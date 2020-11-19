Covid-19: New evidence on face masks

A few months back I wrote an article about the state of the evidence on face masks. At that point, there were no good studies looking at the effectiveness of face masks in preventing the spread of covid-19 specifically, but there was a systematic review that looked at all randomized trials that had been done on face masks for the prevention of respiratory infections more generally. That review found that surgical face masks reduced the probability of getting a respiratory infection by around 4% in absolute terms (17% in relative terms).
My conclusion was that, considering how infectious covid is, face masks were unlikely to have an effect on the spread of the virus on a population level, although I thought it made sense to use them in hospitals and nursing homes, where you want to do everything possible to minimize the risk of spread to people who are at high risk of a severe outcome.
Now we finally have a randomized controlled trial that has looked at the ability of face masks to protect wearers against covid-19. It was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The study was carried out in Denmark, and was funded by a charitable foundation that is connected with a company that owns supermarkets (I’m not sure whether that means they wanted the study to be a success or a failure, or just wanted to know the truth).
In order to be included in the study, participants had to be over the age of 18 and and they had to spend at least three hours per day outside the home. People were not allowed to take part in the study if they had current or prior symptoms that could indicate covid-19 infection, or a previously confirmed diagnos of covid-19. All potential participants had an antibody test performed at the beginning of the study, and if it was positive, then they were excluded from taking part. Participants were recruited through adverts in media and through direct contact with companies and other organizations.
In total 6,024 people were recruited in to the study, and of these 4,862 (81%) followed through to the end. That is a nice big number, which should be able to detect a meaningful difference, if there is one. The average age of the participants was 47 years. Half the participants were randomized to wear a face masks at all times when outside the home, and half were randomized not to. For obvious reasons, this study was unblinded, since it’s hard to create a situation where people are unaware of whether they’re wearing masks or not.
Participants in the intervention group were given 50 disposable surgical masks. This actually increases the probability of the study showing a meaningful effect compared with the reality in most countries where masks are currently being used in public. Why?
Because in most real world situations, people are wearing (and repeatedly re-wearing) non-disposable cloth masks, which are likely much less effective than disposable surgical masks that are only used once. In the systematic review I wrote about in my previous article, the little data there was on cloth masks suggested that they were completely ineffective.
Participants were followed for one month, and at the end of the month an antibody test and a PCR test for covid were carried out. If participants had symptoms suggestive of covid at any point during the month, a PCR test was also performed at that time point. All participants received written and video instructions on how to use the face masks properly. If outside the home for more than eight hours at a time, they were instructed to change to a new mask, so that a single mask was never used for longer than eight hours.
Both an intention-to-treat and a per-protocol analysis was done of the results. What that means is that they looked at what the results were, both if all participants involved in the study were included (intention-to-treat), and if only participants who reported wearing the masks as instructed a high proportion of the time were included in the analysis (per-protocol).
In general, it is considered good form to do an intention-to-treat analysis, and bad form to do a per-protocol analysis. The reason for this is that a per-protocol analysis will tend to make the results seem better than they are in the real world (in the real world, not everyone does as they’re told – annoying, right?!). In this case, however, I think it’s reasonable to also do a per-protocol analysis, because we want to know what effect, if any, masks have when used as instructed.
So, what were the results?
We’ll start with the intention-to-treat analysis. In the face mask group, 1,8% developed covid-19 over the course of the study. In the control group, 2,1% developed covid-19. That is a 0,3% difference in favor of face masks, but it is not even close to being statistically significant.
Ok, let’s look instead at the per-protocol analysis, which in practice means that the 7% of participants who often didn’t follow the mask wearing instructions properly are excluded from the analysis. In the face mask group, 1,8% developed covid-19, and in the control group, 2,1% developed covid-19. So, interestingly, the result was the same regardless of whether you look only at those who wore the masks as intended, or look at everyone, including those who didn’t follow the instructions. This in itself suggests that mask wearing doesn’t make a big difference, since the results don’t change when you only look at people who have been good at wearing their masks as intended.
As an interesting aside, the researchers didn’t just look at covid, they also looked at 11 other respiratory viruses. In the face mask group, 0,5% tested positive for one or more other respiratory viruses. In the control group, 0,6% tested positive. That is a 0,1% difference, and again, it was nowhere close to being statistically significant.
What can we conclude from this?
Wearing face masks when out in public does not meaningfully decrease the probability that the mask wearer will get covid-19. It’s possible that there is a small reduction in risk, but if there is, it is so small that it was undetectable in a study where almost 5,000 people were followed for a month.
