Here’s a graph they don’t want you to see

Here’s a graph that doesn’t get shown in the mass media, and that I’m sure all those who want you to stay fearful of covid don’t want you to see. It shows the share of the tested population with antibodies to covid in Sweden week by week, beginning in the 28th week of 2020 (the first week for which the Swedish Public Health Authority provides data on the share of tests coming back positive).
There is so much that is interesting about this graph. Like I said, it begins in week 28, in other words in early July, which is around the time the first Swedish covid wave was bottoming out. At the time, I personally thought this was due to enough of the population having developed immunity to covid, but we now know that was wrong. Rather, it was due to seasonality – in other words, summer caused covid to disappear.
The proportion testing positive for antibodies was 15% in early July. It remained stable for a few weeks, and then started to drop, as we would expect, given that the rate of new infections was very low at the time. Your body generally doesn’t keep producing antibodies forever after an infection, rather they wane. Of course, this doesn’t mean immunity is waning, as I discussed on this blog a while back. Although the actively antibody producing cells disappear, memory cells remain, ready to be activated at short notice if you get re-exposed to the pathogen.
After an initial reduction, the proportion with antibodies stabilized at around 10% in August, and stayed that way until October, when it started to rise, in line with the beginning of the second wave. And it’s literally kept rising by a percentage point or two, every week, all autumn and winter so far. In the second week of January 2021, 40% of those tested in Sweden had antibodies to covid.
Funnily enough, mainstream media has so far shown relatively little interest in publicizing this astounding fact. I’ve been getting most of my statistics from SVT, the Swedish public broadcaster. They had been providing data on the share with antibodies in Stockholm up to a month or two back, when that information discretely disappeared from their website. I wonder why.
I know some of you will respond that 40% doesn’t mean anything, because the data isn’t taken from a random sample. If all we had was one number, then that would be a valid point. But we don’t just have one number. We have the number for every week stretching back six months. Any bias due to people preferentially getting tested after a respiratory infection that applies now, when 40% are testing positive, also applied three months ago, when 10% were testing positive. The trend is real, and cannot be denied.
Apart from that, there is another form of bias that will tend to make the proportion with antibodies seem lower than it really is. This is the fact that people who already know they’ve had covid generally don’t keep re-testing themselves to confirm it. This group gets bigger and bigger as more and more people get covid, and this will eventually make the proportion with antibodies seem lower than it really is. So at some point, there is an inflection point. In the early pandemic, a larger share of those being tested will have antibodies than you would get from a random sample. In the late stages of the pandemic, a smaller share of those being tested will have antibodies than you would see in a random sample.
In the last few weeks the number of people being treated for covid in hospitals in Sweden has been dropping rapidly, as has the share of PCR-tests that are coming back positive. There is much discussion in the media about what the cause might be. Everyone seems to be very surprised. Is it because people are better at working from home? Or because people aren’t traveling as much? Or because more people are wearing face masks?
No-one is discussing the obvious explanation – that so many people have now had covid, and have developed immunity, that the virus is having difficulty finding new hosts. In other words, Sweden’s oddly controversial “herd immunity” strategy worked.
So, 40% of those tested have antibodies. And that likely underestimates the proportion of the population that is immune to covid, because antibody production wanes much faster than immunity wanes, and because not everyone produces antibodies after infection, and because not everyone is susceptible to the virus in the first place.
At the end of the second week of January, 10,323 people had died of/with covid in Sweden. In fact, the real number is probably much lower. A recent study carried out here in Stockholm found that only 17% of those who supposedly died of covid in care homes actually had covid as the primary cause of death.
But let’s assume 10,323 is correct, for the sake of argument. If 40% of Swedes have had covid, that gives an infection fatality rate of 0,25%. It’s a little higher than the global infection fatality rate determined by professor John Ioannidis, which is likely due to the fact that Sweden’s population is older than the global average. But it’s not much higher, and certainly not high enough to motivate the large scale harm imposed on us by the powers that be. That’s why the fear mongers don’t want you to see that graph. And that’s why I hope you will help me spread it far and wide.
40 thoughts on “Here’s a graph they don’t want you to see”
Could we know the sample size at each observation point?
Sure, here’s the raw data:
https://www.folkhalsomyndigheten.se/smittskydd-beredskap/utbrott/aktuella-utbrott/covid-19/statistik-och-analyser/antalet-testade-for-covid-19/
Are the tested antibodies specific to the ‘Sars-Cov-2’ viral definition?
I am all for the appreciation that fear of a novel viral extinction event was unwarranted – along with its reaction which ‘shapes’ our post Crash/Covid world order.
But while looking at disease, antibodies are by no means the first line of defence or as I would prefer resilience.
Thanks for the great article. I will share this.
This is a question, not a comment, and I apologize in advance if it’s a dumb question, as I’m not a scientist. If antibodies wane over time, but memory cells remain, could we not develop a test to determine whether or not a person has memory cells against COVID?
