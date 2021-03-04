Hydroxychloroquine for covid: Lifesaving or useless?

Six months ago I wrote an article discussing the evidence on hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for covid. My conclusion then, based on the small number of trials that had been completed at that point, was that hydroxychloroquine did not appear to be an effective treatment for covid. Many of you were unhappy with that conclusion, and I’ve since then received multiple requests to look at the evidence again. So that’s what I’m going to do now.
A systematic review of randomized controlled trials was published by the Cochrane Collaboration a few weeks back. Unfortunately it only looked at data available up to mid-September 2020, so it’s missing more recent data. But it’s a good starting point for our quest to figure out whether hydroxychloroquine has any role in the treatment or prevention of covid.
I know some of you think we should be looking at the observational studies that suggest hydroxychloroquine is effective against covid. But those studies are rife with confounders, and I don’t think it makes sense to look at a lower quality form of evidence when a higher quality form is available. I often look at observational studies when it comes to nutrition, because higher quality data usually isn’t available. I don’t usually look at observational studies when it comes to medications, where higher quality data is available.
The reviewers identified ten trials that provided data on mortality, with a total of 8,270 participants. The trials varied in size from tiny to huge, with the largest study having 4,716 participants.
Two criticisms have frequently been levelled at the trials of hydroxychloroquine – that they gave the drug too late in the disease course to have an effect, and that they gave either a dose that was too low to have an effect or a dose that was so high that it was toxic. So let’s look at whether that was the case in these ten trials.
Two of the trials, with a total of 716 participants, started giving the hydroxychloroquine within three days after symptom onset. This is great. An additional three studies, with a total of 5,416 participants, started giving the hydroxychloroquine at around day six to nine after symptom onset. This might be too late to have an effect on the disease course. One trial, with 150 patients, didn’t give the hydroxychloroquine until around day 16 after symptom onset, which is almost certainly far too late to have any meaningful effect on the disease course (among those who die of covid, many have already died by day 16). The remaining six trials strangely didn’t report the average time point at which the patients received hydroxychloroquine.
Ok, so this is clearly a problem. If we think hydroxychloroquine needs to be given early in the disease course to have an effect, then only two of the trials clearly qualify for inclusion.
What about the doses given? Were they reasonable?
Hydroxychloroquine is primarily used to treat rheumatic diseases. A normal dose for these conditions is 400 to 600 mg per day. Most of the trials gave 400 to 800 mg per day, which is a reasonable dose, and unlikely to cause problems. One trial gave 1400 mg on day one, which is quite high, followed by 600 mg per day. The two biggest trials, with a total of 6,569 participants (in other words, 79% of all participants in the systematic review) gave the patients very high doses. One gave 1600 mg on day one, followed by 800 mg on the following days. The other gave 2,000 mg on day one, followed by 800 mg on the following days. These doses are much higher than those used for rheumatic diseases, and potentially high enough to induce toxic side effects. I guess these high doses could be motivated by the hope that you will have an increased probability of seeing benefit, but they also increase the risk of side effects significantly.
Both these trials did in fact show harm, with a 9% increase in the relative risk of death among those treated with hydroxychloroquine in one, and a 19% increase in the relative risk of death among those treated with hydroxychloroquine in the other. This harm could have been due to giving the patients a toxic dose. It’s certainly not possible to say what would have happened if the patients had been given a more normal dose.
Now we’re going to look at what results that Cochrane review had, but it’s clear that we’re also going to have to do some meta-analyzing of our own, to see what happens if hydroxychloroquine is given early, and also what happens if only non-toxic doses are given. So, what did the reviewers find?
There was a 9% increase in the relative risk of dying in the group treated with hydroxychloroquine, but it was not statistically significant. So, basically, the meta-analysis showed no benefit in terms of effect on mortality.
Now let’s see what happens if we do a little meta-analyzing of our own. In case you haven’t heard of meta-analyses before, a meta-analysis is basically just when you add the results of a bunch of different studies together in order to get a result that has greater statistical power. Considering that most randomized trials in health and medicine are too small to detect differences even if they do exist, this is often a necessary step in order to figure out if a treatment works or not.
Let’s look first at what happens if we remove the two studies that gave very high doses of hydroxychloroquine (which unfortunately means removing the vast majority of participants from the analysis). I’m also not going to bother to include the study (Tang et al.) that gave hydroxychloroquine 16 days after symptom onset (seriously, what were they thinking?). That leaves six studies. Here’s what we get when we meta-analyze them:
Unfortunately, there is still no signal of benefit. 2% of patients died in the group treated with hydroxychloroquine, and 1,7% died in the control group. The marginal difference seen is nowhere near statistically significant, and there is still not even a hint that hydroxychloroquine might be beneficial.
But of course, deaths aren’t the only thing that matter. If people can be kept out of hospital, or prevented from developing severe disease that requires invasive ventilation, that is also a win.
Only one of the studies (Cavalcanti et al.) looked at the ability of hydroxychloroquine to keep people from requiring invasive ventilation. In the hydroxychloroquine group, 7,5% required invasive ventilation, compared with 6,9% in the control group. This marginal difference was again nowhere near statistically significant.
So there is no signal that you get better results if you give more moderate doses of hydroxychloroquine. Let’s see what happens to mortality if we just look at the two studies (Skipper et al. and Mitja et al.) that gave hydroxychloroquine within three days of symptom onset. In these two studies, one person died in the hydroxychloroquine group, and one person died in the control group. Unfortunately, the total number of participants was only 700, which simply isn’t enough to tell if hydroxychloroquine given early has any effect on mortality, for the simple reason that the vast majority of people who get covid don’t become sick enough to die, regardless of what is done with them.
These two studies did however also look at the ability of hydroxychloroquine to keep people out of the hospital. Here’s what happens if we do a meta-analysis of hospitalizations instead:
Both studies appear to show a reduction in the number of people who go on to require hospitalization, and the reduction is actually quite big, with a relative risk reduction of 38%. However, the reduction is not statistically significant.
Of course, that doesn’t mean the reduction isn’t real. If you see a big difference between groups that isn’t statistically significant, that usually means the data set is too small. As mentioned, the data set here is only around 700 people, which is why even a huge 38% reduction in hospitalizations is not statistically significant. So this data suggests that there is a beneficial effect of hydroxychloroquine when given within three days of symptom onset, but more data is required before any conclusions can be drawn.
So, what can we say so far?
The evidence that exists from the randomized trials that had been published up to September doesn’t suggest any benefit from hydroxychloroquine when given at one week after the beginning of symptoms or later in the disease course. We can be pretty confident of this conclusion, since it remains even if we take away the two studies that used very high doses of hydroxychloroquine, and there isn’t even a signal of benefit in any of the trials. This means that hydroxychloroquine doesn’t have any role to play in the hospital, since people usually aren’t sick enough to require hospitalization until they’ve been symptomatic for at least a week.
