I had hoped to be able to announce today or tomorrow that the English language version of my book about covid-19, titled “Covid: why most of what you know is wrong”, would be out and available for purchase. The Swedish language version (titled “Varför det mesta du vet om covid-19 är fel”) came out last week and is available for purchase here. Unfortunately, Amazon, in a bizarre act of censorship, have decided that they will not be selling it on their platform. Here is what Amazon wrote to my publisher:
Hello,
We’re contacting you regarding the following book(s):
Covid: Why most of what you know is wrong by Sebastian Rushworth (AUTHOR) (ID: PRI-PVV8BRDXPZJ)
Due to the rapidly changing nature of information around coronavirus, we are referring customers to official sources for advice about the prevention or treatment of the virus.
Amazon reserves the right to determine what content we offer according to our content guidelines. Your book does not comply with our guidelines. As a result, we are not offering it for sale.
You can find our content guidelines on the KDP website: https://kdp.amazon.com/help/topic/G200672390
If you have questions or believe you’ve received this email in error, reply to this message.
Amazon KDP
My publisher is now trying to find an alternate solution to get the English language version of the book out.
138 thoughts on “Amazon is censoring my book about covid!”
Welcome to the new Demofascist America.
Just drops your stomach! I have felt like this the whole year. I can only imagine the loss and disappointment about your book. I hope for you it can sell somewhere else.
I do hope you’ll get success in publishing an English edition
Is this a surprise?
American used to be about freedom to express ideas. This is distressing and sad. I will be canceling my Amazon account.
Me.too
I am so sorry Amazon will not publish your book.
If you do manage to get a English speaking publisher I will definitely buy it.
Me, too.
I recently bought a book about vitamin D3/K2 therapy, as practiced in Brazil. Definitely not US authority approved. Still for sale on Amazon – maybe I should warn Amazon about the book and request a refund!
Unsettling. Particularly as your blog has been cool and logical throughout.
I’m afraid this doesn’t surprise me at all. It’s called censorship, and I still recall the deep shock I felt when my innocent post of a video from America’s Front Line Doctors was removed from Facebook. This is the world in which we now live, and it’s terrifying.
Can I suggest this site as an alternative to Amazon?
https://www.bookdepository.com/
Thanks. I’ve been looking for some way to end my relationship with Amazon.
Amazon owns Book Depository.
I was going to suggest the same webshop. Worldwide free delivery for all books!
You’re aware that site is owned by Amazon?
No, I wasn’t. I’ve recently bought a couple books from “them” that are banned from Amazon.
What a crock.
I won’t be using them in the future.
Can you sell it as a PDF version via your own website?
The problem with doing this is that no publisher will want it but if that’s not a problem, an excellent solution. Check out this excellent PDF called Coldtype: https://coldtype.net for examples of excellent design.
Sorry, it’s http://coldtype.net
I have now shared the information about your Swedish book in my network.
why not switch to .karnevalforlag.se?
Not surprising at all as it doesn’t follow the current woke-progressive narrative. I’m happy to buy several direct and give them to my friends. I hope you get a good platform to sell them worldwide. We need an Amazon-alternative.
We are in the new age where anyone outside the bounds of being in proper lockstep–is shamed, shunned and also–financially ‘burnt at the stake.’
Something (hopefully) will eventually give and the globalist cabal will be exposed for WAY overreaching…
Bedrövligt. Kolla med “buecher.de” här i Tyskland. De är rätt stora och skickar böcker utan extra kostnad för portot precis som Amazon i Tyskland.
Just add Antifa, BLM or Transgenderism to the title and you’ll be back on in no time.
Hello Dr. Rushworth,
Very sorry – and angry – to hear that.
Please post the e-mail of the relevant section of Amazon, and I – and I’m sure many others – will advise them that I will cease using Amazon immediately.
Who do these b*****s think they are? They have really prospered hugely during lockdown, to such extent that our local shopping communities will almost certainly suffer.
I believe that the only way to deal with corporations that indulge in unreasonable censorship and behavioural regulation is to stop using them…….and to let them know about this too.
Please post the relevant e-mail address.
Keep up the good work – your columns are excellent. Do let us know how we can purchase your book.
