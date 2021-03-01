Lockdowns have killed millions

Over the course of this pandemic I have often wished that Hans Rosling was still alive. For those who are unaware, he was a medical doctor and a professor at Karolinska Institutet who had a particular interest in global health and development. In 2012, Time magazine declared him one of the 100 most influential people in the world.
During the last few months of his life, in 2017, he wrote an excellent book called “Factfulness”, that summed up most of his thinking, and described how many of the things people “know” about the world are completely wrong. Hans Rosling is something of a hero of mine, and if he was still alive, I’m sure he would have contributed to bringing som sanity to the current situation. With his global influence, I think people would have listened.
Two of Hans Rosling’s former colleagues at Karolinska Instituet, professor Anna-Mia Ekström and professor Stefan Swartling Peterson, have gone through the data from UNICEF and UNAIDS, and come to the conclusion that least as many people have died as a result of the restrictions to fight covid as have died of covid directly.
And while almost all the people who have died of covid have died in rich countries and been old, the vast majority of people who have died of lockdown have died in poor countries and been young. This means that the number of years of life lost to lockdown is many times greater than the number of years of life lost to covid-19 (as I’ve written about on this blog previously).
The specific causes of death are malnutrition, caused by shutting down the global economy, lack of vaccination, caused by shutting down childhood vaccination programs, and treatable diseases like tuberculosis and HIV, that have been prioritized down as a result of efforts to fight covid-19.
These unintended consequences of the efforts to fight covid have caused the rate of childhood deaths to increase in 2020 for the first time in decades. The two professors also note that rates of childhood marriage and of teen pregnancy and abortion have increased significantly as a result of taking children out of school. They have been interviewed about their findings on SVT, the Swedish public broadcaster. If you speak Swedish, you can watch a documentary that discusses their conclusions here.
I have to say, I’m very impressed with SVT for producing this documentary, and daring to put a lot of the numbers in perspective. The documentary clearly shows that covid-19 is nowhere near as deadly as the 1918 Spanish flu, and is in fact very much in line with the flu pandemics of 1957 and 1968. And they note that more people died of smoking last year than of covid. But we haven’t made smoking illegal. And they also note that anti-democratic governments in many countries have taken advantage of the pandemic to move forward their positions, get rid of opposition, and limit human rights.
Lockdowns are inherently racist and elitist, with unclear benefits but proven harms. We all need to stand up and tell our governments that we don’t support what they are doing, and we will not vote for any politician or party promoting continued lockdowns and restrictions as a solution to covid-19, unless they can clearly show that that benefit to society as a whole is greater than the harm.
61 thoughts on “Lockdowns have killed millions”
I loved “Factfulness”, a story of hope and yes I too wished Rosling were here to tell us not to be so afraid of the normal facts of life and death. Unfortunately the way this ‘pandemic’ is treated proves once again how important his work was. It’s a must read for all politicians right now. I could calm down all over-reactions.
You think politicians read?
Excellent article. I agree 100%. I will not vote for any political party that uses lockdowns as a tool.
“Lockdowns are inherently racist and elitist, with unclear benefits but proven harms.”
This is the sort of thing people should understand nowadays. How come the left vs. right media (and politicians) have got this so wrong?
Fantastic, let’s hope that more and more people get this message!!
Did Ekström and Swartling Petersson estimate total years of life lost?
Bravo, Dr. Rushworth! Here in Portugal our President has declared that we are still in an emergency and is extending the current lockdown indefinitely. Our beaches are closed, all restaurants except for takeaway, most shops, cafes. Normally there are weekly fairs all over the country where one can buy produce, meat, baked goods, clothing, household goods, etc, etc. These have been closed too. The people are unhappy but are not protesting nearly enough to show this autocratic man who claims to be following the advice of experts that Portuguese people are not stupid!
‘… they haven’t made smoking illegal.’ It’s pointless to compare smoking, road accident deaths etc with Covid. Smoking and traffic accidents are not infectious and are avoidable by individuals. Viral infections are virtually uncontrollable.
I believe they comparison is in government intervention to save “just one life”.
Unless you are generally healthy going into said viral infection. Then your risk of dying is astronomically low. And yes, by and large your health is largely the result of your own choices.
Actually the passive inhalation of both tobacco smoke and vehicle fumes kill and maim the innocent too: especially in busy cities where the poor tend to live. Alzheimer’s for example is clustered in areas with high levels of vehicle emissions.