It is worth nothing here that the effect seen in studies is usually better than the effect seen in reality. The reason for this is that study participants usually try harder than people who aren’t part of a study, and they get better instruction. In this case, they also had better masks than most people are using at present in reality, and changed to new masks on a regular basis. So, if no meaningful difference was seen in this study, then I think it’s safe to say that no meaningful difference exists in reality.
One thing that is good about this study is that it is the first randomized controlled trial that comes close to mimicking the present reality in many countries, where people are wearing face masks in public, but not at home.
One interesting result of the study was that 52 people in the face mask group and 39 people in the control group reported another individual in the home having covid-19 during the course of the study. Yet of those, only 3 actually developed covid. People sharing a home with someone with covid were really no more likely to get covid than people who weren’t. This suggests that most covid infections happen outside the home, and is in itself something that would be an interesting avenue for further research. It also suggests that most people with covid are not themselves very infectious, giving support to the hypothesis that most infections happen through a small group of highly infectious ”super spreaders”.
The main thing lacking with this study is that it only looked at risk to the person wearing the face mask. It says nothing about the risk that the person wearing the mask will infect another person. That is an equally important parameter, and at present there are no high quality studies looking in to it, so before we can truly say that masks fill no function, we need another large randomized controlled trial that looks at the ability of face masks to prevent the mask wearer infecting other people.
You might also be interested in my article about whether fever lowering drugs are a good idea when you’re sick, or my article about how accurate the covid tests are.
18 thoughts on “Covid-19: New evidence on face masks”
I would love to see some research on whether mask wearing by infected people decreases or increases the probability that they will infect others. Whilst masks may capture viral droplets, what I would question is what happens then when a contaminated mask is touched and then the wearer touches surfaces or other people. There is also the false sense of security issue. ‘I know I have Covid but I wont give it to anyone if I go out because I am wearing a mask’.
Thanks. another excellent article providing valid insights during these crazy times.
Another very interesting assessment of (for once) decent research results. Thank you for sharing.
Hi Sebastian,
Thank you for this article. I think that settles the usefulness for my own protection.
As we are told we would protect others! by wearing a mask it would be really interesting to see how much
of protection the mask (in most cases the cotton/cloth mask) would actually give.
I look forward to finding that out.
Hanna Back
Thank you for summarizing this study. It does conform with what we already from earlier studies and other viruses. On the point to properly studying the effect of mask wearing on others I am doubtful how this could actually be achieved with a large enough number of subjects. We would have to “demask” a whole town and compare to the rest but even then the pre-distribution of the virus compared to other towns might skew the numbers too much to be meaningful.
I actually asked my local government on what scientific grounds they mandated mask wearing and the information I got essentially went “well it might work therefore it is better to use masks than not”. For me wearing a mask seems more and more an article of faith. They surely did not stop the winter resurgence.
We have decades of randomized controlled trials showing that masks do not reduce the transmission of viral respiratory diseases. Moreover, we can see that Sweden, where virtually no one wears masks, has a smaller rate of COVID infections than many countries with strict mask rules.
It is basic science that when no correlation exists between two variables, it is invalid to conclude that those variables are causally related. Sweden proves that masks cannot make a difference with regard to COVID transmission.
Masks are nothing more than a forcible reminder to remain afraid. They are the equivalent of having state-sponsored media literally “in your face” constantly broadcasting to you that the air and the people around you are dangerous and accordingly that the lockdowns and other deprivations of civil liberties are justified. It’s the same as telling a prisoner the same thing over and over again until that person finally believes it. It’s brainwashing.
It is only by constantly reinforcing fear that governments around the world can continue the path toward totalitarianism. There is no other explanation for why we have the complete upending of society for a disease that is virtually harmless for the vast majority of the population.
Regarding this:
“One interesting result of the study was that 52 people in the face mask group and 39 people in the control group reported another individual in the home having covid-19 during the course of the study. Yet of those, only 3 actually developed covid. People sharing a home with someone with covid were really no more likely to get covid than people who weren’t. This suggests that most covid infections happen outside the home, and is in itself something that would be an interesting avenue for further research. It also suggests that most people with covid are not themselves very infectious, giving support to the hypothesis that most infections happen through a small group of highly infectious ”super spreaders”.”
Don’t we actually have two possible ways to explain this, either as an effect of how the virus spreads (e.g. “super spreaders”) or as an effect of how it infects? Could one explanation be that those who are predisposed simply will be infected while others will not, as the virus spreads so effectively that almost everyone gets it?
thedullchannel You´re right about research regarding research on what is call “source control” in the study. It would mean ethical problems to set up to be “achieved with a large enough number of subjects” etc. Isolate if sick or suspected sick and while waiting for a test answer. Nice hints about low virus spreading in household in the study as well.
