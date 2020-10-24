How deadly is covid-19?

September 2020 was the least deadly month in Swedish history, in terms of number of deaths per 100,000 population. Ever. And I don’t mean the least deadly September, I mean the least deadly month. Ever. To me, this is pretty clear evidence of two things. First, that covid is not a very deadly disease. And second, that Sweden has herd immunity.
When I posted this information on my twitter feed, the response from proponents of further lockdown was that the reason September was such an un-deadly month, was because everyone has already died earlier in the pandemic. To me, that seems like a pretty self-defeating argument. Why?
Because 6,000 people have died of covid in Sweden, a country with a population of 10,000,000 people. 6,000 people is 0,06% of the population. If it is enough for that tiny a fraction of a population to die of a pandemic for the pandemic to peter out so completely that a country can have its least deadly month ever, then the pandemic was never that deadly to begin with.
In August, I wrote an article where I proposed that the mortality for covid is only 0,12%, roughly the same as influenza. That number was based on a back-of-the-envelope calculation. I figured that, since the death rate had dropped continuously for months and was at very low levels, Sweden must have reached a point where it had herd immunity. And I figured that at least 50% of the population must have been infected for herd immunity to have been reached. 50% of Sweden’s population is five million people. 6,000 / 5,000,000 = 0,12%
At the beginning of October, one of the World Health Organisation’s executive directors, Mike Ryan, said that the WHO estimated that 750 million people had so far been infected with covid. At that point, one million people had died of the disease. That gives a death rate for covid of 0,13% . So the WHO said that the death rate is 0,13% . Not too far off my earlier back-of-envelope estimation. This of course begs the question why there are continued lockdowns for a disease that is no worse than the flu.
A short while later, the WHO released an analysis by professor John Ioannidis, with his estimate of the covid death rate. This analysis was based on seroprevalance data, i.e. data on how many people were shown to have antibodies to covid in their bloodstream at different times in different countries, which was correlated with the number of deaths in those countries. Through this analysis, professor Ioannidis reached the conclusion that covid has an overall mortality rate of around 0,23% (in other words, one in 434 infected people die of the disease). For people under the age of seventy, the mortality rate was estimated at 0,05% (in other words, one in 2,000 infected people under the age of 70 die of the disease).
As I’ve discussed before, I don’t think antibody data gives a very complete picture, since there are studies showing that a lot of people don’t produce measurable antibodies in their bloodstreams, but still have immunity, either thanks to a T-cell response, or thanks to local antibody production in the respiratory tract. So I think that the fatality rate is significantly lower than what the analysis by professory Ioannidis found, and more in line with what the WHO stated earlier in October.
But even if the antibody based number is the correct number, then covid still is not a very deadly disease. For comparison, the 1918 flu pandemic is thought to have had an infection fatality rate of 2,5%, i.e. one in forty infected people died. So the 1918 flu was 11 times more deadly than covid if you go by professor Ioannidis antibody based numbers, and 19 times more deadly than covid if you go by the fatality rate provided 12 days earlier by the WHO’s Mike Ryan.
And this is missing one big point about covid. The average person who dies from covid is over 80 years old and has multiple underlying health conditions. In other words, their life expectancy is very short. The average person who died in the 1918 pandemic was in their late 20’s. So each death in the 1918 pandemic actually meant around 50 years more of life lost per person than each death in the covid pandemic. Multiply that by the fact that it had a 19 times higher death rate, and the 1918 flu was in fact 950 times more deadly than covid, in terms its capacity to shorten people’s lives.
Ok, I’ve discussed the fatality rate of the 1918 flu pandemic, and compared that to covid. But what about the fatality rate of the common cold viruses that are constantly circulating in society? How does covid compare to them?
Many people think that the common cold viruses are harmless. But in fact, among elderly people with underlying health conditions, they are frequently deadly. A study carried out in 2017 found that, among frail elderly people, rhinovirus is actually more deadly than regular influenza. In that study, the 30 day mortality for frail elderly people admitted to hospital due to a rhinovirus infection was 10% . For frail elderly people admitted to hospital due to influenza, 30 day mortality was 7% .
What is my point? If you are old and frail, and have underlying health conditions, then even that most harmless of all infections, the so called “common cold”, can be deadly. In fact, it often is. Covid-19 is not a unique disease, and does not appear to have a noticeably higher mortality rate than the so called “common cold”.
There is one final aspect to all this that needs to be discussed. And that is the effect of covid on overall mortality. If it turns out that covid has no effect on overall mortality, then that really brings in to question why we are locking down, since we’re not actually preventing any deaths. So, what is the effect of covid on overall mortality?
Let’s look at Sweden, since that is perhaps the country that has taken the most relaxed approach of any to preventing spread, and which should therefore also reasonably be expected to have had the highest impact on its overall death rate. From January to September 2020, Sweden experienced 675 deaths per 100,000 population. That is less than both 2017 and 2018. In fact, 2020 is so far the third least deadly year in Swedish history.
