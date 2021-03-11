Covid: Why most of what you know is wrong

After initially refusing to sell my book about covid, apparently because they felt that the contents were too controversial, Amazon have now changed their minds, and the book is available to purchase on their platform, as both a kindle e-book and a paperback. You can find it here.
Amazon don’t provide any reason for their about face, but I have no doubt that it is thanks to pressure from many of you. So thank you!
For those of you who read e-books, but not in the kindle format, the book is also available to purchase as an e-book in the Apple Books app and at bokus.com.
Here’s what dr. Malcolm Kendrick has to say about the book:
Covid-19 has triggered a pandemic, and a panic. Many people are bewildered by the avalanche of information, often contradictory. On his blog, Sebastian Rushworth has been a voice of calm reason throughout, trying to help people make sense of what is going on. As a front line doctor in Sweden he has had a front-row seat, and keen understanding of the disease, and our response to it. He takes the reader though some of the science, in order to explain what he is talking about. It is clear, it is reasoned. He believes that the Swedish response, although widely critizised, has been based on good evidence, and may end up being seen as the best way to have handled the pandemic. If you want a guide to what is really going on with Covid-19, then I fully recommend this book. You will end up with a much more complete understanding, which is what we are all looking for, I think.
Although the book is about covid in particular, it is also about science and scientific methodology more generally. The goal is to educate the readers about how to read and understand medical science, so that they are able to draw their own conclusions, and are no longer beholden to other people’s interpretations.
Please buy it, read it, review it, and discuss it with friends and family. My hope is that it can contribute in some small way to ending the current madness. Here again is the link to it on Amazon.
52 thoughts on “Covid: Why most of what you know is wrong”
Same here… I don’t buy ANYTHING from Amazon. I’ve been boycotting Amazon for several years due to all that I’ve learned about these people. There are lots more avenues to sell books; you don’t have to buy them through Amazon. I have 5 sources that I use that will scour the internet for me and find the book I’m looking for at the price I’m willing to pay. booksprice.com is just one of those sources. They list all the sources, so you can choose to skip Amazon and go to the next bookseller listed… which is what I do. Never again will I buy ANYTHING through Amazon.
(Btw, your link took me to the US Amazon. Here’s the UK link: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08YKJXRKF)
Thank you for the UK link, Xantilor!
And here’s the australia link
https://www.amazon.com.au/gp/aw/d/B08YKJXRKF?storeType=ebooks
Sebastian, are you familiar with Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman’s Thinking Fast, Thinking Slow?
Kahneman discusses how intuitive mind is is impulsive, lacks rational and reflection. While we often make decision based on impulse, the fast thinking often fails us. Slower thinking is more reliable and takes more considerations into account.
It’s seems to me that the media and politicians are engaged in reptilian brain reactions (panic/ fast thinking), and few people, like yourself, are engaged in deeper, slow thinking (rational, in-depth).
It would be great to hear an analysis of the psychological underpinnings of the mass-reactions to covid which seldom seems to be rooted in reason and proper reflection. Any thoughts about this?
‘Not available to purchase’ on Amazon today 11th March
I just bought the paperback on Amazon Prime and is being delivered on March 13th with free shipping.
I have Amazon prime and egen then the delivery costs of the paperback are half the price of the book!
Is there some other place where a paperback can be ordered without 9+ dollar delivery?
Nevermind! I searched for the ISBN on amazon.nl and that way I get it delivered fir free and much faster (13 march instead of 17 march)
Well done Sebastian. I have ordered it today from Amazon UK where it is available in paperback and is in stock (unlike the US site which only has Kindle version). Looking forward to a informative read. Many thanks.
i think amazon is coming to the reaz]lization that historically, book burners are on the wrong side of history ( and commerce). stock has been lagging the last few weeks.
I look forward to reading the Kindle version (purchased today). I am at the other end of a medical journey (qualified 1973, retired from the National Health Service 2011) and my own blog (https://bamjiinrye.wordpress.com) will become a book; for an earlier take on the problems of medical hypotheses, bureaucracy, statistics etc my book “Mad Medicine: Myths, Maxims and Mayhem in the National Health Service” may strike several chords (available on Amazon) but I will be fascinated to see where Sebastian and I agree- and differ.
Apparantly, most things we know about vaccines is also wrong.
Are you familiar with the work of Christine Stabell Benn, professor in Global Health? This video with her talking about total health effects of live vs. non-live vaccines is just mind-blowing. It would be great if you could write a post on this topic.
https://youtu.be/_d8PNlXHJ48
Tack för en spännande bok. Nu har Socialstyrelsen gått ut med att gravida från vecka 22 är riskgrupp för Covid19 och riskerar prematur födsel. Vore fint om du kollade lite på det. Har det t.ex visat sig att antalet prematurer på neonatalavdelningar ökat?