Cheers,
Jim
England
Not at all surprising. Censorship is rampant these days. You can’t even say anything that goes against the narrative, much less publish it. I’m really happy to see a doctor willing to speak out against the lies and the scam being perpetrated but I’m also worried that you will become a victim of cancel culture.
Heads up, chest out, stand straight, be proud!
You are doing a great job Sebastian. Keep it up!
Your publisher will eventually find a way to promote the english version of your book.
Some marketing companies actually use events like this to sell more.
It’s free publicity. Use it.
Greetings!
Really appreciate your informational articles.
I would be very happy to arrange to obtain a copy of your English text book when it is available.
Let me know how much it is and what manner of payment is required.
Thanks in advance,
Tim
Amazon is a mixture between Torquemada and the Protector Daddy…
Thank you for your amazing work, Dr. Rushworth.
I am not surprised. Any deviation from what the major western Corporations deem “the truth” is quashed in no uncertain fashion. Our “democratic “ institutions are under threat as our freedoms to take a contra view.
Hi Sebastian,
I have stopped using Amazon unless unavoidable.
Have you looked at The Book Depository. They offer postage free shipping all over the world. It isn’t the speediest but I, for one would rather wait a while than support Amazon.
The Book Depository is owned by Amazon
The Book Depository is owned by Amazon (although they may have independent criteria for what they will sell?). Personally, I have boycotted Amazon and subsidiaries for several years, owing to the company’s unethical “creative accounting” that enables it to dodge taxes in a way that gives it a grossly unfair advantage over other bookselling companies.
Here is an advice page from the UK’s Society of Authors about getting a book stocked by bookshops:
https://www.societyofauthors.org/SOA/MediaLibrary/SOAWebsite/Guides/tipsforauthors0117oreilly.pdf
And here are some recommendations for prominent UK booksellers and chains that sell new books:
https://www.foyles.co.uk/contact-us#authors
https://www.waterstones.com/help/independent-publishers/48
https://wordery.com/about-wordery/faq
https://www.whsmith.co.uk/
https://blackwells.co.uk/
The UK also has many small and specialist bookshops, some of which may be very interested in stocking a hot-topic new book censored by Amazon (having said that, many of the smaller bookshops in the UK tend to specialise in second-hand books). If your publisher has the time to do some research into this, it may help get your book “out there” in the UK.
You may also want to consider donating a copy of your English-language book to one or more of the UK’s six legal deposit libraries, especially the British Library (the British Library is London’s equivalent to Stockholm’s Kungliga Biblioteket):
https://www.bl.uk/about-us/governance/policies/donating-collection-material
That way, your book might then get included in the British National Bibliography, which covers “books and journal titles published or distributed in the United Kingdom and Ireland since 1950”:
http://search.bl.uk/primo_library/libweb/action/search.do?vid=BLBNB
If your book gets acquired by any UK or Irish municipal libraries, you may like to register for PLR (PLR, or Public Lending Right, is a mechanism for collecting (very modest) author royalties for books borrowed from UK municipal libraries):
https://www.bl.uk/plr/
Good luck with getting your book published and disseminated — I very much hope it will find its way into UK bookshops and libraries (I might try and lobby my local municipal library to acquire a copy, but I have no idea to what extent the UK’s municipal libraries actually listen to recommendations from members of the public).
Of course this assumes UK bookshops and libraries will reopen at some point. It might not be for months yet, and not all of them will survive.
Well, not exactly a surprise for anyone who’s been reading Bezos’ Washington Post since Covid-19 appeared.
Of course the good man is entitled to his opinions.
Terrifying censorship!!
Try uk.bookshop.org hope this helps your book needs to be published. Good luck
Typical. Why doesn’t this surprise me Sebastian. It seems these big tech companies think they can censor anything to do with truth. Publishers are resourceful people. It’s disappointing but they’ll get it out! Keep us posted please.
Amazon joins Facebook, google, youtube and tweeter as true blue terrorist organizations the Nazi would be proud of.
Can we buy it direct from your publishers?
Or via an independent bookseller such as Blackwells?
I would be very happy to buy from somewhere other than Amazon.
