an article with the headline: “UK variant up to 100% deadlier more deadly, study finds”.
Those darn studies, they’re always finding things. It’s like a never-ending game of whack-a-mole. You knock one down here, and another one pops up over there. Anyway, let’s look in to the study some detail, and see if the claim is true.
There were two criteria that had to be fulfilled for a person to be included in the study. They had to have a PCR-test positive for covid at some point between the beginning of October 2020 and the end of January 2021. And they had to be over 30 years old. The authors don’t provide any reason for the second criterion. The only reason I can see for removing people under the age of 30 is that they pretty much never die when they get covid, and including them would therefore have resulted in less impressive mortality numbers, which would have made it a little bit harder to use the results as part of public fear mongering campaigns.
In the UK, the PCR test currently in use is based on three reading frames. In other words, three separate pieces of viral RNA are sought. The B.1.1.7 variant has some variations in its genetic code that cause one of these reading frames to turn up a negative result. This is useful, because a problem with doing a big study like this and comparing mortality rates for different viral variants is that most people don’t actually get their infections gene-sequenced. So all you have to work with in most cases is a PCR test. But the fact that the B.1.1.7 variant has this oddity, that one of the three reading frames turns up a negative result, means that it can be identified through PCR with pretty good accuracy. No gene sequencing necessary.
So, what the researchers did was to put everyone with a covid diagnosis in which the other two reading frames were positive, but this specific reading frame was negative, in to one cohort, the “B.1.1.7 variant” cohort. Those who had all three reading frames turn up positive were put in the other, “old variants”, cohort.
Now, as mentioned, a cohort study is a type of observational study, and observational studies are rife with confounding factors that mess up the results. In order to minimize this problem as much as possible, the researchers went through and matched each person in the new variant cohort to a similar person in the old variant cohort. The cohorts were matched on date of testing, in order to deal with potential biases caused by one person for example getting tested during the covid peak, when hospitals were overstretched, while the matched person in the other cohort got tested at a time point when nurses actually had time to fluff their pillows. The cohorts were also matched on geographical location, age, gender, and ethnicity.
The endpoint that the researchers chose to look at was death within 28 days. This is a very problematic end point, that will tend to overestimate mortality due to covid. Basically, anyone who had a positive covid test and who then died with the next 28 days was counted as a covid death. Even if they got hit by a bus. Apart from overestimating the covid death rate, this could also muddy the results of the study, making it harder to see a real difference in mortality between the new variant and the older variants, if such a difference does exist. Why they chose to do this rather than actually looking at death certificates, to see whether covid was listed as the cause of death or not, I really don’t understand.
Anyway, let’s get to the results.
54,906 people with the new covid variant were identified, and these were matched with 54,906 people with the older variants. Among those with the new variant, 227 patients died (0,41%). Among those with the old variants, 141 people died (0,26%).
So, the new variant does appear to be a little bit deadlier than the older variants, 0,15% deadlier to be precise. To put this in perspective, for every 700 people who develop covid due to the new variant, you can expect one extra death, as compared with getting covid due to the older variants.
You could of course, like the mass media do, focus on relative risk, and say that the new variant is 61% deadlier, or “up to 100% deadlier” as Al-Jazeera state in their headline (based on looking at the upper end of the confidence interval), but in this instance, looking at the absolute risk gives a much clearer understanding of how deadly the new variant actually is, don’t you think?
One should of course always remember that this is an observational study, and although the researchers have done their best to get rid of confounding factors, it is still possible that the increased mortality rate seen here is due to some unknown confounder, and not due to the new variant itself.
The thing that strikes me most about the results of this study is not the fact that the new variant seems to be a bit more deadly than the old variants, but how un-deadly this study clearly shows that covid is. We have to remember that this study only included people who actually took a PCR test. According to the eminent Dr. Anthony Fauci, 40-45% of covid infections are asymptomatic. Obviously, people who are asymptomatic are for the most part not going to get a PCR test (unless they get caught through contact tracing, but this likely only catches a small proportion of asymptomatic infections). And equally obviously, people with asymptomatic infections aren’t going to die of covid. So, although this study found a fatality rate of 0,41% for the new variant, and 0,26% for the old variants, the real fatality rate is likely considerably lower.
That is especially true if we also factor in that this study excluded people under the age of 30, and counted every death within 28 days of a positive covid test as a covid death. Both of those factors would push the fatality rate down further if factored in. So this study, funnily enough, adds to the existing evidence that the infection fatality rate for covid has been grossly overstated.
To be fair, the proportion of participants over the age of 80 in the study is low, only 0,5%, compared with 3% in the UK population as a whole, which will push the fatality rate in the opposite direction. Whether excluding everyone under the age of 30 (constituting 25% of the UK population) or only having 0,5% of participants be over the age of 80 (when they constitute 3% of the UK population) has the bigger impact on the overall fatality rate in the study, is hard to say. But it raises another interesting point. The mortality rate in the 80+ group in the study is 100-fold higher than it is among the people aged 30-59 (12%, or one in nine people, as compared to 0,12%, or one in 900 people). This is in line with earlier studies that have shown that the risk of dying rises steeply as people reach an advanced age.