Lars-Erik You lost me in your interesting thoughts – please explain more.
What I’ve noticed in my large factory workplace (where we have all worked through this event) is that our risk assessments say that we should not work closer than 2m to each other, but that if we do we should wear a mask (Of any sort, usually home made woven fabric).
For the first 5-6 months most people stayed in their small teams of 3-6 people and didn’t worry much about masks, but generally did stay apart. Maybe 200-300 in the factory, split over 2 separate shifts. No covid infections, but two cancer diagnoses.
But over the last 6 weeks people have started wearing masks, probably 50-75% of people maybe 50% of the time. People now use it as an excuse to get closer, to mix teams, to move areas. Now in the last 2-3 weeks we are getting more people testing positive (2-5 per week) and several teams are isolating, totalling maybe 50 people at a time.
Why am I not suprised? It’s almost as if strapping what is in effect a dirty handkerchief across your face and actively ventilating the contents as you walk around the place isn’t a good idea.
Great article as usual, thanks!
I mean, this is really interesting stuff, but the observation should render two possible core tracks of investigation. Either is this observation due to some characteristic in how the virus spreads, where the “super spreaders” hypotesis is one such idea, or it is due to some characteristic in how the virus infects. We know from studies that overall health (I would say metabolic health) seems to be strongly correlated with the risk of getting sick from this, maybe the individual predisposal plays a highly significant role (that possibly makes all attempts to control the spread rather uesless)??
Previous comment was a response to Bengt Hanssons reply to my first post, I didn’t consider the comments section is non-threaded. 😮
Gavin Rea-Davies, are you seeing more people actually getting sick? Or is it just TestDemic->CaseDemic…????
Are you intentionally missing the point or did it escape your notice that people wear masks in order to prevent them spreading the virus, not because wearing a mask protects them (their protection comes from everyone else wearing a mask – as well as maintaining distance and washing hands etc).
This study and your analysis of the results seems to be completely meaningless as we don’t know whether the people they came in to contact with were wearing masks, and we don’t even know whether the people who contracted covid-19 did so via airborne droplets or via touching contaminated surfaces etc.
Hi Tim,
This study shows that masks don’t protect the wearer. It never claims to show anything else, and neither do I. As to your belief that people only wear masks to protect others, not themselves, I think you are very wrong about that.
Tim W, Rushworth wrote as his penultimate paragraph the following, which you can verify for yourself and potentially prove me wrong about:
“The main thing lacking with this study is that it only looked at risk to the person wearing the face mask. It says nothing about the risk that the person wearing the mask will infect another person. That is an equally important parameter, and at present there are no high quality studies looking in to it, so before we can truly say that masks fill no function, we need another large randomized controlled trial that looks at the ability of face masks to prevent the mask wearer infecting other people.”
The study is not meaningless, and you’re being hyperbolic. Understanding comes from assessing the perspectives of multiple viewpoints using various kinds of observers using various kinds of techniques. This means we need all the various pieces and the ways for collecting them, and approaching scientific and general understanding this way — no one piece stands alone in our understanding as the totality; no one model can ever represent completely that which it models — allows us both curiosity for what we haven’t yet learned and appreciation for the mistakes we made to become ever more curious. Calm down and breathe, practice charity and gratitude, and we’ll listen to you even more.
So, no, Rushworth was not intentionally missing the point nor failing to notice something.
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-02801-8
Most interesting regarding not catching it from infected people in the same home as you would think this would be the best way to catch it – Elsewhere it has been proposed that all virus travel around the World on natural air currents and their pattern reflects somewhat the pattern of international infection – This route would explain why Lockdowns don’t work even where severely enforced in Peru etc – And in Spain where the Mask is severely enforced infection rates are the same as not so enforced countries – The virus delivered by international air currents direct to the Lockdown location and right through the Mask which is no more significant than a hair net to the tiny air borne virus – This would explain why Lockdowns and Masks are only good for demoralising the population and destroying the economy – Governments want to instil sufficient fear to maintain support for their policies until the virus fades away, as they all do, and then claim victory – You can so see why the conspiracy theories thrive to give meaning to policies everyone can now see from their own experience and observation don’t work and just cause damage which will likely get much worse and endure long after this virus is as accepted as all the others – The enforced ‘cure’ from a pandemic where the total deaths are average and most have to be tested to know they are infected so mild are the symptoms is worse than the disease – This event will likely be looked back on as the worst self inflicted wound of all time – (Unless of course it is used to enforce vaccination and on the back of that international health passports to facilitate the Great Reset etc in which case we will all be re educated to love and praise it?)