I had a look through the guidelines; I have to admit to be curious about exactly which one of them you’ve transgressed. I presume it isn’t illegal or infringing. Given some of the awful rubbish I’ve bought from Amazon they set the bar very low for poor customer experience so I’m certain you’ll be above that threshold. I’m also sure it isn’t public domain content. So it must be that you’ve been offensive to ‘what everybody knows about Covid’. Just goes to show why your book is so necessary. Hey ho! I suppose there’s no use a bunch of us complaining to Amazon
OMG, how I hate censorship. Here in Eastern Europe it’s all too familiar. From 1945 to 1990 forbidden books were smuggled in and people continued to read them and many times went to jail for this. But they never stopped. I hope that more and more Western Europeans and Americans realize now what they’re in…
Can Karneval ship the English version internationally? This time the price is not very important, perhaps this is the price we have to pay for being free to choose 🙂
Boycott amazon! Every one.
I hope you find an alternative platform for publishing the English language versio (I don’t speak Swedish!) and I will definitely buy it! Good luck and thank you!!
Maybe the German company DigitalStore GmbH (digitalstore.net) would be a solution. They published the newly edited and heavily discussed book by the Austrian biologist Clemens Arvay about Corona vaccines.
Censorship outside of governments is the fast growing tumor devastating our societies.
All the best for you.
I would love to buy an english version, hope you get a way of publishing
A fine state of affairs when an online shop thinks it knows more about medical topic than a Doctor!
Not surprising at all. Publishers, blog curation platforms such as Medium, news sites, and social media were already prepared to censor any dissent from the authoritarian position on lockdowns, border closures, PCR tests, epidemiology, and masking in March, 2020. You have not been censored in this blog because it is self-published and not curated or monetized. However, you may be sure it is shadowbanned by Google and other search engines by being pushed to the very end of the search results for its keywords.
Screw Amazon. You shouldn’t sell it there even if they did offer it. I use Alibris, but I’m sure there are other online booksellers.
I look forward to buying your book on a different platform. Good luck and keep up the good work!
Yes
BOYCOTT Amazon. I have always suspected them for monopolism.
You are doing an excellent job.
L.W
MD,Ph D, assistant professor, specialist in surgery.
This is totally outrageous but not a big surprise. Big Tech has been censoring anything they don’t like for a while now, another reason why they need to be reined in! Hopefully, your publisher will be able to find another venue for your English language version. I would very much like to read it.
If you had written a book about pornography; Amazon on all the platforms would have been fighting over your book.
Please let me know how I can buy an English version. Even a photocopied manuscript would be fine.
Better sell it directly from your website.
We have to become independent from Amazon, Google, Facebook etc.
Elon Musk seems to have been successful in convincing Amazon to change course in a similar situation, perhaps you could send him a copy of your book and ask for his help?
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/06/04/amazon-coronavirus-book-ban/%3foutputType=amp
For my part I’ll send them a protest- censorship has become a very troubling trend with Amazon lately.
Thanks for the link, I think it would be worth for Sebastian to try to get Elon Musk’s support.
I am afraid that Amazon censorship is just a beginning to be followed by Facebook.
“Banned by Amazon” is a badge of honor. Wear it proudly and profit from it. It will soon become a positive marketing stamp of achievement.
Ask your Woke friends this: Who most closely resembles fascists today?
We are now in a new age of authoritarianism and censorship
Science has sold out to politics and partisanship. It’s now about power and leverage.
Be worried today they take my freedoms tomorrow yours.
“In a corporatist system of government, wherein there is no meaningful separation between corporate power and state power, corporate censorship is state censorship” – Caitlin Johnstone
Boykott Amazon. Har selv kjøpt boken. Den er lettlest og suveren.
Beyond shocking. Why am I , however, not surprised, Sebastian? Keep up the great work!
Of course they are! Any books, tweets, Facebook posts, or YouTube videos that are not pro-lockdown in the US are heavily censored.
Welcome to the revolution.
Loss of free speech should be listed as a serious side effect of Covid 19.
For example, Dr Michael Yeadon disappeared from Twitter.
Then I had a message from them telling me to remove a tweet quoting official figures re. miscarriages after the CV19 jab. I didn’t at first but couldnt use Twitter until I did, as they rejected my appeal.
Perhaps even worse, I know of a GP who has been threatened with being struck off if they don’t have the jab themselves!
This isn’t a medical crisis, it is a power grab that in truth has been going on for years but is now quite decisive. We will all be poorer in every sense, if this is allowed to continue.