Smoking isn’t infectious?
Maybe not in the traditional viral way, but it most certainly spreads just as effectively due to forces that can be combatted.
I’m hoping this isn’t a serious statement.
I use the smoking analogy when explaining to soeone masks don’t work. If they stand 50 yards downwind of a smoker while wearing a mask, they still smell the smoke. The smoke particles are much bigger than a virus, but it still gets through. And if you’re in a car behind one carrying a vaper, the smell still gets in when you have the windows shut.
You are only partly right, but not quite: you are right that it cannot be compared to road accidents, because road accidents cannot be prevented by lockdown measures.
But you are wrong in putting smoking in the same basket as road accidents, to prove any point regarding the sense in governmental interventions. Because if the argument is that “If a government knows the cause of anything that results in heavy injury or death and has the means to prevent it, then it has the moral obligation to do something against it!”, then there are very simple ways of stopping people from dying of something as stupid as long cancer caused by smoking. The causality has been proven a long time ago, to the extent that packs of cigarettes have to indicate BY LAW that smoking causes cancer. If governments would want to save every life, like in the case of Covid-19, they could put an immediate ban on smoking and save an uncountable number of lives, while letting people save a lot of money in the process. This reasoning would be much more valid than lockdowns and measures in case of Covid-19, where the CAUSALITY between lockdowns and spread, as well as wearing of masks, social distancing, has not been proven scientifically at any point and is being repeated by govenment-appointed “experts” only, without scientific consensus or debate. Back by extremely faulty science.
The only real argument that could apply for not banning smoking is that it is addictive, so it would be a forced aggression on smokers. If that argument would be the only one standing however, then a step-wise approach could follow, whereby from this point on any person who is CURRENTLY under a certain age (16 or 18 or whenever, when addiction could not yet developed) would not be allowed to smoke, the instigators or guardians or parents be prosecuted under heavy penalties if it occurs. As time progresses, a whole generation would grow up not even knowing what smoking is, since it would not be allowed. Talk about a health revolution..
The reason that no politician will do that: money. The lobby is too strong to do an actual sensible step towards health. At the same time, to protect a much smaller number of people, 99,99% of populations lose all their freedom of movement, acting and speech.
At the same time, politicians are inversely motivated on lockdowns: huge profits, a lot of power to control people better. A no brainer if they need to choose which way to “save” lives. Or sacrificing them.
So the comparison is quite valid indeed, on lives saved vs lives lost.
Most people in the world including many in these comments have gone completely bonkers.
Lockdowns have never before in history been used against a virus. Reason I guess is they tank economies.
As another commenter pointed out the Spanish Flu was roughly 40 times as deadly and the 1968 flu was perhaps twice as deadly. No lockdowns and both over in 18 months or so.
I was 14 in 1968. Life was normal. I vaguely remember my mum insisting I had an haliborage tablet every day. Woodstock festival was held over those times.
It is madness to lockdown to save grandma and grandad, while taking a wrecking ball to the futures of our children and grandchildren.
Those of us who knew instinctively that something was very amiss regarding the virus and lockdowns know from our research that the real reasons for the lockdowns are far more frightening than the virus.
Sorry ,but you must also suffer from ‘information deficiency disorder’.
To say ,this is an infectious dessert.
Dear Sebastian,
While I am totally with you about the negative effects, and the elitist character of the lockdowns I am surprised about Hans Rosling would have been on this side of the fence regarding the Covid policy. Does that mean the Bill and Melinda Gates would not have influenced him?
The problem here is that the counter factual, how many deaths from covid would there have been without lock downs is unknown. No-one doubts that there have been many errors and misjudgements made in the global management of this infection. Doubtless PhD theses will be written on this for the next 50 years or so, but it is too soon to be passing judgements on what might have been the outcomes had lock downs been avoided. As mentioned, the main impact of lock downs has been in poor countries, while lock downs may have avoided deaths in rich countries and ICU’s being swamped.
There is some evidence from a study in the USA that the ‘fallout’ from the economic shutdown aspects are likely to take up to five years to show fully in the death rates. The impacts of social isolation, bankruptcies, increased domestic violence, poor nutrition and increased homelessness from joblessness, etc., can rake years to work their way through a society.
If you look through Malcolm Kendrick’s work I think you will find it can take many more years for all the deaths to show.