There is a suggestion from from the two studies that did look at giving hydroxychloroquine early in the disease course that it might significantly decrease the risk of requiring hospitalization. A much larger trial would need to be carried out to see whether that signal is real or not.
So, has any new evidence appeared since September that might change or strengthen these conclusions?
Yes, there have been a few new trials produced since then, which we can use to update our meta-analysis. There’s a French study by Dubée et al. that gave hydroxychloroquine to high risk groups, with the start of treatment on average five days after the beginning of symptoms. This study actually showed a 46% reduction in the relative risk of death in the hydroxychloroquine group, but the study only had 250 participants and 17 deaths overall, so as with most of the earlier studies, this one was too small to produce a statistically significant result, even if one did exist. The result could easily be due to chance.
There’s a Mexican study by Cardenas et al. that gave hydroxychloroquine on average ten days after the beginning of symptoms, with a total of 214 participants. This study showed a marginal 7% reduction in relative risk of death in the hydroxychlororquine group, but again, the reduction wasn’t anywhere close to being statistically significant, and in terms of absolute numbers, there were 40 deaths in the hydroxychlororquine group and 44 in the placebo group, a difference that is so small that it could easily due to chance. The fact that 84 out of 214 participants in the study died is shockingly high, and makes me wonder a bit what they’re doing to their patients in Mexican hospitals. I guess they were only recruiting the very sickest patients in to the study.
There’s a study carried out in the United States by Self et al. that gave hydroxychloroquine an average of 5 days after symptom onset, and that included 479 patients. 25 patients died in the hydroxychloroquine group, and 25 patients died in the placebo group. This was a big, high quality trial, and the hydroxychloroquine was given relatively early, so the lack of even a hint of an effect on mortality is disappointing, and strongly suggests that even if hydroxychloroquine does have an effect on the risk of dying of covid, that effect is modest at best.
And finally there’s a study carried out in Qatar by Omrani et al. that gave hydroxychloroquine to young, otherwise healthy people with mild or asymptomatic disease (i.e. people without symptoms but who had a positive covid PCR test when they were screened). There were 152 people in the treatment group and 152 people in the control gorup. Not surprisingly, there were no deaths in either group. When it came to hospitalizations, there were three hospitalizations in the treatment group and four in the control group.
Here’s what we get when we add these studies to the meta-analysis:
What we see now is a marginal 7% reduction in the relative risk of death, that is nowhere close to being statistically significant. I therefore think it’s pretty safe to conclude that hydroxychloroquine is either completely ineffective when given on day 5 after symptom onset or later, or at best so marginally effective that it’s probably not worth bothering about. For comparison, remember that when we meta-analyzed the trials of ivermectin, there was an 87% reduction in relative risk of death that was highly statistically significant! Here’s the meta-analysis of ivermectin again, as a reminder of how impressive those results were:
Unfortunately, there haven’t been any new trials looking at hydroxychloroquine administered within the first three days after symptom onset, so we still don’t know whether it’s effective at preventing hospitalization when given that early or not. It’s a shame that question still hasn’t been answered, a full year in to the pandemic.
The study by Omrani et al. that I mentioned earlier was giving hydroxychloroquine early, but they never specify exactly how early, and a large portion of participants in that study weren’t actually sick, they were just asymptomatic carriers. But let’s add that study to our meta-analysis of hydroxychloroquine given within three days to prevent hospitalizations, just for fun. Here’s what that meta-analysis looks like:
Unfortunately, even with the addition of that trial, we’re still nowhere near statistical significance. To be fair, there is still a suggestion here that hydroxychloroquine, when given early, can decrease the risk of hospitalization. All three trials are pointing in the same direction. But even when added together, there is still not sufficient statistical power to say whether we are seeing real benefit or just random chance creating the appearance of benefit. What we would really need now is a big study, with at least a thousand participants, preferably two thousand, that were given hydroxychloroquine within three days of symptom onset. That would allow us to answer this question definitively.
Some people have argued that hydroxychloroquine only works when combined with azithromycin and/or zinc. Let’s examine that. The idea that hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin are effective when combined (and also that hydroxychloroquine is effective on it’s own, for that matter) is based on a tiny little French study (Gautret et al.) of very dubious quality that was conducted in early 2020, in which eight patients received hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin, while 18 received standard care.
Personally I usually don’t even bother looking at studies this small because they’re far too small to yield any useful information, and really just waste everyone’s time. Anyway, what the researchers found was that the patients treated with hydroxychloroquine became negative on a covid PCR test more rapidly than the patients receiving standard care, while the patients getting hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin together became PCR negative a little faster still. From such small, questionable findings can big mountains of nonsense be built.
Since that study, three reasonably large studies looking at the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin have released their results (in fact, we’ve already talked about two of these studies a bit, because they also had a treatment arm that only received hydroxychloroquine).
The first (Cavalcanti et al.) gave 800 mg hydroxychloroquin per day and 500 mg azithromycin per day to 217 patients. These were compared with a control group consisting of 229 patients. Treatment started on average seven days after the beginning of symptoms. Five patients died in the intervention group and six patients died in the control group.
The second (Omrani et al.) gave 600 mg hydroxychloroquine per day and 500 mg azithromycin on day one, followed by 250 mg of azithromycin on the following days. There were 152 people in the intervention group and 152 people in the control group. As mentioned earlier, the study was only treating people with very mild covid, and unsurprisingly there were no deaths among the participants. Nor was there any difference in hospitalizations. Four people were hospitalized in the group receive hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, and four people were hospitalized in the control group.
To be fair, this study was never statistically powered to look at hard end points. Instead it was powered to look at the probability of going from having a positive PCR test to a negative PCR test after six and 14 days from the beginning of treatment. So basically it was a higher quality version of the French study that started the whole hydroxychloroquine+azithromycin discussion.
Personally, I think this is a nonsensical endpoint because it is completely irrelevant to patients whether they still have a positive PCR test or not at a certain time point. But since this is what they were looking at, I’ll report what they found. At day six there was no difference between the groups. There was a trend towards decreased PCR positivity at 14 days among those treated with both hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin (30 people with a negative test in the intervention group vs 45 in the control group), but it wasn’t statistically significant.
Moving on. The third trial (Furtado et al.) was carried out in Brazil. It wasn’t comparing azythromin and hydroxychloroquine to placebo. Rather it was comparing the combination against just getting hydroxychloroquine. Treatment started on average eight days after symptom onset. Patients had to be quite sick to begin with to be included in the study. At the very least, they had to be getting 4 liters of oxygen, and half the patients were being invasively ventilated at the time they were included in the study. 214 patients received the combination therapy, while 183 just received just hydroxychloroquine. Overall, 42% of the patients in the combination therapy group died, compared with 40% in the group that only received hydroxychloroquine. In other words, there was no signal of benefit.
