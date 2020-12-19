Update on the Swedish covid response

Since my article at the end of October detailing exactly what had been happening in Sweden in relation to covid up to that point, I’ve been getting a lot of requests for a new update, detailing events in November and December. Here it is.
I ended my previous article by stating that there had been a slow increase in hospitalizations and deaths in October, and that the slope of the curve suggested that the peak would end up being significantly lower than in spring. That slow increase continued through most of November, and appears to have stabilized at a level of around 70 deaths per day at the beginning of December (as a reminder, in spring deaths peaked at 115 deaths per day in mid-April).
This makes Sweden similar to the UK and the Netherlands, two countries that Sweden has been tracking closely throughout the pandemic, with a second peak in deaths per day that is a little over half what was seen in spring.
Here in Stockholm, the number of people being treated in hospital for covid has been stable since late November, with around 800 people being treated simultaneously for covid in hospitals (in spring around 1,100 people were simultaneously being treated for covid in Stockholm at the peak).
Since the total number of hospital beds in Stockholm is around 3,850, it should be plain to everyone that the healthcare system has never been close to being overwhelmed, in spite of claims to the contrary in media. And while it is true that hospitals are currently at 100% capacity, it is false to claim that that situation is in any way unusual. Sweden has among the lowest number of hospital beds per 100,000 population in Europe, and the hospitals are always running at 100% capacity this time of year.
My feeling (shared by multiple colleagues I’ve spoken with) is also that we’re being more generous with which covid patients we admit to the hospital than we were in spring, when we were more worried about the system being overwhelmed. In other words, if we had been as strict with admitting covid patients in autumn as we were in spring, the number of people in hospital in Stockholm with covid would not currently be 800, it would be quite a bit lower.
Other parts of Sweden, that were only hit lightly in spring, have however been hit harder the second time around. For example, Skåne, in the south, has been hit much harder in autumn than it was in spring. Parts of northern Sweden have also been hit harder.
One thing that I think is very interesting, that has received little mention in media, is that the proportion of people with antibodies has been rising by 2-3 percent every week. In Stockholm, 37% of those tested for antibodies in week 49 were positive (up from 20% six weeks earlier). That suggests that the level of immunity is rising very rapidly in the population, and makes it questionable whether the vaccine will arrive in time to have any meaningful impact on the course of covid-19 in Sweden, even if people start to get vaccinated shortly after Christmas, as is currently planned.
Overall, the situation is no more serious now than it was in spring, at least if you look at deaths, ICU-admissions, and hospitalizations. During the spring peak, 2,350 people were being treated simultaneously for covid in hospitals in Sweden as a whole. At present, 2,500 people are being treated in hospitals for covid, but, as mentioned, these 2,500 are on average less sick than the 2,350 being treated in spring, which is likely why deaths are lower even though hospitalizations are up a bit. Another data point in support of this is that at present, 290 people are being treated for covid in Intensive Care Units (where the very sickest people end up). In spring, that number was 550.
In the parts of Sweden that were hit hard in spring, like Stockholm, the situation is clearly less serious now than it was then. Of course, if you ignore hospitalizations, ICU-admissions, and deaths, and just look at cases, the situation looks a lot worse than in spring, but that is due to the fact that we’re now testing ten times as many people per week as we were at the end of April.
Apart from that, we know a lot more about covid now than we did in spring. We now know that the overall fatality rate is less than 0,2%, and that the risk to healthy people under 70 years of age is infinitesimal. But if you see reporting in media, and if you look at the actions of the Swedish government, you get a very different picture. What follows is an update on all recommendations and restrictions coming from the Swedish state during November and December.
As I mentioned earlier, a decision was made in October by the Public Health Authority to start imposing recommendations on a local rather than national basis. This was followed by a tightening of recommendations in multiple counties over the next couple of weeks, so that by November 3rd (when tightened recommendations were imposed in Örebro, Halland, and Jönköping) fully 7 out of 10 Swedes were living in counties with tightened recommendations. On that day, the government also announced that people would be forbidden from gathering in groups of more than eight at the same table in restaurants. And it was reiterated that employers should allow employees to work from home, if possible.
On the 11th of November, the government announced that restaurants and bars would be forbidden from serving alcohol after ten pm, and would need to close at 22.30 at the latest.
On the 16th of November, the government announced that the number of people allowed at all public events (plays, demonstrations, lectures, sports events etc) was being decreased to eight, significantly lower than the previous lowest limit of 50.