No doubt. But for the record, the surging homicide rates in our most gang affected cities are showing up now. Make no mistake: the poor and working class are suffering greatly in America. The Epidemiologists in America just aren’t talking about it
Thanks so much for all your lucid information. I wish I could become a patron but as at present I am buying my necessary food on my overdraft. I haven’t funds to spare. Keep up the good work!
April Dunnett (a retiree in early 70’s living alone and much annoyed by lockdowns – going out as much as possible/feasible to keep my immune system up, and taking Vit D, Vit C, and Vit B – on account of being vegan – being obliged to wear a facemask) I was bold/unwary enough to put some questions on Facebook, knowing it was “putting my head above the parapet” -some support from a couple of folk, but mostly shot down by friends!
April, I so empathise with you re daring to put your head above the parapet. I read this, and other reasoned discussions that dare to question the covid orthodoxy, but have given up attempting to discuss with anyone other than those already of the same frame of mind as myself. This polarisation of opinions does not allow for any real progress to be made, and the widespread demonisation of the ‘unbelievers’, ie anyone who dares to question that lockdowns are the answer, is one step further towards totalitarianism. We are already living in a state where neighbours will ‘snitch’ on neighbours….who would have thought it a year ago?
Gill, neighbours have been informing on others for years. Then it was because they were perhaps running an untaxed car (so no insurance) or they had six noisy dogs that barked all night, or had lots of people visiting the house in the hours of darkness. Now it is something FAR worse, such as having your family round for lunch.
April stay strong. I’m sorry “friends” shut you down on Facebook. This happens to me too. I don’t attempt to change their views but to help people who only watch the news and listen to the brainwashing to see things from the other side. “Friends” were shocked when I explained there was a 0.0306% chance of dying from/with covid.
Friends don’t have to agree with your opinions but a good educated debate is alway healthy.
Deni, with what facebook does along with google https://youtu.be/vX5M1qrAlOM and his other videos shows how much they should be avoided.
I’m no fan of unnecessary restriction of freedoms – but this article seems to miss the key point.
Surely it’s not whether the ‘Lockdowns’ we have had, have caused the loss of more years of life than they have allowed Covid to take, but whether the complete loss of ‘life years’ suffered due to the Lockdown approach (total excess deaths whether directly or indirectly caused by Covid and our response to it) is greater than the complete loss of ‘life years’ that would have resulted from not Locking Down.
And of course you also need to consider what the result would have been if we had in fact of locked down harder and faster instead – especially given that those countries that did appear to have got their economies back on track much quicker and would therefore have contributed to a significant lowering of the ‘Lockdown caused’ deaths according to this study.
In summary, this study DOESN’T show that we have lost more years of life by locking down than we would have by not locking down, and in fact suggests the number would have been reduced further by locking down harder and faster.
So basically the conclusion is:
Without Lockdowns: Elderly people with compromised immunsystem will have a risk of dying, if infected by covid.
With Lockdowns: Young people will die from starvation, at an equal or greater number, than the elderly will do from covid.
AND: Elderly people with compromised immunsystem will have a risk of dying, if infected by covid.
So anyone with half a brain must logically come to the conclusion that because of the Lockdown, we’re sacrifying the young kids for…….nothing.
The elderly sick people will die in either scenario, they always have been, and always will be, that’s why the average age of covid death is 84, we all have to walk down that path eventually, it’s part of living.
With one breath our politicians scream at us to obey the lockdown mandates claiming that not to do so will kill a granny.
With the other breath they have the elderly ejected from hospitals, stick DNR orders on them and deny them routine access to healthcare as they are forced to sit alone locked up in a ‘care home’.
Sebastian, you’re a voice of sanity in a world suffering from mass psychosis.
My complaint to the ICC – it has a couple of chapters on these crimes against humanity: https://www.sabhlokcity.com/2020/11/my-complaint-to-the-international-criminal-court-against-the-policies-of-daniel-andrews-and-scott-morrison/
Hear, hear! Hope the media and oppostion will also see what the lockdowns are widely causing. Thx
Actually the cessation of childhood vaccination programmes is one of the few good things to come out of this covid debacle.
This is evidenced by the significant decrease in sudden infant death syndrome in nations that imposed lockdowns, as the medics stopped injecting their various toxic brews into infants far fewer infants died.