When you live in a country where the chief executive recommends injecting bleach, social media companies and retailers come under a lot of pressure to curb dangerous pseudoscience. Unfortunately, the educational system in the same country lets most people skip science, so those same companies cannot easily distinguish science and pseudoscience. Over half of the people in that country reject evolution. I am sure the decision was made initially by someone clueless. All of this to say, don’t take it personally. Keep doing what you do. If every science journalist took your careful approach to explaining “the error bars”, debate would be much more meaningful.
If you understood philosophy of science to any degree, you would know that distinguishing science from pseudo-science is extremely problematic. That particular area is called “demarcation.” It is an area in which I have a publication.
The history of science shows that science has changed preferred theories quite frequently. Today’s science may become tomorrow’s pseudo-science, and vice versa.
Snarky language provokes snarky retorts.
That’s good news – although I try to avoid Amazon these days, it will definitely reach a wider audience.
Btw, I hope your proofreader picked up the spelling error in Dr K’s comment, if it’s been published:
“He takes the reader though some of the science, in order to explain what he is talking about. ” – should be “…takes the reader through some of the science…”, not “though”!
I would very much like to have a physical copy of your book, but cannot bring myself to purchase anything from Amazon. Does your publisher have any plans to make it available from a less controversial outlet in the future?
Absolutely, the e-book is already available at bokus.com (a Swedish on-line bookseller), and a physical book will also be available there shortly. They ship internationally. Here’s the link: https://www.bokus.com/cgi-bin/product_search.cgi?ac_used=no&search_word=sebastian+rushworth+why+most+of+what+you+know+is+wrong
Hi! I don’t find the ePUB version in English on bokus.com – only Swedish… Is that so?
Here’s the link: https://www.bokus.com/bok/9789188729842/covid-why-most-of-what-you-know-is-wrong/
It’s in English, it says “Swedish” on the site, but that is incorrect, it’s the English version.
Is there a way to purchase that doesn’t further enrich Jeff Bezos and shutter other book-sellers? I’m eager to read your book ASAP.
Hello Sebastian, and thank you for letting us know your book is now available. As I usually avoid buying from Jeff Bezos, I was wondering if it will also be available to purchase elsewhere? Many thanks and looking forward to your reply.
Bokus.com (a Swedish on-line bookseller) will also be selling the physical book in the near future. Here is the link: https://www.bokus.com/bok/9789188729859/covid-why-most-of-what-you-know-is-wrong/
I’ve just downloaded the e-book, and although obviously based closely on existing blog posts, it’s to have them all in one place and to read through them in a logical order. Might buy some paper copies for people who base their view of the last year on what the BBC tell them.
I also refuse to purchase anything from Amazon. Is there any chance it will be available anywhere else? It looks like bokus does not have an English version. I would love to read, I have followed your blogging throughout.
Thanks! Here is the English e-book at bokus.com: https://www.bokus.com/bok/9789188729842/covid-why-most-of-what-you-know-is-wrong/
When the physical book becomes available at bokus.com it will be available here: https://www.bokus.com/bok/9789188729859/covid-why-most-of-what-you-know-is-wrong/
Will you take the next step of investigating corruption? Are you interested in publishing a book on pandemic corruption and asking the question, “qui bono”?
I’m thinking about buying your book, but I have a few of questions on the content and the writing and publishing process:
1. How similar or different is the content from your blog posts? I spotted a comment above (from Roland Ayers) stating the “I’ve just downloaded the e-book, and although obviously based closely on existing blog posts, it’s to have them all in one place and to read through them in a logical order”. Can you please clarify what the book adds?
I expect others who’ve read your blog during the pandemic would like to know more about this as well.
2. Related to the above question, does the book primarily elaborate and/or defend the arguments made on your blog? Or does it engage with different sides of the debate and discourse on COVID-19 and related policies? For instance, do you consider opponent’s positions on the topic (e.g. the views and arguments of critics of the Swedish response)?
3. What sort of peer review process was done, if any, on a draft version? (I come from an academic background in which book publishing often involves extensive such reviews by relevant experts/academics prior to acceptance for publication).
Was it just, for instance, sent out to some “friendly” people (like Dr. Malcolm Kendrick) who hold very similar views so that they could provide positive “reviews” to help promote the book? And/Or did you send it out to people who you expected would likely be critical of your claims and arguments to get ‘critical’ feedback?
Thanks in advance for any information you can provide to inform purchase decisions.
It is the same fundamental content that you will find on this blog, but organized in to a single coherent whole, and refined based on comments from readers of the blog as well as a couple of physicians, an immunologist, and a book editor.
I am in California and just went on amazon.com. book not available for purchase. Only kindle version
I read the book from cover to cover in one day. Really good value for money and clarifies many dodgy issues around the covid-19 virus. Should be a must read for all politicians but probably they will not devote any time for it. Only missing chapter is about the immune system, how to improve it?
Maybe next book?