What does this mean? It means that covid, a supposedly deadly viral pandemic, has not killed enough Swedes to have any noticeable impact on overall mortality.
How can this be explained, when we know that 6,000 Swedes have died of covid?
As I see it, there are two possible explanations. The first is that most people who died “of” covid actually died with covid. In other words, they had a positive covid test and were therefore characterized as covid deaths, when the actual cause of death was something else. The second is that most people who died of covid were so old, and so frail, and had so many underlying health conditions, that even without covid, they would have died by now. There are no other reasonable explanations.
I am not saying that covid is nothing, or that it doesn’t exist. I am saying that it is a virus with a marginal effect on longevity. And yet, public policy in most countries has been driven by doomsday scenarios based on completely unrealistic numbers. To put it simply, we’ve acted like we’re dealing with a global ebola outbreak, when covid is much more like the common cold.
You might also enjoy reading my article about why I think Sweden has herd immunity, or enjoy watching my conversation with Ivor Cummins of Fat Emperor about covid-19.
27 thoughts on “How deadly is covid-19?”
Excellent, Dr. Rushworth. Thank you.
Excellent article!
I’d be really interested to understand the impact of “long Covid” and also reductions in life expectancy due to lung/heart etc damage resulting from Covid. Is it years/decades before we will know about this or can anything be understood already?
“Long covid” is the same thing as post-viral syndrome. It is a rare but long known condition seen in a small minority of people after respiratory viral infections. Almost everyone is fully recovered within three months.
As to the supposed heart damage after certain MRI studies. No-one has ever looked at the hearts of asymptomatic people after other respiratory viral infections before, so there is no reference to compare to. Most likely, these “findings” mean nothing.
What you say makes a great deal of sense and I look forward to your posts as a breath of sanity in a hysterical world. Thank you for taking the time to write.
My daughter-in-law has relatives in Sweden, and she has said that they are pretty much locked down and have been told to stay at home, although it’s not the law there. Is this accurate?
Hi,
Which part of Sweden do your daughter-in-law’s relatives live in? It certainly isn’t true in Stockholm, which is where I live. Here most people are going about their lives like they were before the pandemic.
Extremely interesting and indeed it does seem that Covid isn’t especially deadly. Yet perhaps different findings would have been reached if Dr Rushworth had chosen to examine northern Italy or Wuhan. Has Dr Rushworth chosen a setting that he knew would well support his conclusions rather than another one?
Life is not simple!
Hi Jonathan,
Thanks. The reason I write about Sweden a lot is because I live in Sweden, so that is the setting I know.
“To me, this is pretty clear evidence of two things. First, that covid is not a very deadly disease. And second, that Sweden has herd immunity.”
Both conclusions are wrong. Covid killed about 4000 nursing home patients in Sweden. That’s why mortality is now very low (not just in Sweden). And Sweden is still far away from ‘herd immunity’, as antibody prevalence is still below 10% in much of the country (but 25% in NYC and 50% in some places in Brazil.)
T cells may or may not contribute to mild covid, but they sure do not provide ‘immunity’ against covid. Infections in Sweden are already increasing again and will continue to do so as winter approaches.
Also, the IFR of 0.13% is false. According to FOHM, the IFR in Stockholm is about 0.6%, or 0.35% without nursing homes. And Ryan didn’t say 10% have been infected globally, but “at most 10%” (it is much less in most places). And Ioannidis calculated a global average value, the IFR in Europe and US is much higher.
To finish, according to surveys, 100,000 Swedes have reported long covid symptoms for more than three months.
Hi Samuel,
When you say mortality is low because 4,000 people in nursing homes died, you are proving my point that covid is not a severe disease. If it is enough for 4,000 very old and frail people to die of a disease for the country to have its lowest mortality rate ever in September, then covid is not a serious disease. 4,000 people is 0,04% of Sweden’s population!
As to your claim that less than 10% have antibodies in Sweden, that data is over four months old. No-one knows how many people in Sweden have antibodies right now.
T-cells certainly do provide protection, and are more important against viral infections than antibodies. That is why some of the vaccines currently being developed are only designed to activate T-cells.
When it comes to the FOHM numbers, you are confusing “case fatality rate” with “infection fatality rate”, which are two completely different things.
In the article I linked to, Ryan did not say 750 million at most have been infected. He said “750 million is our best guess”.
Get your facts straight before posting a lot of nonsense. You don’t have to agree with me, but you should at least double check your facts, otherwise you are just contributing to spreading misinformation.
Excellent article, many thanks!
I wonder if all this panic is not initiated and driven by the 4 big pharmaceutics as they are the only ones who will make serious money out of the situation. We know they have enough power and lobbyists to push our science-driven situation their way. All others will lose, be it tax payers, commercial companies, education, art, or whole countries.