‘While Becker and Blaxill22 admit there is still “no specific data on the SIDS trend during the pandemic,” the data does show that this drop is related to a dramatic reduction in infant death specifically, not older children or teens. Koren Wellness brings up the possibility that reduced vaccination rates may have played a role by reducing the number of infants dying from SIDS:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/08/joseph-mercola/striking-decline-of-premature-births-and-sids-during-covid/
‘Remarkably, after banning vaccinations for babies under the age of 2 in Japan, SIDS virtually disappeared. In the years that followed, Japan became known for having the lowest infant death rate in the world. In contrast, the U.S. has the highest infant mortality rate — and the highest vaccination rate as well. If infant vaccinations improve health and save lives, why do our statistics not support such claims?’
thank you for your efforts.
as for comparing the pandemics, if you take into account that world population increased since then and multiply the old victims as if all pandemics were this uear, you would end up with (January to January):
Spanish Flu 1918: up to 220 million deaths
Asian Flu 1957 flu: up to 5.7 million deaths
Hong Kong Flu 1968: up to 8.8 million deaths
Corona Flu 2020: up to 1.8 million deaths
(Source: Brittanica. Wikipedia has chamged the numbers recently. Even with changed numbers, conlusions are the same)
so, corona flu was many less lethal than 1968 and 1957, and more than 40 times leas lethal than 1918.
It is all a blatant lie, that was carefuly designed, yeara back to: a. ruin world economy b. spread total control through fear c. (and worse) condition present kids to grow into the ultimate sheep.
The very Sad part was that an average brain could knownthia since day 0 by intuition and by March with real data.
So Sad people. You have been, and many of you still are,
Hypnotised.
Elderly people have been dying of starvation, bed sores and infection from sitting in their soiled beds and diapers for days because in Ontario Canada the powers that be didn’t learn from the first wave and hire more support workers. Nobody has time to deal with them or feed them ….but the family is locked out of the institution and banned from visiting, helping or knowing what is going on…..never mind the sheer loneliness and wasted time they could have had with loved ones.
Thank you very much for this, Dr. Rushworth. I’ve just ordered “Factfulness.” What this horror show has clearly demonstrated is the dominance of industry over governments and against the interests of those who elected them.
Gary, you’ll enjoy it. I was fortunate enough to be given it as a Christmas present a couple of years ago by my son. It’s a real eye-opener.
Thank you for your work. The problem is we will never know the true numbers either way. There has been much devious manipulation in the way the numbers are gathered, that facts have been obliterated. https://www.bitchute.com/video/n4M4ucnaef90/ Shows some Liars i Labcoats as examples.
It has gone beyond how many have died as a result of what action, most people now have a shell of an existence, with little to look forward to. It’s only the likes of Billy Goates (see ukcolum for the origin of this if you are not sure) who is gleefully rubbing his grubby mits, at the possible population reduction.
You cannot seriously put up a Fox news video as credible evidence of anything.
It was from Fox news, a MSM narrative supporter, showing, if you had bother to watch, how the likes of Fauci says one thing then flips the next week, then flips again. It is there for you to see, but then I suppose it’s a good idea to believe only half of what you see. Saves problems when you have got into the seeing double state.
I have his book on my reading list. Maybe it is time to finally read it. I liked his gapminder presentations. Reading your clear and factual posts really helped keep my sanity between permanent covid fear mongering on one side and crazy conspiracies on the other. I hope the house of cards will crumble soon.
This is another great article supported by the facts of the collateral damage of this false pandemic. When are enough people going to wake up to what is going on and how we have across the world surrendered our rights to a group of people driving this inhumane policy for purposes that gave nothing to do with saving lives. Why does freedom of speech have no relevance in this place we are now living.
Thank you so much for your valuable work.
When discussing this with the Corona-Sheeple, then the arguments are “But Bergamo!”, and “young healthy people die also” and “long covid”.
I know you have disproved point 1 and 3 already. Is there an analysis about “young healthy people die also” somewhere?….or could you analyse and show the real facts?…..
Many thanks
Would love to find an English-dubbed or subtitled version of the documentary you linked to.
First sentence in article should read “were still alive,” not “was still alive.”
I fully agree with all I read in your blog. Keep on telling your truth Sebastian. I am amazed and very dismayed at the global group think response by governments. Perhaps this has something to do with the World Economic Forum ideas being explored by the worlds most senior people, now being put into practice?