On the 19th of November, the government authorized the Public Health Authority to make decisions to stop visits to nursing homes on a county by county basis (during spring and summer, all nursing homes in Sweden were closed to visitors, but this restriction was lifted at the beginning of October). On the 4th of December the Public Health Authority decided to make use of this measure, closing nursing homes to outside visitors in 32 Swedish municipalities (out of a total of 290).
On the 3rd of December, the government announced that high school students (ages 16-19) would return to distance learning, as had been the case during a period in spring. Initially, the plan is that this will apply until January 6th (this has later been extended to January 24th).
And then, on the 18th of December, the government went even further, imposing the most severe restrictions yet. Restaurants and bars are now ordered to stop serving alcohol at 20.00, and groups in restaurants are not allowed to number more than four. Shopping centers and other public venues like supermarkets and gyms are ordered to set a max number of visitors, so that crowding can’t happen. All public venues that are run by the state, such as libraries, public swimming pools, and museums, are ordered to close, and stay closed at least until January 24th. The government has also recommended that people start wearing face masks in public transport during rush hour.
In total, this means that the restrictions and recommendations in place are now much more severe than the ones that were in place in spring. As I think is clear, the Swedish government has played a much more active role in autumn than it did in spring, when it was happy to let the Public Health Authority do most of the decision making.
The rhetoric from the Swedish government has also been more alarmist the second time around, with the Swedish Prime Minister, Stefan Löfven, delivering speeches that make it sound as if Sweden is going to war, for example telling people on November 16th to “do their duty”.
The Health Minister, Lena Hallengren, said in a speech on November 16th “don’t consider these measures voluntary”, about the voluntary recommendations that the government is asking people to follow. To me, that’s pretty clear evidence that the only reason Sweden hasn’t followed other countries in imposing severe legally enforced restrictions is that the Swedish constitution has prohibited it.
In conclusion, the Swedish government has officially lost its mind. In the name of protecting public health, the government is doing its utmost to destroy public health. In spite of the fact that some of the biggest risk factors for severe covid are obesity and lack of exercise, the government is seriously telling people to stop visiting swimming pools and gyms; in other words, to stop exercising.
Why the change in tone from the Swedish government during November and December?
If one were cynical, one might think it was due to the fact that the governing Social Democrats received a big boost to their opinion ratings in April and May, in the usual “rally around the flag” fashion seen when a nation faces some type of crisis, but since then they have been polling worse month on month. Maybe they saw their polling numbers, panicked, and hoped that they would get a boost in the polls if they could appear more assertive. Or maybe they’ve just capitulated to international pressure to “get in line”.
Perhaps the Swedish government have been pointed to the roadmap on vaccination as stipulated by the EU. See this PDF on the EU’s own website for more clarrification: https://ec.europa.eu/health/sites/health/files/vaccination/docs/2019-2022_roadmap_en.pdf
The first page alone gives me utter chills down my spine.
Of course, if the new vaccines turn out to have serious mid to long-term adverse effects, the EU will be forced to abandon those plans.
As always, thank you Sebastian for providing a balanced factual view which contradicts the official goverment/media narrative, be that in the UK, Sweden, or anywhere else. Voices of reason from people like yourself are imperative to understand what is actually going on. Glad to see your subscribers keep on growing!
Thank you, Dr. Rushworth. Not good news. The rush is on by industry to poison everyone with unapproved, experimental vaccines. Neither of the vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) which have been rolled out in the U.S. are approved. They have been given “Emergency Use Authorization.” This sort of authorization is only available when there are no other drugs or vaccines available as treatment. But this is a lie. Both HCQ and ivermectin, among others, have been shown by doctors treating patients all over the world to be effective. Vitamin D, zinc, and selenium status are also crucial. The world is entering a dark place. Echoes of the 1930’s. Industry capture of government has become widespread. Sweden had become a beacon of sanity, but I’m not so sure now.
My guess is they won’t have serious adverse effects. My guess is that this corona variant will wane in severity all by it’s natural self and politicians can then simply take credit for saving the world. Meanwhile, the end-goal of having a vaccin-passport (see my reply earlier) has been reached and the digital passport that globalists so desire is in effect.
This was never about a severe and utterly dangerous virus as the numbers for that simply don’t add up for it to be a category A type of virus.