Absolutely. You can test for memory cells, but it’s more expensive and complicated than testing for antibodies, so it’s mainly done in research, not in clinical practice.
I have no objections to your analyzis. It is interesting and probably ground for further investigation. But – please! – refrain from this “they” talk. Who are “they”? There is too much conspiracy talk out there on the internet anyway!
It’s not meant in a conspiratorial way. By they I mean the people who are intentionally trying to keep people afraid, in other words, politicians and media.
Hi Sebastian – thanks for great posts here. I would have liked to share your post on my Facebook but it would have been better for me to share it if it had not had the message that the authorities doesn’t want us to see this and that they want to keep us in fear. I would rather like to make it break as a “good news”. Yeah herd immunity works in Sweden. We are soon there so then we don’t need vaccines. With the current form the post ends up with all the blames of being a conspiracy theorist.
Also thanks for making me see the potential reason for why I don’t have any antibodies. I went testing myself a couple of weeks ago together with my husband. He had it but I didn’t. Now I think that I may have had it back in March and when he got ill during December as my daughter brought it home to us from England I would have expected that I’d get it too or alternatively would have antibodies. But neither I or my son got it though we were together all four of us all through the Christmas holidays. My antibodies might have declined since I had it, but I was still immune, right?
Dear Sebastian, could you please create a link to the website of the Swedish Public Health Authority where the graph is visible? Thanks a lot in advance and best regards. Best regards, Nikolaos Karavidas (Greece).
Well, “media and politicians” are a rather wide group (understatement!) and if saying “they” are intentionally trying to keep people afraid, is not a conspiration, then I don’t know what is?
You’re right, it is wide. But at the moment all eight parties in the Swedish parliament are aligned in proclaiming what a severe deadly pandemic covid is. And that is largely the message coming out of mainstream media too. Very few are singing a different tune.
Thanks for the information. I have a question, actually several. I saw a mention from a virologist who was annoyed about all the talk about antibodies. His position was viruses do not cause peoples’ systems to create antibodies. I can’t find this statement which I think was in Lockdown Sceptics, so I’ll try to find it again. Is it as he states? Is there something different? How are antibodies detected? Is it a confusion between T-cells and antibodies?
I haven’t seen that article, but antibodies are created against viruses. For example, the way we diagnose hepatitis viruses is by looking for antibodies.
Where can a person in the US get that “cell memory” test? I’m willing to pay for it as I’m determined NOT to get the vaccine if I do not have this information.
I put the graph together myself from the raw data available at the site I linked to higher up. Here’s the link again: https://www.folkhalsomyndigheten.se/smittskydd-beredskap/utbrott/aktuella-utbrott/covid-19/statistik-och-analyser/antalet-testade-for-covid-19/
Thanks, but the figures are not representative. Stockholm is about 35% to 45%, but the rest of the country is more like 15% to 20%. After the first wave, the national figure was about 5% *, so your chart is overestimating it by a factor of 3. So the IFR in Sweden is not 0,25%, but about 0,75%, which seems plausible. Without the nursing homes, is is about 0,4%, which is also plausible. The Ioannidis figure is not applicable to western countries. *https://medicalxpress.com/news/2020-05-stockholm-virus-antibodies-sweden.html
Actually, the number for Stockholm is 45% and for the rest of the country is 33%. So the rest of the country is a month or so behind Stockholm.
In the Netherlands they have been testing an aselect group of around 7000 blood donors for anti-bodies. They have been testing the exact same group over the last 6-9 months. The percentage is steadily growing by ~3-5% per month and was 15% at the end of November 2020. There is no data for December yet.
Found it, it was not a virologist, but a professor Burns.
“Gordon Burns, a retired Professor of Cancer Research who has a BSc in Biochemistry, a Postgraduate Diploma and Primary MRCPath in Microbiology, and a PhD from Cambridge with five years as a Postdoctoral Researcher in Immunology, writes:
The interviews published and the comments provided in the mainstream media on viral replication and the natural immune response are so utterly ignorant and such irresponsible misinformation that I feel obliged to comment. I will try to put things in lay terms.
First – contrary to public belief and propaganda on vaccines – viruses are not killed by antibodies. For the simple reason that – unlike bacteria and other living organisms – they are not living organisms and thus cannot be “killed”, whether by antibodies or anything else within the body.
Infectious respiratory viruses have an RNA core (for replication) and a protein coat. The protein coat consists of invariant structural proteins and the ’spike protein’ that contains within it the small peptide that constitutes the cell-binding domain (CBD).
Most structural proteins are shared by viral groups such as coronaviruses.
Upon primary infection of mucosal and epithelial cells in the bronchial tract, the infected cells in distress display the viral proteins at their cell surface. Structural and spike. Cytotoxic T-cells recognise these foreign proteins and kill the infected cells. These viral proteins (structural or spike) are remembered by the T-cells which survive for (almost) life as memory T-cells.
Killed cells release viral particles that are excreted or infect other cells until the battle is won. Never to progress further.