Boycott Twitter! Boycott Facebook! Or, continue to finance your own demise
Book Depository (i.e., bookdepository.com), even though it is owned by Amazon, doesn’t seem to follow the latter’s censorship policies. Things that have been bounced from Amazon are often still available from Book Depository.
Hmmm…. the book seller I use is Abe Books, which is probably also owned by Amazon (they own everything) but check em out:
https://www.abebooks.co.uk/
The main victims of the pandemic are truth and civil rights. The so-called democratic countries of the west have become dictatorships.
Have you tried the lulu.com platform? They don’t have a distribution network as large as a#@+on, but they don’t try to censor the world.
Or maybe an e-book sold through your webpage?
https://www.lulu.com/
One alternative outlet is Hive Books. check them out: https://www.hive.co.uk/
There’s another one but I can’t find the link right now.
You may want to try Encounter Books. Their address is 900 Broadway, Suite 601, New York, NY 10003.
Phone number 212-871-6310.
Amazon removed another book they didn’t like, and Encounter Books is selling it.
From what I have read, Barnes and Noble is also selling the book that Amazon removed.
Barnes and Noble only sells in the US. I like eBooks and had to stop buying Nook books when we moved to Portugal. I would happily stop buying Kindle Books and already use the FREE app to read them.
Hi Dr D., Very sorry to hear that. What a shocker! I will welcome your news when you find an English language outlet with a purchase! Take care, Shaun
Censorship, the silencing of dissenting views and loss of civil liberties are THE main issues at the moment.
Big brother.
My recommendation is to move your book to leanpub.com. When I write, I first start on Leanpub and offer my book at a discount there until it is finished, then move it to other distributors. For broad distribution through a variety of booksellers around the world, I use Draft2Digital, and then finally directly post to Amazon Kindle myself.
Keep up the good fight and don’t let the fascists hold you back. Light is the best disinfectant.
This sounds very creative. Nice.
You might try Alibris and Thrift Books here in the states.
The Democratic party is trying to turn the US into a one party state. They are interested only in power, not governance. I assume Bezos and his kind are doing their bidding as a way of buying indulgences from the Church of Woke Fascism.
This has nothing to do with the Democratic party. This has been going on for a couple of years. If anyone it’s the drug industry allowing only one narrative. But you keep blaming the Democratic party because the Republicans are just so fucking brilliant themselves.
You might want to check out HR 1.
I would definitely like to buy your book – particularly if it is censored by Amazon.
Tell me where to place my order.
Anthony Herbert
ajh@pobox.com
Beyond unbelievable
We Are sorry to hear this but are not surprised. This is one of the reasons we choose to buy our books from other outlets. We choose freedom of speech, written or spoken. We will not support censorship.
We look forward to reading the book when an English version is available.
Yet Amazon published ‘Corona False Alarm? Facts and Figures.
by Karina Reiss and Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi.
Why is this book OK and yours is not?
Double standards.
I keep hearing stories like this. Censorship is appropriate when there is a direct threat of violence to a person or a group. Everything else should be permitted. There is a terrifying attempt to censor everything that doesn’t conform to “expert opinion”. This is definitely not okay!
I doubt that you have a legal case, but if you do have one, I would be more than happy to contribute towards your legal expenses.
Shocking, bastards aren’t getting another penny of my hard earned. Let me know when and where I can get your book
2 years ago I was having some health issues mostly difficulty in balance and concentration. The doctors that i saw prescribed antidepressants and blood pressure medication. One went so far as to diagnose OCD. I didn’t take any of the medication as i am in my early 40’s and and they could not convince me that i needed them. By pure luck while researching for my symtomps i come upon a book on vitamin deficiency. (Could it be B12). And surprise surprise I was deficient in B12, D, and iron. I self medicated muself with supplements and change my diet. In 2 months i was cured. I am really scary to think what would have happened to my in this era when books like yours are censored.
Dear Sebastion, you can’t buck the official line, don’t you realise you’re putting lives at risk. You’re killing my granny (as one English TV commercial put it, last year). This is the reality and largely because the ‘powers that be’ screwed up big time, so it’s deflection, misdirection and finally, banning. Oh the irony of an invention, the Web that when its potential for citizen participation started to be realized, the same powers who banned your book went through a sequence which is clearly documented:
1. At first they ignored it;
2. Then ridiculed it;
3. Then they tried to coopt it (‘citizen journalism’ [sic]);
4. Then they attacked its ‘lack of professionalism’;
5. And when all this failed, they simply pulled the plug.
And trust me, what we’re seeing now is just the beginning.