Based on these studies, I would say that there is no good evidence at this point that a combination therapy consisting of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin has any role to play in the treatment of covid-19. Apart from hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, there also has been a separate discussion about combining hydroxychloroquine with zinc. Is there any evidence to support this combination?
I have been able to identify exactly one completed randomized trial that has looked at combining hydroxychloroquine with zinc (Abd-El Salam et al.). 96 patients were treated with a combination therapy consisting of hydroxychloroquine (800 mg on day one, and thereafter 400 mg per day) and zinc (100 mg per day), while a control group consisting of 95 patients only received hydroxychloroquine.
The patients varied in how sick they were at the time point when they were included in the study, from only mildly ill to critically ill. No information is provided about the time point in the disease course at which patients started getting the treatment. Five patients died in the combination therapy group and five patients died in the hydroxychloroquine only group. There was no statistically significant difference in any of the outcomes studied.
Ok, this is just one relatively small trial. So the main thing we can conclude about the trial evidence on hydroxychloroquine combined with zinc is that it is extremely limited, really too limited to draw any firm conclusions. However, there is no signal of benefit in the one trial that has published results.
Two observational studies, both carried out in New York (Carlucci et al. and Derwan et al.), appear to show promising results in patients treated with a combination of hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and azithromycin. The first, involving 932 paitents, showed a 55% reduction in relative risk of death among those getting zinc in addition to hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, as compared with those just getting hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. The second, involving 518 patients, showed an 80% reduction in relative risk of death among those getting the full triple therapy, when compared with a reference sample that didn’t get any of the drugs.
That seems impressive. However, these are low quality observational studies that are seriously limited by the methodology used. The scope for confounding effects is huge. Therefore, these studies should be considered exploratory and hypothesis generating. They certainly should not be considered evidence of any cause and effect relationship.
Ok, let’s wrap this up. What can we conclude from all these studies?
The evidence that exists at the present point in time does not support the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for covid. There is a signal that hydroxychloroquine could potentially decrease the risk of serious illness when given within three days of symptom onset, but there still isn’t enough trial data available to know whether that signal is real or not.
There is also a signal from observational studies that triple therapy consisting of hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and azithromycin is effective against covid, but no randomized trials have yet been done of the triple therapy that can corroborate that effect. The trials that have so far been published that looked at hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin, and hydroxychloroquine in combination with zinc, have failed to show any benefit.
78 thoughts on “Hydroxychloroquine for covid: Lifesaving or useless?”
Doctor Rushworth first thank you for your work. I have to admit though that I’m really fed up with all this changing of opinions towards HCQ, which seemed (and I still believe so) that is a definitely useful treatment and also a cheap one (wonder why they went after it so much last year ?!). And even despite that the Lancet had to withdraw its publication after so many criticism and from that moment in there have been only favorable studies about it. So I honestly think (notwithstanding that “covid”, which has never been isolated by the way and it’s nothing more than a flu, let’s be honest about that, survival rate etc, you know better than me..notwithstanding that in almost the entire “infected” population does not even come with any symptom and thus requires no treatment) that this article is pretty much confusing to us normal people, and despite the very thorough analysis throughout it, reading that you still think is a non effective drug, so bypassing the big amount of studies that I’ve recently read that absolutely confirm its benefits (of course when it’s needed and in the correct stages) and debunk all the junk that has been told about HCQ.
I would like you to be more tended to highlight the positive outcomes of things in order to dismantle this rhetoric of hysteria and terror that the establishments wants to instill in people in order to keep their wicked plans for humanity going on.
Please, be brave, take truth’s and freedom’s side even more. Thank you for your work.
Best regards.
If you cherry pick your data sources, you can always get the conclusions you want, so that is exactly what I am trying not to do. I know a lot of my readers won’t be happy with my conclusions, but if I let what my readers want to hear guide my conclusions, then this blog really wouldn’t be about science any more.
It’s obvious that this was not what I meant nor my intention. I’m an objective and impartial person and so are you. However as I told you there has been lot of works I’ve noticed about the good effects of HCQ (which, I think you can agree, if administered in the correct stages and in the right way definitely outnumber the bad side effects) and mostly about those good effects even recently, that I didn’t notice you talked about a lot.
(https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/02/01/hydroxychloroquine-and-zinc-for-coronavirus.aspx
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/hydroxychloroquine/
https://www.amjmed.com/article/S0002-9343(20)30673-2/fulltext. Of course science is a continuous)
I know science is a continuous research field and thank God about that. But I just wonder how and why did you just focus more on some aspects that cause confusion and negativity in the reader about a mostly safe and cheap treatment (this we can all acknowledge, it’s not a new drug we’re talking about) instead of pieces (like the ones I found about) which show a totally (good) different story. Notwithstanding that I’m not even so concerned about HCQ this much, since “coronavirus” (like all the other tens of coronaviruses we’ve lived with throughout history) should be nothing to be concerned about more than an average seasonal flu.
But it was just to point out that even more than focusing on these, sometimes, wool issues matters we should focus on dismantling and debunking all the hysterical and fake rhetoric that has been maybe throughout last year on “coronavirus” so that people can understand the reality and live their lives normally and with freedom to decide about their own body.
Thank you again.
I’m french and have been following closely the work of Prof Didier Raoult in Marseille and his undeniable success with HCQ plus azithromicyne plus zinc.
India and African countries have used it with success because they had no other choices financially. If used along the lines of Raoult’s protocol, and in the early days, it’s been successful but politically at least in France, rejected because of pressure from big pharma who financially supported Macron’s access to power! The same applies to Ivermectin, another cheap and efficacious remedy which has been around for years. I trust Raoult as he’s a doctor and scientist and has integrity, with experience with HCQ which not many people on the covid scene have. His connection with Senegal and Africa is also of value in the use of this medecine
Cherry pick as you did in your arbitrary selection of HQC studies omitting the overwhelmingly positive results when HQC is introduced early WITH zinc and az*#th.
Hi Sebastian, this my be a cliché, but, english is not my first language, so apologies in advance for any gross or small errors; I´m from Brasil, and it´s quite a treat to read your post. They´re are really helping to make up my mind in these times. I´m here just to suggest for you to comment on the sweden situation; On worldometers.com they have 100% mild active cases. I´ve tried to find they´re guidelines but to no avail. Anyway, thx for your insights, cya
Good article.
I think most informed people know that it’s the triple therapy that needs to be studied. We’ve known the amounts to use from Dr Zelenko’s work but the drug companies/university cartels/WHO are making very certain that no high quality studies are being done of the triple combination. Then they can say HCQ is useless. It’s actually unbelievably evil, there is a therapy with great observational evidence but they won’t study it because it’s not profitable. It’s a sad state of affairs but the bottom line is science needs to serve people rather than corporate interests. And of course the media play their part too.
You only look at people who take the Hydroxychloroquine after infection.
The largest study is Africa, with millions of people taking Hydroxychloroquine against malaria infection and very few cases of Covid.
