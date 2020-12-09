How long does immunity to covid last?

One of the fears of many people in relation to covid has been that the immunity that develops after infection is so short lived that the infection will just keep going around and around and re-infecting everyone (until everyone is dead, I assume).
Two pieces of evidence have been presented to support this belief. The first concerns a few cases of “re-infection” that have been broadcast widely in media, even though virtually all of these cases have been either completely asymptomatic or only very mildly symptomatic the second time around – a sure sign the the immune system still remembers covid and is doing its thing to stop it.
The second concerns the fact that antibodies fade after infection. This builds on a fundamental lack of understanding of how the immune system works. Although the actively antibody producing cells diminish after an infection, these cells (so called “plasma cells”) are not responsible for immune memory. That role is filled by special “memory B-cells”, that lie dormant in the body, waiting for the infection to reappear. When it does, they quickly spring in to action and produce massive numbers of new antibody producing clones.
Now, however, covid has been around for a while, and we’re starting to get some pretty good data on how long immunity lasts after infection. There is a pre-print up on MedRxiv about a study that sought to gain a deeper understanding of what sort of immune memory is produced after a covid infection.
Before we get in to the details of the article, let’s talk a little bit about immune memory, so everyone is on the same page. Immune memory is the ability of the immune system to remember a pathogen after a first infection (or vaccination), and thereby respond much more quickly and effectively upon re-infection. It is mediated by three main types of cell. The first is the already mentioned memory B-cell, which is basically a dormant version of the antibody producing plasma cells. The second is the “memory killer T-cell”, which is a dormant version of the regular killer T cell (a.k.a CD8+ T-cell). Killer T-cells specialize in finding virus infected cells and getting them to commit suicide in a way that prevents the virus from spreading further.
The third is the “memory helper T-cell”, which among many other functions regulates the function of the other types of immune cell. Both killer T-cells and B-cells cannot become fully activated until helper T-cells have become activated. The central function of T-helper cells is shown by AIDS (Aquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome), a disease caused by the destruction of the T-helper cells by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) – without the T-helper cells, other parts of the immune system cannot become fully activated, and the immune system is not able to function effectively.
In case you’re curious, the reason B-cells are called B-cells is because they mature in the bone marrow, so the B is for Bone marrow. T-cells mature in the thymus, so the T is for Thymus.
Ok, now you know enough to understand the results of the study. 185 people with confirmed covid-19 were recruited and had blood samples drawn. 92% had not required hospitalization, so only a minority had had severe disease. The ages of the participants varied from 19 to 81. The blood samples were collected from several different sites across the United States.
The results of the study were based on analysis of the participants blood. 79% of participants only provided blood at a single time point, which varied from six days post-infection to more than six months post-infection, while the remainder (21%) provided blood at multiple time points. In other words, this was not really a longitudinal study, since most participants only had their blood analyzed at a single point in time, although there was some longitudinal data. 41 participants provided blood samples at six months or longer after infection, and this is really the group we’re most interested in, since this is the group that can tell us if there is still a good level of immune memory six months after infection.
Let’s look at the results.
Among the 54 individuals measured at one month post infection, 98% had antibodies. Among the 41 individuals measured at six to eight months post infection, 90% had antibodies. As mentioned before, antibodies are produced by plasma cells, and although antibodies in the blood stream decline with time as the plasma cells start to disappear, there should still be memory B-cells present for much longer, which can quickly be activated upon re-infection. That’s why it’s actually more important to look at what’s happening with memory B-cells than with antibodies, if you want to know how long your body maintains the ability to mount an antibody response to an infection. So, what did happen with the memory B-cells?
The prevalence of memory B-cells increased at each time point measured up to five months post infection, at which point they reached a stable level. There was no sign of a decline in memory B-cells after the five month mark.
Next we have the killer T-cells. At one month post infection, 61% had detectable memory killer T-cells. At six to eight months, 50% had measurable killer T-cells. it was however only possible to test for these cells in 18 individuals at the six month mark, so the confidence interval is wide, and thus it’s really impossible to say exactly what the trajectory was between the one month and six month marks. What can be said though is that a large proportion of participants still had measurable killer T-cells at six months.
Finally we have the memory helper T-cells. 94% of those measured at one month had measurable helper T-cells. Among those measured at six to eight months, that number was 89% (again, this data is based on only 18 individuals).
So, what can we conclude?
First, it’s important to note that this study had some weaknesses. The first is that, with the exception of a minority of participants, the study was cross-sectional, not longitudinal. This means that we’re not comparing people with themselves over time, we’re comparing them with other people who happen to be at a different point in the time line. It would have been better to have longitudinal data for all participants. The second is that some of the groups studied were pretty small, which creates wide margins of error. Some of the data was based on less than twenty individuals, which is really a tiny number.
A third weakness is that this study isn’t looking at how many people get reinfected with covid after a certain amount of time, it is looking at biomarkers – in other words, it is using proxy data, which is clearly a less reliable type of information than seeing what is actually happening to people in the real world. It’s kind of like doing a statin study and looking at what happens to cholesterol levels instead of looking at how many people have died after certain time point.
Having said all that, it is clear from this study that there is significant immune memory at the six to eight month time point after infection. At six to eight months after infection, 90% of measured samples still had antibodies and T-helper cells specific for covid-19, and 50% still had measurable T-killer cells. If the decline continues linearly over time from what was seen in this study, then it is reasonable to assume that most people continue to be immune to covid after infection for at least a couple of years.