Sorry to hear that Amazon won’t be carrying your book Sebastian. In return I will not buy a book from Amazon.
In the meantime if you can find a way to receive payment we could buy from you directly.
Nonetheless as soon as you can find a way I am looking forward to purchasing a few from you.
Take care and congratulations on this book. I look forward to reading it.
Kevin in Edmonton AB.
Surprised? COVID-19 is not about people getting sick and dying. It’s about power and control. Also about us obeying.
It really isn’t about the virus is it?
Hey Sebastian, maybe Quantum Publishers (UK) for distribution?
Hi Sebastian,
Welcome to the brave New World.
Could you not sell it direct? Build or have built your own website.
Amazon, Google search, Twitter , Facebook are all censoring anything anti vaccine, or anti virus.
On YouTube many platforms have been removed and banned for any alternative views.
Platforms seem ok until sites get larger audiences. 100k plus views on anything alternative to the official narrative. At this point platforms are taken down for breaching YouTube, Facebook etc guidelines.
It’s exactly the same with the US elections. There is plenty of evidence of massive fraud with Mail in voters. Also the Dominion Servers connect to the internet and can be easily manipulated.
But no courts would hear the cases in any state, or review the evidence.
And all news outlets have completely censored any discussion on any of this.
We believe we live in a Democracy in the Western World. But do we really or is it the mirage of a democracy.
If you lived in Russia or China you would not have any difficulty believing the TV and Newspapers were just propaganda machines to spout the required narrative.
Is it possible it is the same in the west?
I began believing this last year with the pandemic misinformation, censoring any view that Covid 19 84 originated in Wuhan lab. And my research leads me to believe it is indeed true.
Look up Operation Mockingbird as a starting point.
What totally confirmed my belief was watching Bidens Inaugeration on the BBC.
I think it was either John Sopel, or Mark Mardell commenting. They said the only thing Trump would be remembered for in history would be his failed handling of the Pandemic.
The smallest amount of research would show his multiple achievements including negotiating peace in the Middle East, agreement with Kim Jung Un etc etc. Loved by the American people, and hated by the mainstream media.
Because he is a unique threat to the Deep State who control the news outlets , Central Banks etc.
Sebastian, I’m afraid you’re up against it if you hope to get your book published anywhere mainstream.
Publish yourself somehow, or get in touch with Charlie Ward and see if he can help.
“Amazon, Google search, Twitter , Facebook are all censoring anything anti vaccine, or anti virus. ”
They’re NOT censoring anything anti-vaccine or anti-virus, they’re censoring anything that is counter to the official position which is NOT the same thing. In fact, the powers that be have MADE the issue about ‘vaxxing’ and the false allegation that the virus doesn’t exist, in order to undermine opposition to turning the human race into one, giant experiment!
Can we buy it directly from you ?
I’ve forwarded this outrage to talkRadio. The only mainstream UK radio station which, in the main, has allowed its presenters to argue that the COVID measures are worse than the disease itself.
Fingers crossed this gets taken up and followed as a discussion point. They have added reason to do so, as they were temporarily kicked off YouTube last month before YouTube had to back down and reinstate the channel.
I hope others forward this censorship to other journalists to investigate. Who knows, the publicity may yet make your book a best seller. Fingers crossed. And keep up your excellent work.
Regards
Patrick
This is available. Push back.
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-Politics-Fear-Power-Science/dp/1684426863/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=covid&qid=1614889497&sr=8-3
Change the name of the book to “COVID: How to go beyond the political noise”
The title you used is too controversial for them. They want bland and not political on this topic. They are not going to read it.
If you titled your book, The Greatest Vaccine Ever, it would’ve made it to Amazon’s top selling promoted lists.
Long live the Swedish! At least you have it out in your own language and well done for writing it. You will succeed in the end!
Prova få ut den på BookBeat som en e-bok?
Madness….