Hydroxychloroquine works as a preventative for malaria and does the same for Covid !
That is again looking at observational data and saying it proves cause and effect. There could be a million different reasons why people in Africa are less likely to get severe covid, for example lower average age, lower rates of obesity, better levels of vitamin D, different weather. That’s why randomized trials are the only way to show a cause and effect relationship.
You are correct that I am only looking at hydroxychloroquine as treatment in this article. Now that we have effective vaccines, I no longer see much point in looking at hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis.
I think the jury is still out on “effective vaccines”.
All the best
Steve
In Africa HCQ is a Sunday pill that people take as a prophylactic. It may be an observational report, but low COVID-19 rates in the population require science to extrapolate out the actions in the community to learn if an effective action is present. PCR tests are using way to many Cycles skewing numbers of “infected”. Science requires a search, not a coconspiracy among scientists to confirm an idea.
Vaccines!!! I think it would be wiser to treat people than inject the whole population with some experimental medical procedure with no long term safety studies and a totally new technology . I’m totally against it and will fight my damnest not to be a guinea pig! My body my choice, my health!
Hi Sebastian,
What is your opinion on the analysis done at:
hcqmeta.com
and
c19study.com
They do seem to consider many more results then you did here and I cannot reconcile your findings with the outcomes there. There is indeed a lot of trial data. Moreover, although RCTs are superior, they are not the only form of useful data.
So in this case I am not convinced by your arguments and stick to the hcqmeta analysis.
Their analysis is based on observational data and cherry picking of end points. I think there are enough randomized trials that the observational data can be disregarded.
They also discuss all the RTC’s in great detail, so I do not agree that they are basing everything on observatonal studies. They are also focussing on early treatment since they argue that that is the correct way to apply it.
The variety in study designs is enormous with HCQ and adds to the confusion and interperability of outcomes. In your article I also see a great number of applications and endpoints and that may be the reason for inclonclusive outcomes. You may call it cherry picking, but I see them (hcqmeta.com) addressing design flaws and accounting for them to draw a conclusion on what really works.
The, by now, infamous Lancet HCQ-study was incredibly fraudulent and rightfully retracted, but it is clear that , if certain parties would want to obscure the positive effect of some treatment, they can just create a lot of fog around it. I believe this happens a lot with non-patentable, or cheap, interventions.
Disappointing, I was hoping to see some positive results for the triple combination of drugs. However, as there still has not been a good trial using hydroxychloroquine + Zinc +azithromycin, it is still an open question.
What it does show, is that Covid is not really a dangerous disease/virus and most people recover no matter what…. More akin to the common cold or mild flu, which can kill unhealthy people with co-morbidities, but from which nearly everyone recovers.
Absolutely, the question is still open, and it’s a shame there hasn’t been a randomized trial yet looking at the triple therapy.
Exactly. Almost everyone needs no treatment at all and the very vast majority of people are asymptomatic: the only ones that might have some issues are very old people with more than one co-morbidity. It’s lethality rate is 0.2% come on people, this discussions about HCQ or Ivermectin are wool issues, we should first highlight this above mentioned issues and reestablish freedom in the world (which in countries like Israel is disappearing with this horrible vaccine-passports).
Let’s remember besides that we’re talking about a virus which was never isolated and from what we know is the flu virus itself (why did flu disappeared from the world, no one has an answer). Wake up people, thank God for people like dr.Rushworth who deepens our knowledge, but it’s a fight against slavery and misinformation too. Wake up!
Hi Sebastian, thank you for all your work and analysis. As mentioned above, HCQ works best in combination with zinc and a medicine like azithromycin in early treatment. Therefor, all over the world general practitioner are reporting great results. Too bad these are usually not considered as evidence since it s not randomised trial etc. But should it be considered as empirical evidence that treatment works?
Furthermore there s a meta analysis available through this website: https://hcqmeta.com/
You might find this interesting.
Very kind regards, keep up all your good work.
thats right :
take paracetamol and wait !
wait for the scientists to come up with something else (if they dare to do so ) !
wait for the health institutions to allow early treatment (once the disease is over ) !
wait for bill gates to pay for a randomized HCQ study (and kill it ) !
wait for the virus to replicate in your lung and kill you !
According to Trialsitenews, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will fund an Ivermectin study…
to finance a study is a way to control it and make sure it will not interfere with the sacred vaccine carnival.
How about the Cuban Interferon medicin? Any studies?
It does look like hydroxychloquine certainly doesn’t aid recovery from Covid19 from your close analysis of rather poor data.
On a different tack, I wonder what your feelings are about patients who have had the virus being given a dose of a vaccine when they have recovered. So far, I’ve heard of three people being given a dose like this, so would it boost their immunity significantly?
Just as a piece of anecdotical evidence: When I got covid symptoms in March, just a very mild cold and a mild cough but with an odd pressure in my lungs, I immediately started taking chloroquine diphosphate, klorokinfosfat in Swedish, 250 mg per day. (I’d got some pills from a friend who had been travelling…) Since before I’d been taking Zink and other supplements (C, D et c), and of course I continued taking them. Already on the next day I noticed that the pressure in lungs was reduced, and on the third day the increased pressure was almost gone. On the fifth day I felt like normal, besides feeling somewhat weak.
Taken very early and together with zink, chloroquine diphosphate and HCQ seem effective. Already in March 2020 for example MEDCRAM posted covid videos about HCQ and zink as ionophore, but of course a zink was ignored in a number of studies since the plan was to make HCQ appear to be either without effect or dangerous (too high doses, for very sick patients).
As it has to be taken very early to have an effect if any. And the possibility for early treatment is small, because people do not search help until they need. It seem no point in further investigating.
there is no point in taking a treatment if you are sick !
no point in seeing a doctor !
just let things happen , be a stoician !
if you father is sick, tell him not to worry !
That is a good point. Even if you order a PCR-test on the first day of symptoms, the odds of having an answer within three days is low in most places. And even at the peak of the pandemic, covid was only causing 10-20% of respiratory infections, so probably wouldn’t make sense to give hydroxychloroquine to everyone with a respiratory infection.
I don’t believe the studies. Too many observational studies comparing treated to non-treated groups (matched for as many variables as possible) show decreased hospitalization (and by implication) severity of disease.
Remdesiver (a RNA polymerase inhibitor) was heavily promoted (prior to any studies) as the treatment for COVID-19. The early studies showed a positive response. This was obtain by altering the endpoint of the study from reduction in death (no effect) to reduction in hospitalization (borderline statistical effect). Further studies showed remdesivir to be and expensive boondoggle. Why was this so disturbing: Remdesivir is made by Gilead. Gilead underwrites a huge portion of the NAID budget. Gilead saw remdesivir as a make or break moment for the company. Bias in these studies? An HCQ regimen costs about $50. A remdesiver treatment costs about $3500. Hmmmm.