As a survivor of the early Covid19 experiment-4 weeks in hospital 6- 4-20 to 4-5-20 I have an interesting perspective. With 10 days intubation and then recovery etc. I left hospital with no sense of smell, no taste, little voice and 32 pounds lighter. Fortunately I am now fully recovered.
But my own journey to real recovery only began outside hospital, self medicating (I ditched the drugs I was given when I left hospital as I found they were making me ill) and doing all the physical and mental work necessary. It has been hard but I’ve been fortunate to understand what is needed to overcome body shock and post viral fatigue syndrome and offset viral damage. I have previously recovered from the Asian flu in 1957 and two further nasty viruses prior to this time during my life. After all of my experience of the effect of SARS 2 and my subsequent covid19 disease my view is unchanged only strengthened and aligns with your views of medicine in general and the Covid19 today.
What has been done is a global hysterical response that has been supported and encouraged by very bad science. Anyone who dares to speak up is silenced whenever possible by institutional influencers. The question remains – WHY? Perhaps the hubris of the modern day elite is central to answering this. The world is now facing many new challenges but control of people’s minds through fear has always been throughout recorded history.
I will likely never really know the answer but I do know I will cycle 66 miles on or just after the 25 – 3 – 2021 which will be the 1st anniversary of the onset of my Covid19 and me just turning 66.
Thank you for helping my sanity through this journey. NPR
Here’s the covid-19 situation in perspective.
https://twitter.com/Noster20240123/status/1366297551499124738?s=20
HI Sebastian, I found you early on in your postings about the pandemic in Sweden
Around the same time I came across Ivor Cummins and his Viral Issue podcasts.
The 2 of you confirmed my own opinions that the world had gone mad regarding this pandemic and my views were in fact same.
Ivor and yourself have helped me which in turn had helped my family get through this madness with out sanity still imtact.
For that I thank you greatly and would like to say what a courageous young man you are.
I hope there is a position for you at the very top of the tree when the, along with Ivor, when the truth regarding this pandemic is fully exposed over the coming months, and the whole of society changes for the better.
For now keep up your excellent reporting.
Perhaps you could do one of your excellent in depths analysis’ on the topic of vaccinating children against Covid
In the UK it seems Hancock and cronies are already starting to push that agenda.
In Québec, Canada our health system is essentially centered on hospitals. The last reform of our system (implemented by a physician !!!) has left our local network of first-line care (CLSC) eviscerated. Also, the need to have a decent system for at-home care has been recognized by almost every government since 1970 but to no avail. I am quite certain that a significative proportion of COVID cases could have been kept out of the hospitals if those 2 elements of the health-care system had been functional. If so, the central argument for lockdown (we have to avoid overwhelming the hospitals) would have been far less pertinent. For those who still doubted that our health care system is deeply flawed, this pandemy should be an eye-opener. On the other hand, the inertia of the system and the all-encompassing power of the medical profession are such that we may well return to business as usual after the pandemy evolves as an endemy.
Can someone who speaks swedish ask SVT to add english subtitles to that documentary?
Dear Dr. Sebastian,
I’ve been enjoying your blog newsletters, and appreciating your step-by-step approach of factual honesty. Have you heard of Dr. Paul Thomas from Oregon, US? He had the largest pediatric practice in the state of Oregon. (I say ‘had’ because of recent events, that in the light of the current status of the mafia-like pharmaceutical global cartel were probably inevitable.) Paul Thomas (pediatrician) ran a credible, but not intended to be peer-reviewed study that compared the over 13K children in the practice. He’d previously authored a book about a more ‘friendly’ way of approaching childhood vaccinations, so he divided the children into three groups – those vaccinated according to the CDC protocol, those whose parents had their children vaccinated according to the ‘friendly’ plan, and those children who were unvaccinated. I believe the stark results rather shook him up.
After that, Dr. Paul Thomas decided to run a new study, and make it one that could be peer-reviewed. This time there were two categories, the vaccinated and the unvaccinated children, and these two groups were compared in multiple areas of ill-health that typically bring a child to a pediatrician’s office. https://www.doctorsandscience.com/research
If the chart in the linked study above is a true representation, how much worse might it be for children that lack access to decent water and to consistent necessary nutrition? What if pharma took a page from the tobacco industry and put it on steroids? https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3490543/
I referred to inevitable events above because within weeks of publishing the study, Paul Thomas had his medical license removed by basically witch-hunt charges, no doubt sent as a punitive warning by pharma.