As always, the devil is in the details. So, what can we conclude from this study?
The B.1.1.7 variant does appear to be a little deadlier than the older variants, increasing the risk of dying for the average person who gets a symptomatic infection by a marginal amount (0,15% to be precise).
However, the main take-away from this study is that the infection fatality rate, even with the new variant, is very low for most people. I think a more reasonable title for Al-Jazeera’s article about this study would have been “Covid much less deadly than everyone thinks, study finds”.
21 thoughts on “Is the new covid variant deadlier?”
Great walkthrough of a studie that has kept Denmark closed since Christmas.
You are a little mistaken in your assessment of the ‘cohorts’ you refer to. Since September 2020 the UK Government has required the presence of only 1 gene to be present for a sample to be declared positive. The new variant was declared to be as a result of a mutation to the ‘S’ gene making it useless so was ignored and either one or both or all three, ‘S’, ‘N’ or ‘ORF’ gene is regarded as positive.
It is small wonder therefore that the number of cases increased, especially since the number of daily tests increased from 250,000 per day to 1.5 million PER DAY.
Just to ensure that there is no misunderstanding, a PCR test that is positive for a single ‘N’ gene (a fairly ubiquitous item) is regarded as a case, which is in turn equated to disease and infection by SARS CoV-2, neither of which is remotely true and are certainly not indicated by the presence of a single gene – any single gene.
That may be true in the UK generally, but it isn’t true in this study. In this study people were only included in the B.1.1.7 cohort if N and ORF were positive while S was negative, and people were only included in the old variants cohort if all three were positive.
That may be true, but since the definition of the ‘new’ cohort is a mutation to the ‘S’ gene there is no way that the study could reliably differentiate twixt the two strains as there has never been a substitute gene to identify that new strain. The best that they can say is that they are positive for a only two genes, that is not the same as being positive for a specific strain.
That being the case, it scientifically illiterate to infer that one has any properties different from any other, lethality, infectiousness etc.
As it happens only 5% of postive PCR results are now positive for all 3 genes, without alternate genes or differentiators the current and historic claims of infections (since September at least) are wildly over counted.
Lies, damned lies and statistics. Another great piece of work and five stars for your book too!
Sebastian,
Love you and love your work. But you know as well as I do that all these variants are designed to keep people in fear and maintain the lockdowns.
Over the past year I have stayed away from any mainstream news. In order to maintain my sanity.
But over the past 2 weeks I’ve ventured back ever so slightly into online news, mainly MailOnline.
The reason I’ve ventured back in is because as many educated people among your followers will know, this is supposed to be mad March, where revelations start to wake people up .
So in the past few days apart from the Harry and Meghan debacle, I’ve found 2 new variants of Covid
The Breton strain. It’s mutated so much the PCR test is unable to detect it. Seriously that is what the article said, in MailOnline. Which begs the obvious which I will let your readers work out for themselves.
And the very next day, we had the Killer from Manila. Come on seriously.
If people are not waking up by now unfortunately they never will.
Keep up the great work. Love you guys on Patreon.
Excellent analysis and further proof the media cannot be relied upon for impassioned reporting
Citing relative risk is a favourite tactic of drug companies….here it seems quite misleading. Absolute risk is never talked about..
The designers of this study aren’t the only ones to use the bizarre Any-Death-Within-28-Days-Of-A-Positive-Test-Even-If-Hit-By-A-Bus definition of a covid death. The BBC are particularly fond of it. Sebastian, you say it could be muddying the results. Could they be so muddied that if they were de-muddied, that 0,15% would disappear? It doesn’t sound like a very high percentage.
Do we know if there is any clinical (as distinct from statistical) reason to believe the variant to be more deadly? Is it associated with any more severe symptoms?
Dear doctor, I would suggest you to read dr.Stefano Scoglio’s (Nobel nominee in 2018) about the scam of variants, about which people are still losing their time, spreading only confusion and hysteria among people (as you wrote “it appears to be a little deadlier”.. yes I know overall you stated that the IFR has been exaggerated but it’s not enough). Instead of doing so you should be debunking and going after all this that by now appears to be more than some plain “medical mistakes”, more likely to be confirmed as a criminal organization whose deeds by the way have yesterday been focused on by The Hague’s court after two layers filed a complaint against the Israeli government. So instead of discoursing about “variants” and “strains” of a virus that hasn’t even been isolated (about which I’ve been writing to you here without any answer) I kindly invite you to read doctor Scoglio’s article (https://www.databaseitalia.it/le-ridicole-varianti-del-sars-cov2/ : it’s in Italian but hope you can easily translate it) and to invite people to be peaceful and to live their lives normally because there is not absolute reason to neither panic or to believe to any of these staged lies. Thank you.
Thanks for an excellent breakdown, as always. It makes me profoundly sad how media, and for that matter also authorities, continue with the fear-mongering, scaring people for nothing. It seems the voices, like yours, who point to the actual data and state what’s glaringly obvious, that SARS-CoV-2 is nowhere near the plague that the present narrative describes it as, don’t get heard, or sometimes are actually silenced. How will we ever get out of this mess?