The mechanism for HCQ, zinc and azithromycin is compelling: COVID-19 enters the cell via a combination of 2 mechanisms: It grabs hold of the cell via the glycocalyx; once it grabs hold, it fuses with the AEC2 receptor to gain entry into the cell. HCQ alters the glycocalyx and blocks the binding site. HCQ alters the AEC2 receptor so the virus can no longer and then fuse with the cell to gain entry. Once inside the cell, HCQ inhibits RNA polymerase but its effect becomes blunted.
Zinc directly inhibits RNA polymerase. So it helps. Zinc needs help to get inside the cell as a zinc is a heavily regulated metal. HCQ helps zinc to gain entry by opening the pores. (It’s not actually an ionophore). HCQ aids zinc in gaining entry.
Azithromycin is a well known broad spectrum antibiotic. It has another unique property: it induces interferon 1 in respiratory cells. COVID-19 turns off interferon 1 production. Azithromycin helps neutralize this property. It also blocks initiation of a gram negative septic state (necessary for the initiation of immune dysfunction and coagulopathy).
The issue of QT prolongation with HCQ and AZN has been blown out of proportion. Out of 10,000 near death patients treated only 1 showed sufficient evidence to indicate the HCQ/AZN combination as a possible contributory issue.
I don’t believe the literature. All studies have overt and covert hidden biases. Never in the history of the world has there been so much political and industry mobilization directed against a possible cure for a disease.
Dr Rushworth, I hope you study the above comment. As one who normally appreciates your critical views, I found your looking at HCQ on its own very disappointing. As you have pointed out there are many limitations in RCT trials but one of the most basic requirements is to understand the mechanism under trial. The cellular process requires an ionophore and without that the trial is pointless. Many therapies require the support of other mechanisms, and it is a shame and indictment of the medical research that this is not appreciated. If the trial doesn’t include Zn++, just ignore it or ask why it didn’t. The process is maybe even more important than the statistical analysis and consideration of confounders which you discuss so well.
I included the one trial that looked at hydroxychloroquine plus zinc. It didn’t show a benefit. I would love to see more trials of the combination, but at present none exist that I have been able to find. Considering the strong support among segments of the public for hydroxychloroquine + zinc (+ azithromycin) it should have been quite easy for Zelenko or some other medical professional with a strong interest in the combination to do a kickstarter to fund a trial looking at the combination. Considering that all these drugs are generic and cheap, a trial like that could have been done quite cheaply. It’s a shame that hasn’t happened.
A good summary of the trials – but were they the right trials? The shenanigans over HCQ underline the absolute requirement for rheumatologists to be involved in the development of Covid treatments. As long ago as last April I pointed out the issues over HCQ; in rheumatoid arthritis it is a weak drug, and nowadays would be unlikely to be used alone; it will not work once the immune process is fully established; and high doses produce high side-effects. And what are you trying to do in coronavirus infection? Not kill the virus, but prevent the cytokine storm. Giving it in very sick Covid-19 patients who have already developed CSS it is utterly useless – but that is what most of the trials have done. It’s like giving it in rheumatoid once joint damage is visible on X-ray and expecting that damage to reverse! So whatever the trials say, we are still in the “not proven” category with HCQ
I refer readers to my blog (https://bamjiinrye.wordpress.com). Starting on 26th April, then 1st, 1th, 21st, 22nd, 28th May, 16th June, 7th and 12th July.
Is it possible that the virus could have become less responsive to hydroxycloroquine as new variants arise? Thank you for your very thorough analysis Sebastian, but I wonder why so many doctors in the US deluded themselves that it worked. I suppose many people were going to get better regardless of what treatment they got and maybe it helps people, even medical professionals, to feel less helpless in the face of a new virus, to have some treatment available. I must admit I get disappointed when any initially promising treatment fails to follow through.
It’s hard to see these studies as a simple exercise in extending the sum of human knowledge when any discussion of HCQ has been so viciously suppressed by the media. The moment I saw that my Facebook link to America’s Front Line Doctors’ video on successful HCQ/zinc treatment had been removed by the censor was deeply chilling. And this for a treatment that is cheap, available and at least will do no harm.
Given that, it’s imperative at least that the full funding source for all these studies is made clear.
Also should point out, from my thorough albeit amateur investigations, that there seem to have been very few, if any, claims that HCQ works as a successful treatment/prevention on its own.
This article and the comments left so far neatly illustrate the difference between science and faith. Dr Rushworth summarises all the available data, good or otherwise, and the conclusion is clear: HCQ has no proven benefit and should not be used outside of clinical trials. As Dr Rushworth points out, now that there are vaccines about, there seems little point in pursuing these treatments that are likely to be of minimal effect.
The number of comments that clearly reject this scientific conclusion of the evidence suggests to me that there is a constellation of beliefs (covid denial of various degrees, faith in unproven alternative treatments, anti-vax views , conspiracy theories about Bill Gates etc, ) that form what is essentially a cult. No amount of evidence will shift these strongly held beliefs.
I have to say I do agree with your conclusion, the level of negativity about the power of meta-analysis is rather surprising. Dr Rushworth has produced another very useful summary of the actual trial evidence, with just the right amount of detail to drill down into – thank you!
I am surprised, Dr Rushworth, that you have more or less ignored the reason that zinc is important in combination with hydroxychloroquine (and Ivermectin, for that matter) because, as Pathcoin has pointed out in his/her comment, it is the combination that helps prevent viral replication – by helping zinc enter the cells.
Just using HCQ on its own in various trials will presumably be relying on the individual’s zinc status as to whether or not it has a beneficial effect – which, of course, is another confounding factor that doesn’t seem to be taken into account in any of the studies that don’t use additional zinc.
We are often told that most people have a zinc deficiency as a result of diet, either through eating nutritionally-deficient processed foods or from foods produced through industrial farming which, over the years, has depleted the soil of many essential minerals (and there are studies showing this.)
So it would be unsurprising for a trial based entirely on HCQ (in the absence of added zinc) to fail!
As far as I know, the addition of the antibiotic is merely as a precaution against any concomitant secondary infection? I may be wrong about that, but I think I heard or read that somewhere – so it isn’t directly addressing the Covid infection.
Hydroxychloroquine along with zinc sulphate and antibiotic azithromycin is the combo of choice.
Could you comment on the data found in c19study.com ?
They say on their site that it includes 214 trials, but that is incorrect. The vast majority of studies in their analysis are observational studies, not trials. And they are combining a bunch of different types of end points (cherry picked based on whichever happened to show the biggest effect) in to a single meta-analysis.
ok thanx, that is clear.
So would it be possible to have a – non-cherry-picked – meta analysis of the observational studies ? I can imagine that the scientific accuracy would be possible given the high numbers ?
Dear Sebastien,
Thanks for your thoughtful review of the hydroxychloroquine story. This is the most objective analysis that I have seen on this subject. However, I must disagree with your conclusion.