Well, it’s no surprise they removed it, as you write: “I have found that the mortality rate is below 0.2 percent, which means that the risk of an average person dying is lower than 1 in 500”
In Europe, the mortality (infection fatality rate) is at least 0.8%. Maybe in India it is 0.2%. https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20201030/covid-19-infection-fatality-ratio-is-about-one-point-15-percent
I don’t write that I have found that. I discuss statements by the WHO and research by Ioannidis where they say that’s what they’ve found.
The Ioannidis analysis was very poorly done, and even so, his value is a global value, including India, Africa, Bangladesh. Europe is at least 0.8%, so mentioning 0.2% (or less!) is simply deceptive. Ioannidis estimated there would be 40,000 deaths in the USA, now it is 500,000 or so, and still less than 20% of the population have antibodies.
@Kai: In Germany, the infection fatality rate is also 0.8% or more. It’s just that the infection rate in Germany is really low. And so some people there think COVID doesn’t exist.
I totally don’t believe it’s 0.8% in Europe. I am from Germany, and there’s no excess death in Germany anyway, if you consider the growing population and especially that >80 year old have increased from 4.5 million in 2016 to 5.5 million in 2020. The numbers are all twisted and presented by government and mainstream media without context. There has also been massive financial incentives to have a “covid death” instead of a death by some other cause. So, I would consider the numbers of death counts highly … fuzzy…
You can quibble over percentage points but the reality is that SARS-COV-2 has a survival rate of +99%. By comparison, Ebola has a death rate between 40-50%.
Moreover, aside from seniors (all 80+ age) with multiple health issues, many of whom could have survived had they been properly shielded, the rest have been killed by capitalism itself! Diabetes, obesity, poisoned food, water, land, compromised immune systems, the Earth, has exposed the sham of ‘democracy’. Does it not occur to you that countries with the worst death rates are ALL so-called developed societies.
So, South Africa, population 65 million, give or take; the UK, population 67 million, give or take. Corona deaths South Africa: 20,000 (give or take); the UK deaths, over 100,000. South Africa DOESN’T even have much of a health system in place, poverty, malnutrition and so forth, yet it has 1/5th of the deaths that the UK has. Was it all that sunlight and vitamin D or perhaps they haven’t been poisoned the way we have?
I’m always saddened when an author I rate puts their work on Amazon, don’t whinge just direct sales to somewhere with integrity, how about this lot –
https://uk.bookshop.org/
about –
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/nov/03/website-independent-bookshops-high-street
I am really sorry about that. But honestly, no surprise, Amazon is deep into this, I guess and playing along with censorship, just as facebook, google and Microsoft are.
A while ago, I read this:
https://www.amazon.de/Unreported-Truths-about-COVID-19-Lockdowns/dp/1953039014/ref=sr_1_2
And in the foreword, the author states that Amazon wanted to keep him from publishing this on Kindle Self-publish. Amazon only let him do it after he called out to Elon Musk who made Amazon’s censoring public.
I think we should all cancel our Amazon accounts. I have already quit my accounts with facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Google. It’s us who make them successful. Let’s move on to a better world with fairer services.
Don’t give up – you’ll find an outlet with a degree of integrity to sell your book. I can’t wait to read it – I’ve got the Swedish language version (thank you very much!), and am looking forward to the English language version. Waiting with anticipation – the truth will out.
Stop supporting Amazon, that’s what we have to do and tell all your friends that they should do the same. Please let me know when it gets published in english. Thanks
I would pay for a pdf version if that comes available 🙂
I hate this when governments or companies try to determine what is fake news and what is real. WHO itself has distrbitued fake news on ifr and what is the main route of spreading the virus.
You argument based on scientific analysis, thanks for that. People who do not agree should come up with scientific arguments too.
I am writing my own book so am keen to understand why you have run foul of Amazon. In case I might!
Amazon boycotted ….. let me know when I can purchase your book – either from you directly or a supportive publisher
Nothing about the Demoncrats (yes DEMONcrats) surprises me any more.
I am absolutely appalled but not in the least surprised. Anyone who doesn’t follow the narrative is deemed an enemy. Keep up the good work though, many of us depend on you for putting your head above the parapet.
Follow the money. According to one commentator Jeff Bezos’ wealth has nearly doubled during this “pandemic”. $100,000,000,000 says the censorship will continue – he has too much to gain by the hysteria and too much to lose by the truth.