Telling people not to visit swimming pools and gyms is not telling them to stop exercising. I haven’t been to a pool since I was 12 and I’ve never been to a gym. But, thankfully, I’ve got two functioning legs and a pair of trainers. I walk. And walk and walk. That is exercise.
Thank you Dr. Rushmore for always putting the data into perspective, both current and previous.
Thank you for this follow-up and for the clear words which I heartily agree with!
We have compiled the basic facts and some suggestions for the health authority and the government in a call for transparency and open discussion with experts and citizens, which I hope you can take part in!
https://www.skrivunder.com/kan_sveriges_coronastrategi_omprovas
“Or maybe they’ve just capitulated to international pressure to “get in line”.”
Well–that is the one that I would pick as correct…
Expect to be further ignored or even ‘cancelled’, Dr. R. This is what happens when ‘you’re right over the target.’ The globalist force you speak of, some have referred to as the ‘800 pound gorilla in the room.’ Well–the globalist force is a juggernaut that makes that gorilla a flea…
Even here in Alaska, ‘The Last Frontier’, and what I thought is the last, freest place on the planet–has been slowly, inexorably knuckling under to the ‘force.’ Where it goes from here may be into territory requiring some very tough decision points…
Thank you, Dr. Rushmore. I’d love to read your thoughts on the new vaccines.
Thank you Sebastian for an excellent post. Question, do you have any knowledge regarding how much this autumns strain on the hospitals, differ from any severe influenza season, say during the last 10 years or so? Is this in fact much worse, or is it actually in line with other recent years when influenzas have hit older/fragile people extra hard, and created a “crisis” at the hospitals?
Thanks Nils, that is a good question. I haven’t been able to find the statistics that would answer that question definitively, but if you look at overall mortality this year, I would think it’s clear that 2020 is not markedly worse than more severe influenza seasons.
Thanks for the information. Here in the German media they pound on Sweden saying that their “record” death toll now finally leads to lockdowns and masks. Then I checked the daily new deaths per million and Sweden is similar to Germany according to ourworldindata.org. Of course we already had weeks of lockdowns and increasing mask mandates since April and did not do better than Sweden. The more I look at it the more I think that lockdowns simply track the course of the infection and not the other way around.
Thanks for another great article. It’s sad to see that the Swedish government becoming more in step with the madness of other European governments. As per AKthomas’s comment above I suspect that the ‘get in line’ is the correct reason. Please continue with the articles and help shed some light.
The actions of the politicians are so irrational that it leaves open the possibility they are being bribed, extorted, or both by unknown but very powerful entities.
Absolutely scary.
If you die of congestive heart failure but have active Covid 19 in your system do they classify it as a Covid 19 death.
Sebastian, Thank you for sober words in an insane world.
When covid has passed we are going to face far greater problems in most Western countries:
1. Paying back the enormous debts. 2. Finding ways to balance the budget with reduced incomes and many businesses ruined. 3. Finding ways to improve medical care with less available funds. 4. Need for major financial and administrative reforms. 5. Need to restore individual freedoms and encouragement of individual responsibility. 6. Need to address wasteful government spending. 7. Need to reduce the size of government – do we really need so many?
I predict that the EU will, without major and substantive reforms, disintegrate within a generation, perhaps sooner.
Sorry to hear the Swedish government has tightened restrictions as much as they have. Sweden to me was always the guiding light in amongst the madness of the U.K., Europe and most of the of the world. These damaging restrictions will do far more to damage public health than Covid. I find your articles very informative and unbiased, it keeps me up to date with all the different aspects of Covid. Thank you.
Thank you for the analysis. As someone seriously considering moving to Sweden, for the simple fact that all the other EU countries – including my own – seem to be limiting human freedoms, human expression and basically the right to a normal life, what is the impact, do you think, these and future government restrictions and recommendations will have regarding everyday life in Sweden? How far can these restrictions go and how can the people, if they are unhappy with the direction, voice and act upon their concerns? How are people in general taking this in?
Our media have been spreading rumours that the Swedish government is preparing changes to the Swedish Law that would allow the government to order lockdowns and close shops/bars/restaurants much like is being done in other parts of the world. How likely and/or feasible would something like that be? There’s been a lot of animosity in the media toward Sweden and its approach to this disease in general, so a lot of them seem to be revelling in this news.
Good questions, I’m afraid I don’t have good answers. I want to think that this is just a temporary bout of lunacy, and that things will start to get back to normal in a few months.