Many of the pro-HCQ people are flat out nutcases that only cite extremely low quality non-controlled observation studies and most of the anti-HCQ people will only cite those same studies while dismissing the few potentially interesting ones. Franky, it’s hard to see through all of the hype.
One of the major appeals of this drug is its extremely long and well documented safety record. Very few drugs have been studied so extensively and under a such a wide range of circumstances. https://www.facebook.com/notes/691243434858129/ This is definitely not the impression that one getting one watches CNN or if one reads the NY Times.
When I first became interested in HCQ in May, it seemed to me that the drug had three potential uses, each of which would have required different types of clinical trials, HCQ as a treatment for critically ill hospitalized patients, HCQ as a treatment for early disease and HCQ as a preventative.
Subsequent trials have clearly eliminated the first two. However, I continue to believe that HCQ may have had enormous potential as a preventative. https://www.facebook.com/notes/971241790054179/
That is, HCQ could have potential use for people working in very high-risk environments such as hospitals or people living in the same house with Covid patients and nursing home patients. To prove this would have required large trials with about 20,000 participants because the large majority of contacts will never actually contract Covid. Unfortunately, because of all of the negative hype. such studies will never be conducted.
Ron Eliosoff MD
High risk environments? I have read many studies that show that health workers (doctors nurses, cashiers) are less prone to get sick than the general population. Here is one i found quickly.
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0241956
Thank you Dr Rushworth. As Pathcoin and others have said, it’s important to consider the mechanisms. How do we expect particular drugs/combinations of drugs to work? Even if I don’t fully understand them as an educated person I appreciate the discussion. So many of our public health officials in the west are out of touch with day-to-day health practice and treat the general public with contempt. They seem to be looking for a magic (and expensive) bullet to cure every health problem. Too often the voices of experienced doctors who care about the welfare of their patients are dismissed. I know who I’d trust my life with (the latter).
You are a medical charm! For me the most important information came early from a doctor in New York who was using the triple therapy to great success. Why all the studies did not employ the triple is beyond me but I do imagine ivermectin is better…but even better is simple old baking soda. Here in Brazil was an official study nebulizing sodium bicarbonate into ICU patients with seriously compromized lungs….to great success….doctors have forgotten the viruses are pH sensitive….
https://drsircus.com/general/bicarbonate-proves-to-be-cheapest-fastest-safest-covid-treatment/
Of course it can be prevenitive….and best to take it starting at very first symptoms….silly to wait till one is dying in ICU. This news was so good that it was taken down by that terrorist organization known has Facebook!
This statement “Most of the trials gave 400 to 800 mg per day, which is a reasonable dose, and unlikely to cause problems. One trial gave 1400 mg on day one, which is quite high, followed by 600 mg per day.” ignores the fact that the WHO’s own consultant in 1979, H. Weniger, looked at 335 episodes of adult poisoning by chloroquine drugs. Weniger on page 5 notes that a single dose of 1.5-2 grams of chloroquine base “may be fatal.”
Thus, 800 mg per day is *not* a reasonable dose, but is a potentially *fatal* dosage. To be an honest evaluation of hydroxychloroquine requires only looking at studies that gave *under* 1500 mg daily dosages and less than 3500 mg total dosage as the effective recommended dosages by all doctors treating mild to hospitalized cases is less than 3200 mg total and all conform to being *under* the advised potentially lethal dosages. See these two pages for more information: https://anthraxvaccine.blogspot.com/2020/06/who-trial-using-potentially-fatal.html and a compilation of articles http://www.kathydopp.info/COVIDinfo/COVIDTreatments/PharmaVsHCQ
800 mg is less than 1500 mg.
There is evidence that ivermectin works though or not?
Furhermore, a meta-study in Israel found Pfizer vaccine increases deaths 40 times for the elder and 260 times for the young, compared to covid itself. Can you elaborate on this on a separate article?
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/israel-pfizer-vaccine-killed-more-elderly-than-covid/
Thank you for another expose´.
Tick the box
I did not see mention of the July Henry Ford study which found a substantial reduction in mortality in a study of 2,541 patients treated on hospital admission. See: https://www.henryford.com/news/2020/07/hydro-treatment-study
Because it isn’t a randomized trial, it’s an observational study.
Hello Doctor,
Thanks for all your work, even if you didn’t get the result some seem to want.
Can you answer a question for me, nothing to do with HCQ, don’t worry I won’t quote you on it.
Do we accumulate antibodies in our systems even from extinct, or at least dormant viruses? I’m specifically thinking of the 1918 so called Spanish Flu pandemic. I’d just like to be able to say to doubters that we still have ‘protection’ against the Spanish Flu even though we are unlikely to ever encounter it again. Or if it is still out there in the environment unlikely to get sick or die from it.
Viruses are constantly evolving. In general, new viruses are most deadly when they first cross the species barrier, and then they usually evolve to become less deadly but more transmissible, because that makes them more effective at reproducing. I haven’t looked in to Spanish flu specifically, but my guess would be that a less deadly descendant of it is still circulating.
My understanding is that HCQ was first considered as a treatment for Covid because it was observed that people taking HCQ for other reasons did not get Covid. It is also known that one in vitro effect of HCQ is to assist zinc in crossing the cell wall to enter cells, and that zinc inside cells aids immune response.. Given those facts, one might reasonably expect that HCQ will be most useful if given before or immediately upon exposure, in people with adequate dietary zinc or zinc supplements. But your “gold standard medical tests” are never going to prove that, so it must not be true, right? Or maybe your idea of a “gold standard” is based upon a theoretical approach that amounts to looking for your keys where the light is best, rather than where you actually dropped them.
It doesn’t matter how good a hypothesis is for why something works, if the evidence shows it doesn’t work.
And what I say in the article is that hydroxychloroquine might work if given within three days of symptom onset or when used as part of triple therapy, but there isn’t enough data yet to say for certain either way. It definitely doesn’t work if given alone later in the disease course, that has now been shown beyond any reasonable doubt.
Thanks for your comprehensive analysis.
I’m wondering what your thoughts are regarding the large study from Henry Ford hospital published in August showing a large benefit of HCQ in hospitalized patients. Clearly there was a confounding problem of difference in treatment between the two groups overall, in particular corticosteroids. However I’m wondering how you would explain the significant benefit still found in 190 patients treated with HCQ matched with 190 patients not treated with HCQ who had the exact same propensity score, including steroid treatment.
It’s a retrospective analysis of observational data. There could be all kinds of different selection biases and other confounders hiding under the surface. We are talking about an observational study with 400 patients, there are a number of equally large or significantly larger randomized trials that fail to show benefit in hospitalized patients.
Your points are well taken
However I believe the study contained something like 2600 patients.