The silver lining is this has just made your book alot more valuable and interesting to your target audience who will most likely want to purchase it even more now it has been censored.
I would buy it directly!
Hej Sebastian
Jag så din uppdatering om at Amazon havde censoreret den engelske versionen av din bok. Det er jo en katastrofe, at det fria ord inte kan finna väg! Men det siger jo ochså, at der nogonting otroligt skræmmende vet dette. Der synes at vara en allians mellom mega corps, pharma och en politisk elite och at dette inte bara handler om en relativt ofarlig virus. Jag sætter pris på at læse dina vetenskapsbaserade uppslag och har forsökt at bestille din bok på svenska. Tyvärr går det inta at skrive ind en address i Danmark, och eftersom grænsen er stängt, går det inte at køre hit och plocka den op 🙂 Kan det arrangeres at den skickas til en address i Danmark på nogot sät? Manga venliga hälsningar från Søren
Sorry, comrade, but your book does nothing to advance the Party. Now, if you wrote something that promoted racial hatred in the U.S. by stating untruths about American law enforcement, Amazon would help you promote it. Racial division benefits the Party!
I have downloaded ‘The Cult of Covid – How Lockdown Destroyed Britain’ by Jamie Walden onto my Amazon Kindle e-reader and it seems to be still available from Amazon, so perhaps they have only just established a new policy and are only applying it to newly published works. Could it be made available as a Kobo e-book?
The new America. A radical change has occurred here that is frightening. Let us know how you order and I’ll share with my friends. Thank you for your work.
I will be cancelling my amazon account!
Dear Dr Rushworth,
You have lit the flame the world needs.
I only read pages I can turn from books made of that marvel called paper.
But your online literary publishing is illuminating and has been so readable with your input of
sceptical humour , despite the need to show an occasional graph or three!
Excellent posts but we all await your real book to grab off a real shelf in a real shop.
Here in the UK, over 250,000 signatures already in two days, in a petition now before Parliament
to stop vaccination passports becoming a statutory requirement. To all of my fellow UK citizens please sign this petition; even though this will now be debated as the signatories have exceeded the 100,000 threshold needed for the formal debate. We need the power of numbers to make our MPs start thinking of protecting our fundamental rights.
I am a practicing dentist and patients are keeping their fabric masks on at consultation
until I tell them the obvious; such has been the success of this central control on human
behaviour and daily manifested with such absurdity.
Amazon deleted
Keep up the great Work Sebastian
Alex Berenson’s books are still up. Maybe he has some advise that can help
Let us know when we can purchase your book.
I very much appreciate your scientific analysis.
I sent a mail to Amazon because of their censoring you.,and stopped my account (often used until recentely)
Stay free.
Welcome to the real world, only amazon and facebook know the truth, and they do it without looking t the data
I did not realize you were such a dangerous fellow, I just went to Amazon and could purchase a copy of Hitler’s “Mien Kamph”. We have run completely off the rails in the USA.
I am an avid reader of your blog and look forward to reading your book when you overcome this current stumbling block, which I feel certain you will. I hope that Amazon’s censorship only serves to generate greater interest in your rational and intelligent perspectives! I worked as a project manager for authors who were self-publishing for years and a print-on-demand distributor is probably your best bet. I do not have knowledge of how actively some of the other companies may censor work, but I do know that they all compete fiercely with Amazon for market share so may be more open to working with you. Ingram is the largest book wholesaler in the world, the favorite of brick-and-mortar book stores, and owns IngramSpark, an easy to use platform. And there are many others. Good luck—I am sure you will find a solution.
Keep going and get it out there
I can understand their caution.
However this comes as no surprise to those who understand the level of censorship and official misinformation which Americans are subjected to.
For example, the way American history books are full of distortion and propaganda is coming as a shock to Americans who have read “Lies my teacher told me “.
This should be required reading for all Americans who have a stomach for the truth!
Sebastian , you are not the only one being censored.
President Trumps CPAC speech of last Sunday’s date has been deleted by YouTube.
We must have no political opposite. It’s so dangerous. They might say something we don’t like.
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/patriot/youtube-removes-trump-cpac-speech-suspends-rsbn-for-2-weeks/
Bastards! Surprised? NO.
Keeping my fingers crossed for your book!