18 thoughts on “How long does immunity to covid last?”
Hi, Dr. Rushworth. Thanks for the article. Does the fact that T cells mature in the thymus gland explain why SARS-CoV-2 is so dangerous for the elderly? I’ve read that the thymus gland disappears (turns into fat) as we age. Is that true? Are there ways to preserve the thymus? Thanks!
Hi Claire,
It’s true that the thymus shrinks and largely disappears as we age. It’s possible that that is one of the reasons older people are more susceptible to infection. I’m not aware of any methods to prevent this happening.
Should herd immunity be engineered? Giving small doses of the virus to non-vulnerable sections of the population on a consent only basis would achieve herd immunity quite rapidly. Particularly as the population in question are probably the most active socially and hence most likely to transmit the virus. They could all be asked to isolate post infection obviously…
Hi Andrew,
Well, now we have vaccines that seem to be pretty effective (although the trial data haven’t been published yet), so in that case herd immunity can be achieved with vaccinations.
Hi! Very nice article.
What happens if I get a reinfection after a year? Does this study mean I can get sick after a year but it will be not as bad as the first time? Because I still have the B-Cells but maybe the T-Cells are gone or are at a to low level. Or can it be as bad as the first time?
I found this study, I think from the Netherlands. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.05.11.20086439v1.full.pdf
They investigated for several years a very small amount of people the infection with the other four Corona Viruses. They found frequent reinfections after 12 months. Of course the other Corona Viruses are not as bad as Covid19 so, there is no evidence of change in mortality and so on.
Kind regards Jens
Hi Jens,
Extrapolating forwards, this study suggests that most people who get reinfected at the twelve month mark will have only mild symptoms or no symptoms. It’s hard to say though at exactly what time point after infection half the people have lost immunity, it could be after just a few years or after ten or more years. I think it’ll be years before we know to that level of detail how long immunity lasts on average.
I read don’t remind where that there was made an experiment with frozen blood samples. In presence of Sars-cov2 the T-cells react as expected. The interesting thing is that those blood samples were colected in 2019. Can you say something about? Thanks.
Hi Francisco,
I’m not sure exactly which study you’re referring to, but there’s been a lot of talk about cross-reactivity, i.e. that T-cells against other coronaviruses can also react to sars-cov-2.
Really appreciate this and all of your informative posts, especially Covid related. As others have noted, the U.S. media are following the lead of a recent Wall Street Journal article headlined “Long a Holdout from Covid-19 Restrictions, Sweden Ends Its Pandemic Experiment.” The WSJ article does not quite support the tendentious headline, but it is difficult to find sources in English that give a straightforward account of current Swedish Covid policy. Any suggestions? Thank-you.
Great explanatioin! Precise and also critical.
Dr Rushworth
Is it correct to say that immune people still get infected but the immune system will clean out the virus before the infection causes any damage? And if so, may these immune people still be potentially infectious, e.g. through saliva?
Hi Håkan,
That is correct. The virus can still infect cells in the respiratory tract. The difference when you have immunity is that the immune system detects the infection much more quickly and therefore reacts before the virus can do as much damage. It’s hard to say whether people with immunity can be infectious, I don’t think there is any good data on that yet, at least not that I’ve seen. That is one of the big questions with the new vaccines, whether they just make you immune or whether they also prevent you spreading the virus to others.
Hi Doctor,
Thank you for all the articles and informations you provide to us. As you said, Sweden is in the eye of the beholder and your expertise and your experience as a doctor at KI in Stockholm help us to understand better the Swedish answer about covi19. I think your next article should be about mask, and why Mr Tegnell is not convinced about their efficacy’s (correct me if I am wrong). Would be interesting to have your opinion about this peer reviewed article about the effectiveness of mask: https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/early/2020/12/02/2015954117.full.pdf
And is this article a good argument for the use of mask for the people?
Thank you!
Hi Paul,
Thank you. I’ve already written two articles about face masks. The most recent is here: https://sebastianrushworth.com/2020/11/19/covid-19-new-evidence-on-face-masks/
The PNAS study is observational. In other words it is pretty low quality data, and it cannot say anything about cause and effect.
Looking at SARS-CoV-2 strong RBD similarities with SARS-CoV, and the longitudinal studies done on immunity markers (IgG and specific T-cells) for that particular coronavirus, one could deduce the immunity response would last for at lesat 6 years.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2851497/
https://www.jimmunol.org/content/jimmunol/186/12/7264.full.pdf
Again, the sample was not large – but the results were very consistent.
Hi,
That is certainly very possible.
Thank you for this series.
It is fall influenza virus season, as well as the very first covid fall season. How do they co-exist? In a normal there is 20-30% extra mortality compared to summer?
Do they outcompete each other “survival of the fittest” style?
Or do they assist each other, first one creating “easy prey” for the next one?
Any chance for cross immunity, the “spanish flu” saved the elderly 100 years ago, presumably due to earlier flu?
JR
Hi,
The influenza season hasn’t really started yet, but will be interesting to see what happens. We saw in spring that when covid arrived, influenza dropped drastically, which suggests that the viruses compete for hosts. One thing that is certainly true is that you can only die of one thing, and influenza and covid both preferentially kill the very old and frail, so if a lot people that would normally have died of influenza have instead died of covid, then that suggests the influenza season this year will be very mild. We’ll know in another couple of months.