But I’m still puzzled as to why this study was such an outlier. The main criticism of the results of this study is that the HCQ group considerably more often received treatment with corticosteroids and also toxilizumab. The reason for this is presumably because the group that received these treatments were considerably sicker with a very significantly higher proportion of a quite extensive list of known factors and comorbidities that worsen prognosis. At the very least the study is a strong endorsement of these treatments.
However, although unaccounted for factors may have been present to explain the results, nevertheless in the group I mentioned in which there was a subanalysis, all of the known important factors that influence morbidity were identical, including both groups receiving the same drug treatments other than HCQ. It’s hard to imagine what other factors may have been influential considering the list of factors that were considered.
Not really arguing as much as I’ve always been considerably puzzled about this study’s results.
thank you so much for your very comprehensive studies!!
Hanna
https://www.mediterranee-infection.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Abstract_Raoult_EarlyTrtCovid19_09042020_vD1v.pdf
RE: “Two observational studies, both carried out in New York (Carlucci et al. and Derwan et al.), appear to show promising results in patients treated with a combination of hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and azithromycin. The first, involving 932 paitents, showed a 55% reduction in relative risk of death among those getting zinc in addition to hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, as compared with those just getting hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. The second, involving 518 patients, showed an 80% reduction in relative risk of death among those getting the full triple therapy, when compared with a reference sample that didn’t get any of the drugs.
That seems impressive. However, these are low quality observational studies that are seriously limited by the methodology used. ”
Above is linked one of Didier Raoult’s early studies. He is a well-known epidemiologist. Covid became highly politicized so everything to do with a simple therapeutic is subject to all the deceptive slings and arrows to which anything in the political arena is subject.
I read early on that HCQ must be taken with zinc to be reliably effective since the drug triggers immune system processes at the cellular level which depend upon zinc to be effective (in preventing the virus from colonizing such cells and then reproducing). Seems reasonable. The Azythromycin is for the pneumonia / bacterial infection in the lung which happens after the viral infection has achieved lift-off, so this is for those presenting such more advanced symptoms.
HCQ has been taken as an anti-malarial prophylactic for decades and his not highly toxic unless taken in high doses for a long time. This is known now because of so many with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis who take higher doses than the 400mg per week recommended as an antimalarial prophylactic. To combat flu/viral infection, I believe it is recommended to take 2000 mg the first two days and then taper off to 400 mg a day for about 5 days thereafter.
In any case, I think if you are going to review HCQ whilst lamenting the dearth of decent studies, why didn’t you start with the study by a reputable epidemiologist? Yes, it’s not a proper trial because he was treating actual patients with the infection, but it is still highly valuable and relevant. Most of the post-April studes were conducted in a highly politicized environment, many of them deliberately mis-using the medicines or obfuscating clear processes. Better to look at studies from before this covid global lockdown psyop began.
99 percent of real medecine is based on observational knowledge.
As a medical writer with 30 years of experience participating in and writing up the results of clinical trials, I suggest you look at the use of hydroxychoroquine to treat SARS-COV-1, which shares about 85% of its DNA with SARS-COV-2 and blew through before diseases were politicized and studies funded by Fauci and Gates were being used for (dis?)information purposes. It was pretty effective in those studies and was shown to have a prophylactic effect and could possibly inhibit the spread of coronavirus.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1232869/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7092815/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4136071/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5461643/
Another study showed that chloroquine is an effective anti-viral for a number of viruses. Also, “the suppressing effect is observed when the cells are treated with chloroquine either before or after exposure to the virus, suggesting both prophylactic and therapeutic advantage.” https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5461643/
Furthermore, with regard to mortality, what is the relative risk, in exact numbers? If HCQ yields a 9% greater relative risk of mortality, we need to know what that means in real terms. (I will check the studies later, when I have more time.) Because if the relative risk is only 1%, then a 9% greater relative risk of mortality is just 1.09%. If the relative risk is 10%, then a 9% increase is 10.9%. Not a lot of difference in reality. Thus, 9% sounds like a lot, but it might not be. And particularly given the quite stark differences in mortality risk for various age groups. CV19 is a discriminating killer, with mot of its victims over 60, and most of those over 70. The increase in risk is going to be extremely negligible for the majority of the population, and thus the benefit would far outweigh the risks in those under 60, if not in all patients.
I trust very little of this – the Cochrane study has my greatest trust; historically their science is solid and they don’t ascribe to the politically correct form of “science” so prevalent now in the US. No sooner did Trump tout HCQ as a treatment than the science establishment threw together that frankly stupid study giving HCQ to ventilator patients just to disprove what he said.
There is also a huge conflict of interest with Tony Fauci. He owns patents on the glycoprotein vaccine technology being used for this vaccine (as well as other vaccines). Here is a link to Fauci’s vaccine technology patents:
https://patents.justia.com/inventor/anthony-s-fauci
He’s making millions off of this vaccine and thus has a vested interest in first, scaring people and second, ensuring that all treatments are disproven, thus driving more business to his vaccines. Why is no one talking about this, or Fauci’s sketchy history with vaccines – for instance, the HIV vaccine, which actually gave people HIV.
There should also be widespread discussion about the treatment of patients with ventilators. CV19 does not produce pneumonia. It is more akin to an hypoxic injury, and we’ve know this for a year now. The hypoxia produces various toxic wastes in the lungs; ventilators destroy the lungs of patients by essentially turning those toxic particles into a sort of sand blaster via the high pressure used in ventilators. One study in NYC showed that 90% of patients on a ventilator died; it’s clearly not an effective treatment. Low-pressure oxygen is what is needed, and in most cases the lungs eventually clear themselves of the toxins, particularly if viral replication is halted via any of several means: vitamin C, zinc, or lysine, all of which have shown effectiveness, certainly anecdotally.
Hi Sebastian,
There are actually several RCT meta-analyses that found HCQ is effective in risk-stratified early outpatient treatment, e.g. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.09.30.20204693v1 . Regarding nursing homes, see also https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.01.28.21250706v1
Most of the RCTs you’ve discussed are seriously flawed: late-treatment, lethal doses, no risk stratification, or underpowered. COVID remains mild in most people, and HCQ won’t work in late-stage disease. So what you need is risk-stratified early treatment trials. Many observational studies and a few RCTs did exactly this and found strong results.
It’s disappointing to see that even Sweden missed out on early treatment. Not just HCQ, but also other very simply means to minimize the risk of severe COVID in the elderly. It was completely ignored.
Cheers
I have seen the Meta-analysis by Ladapo et al, and am aquainted with the lead author. It is flawed because they have combined hospitalizations and deaths and positive PCR tests in to one meta-analysis even though these are completely different end points and therefore should not be meta-analyzed together. My meta-analysis is more methodologically correct, and also updated with more studies that have come out since they did their analysis. And it has excluded studies giving potentially toxic doses, so that is accounted for. I have also separated out studies giving hydroxychloroquine late, so that is also accounted for. And where the data is underpowered, as when it comes to treatment within three days, I have noted so explicitly and said that more data is needed.