There is some hope in the fact that several US states have decided to remove all restrictions, perhaps that is the beginning of a new narrative? One that once more realizes that it’s very much a part of the human condition to live alongside various threats to our lives, and that we cannot cancel life to save a few lives from one specific threat (and cause many more because of it).
The estimate of 0.26% ‘positive test’ fatality rate.
That is a lot lower than the IFR estimate done by a large team looking at international first wave results which produces a number closer to 1.27% IFR when applied to the UK population.
If we apply the infection fatality rates estimated from the first wave (which were classified by age) the difference in number of deaths between the under 31s and the over 80s is about 300 to 1 even though there are more than 10 times as many persons under 31 than over 80.
That is an average estimate of about 16% fatality for the 2.5 million over 80s and .006% for the 23 million up to age 30.
It is possible to look at those figures and work out how they would be changed if the under 31 and over 80 were excluded.
I think that this reduces the apparent IFR by a factor of about 1.19. (The huge number of deaths in the over 80s is more influential than the smaller difference caused by the under 30s)
If applicable this would raise the 0.26% to about 0.3%, but this is still not an estimate of IFR as it was based on only persons who were tested.
(None of my calculations can be relied upon, but you can look at the sources…)
Sources:
Assessing the Age Specificity of Infection Fatality Rates for COVID-19: Systematic Review, Meta-Analysis, and Public Policy Implications
Andrew T. Levin, Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz, Nana Owusu-Boaitey, Kensington B. Cochran, and Seamus P. Walsh
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.07.23.20160895v4.full.pdf
Population stats
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/populationandmigration/populationestimates/articles/overviewoftheukpopulation/august2019
I take, just like many of my colleques in 1914-1919 and 1920 did, only chlordioxid, because it cleans in 2-3 hours any sick covid patient.
I am not a doctor anymore, just a man of wishdom.
Did they report the total age distribution of the cohorts?
How many were over 70 y?
(Where vacinated people included?)
I havent read the study, but it seams like that the study was designed to look the difference of IFRs, not the actual IFR of the population.
Making conlusions about something else that the study was designed for is a no no .
That is true, it was designed to look at the difference in IFR’s. I disagree however about not being able to use to results to estimate population IFR. They’ve taken a random sample of people with a positive covid PCR test, and then followed them over time to see how many die. To me that is a pretty good method to use if you want to see how deadly covid is, with the one caveat the it largely excludes people with asymptomatic infection who therefore don’t get tested, and the study will therefore likely heavily overstate how deadly the disease is.
“Whether excluding everyone under the age of 30 (constituting 25% of the UK population) or only having 0,5% of participants be over the age of 80 (when they constitute 3% of the UK population) has the bigger impact on the overall fatality rate in the study, is hard to say. ”
It’s rather easy to do a quick-n-dirty estimate with your numbers: 0.5% of 54906 people were of age 80+, and one in nine of those are expected to die. 54906 * 0.005 * (1/9.) = 30 fatalities
If the study had included the proper percentage (3%), you would have expected 54906 * 0.03 * (1/9.) -30 = 153 more fatalities
Since the study recorded “just” 141 fatalities for the original COVID strain, the difference in the age proportion more than doubles the number of expected fatalities, which is on the same order of magnitude as the effect that they find for the UK variant!
This tells us that the study cannot be a reliable guide for the overall fatality rate. It might be a valid result for people below 80 years of age.
But if you do that at one end, then you have to do the same at the other end too, for the 25% of the population under 30 who virtually never die. I do agree however that it’s more valuable to look at the mortality rate in different age bands, since there is such huge variation, rather than looking at the population as a whole.
The ‘died within 28 days’ thing has riled me from the beginning and is a clear attempt to control the population by vastly overstating the reality. I also read that coroners et al were instructed by govt to add ‘Died with Covid’ to all death certificates if there had been a ‘positive test’ within 28 days just to add some credence or ‘evidence’ to the claims when and if all this nonsense stops.
If the mortality rate is about 0.4% and 120,000 have died from Covid in the UK, then that means 30,000,000 must have had the disease – nearly 50% of the population. Add in immunity from vaccination for those who have not had the disease and surely the country cannot be far from the 60% herd immunity threshold. I do doubt the figures, though. If half the population have had the disease I would know many more of them than I do. No one I know directly at only 4 at the friends of friends level.
This is a common statistical misuse. It stems from a failure of logic; if A implies B, then it is false to conclude that if B is true, then A is true.
As an example, if 100 people have been infected and 1 has died, then the IFR is 1%. If you are then told that there has been one death in a different group of 100 people, you cannot conclude that therefore all 100 people have been infected. It could be any number between 1 (ie the death) and 100. Obviously, the larger the sample, the less error there is likely to be.
Using a global IFR for whole populations is especially likely to lead to erroneous conclusions about the likely number of cases when the IFR differs between subgroups of the population by a large amount. You could improve the estimate by making a stratified calculation.
The 28 day thing has never made sense.
Surely, for useful comparison, anybody who dies within 28 days of receiving ‘a jab’ should also be deemed to have died from ‘the jab’.
Why aren’t the authorities doing this?