Dear Sebastian,
you said that this news is not often mentioned at the media, inspite of all do you have any online-links to this fact?
“One thing that I think is very interesting, that has received little mention in media, is that the proportion of people with antibodies has been rising by 2-3 percent every week. In Stockholm, 37% of those tested for antibodies in week 49 were positive (up from 20% six weeks earlier). That suggests that the level of immunity is rising very rapidly in the population..”
This would be very interesting! Thanks a lot!
Maria
Hi Maria,
Here is the link: https://www.folkhalsomyndigheten.se/smittskydd-beredskap/utbrott/aktuella-utbrott/covid-19/statistik-och-analyser/antalet-testade-for-covid-19/tidigare-data/vecka-49/
Thanks. Here’s to hoping that is the case.
In Stockholm, 37% of those tested for antibodies in week 49 were positive (up from 20% six weeks earlier). That suggest
—————————————————————————————————–
I paste a translation from Aftonbladet:
“Since the antibody tests are for people who have previously had symptoms of covid-19, the proportion is not representative of Stockholmers in general. The total prevalence of antibodies among those living in the region is probably much lower, according to Petter Brodin.”
IL
Yes, but that should apply as much every week, so if you see the antibody levels rising 2-3% per week among those being tested, then that suggests it is a real effect, that you would see even if you took a random sample of the population. Although the absolute number might be higher or lower, the trend is real.
Dr. Rushworth,
First I have to thank you for fairness: you published my sad opinion on ‘bad days’.
Clint Eastwood at Republican National Convention (30/Aug/2012): “It is that, you, we — we own this country. We — we own it. It is not you owning it and not politicians owning it. Politicians are employees of ours”.
Is this notion which plainly lacks in european societies.
The politicians, either, do not think that they are the public servants of their country.
I hope that all that would end without bombing and shots — a war.
Thank you for the update. Regarding: “In conclusion, the Swedish government has officially lost its mind.” Welcome to our world! Lol.
Can you tell us more about the parts of the Swedish constitution that have the effect of prohibiting the sort of lockdowns that have been common elsewhere? It sounds like the constitutions of most other European countries are severely deficient (or are being flouted by their respective governments)…
Sebastian, have you been following the developments of therapies for covid?
These guys, the FLCCC alliance, seem to be cream of the crop ICU-doctors, whom have developed a treatment protocol based around Ivermectin: https://covid19criticalcare.com/i-mask-prophylaxis-treatment-protocol/i-mask-protocol-translations/
Collection of the studies made on Ivermectin this year: https://c19ivermectin.com/
98% protection against covid as a prophylaxis.
86% protection against covid with early treatment.
48% in late treatment.
90% against “long covid”.
Very high safety profile. Very cheap.
They, as well as all who know this, are very frustrated this is silenced. A very strong hearing of one of these doctors in the US Senate two weeks ago (9min): https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CuHq12B_Tvk
Argentina, Peru, Egypt and India are the ones heeding to this call. Because the effects of the vaccine will be a long way away, this information really needs to reach the people, if not the Health Authorities in EU and US. At least that there is very easy and cheap protection and early treatment that should be undertaken by all who are at risk or healthcare professionals, at least. Even without Ivermectin being recognized (hey, it only gave the Nobel prize of medicine 2015), that Vit-D, Zinc and Quercetine (see the I-MASK+ protocol in first link) could probably push this virus out of our lives, and put an end to these sad times.
Thank you for your integrity and work for knowledge and transparency Doctor!
Thank you for your update. May I ask you about your thoughts considering this: https://aip.scitation.org/doi/10.1063/5.0034580?
Thanks again…It seems that most of the politicians just don’t understand science. They are desperate for being elected again and, since so many people crave for “safety” and “protection” they try to deliver what’s required from them…Mrs. Merkel’s behavior is no exception, even if she is a physicist…However just think about this: no politician agreed to reduce his/her revenue during this difficult year. But they’re asking us to pay full taxes, while for so many of us there is much fewer business…I wonder if they have any understanding for how things work in general…or, perhaps, they’re almost all a bunch of idiots.
Dear Sebastian,
thank you for continuing your posts, a rare voice of reason in this world gone mad.
Your last paragraph is of course correct, in that your politicians, like ours , have realized the only way to get votes is to “get in line”.
It would seem these days that science and reason should be ignored.