Thus, in many cases, viral infections never proceed beyond this stage and T-cell immunity is retained. The only antibodies generated at this site are IgM and IgA antibodies.
Immunisation, by contrast, induces IgG antibodies at a distal site. These can be deleterious to primary infections.
If you like, I can extrapolate further on the IgG response, but readers should be aware of the primary response explained above.”
Interesting, those things are all sensible.
hi, do you have a source to go with this graph?
I put the graph together myself. The raw data is here: https://www.folkhalsomyndigheten.se/smittskydd-beredskap/utbrott/aktuella-utbrott/covid-19/statistik-och-analyser/antalet-testade-for-covid-19/
Aren’t there some random antibody studies that can be used for reference to figure out what the actual immunity level is?
Unfortunately there don’t seem to have been any done recently. The last ones that were published were all done during the first wave, in March to May. I haven’t seen anything more recent.
Which of the various antibodies is supposedly doing anything to a virus infection? If it is the IgG antibodies, I understood they are produced by various pathogens, so is there something special about the covid antibodies?
Specifically, “viral” antibodies are created against cells with spike proteins in the cell membrane, right?
AhNotepad,
You gave us a very nice, powerful and clean explanation. A lesson.
God bless you.
Fantastic information!
No masks. No lockdowns. And yet Sweden is not collapsing.
It’s not even in the top 20 of deaths per capita from Covid (drooping from position 5 since adopting Great Barrington)
Sweden’s Covid (flu) policy is a disaster!!! Maybe the WHO needs to hire some actors to feign falling dead in the streets (as was done in Wuhan?). I strongly advise a quarantine that involves welding doors shut so the Covid Zombies cannot escape. What is WRONG with you people — get with the program!!!!
Meanwhile, much of the world is not only locking down and strapping diapers to their faces — running from their own shadows in abject fear —- they want more!!! Well they are getting more — entire countries are effectively in a martial law situation now…
Cut!
Great works fellas — that’s a wrap for today. Let’s all be on the set for 7am tomorrow…. stay tuned for more behind the scenes action from the filming of the Covid Zombie Apocalypse.
Very obviously… Covid is being used as cover something… it is really just a bad flu and it would soon be gone if the world followed Sweden…. so what is it that the PTB fear so much to use Covid as a cover to shut down and ultimately end civilization?
Peak Oil Will Not Be Televised (hum along…)
https://youtu.be/Y6lx4QbGmSM
Thank you, Dr. Rushworth. Most interesting.
would it be t cell or b cell? a specific t cell? tks
Hi i really appreciate the information its so good to know more people are putting the right information out their.
Sheldon
I would bet my money, atleast 80% has memory cells against (I assume ‘memory cells’ are the cells producing antibodies that can recognize RNA from previous contact/infection?)
Remz, when the “antibodies” recognise the RNA, what do they do? The RNA isn’t alive so they can’t “kill” it. It get’s inside cells, where the T-cells should be able to handle it, so what does an antibody do?
Sebastian, I appreciate all kinds of information and input on the subject. And when you keep to informing that is just fine. But when you claim that politicians and media – all in a big group – are doing what they do *intentionally* you are NOT claiming science. And that’s when it becomes conspiration theories. Witch-hunts in the 17th century might have had the intention to make people afraid. OR maybe because – due to bad knowledge – they really believed in it. Information and knowledge in the end made it stop. So keep up the good scientific work, and go on informing. But don’t mix it with conspiration ideas. Nothing will get better if people start following false prophets on the internet.
This is a nice article. Thanks!
One of the biggest failures during this pandemic has been the inability to generate a robust estimate of the IFR that is widely accepted. Early estimates had it at over 1%, with many people putting a ‘best case scenario’ at around 0.6%. Unfortunately I fear that most political decision making is still done using this figure, so any talk of herd immunity is almost considered blasphemy.
I have still seen no data that contradicts an IFR of around 0.25%.
If antibodies fade relatively quickly wouldn’t it mean that many people who have had sars-cov-2 and are now immune wouldn’t show up in any antibody tests later on?
Therefore herd immunity could well be higher?
True many people exposed to the virus won’t even get to the point where they develop antibodies as it wont get past mucosal barriers etc.
Governments and the MSM all over the world are clearly colluding to generate maximum covid19 fear with a view to pushing the rushed experimental vaccines on us all, this is no conspiracy theory, this is fact.
Anders, you may not believe in conspiracy theories, but in the UK at least, it is not theory, it is fact. SAGE have been using fear as a tool from the start. Look up “fear” in https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/0163278720983416. Fear is their main tool, an emotion. Is this informing and treating people as adults? No. We hhave to stand on bliue circles in supermarkets. Don’t believe me? I was told off today when I went shopping because I was not standing on one, even thoough the nearest person in front of me was 4m away, and the till operator was behind a screen. That wasn’t good enough, I was disobedient as I wasn’t standing on the effin blue circle. Not a conspiracy theory, the government is now using shops to employ thugs to frighten, and in some cases, they assault non compliant customers. Its a conspiracy – FACT.