Covid: Why most of what you know is wrong

After initially refusing to sell my book about covid, apparently because they felt that the contents were too controversial, Amazon have now changed their minds, and the book is available to purchase on their platform, as both a kindle e-book and a paperback. You can find it here.

Amazon don’t provide any reason for their about face, but I have no doubt that it is thanks to pressure from many of you. So thank you!

For those of you who read e-books, but not in the kindle format, the book is also available to purchase as an e-book in the Apple Books app and at bokus.com.

Here’s what dr. Malcolm Kendrick has to say about the book:

Covid-19 has triggered a pandemic, and a panic. Many people are bewildered by the avalanche of information, often contradictory. On his blog, Sebastian Rushworth has been a voice of calm reason throughout, trying to help people make sense of what is going on. As a front line doctor in Sweden he has had a front-row seat, and keen understanding of the disease, and our response to it. He takes the reader though some of the science, in order to explain what he is talking about. It is clear, it is reasoned. He believes that the Swedish response, although widely critizised, has been based on good evidence, and may end up being seen as the best way to have handled the pandemic. If you want a guide to what is really going on with Covid-19, then I fully recommend this book. You will end up with a much more complete understanding, which is what we are all looking for, I think.

Although the book is about covid in particular, it is also about science and scientific methodology more generally. The goal is to educate the readers about how to read and understand medical science, so that they are able to draw their own conclusions, and are no longer beholden to other people’s interpretations.

Please buy it, read it, review it, and discuss it with friends and family. My hope is that it can contribute in some small way to ending the current madness. Here again is the link to it on Amazon.