I know that you’ve challenged the narrative of statins, and with integrity. Would you consider the possibility that there is also a long and carefully constructed false history and narrative for vaccines? https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-daniel-pinchbeck-vaccines-eliminating-mortality/
It’s when it happens on a personal level that most of us begin searching for the truths we weren’t being told.
Thank you for reading this, and most of all for the time you take to share with others in your blog.
With respect,
Joan Richardson
It is completely out of order to cite these ‘studies’ by Dr Paul Thomas. They are not peer reviewed and ‘published’ on his own paid for website.
This is just charlatanism.
Ian Kestin: That is simply not true. It is good science, a comparison of two groups within a large pediatric practice: vaccinated and unvaccinated. The comparison is of the number of office visits for a large number of pediatric conditions, and the results are demonstrably damning to the U.S. vaccine schedule. The unvaccinated are much healthier, as were my cohort (we got only three vaccines in the 50’s; today’s schedule calls for 72). Do you work for the pharmaceutical industry?
Ian Kestin, there is much done by TPTB under the guise of “science” that is not peer reviewed, and is not even remotely “science”, and they make piles from PPE, tests, and treatments, erroneously referred to as “vaccines”.
Wholeheartedly agree Ian.
Note Amazon removing anything from their bookstore that is remotely anti vaccine.
If you can get hold of a copy of Vernon Coleman’s book, ‘ If Anyone tells you Vaccines are Safe and Effective they’re lying’
I managed to get a copy last November.
It was published around 10 years ago so been around a lot of years.
But as Mr Coleman says in the preface, if anything he wrote was untrue he would have been sued big time by Big Pharma long ago.
If you can’t get hold of a copy just search on DuckDuckGo for any of his works and podcasts and you will see the evil of Big Pharma.
That means all the politicians will be voted in again! Where I live everyone loves the lockdown and an awful lot wear their masks with self righteous pride in the street, some even when walking in the countryside. I think they enjoy their virtuous victimhood with the added bonus of saving the world from burning up whilst simultaneously drowning from rising sea levels.
It is not just the recognised non-democratic governments who have taken advantage of the Covid hysteria. The UK government passed, without a murmur of opposition, legislation enabling actions without accountability that the likes of Genghis Khan and Pol Pot would be proud of!
The UK government is not democratic. It might have been at one time, but Common Purpose has seen to it that it is no longer the case.
Your intellectual honesty is commendable but also compartmentalised in my opinion.
The narratives for the defining of medical conditions vary according to ‘development status’.
Toxic exposures, malnutrition and cultural subjugation work under virtue signalling against the development of anything but a monopolising control over human tools.
But the main thrust of your article reveals the tip of the beginning of destructive outcomes so unthinkable as to run freely in the minds of those who intend them as the right to reset and restructure life on Earth to their own image and agenda.
But without any letters after my name, I can say that from the outset – what ELSE could possibly happen as a result of the controlled demolition of the global economy – as our infrastructured networks of life support?
Insider ‘stakeholders’ are positioned as the core for a ‘new order’ based on coercion and deceit. This parasitic mindset may focus in such agencies or actors, but like a mushroom is a node of propagation for what lies beneath.
Dead cells are cleared by fungi and dead thinking attracts parasitic processes. While this can be seen as destructive, it must also operate within life as integral if we are willing to zoom out rather than compartmentalise to specialised reaction. Dead thinking is another term for dissociated and locked down ‘mind’ to a body of rules.
Bankers in 2008 found toxic debt in place of living assets – and were seen to repackage toxicity into complex financial instruments by which to present ‘eating toxic conflict’ as a source of financial protection or gain. The medical system is no different. All systems are sharing the pervasive corruption of ‘dead thinking’.
My sense is that renewal is inevitable but fear of pain of loss of invested identity has stored up such conflicts as to become ‘too big to fail’ and thus EVERYONE else must fail to bail out the ‘dead system’. Of course structure and systems of thought can serve us, but as gods demanding sacrifice serve only the recognition of a most fundamental corruption, or to put it more bluntly a profound lack of substance to our most fundamental presumptions.
… This post completes on
https://willingness-to-listen.blogspot.com/2021/03/what-else-could-possibly-happen-as.html
Vernon Coleman’s book, ‘ If Anyone tells you Vaccines are Safe and Effective they’re lying’
I just bought it.
THIS TITLE IS AVAILABLE FROM AMAZON USA