Left wing political parties seem to enjoy the position of power and control of the populace, in the name of “saving lives”.
Spreading fear and panic, chasing case after case by using PCR testing incorrectly then sending the media on wild goose chases after the “mystery cases” etc etc, seems to make good evening news, and great exposure for politicians.
Keep up the good work.
Thank you for your level-headed coverage.
Here in the US we face a constant barage of pharmaceutical advertising on most major media.
I’ve wondered whether the pharmaceutical interests are largely driving the hysteria, as they might benefit financially from constant testing of asymptomatic people and the vaccines, and their advertising may be a significant component of total advertising revenue. Is there pharmaceutical advertising in Sweden or other EU countries? Are pharmaceutical companies major players politically like they are here?
Very helpful update on the Covid situation in Sweden. Many thanks. Could you please comment on the present treatment protocol(s) in place in Sweden for mild and moderate Covid cases? Is Ivermectin in use at all?
Very sad to hear that Sweden has capitulated. Pro lockdown friends gleefully linked me legacy Media pieces celebrating the supposed “failure”. There is of course zero evidence that any of these arbitrary measures now adopted do anything whatsoever. On aggregate Sweden will end up no worse than most lockdown nations. Overall death may be slightly higher than recent years but a clear analysis explains this. Relatively low mortality in recent years and population increase. Per capita the death toll for 2020 will likely be no worse than 2012. Not sure why my friends believe Sweden is a “failure” when it’s outcomes have been better than most lockdown nations. It’s odd.
Please keep these coming. Sadly too late for us Melbournians, 7 months of lockdown here, lifted a month or so back. We are slowly recovering from what has been the longest and hardest winter ever – those of us that survived the mental toll, that is. Needless to say, the waitlists to get an appointment with a psychologist are miles long…..we have not yet seen the total cost of this harsh lockdown.
As one of those people who requested an update, thank you for once again providing unfiltered information on current happenings in Sweden. It really helps to be able to compare what we hear from the media to what you know is actually happening there. For various reasons, goings-on in Sweden are of immense interest to many of us in other parts of the world (I’m in the US).
The politicians and the citizens who believe that there is an unusually deadly virus among us which must be beaten somehow are intent upon dragging us into their hysteria. They exhort us to “follow the Science” at the same time that they take actions which fly in the face of not just science but plain old common sense. They insist on mitigation actions which have never been used before, and for good reason, they don’t work and aren’t needed. They have caused more misery than COVID-19 ever could or ever will.
One thing that we can hope for is that voices like yours will multiply and eventually overshadow the destructive voices which currently carry the day. .
@ShirleyKate
The majority of people in the high risk groups, the obese and the elderly cannot run or go on the long, brisk walks. They can get an effective workout at the gym and the pool. As an example, for most people in those groups, and not only in those groups their knees may not allow them to run but they can get a good workout on a cross trainer.
Shirley, that’s a good hint: bum knees can be prevented or helped, by moving them around for example on a bike. But what Sebastian means is that due to the new measure children are no longer allowed to join sports clubs e.g. no swimming. Here in Germany sport for children is forbidden since almost March…. But learning a sport is often important to stay healthy for many years. My daughter has allergic asthma, but in Germany she is not allowed to go to her swimming training, nor to figure skating, nor to mountain bike training…. All closed. How are we supposed to take care of that too? Besides our jobs, besides her little brother and besides homeschooling…?
Dr Rushworth,
There have been suggestions that what we are seeing is a pseudo-epidemic arising from inadequate testing.
https://lockdownsceptics.org/the-pcr-false-positive-pseudo-epidemic/
The argument seems convincing to me. We should return to real medicine of symptoms first, differential diagnosis and if necessary, followup tests to confirm most likely cause. We should cease wasting time and money testing asymptomatic people. That would save them the psychologically damaging consequences of house arrest in response to the almost inevtivable positive outcome of the PCR test.
Here is an interesting snippet about the bodies defense by a doctor that has spent years teaching:
https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-biggest-experiment-ever-done/
Thank you for your insight on the Swedish situation. It’s unfortunate that Sweden has followed suit with much of the rest of the world when it comes to mitigation measures.
What’s happened to Anders Tegnell? I’ve only seen one interview from him, and ironically, it was with someone working with the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation. Has he been pushed to the side?
I might have misunderstood the technical instructions on the CDC website, but it appears Covid would be the UCOD in this case based on the examples given.