The second article you reference is based on observational reports. I find it odd that people are criticizing randomized trials while citing observational studies. This is literally the same phenomenon we are seeing from the CDC when it comes to face masks – focusing on low quality observational evidence that says what you want and ignoring higher quality randomized trial evidence that doesn’t say what you want.
Thank you
Hi Sebastian,
You can absolutely combine different endpoints, many meta-analyses do this. The important point is the quality and context of the trials. The studies you’ve discussed weren’t sufficiently powered, risk-stratified early outpatient trials. So there were no meaningful results. The correct studies, whether RCT or observational, got good results. And it’s not surprsing: HCQ counteracts COVID progression on several levels (not just anti-viral).
Regarding observational studies, they are not a priori worse than RCTs, this is a common misunderstanding. They often include far more people than RCTs. Many drugs have been approved without RCT (https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/6/6/e011666). And many RCTs are poorly done, or driven by commercial interests. The pandemic has shown this multiple times. And everything doctors have been doing during the pandemic was without RCT confirmation (even ventilating patients), or with false RCT confirmation (like remdesivir).
Real life is not as simple as you learn in med school 🙂
Cheers
As to combining end points, just because people do it doesn’t make it right. It is dishonest (whether intentionally or not) to combine a positive PCR test and death in the same meta-analysis – they are such utterly different end points in terms of seriousness that they should not be analyzed together.
As to observational studies not being inherently worse than RCT:s, I also disagree. Of course a giant observational study with 50,000 people is more likely to provide useful information than a small RCT with 50 people, but I would rather go with a well done RCT with 500 people than a well done observational study with 500 people every time. All else equal, RCT’s are inherently better. Observational studies always have confounders, no matter how hard you try to correct. There are practically an infinite number of health recommendations that have been made based on observational studies, that have later had to be retracted after it became clear that the effect was due to confounding.
Again, you can combine different endpoints, no problem. It’s actually a strength: it shows in different ways that a treatment works.
And no, RCTs are not “inherently better”, it’s a question of design. Remdesivir was a failure despite RCT results, and this is true for many other, often industry-funded RCTs. Regarding confounding, as mentioned in another comment, it is true for any single study (they all have weaknesses), but difficult to explain for many independent studies combined. So you would have to explain how they all got it wrong.
Just considering a few RCTs is a typical rookie “straight from med school” mistake.
Cheers.
My article doesn’t consider a few RCT’s. It considers all RCT’s. Remdesivir was shown to not work because the RCT’s showed that it doesn’t work, not in spite of them. I guess we’ll have to disagree on combining endpoints, if you actually think a positive PCR test and death are equivalent then I guess I won’t be able to convince you otherwise. And lots of observational studies can all point in the same direction because they all have the same confounders pushing in the same direction. This has been seen many times in nutrition studies.
re: hydroxychloroquine might work if given within three days of symptom onset, but there isn’t enough data yet to say for certain either way
When I went overland through Africa I didn’t take the anti-malarial prophylaxis recommented by MDs. A 1.5 year prophylaxis seemed too risky. Instead I had to treat plasmodium falciparum for 4 times. Lariam had the worst side-effects, hydrochloroquine or quinine were harmless. All worked.
If I got symptoms of covid and had access to cholorquine (or ivermectin) I would take right away. The risk are just too small.
Zinc is tricky. I tried to raise my bottom low serum-levels by taking in average 50 mg/d for already 12 years. Only when I experimented with 70 mg/d for a year I saw a bid raised serum-levels (and high end of normal in whole blood, meanwhile below normal again). I doubt it could be raised in emergency fast enough.
That’s it, risk is minimal, upside is huge. It’s a no-brainer.
Zinc absorption is poor in some people. Maybe you just cannot absorb more.
What is amazing to me is that a year after the first pandemic ever to effectively shut down the world, so few really good studies have been done, not just for hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and azithromycin, but for a host of other possible treatments. Unbelievable! Our national health institutions have really failed us, badly.
Its understandable that the pharma insustry and the many people working free lance for it all want to prevent people from using early treatments.
It s not so easy to understand why people like Dr Rushworth and other bright independant scientists would willingly contribute to depriving the sick ones of the mean to avoid hospitalization and death.
Could it be because the evidence does not support its use at present?
re: Could it be because the evidence does not support its use at present?
Its all about risk/benefits analysis of any treatment. Had a walking-disabilty from a 80% stenosis at my abdominal aortan bifurcation. MDs pushed a synthetic aorta prosthesis. Had to google risks myself, since cardiologist only knew of acute 1 in 100 surgeries risks. Up to 50% of synthetic prosthesis would already have to be replaced within 10 years!
So I choose orthomolecular (high dose nutrients) medicine and life-style changes instead, with absolutely no randomized trials evidence, but almost no risks either (if done responsibly). And had lasting remission from my walking-disabilty after 7 years!
So the risk of dying from covid with certain comorbities being very high, the risk of hydrochloroquine almost non-existant (at least for malaria-prophylaxis it’s given out like candies; even long-term), experimental emergency use for such safe medications should never be denied by MDs, if asked for.
The evidence absolutely supports its use. What you would have to explain is how so many independent observational studies/trials (100?) found good results. It’s not sufficient to criticize any single trial, they all have their respective weaknesses. It’s also not sufficient to cite a few poorly done RCTs. It’s the sheer amount of independent evidence. Cheers.
I believe your HCQ analysis is wrong. Look here: c19study.com
C19 is easily cured if you treat it early with HCQ, Zinc, and Azithromycin. I believe Dr. Zelenko’s protocol and that of flccc.net (similar but different) have the highest success rate – close to 100%.
The key is not waiting for the positive C19 test return, which takes about five days – that’s too late.
You need to diagnose immediately (no smell, fatigue) and start HCQ and Zinc. HCQ transports the zinc into the cell where it interferes with an enzyme the virus needs for replication. Treatment costs about $20.
The pharmacokinetics of HCQ take about ten days to reach the lungs, so the sooner the better – most HCQ studies do not realize this fact. Note that taken daily (or just take Quercetin or EGCG – both almost as good as HCQ) it is prophylactic and ready to go to work as a zinc ionophore. Easy, pandemic over.
Download Dr. Zelenko’s protocol before they sanitize it, as they did your book. Anything that does not align with the mainstream’s unexamined assumptions is canceled, or called fake news, or a conspiracy theory. This is happening everywhere, including in the internet archive. It is a badge of courage. Unfortunately, they may next cancel your blog.
Dr. Zelenko interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhLD1P5nH30
His protocol:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1i7C_6H1Yq0u8lrzmnzt5N1JHg-b5Hb0E3nLixedgwpQ/edit
Be sure to also check out Flccc.net. https://covid19criticalcare.com/
Here’s the peer-reviewed paper: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0924857920304258