Thank you for your informed reply, that makes the point that one can arrive at a desired conclusion by selecting the data the data that point to it. Caution seems to be advised.
my fiancé had “long covid.” basically she took about 6 weeks to clear it. (for me it lasted about 2 days and I was essentially asymptomatic. I wouldn’t have known I was sick except that she was.) it was mild the whole time, but she had fatigue, stuffiness and headaches off and on for a long time. she was still going out running and exercising the whole time. people are making way too much of it, it sucks and she hated not feeling well for so long. but the way health people use it to try to scare young people is way overdone. it’s not some major public health crisis
Yes, that’s accurate! Swedes follow whatever the Gov recommends. I have lived here 14 years, my husband is a Swede and he has stayed locked in since March, his mother has done the same and his entire family have done the same! Me on the other hand, I have done same too but l don’t know how much longer I can take this.. Might have to leave for a bit because everyone seems to have lost their minds! You can’t live out the rest of your life hiding from death and sickness! That’s not life!
Hi Zandra, which part of Sweden do you live in? I live in Stockholm, and that is not how I nor anyone I know personally is living. There was a temporary period in March, April, and May, where people were afraid and largely avoiding contact. But now, when I sit on the tube or walk around in the centre, it is just as packed as it was before the pandemic.
Great perspective to hear on how serious Covid is. I also loved to hear your observation (on a recent interview) on the low incidence and death recently from influenza-like illness since Covid arrived. I would love to hear your take on why ILI incidence is so low this year. I understand how deaths could be reduced if so many susceptible frail people already died of Covid. But, how could the number of non-lethal cases of flu also decrease? WHO has reported about the same number of tests, but with drastically lower positive rate (~98% reduction over last year I think).
Hi Jeff,
My guess is that it has to do with two things. Firstly, respiratory viruses compete with each for hosts. Like you suggest, many people who would normallt have died of flu have probably died of covid instead this year. Secondly, I think lockdown measures designed for covid have probably also hampered the spread of flu.
Thank you for this, Dr. Rushworth. We’ve been told a monstrous and enormously damaging lie .
Dr. Rushworth, though an interesting article, how would you explain the discrepancies across the UK right now? In some locations there are notably higher rates than in others. If Covid is not the killer it is often reported as being, why are so many hospitalised with it? And why are these not all elderly? Surely one would not usually expect otherwise healthy people aged 50 to be attending hospital unable to breathe? Ok so they may not die – with treatment – but they would not normally be hospitalised with flu. The lockdowns have been to prevent the hospitals becoming overwhelmed because surely then, the point is those who are unable to breathe would not be treated and then would die, hence the death rate would rise. I suspect Sweden may show different results because it is not a densely populated as many nations that have been badly hit e.g. UK, France, Spain.
Hi Tom,
I’m not an expert on the UK, but I’ve spent the entire pandemic working as a doctor in a hospital in Stockholm. During the peak in April, I saw a lot of covid patients, now I haven’t seen a single covid patient in months. Based on my personal experience, I would say that is extremely rare for otherwise healthy 50 year olds to require hospitalization for covid, and that is also borne out by the statistics. And as I understand it, in the UK, there is currently about one person requiring intensive care per hospital right now. It doesn’t sound from that like the hospitals are even close to being overwhelmed.
I’ve been saying this since the first numbers started coming in. The avarage age for people dying with covid in Sweden is 83, the same as average life span. How could this be explained if this was a deadly disease? It can’t, in my mind. If it was even somewhat deadly it would at least have SOME impact on the avarage age of death.
So, if it’s mortality is low, the around 6000 figure is just a measure on how widely spread the virus was.. As a thought experiment, if we would apply the same standards on herpes (wich about 80% of the population has, in some form) the avarage age of death with herpes would of course also be 83, but the headlines would read “72 000 people in Sweden dies of virus every year!”.Wich would be ridiculous of course, but not far from how covid is being reported now.
It’s unfortunate that longhaul Covid isn’t mentioned. I see no evidence that it’s prevelent enough to warrant lockdowns but it’s an argument commonly put forth in reasoning using case numbers instead of deaths to justify lockdowns.
Perhaps we’ll get some reliable data out of Uppsala following the recent spike in cases.
Hi Joe, I’ll write an article on ”long haul covid” if I can find some good data and not just anecdote. Thanks for the suggestion.
A very interesting read Sebastian. I live in Victoria Australia, unfortunately we don’t have any liberties as such presently. Our Premier lacks confidence & we are in lockdown & have been for months.
It’s very disappointing the WHO arrived at their decision way to early about the so called COVID pandemic we are experiencing.
It is very comforting to read your articles. No doubt there are many of us world wide who reason with you & constantly ask why we are/had being led to believe what our governments have concluded.
Keep up the great work.
Ron Henderson
Dr Rushworth,
Thanks for your question. Dr Ioannidis did his best to adjust seroprevalence studies to incorporate for limitations in the types of antibodies measured, so that he could scale up when all three were not measured. My intuition is that while no one knows the true IFR, the disease simply is overhyped. Hopefully I am right, and hopefully we can fix things before the crazy health policies instituted all over the world cause even more harm.
What is the medical view on HCQ efficacy in Sweden?
Hi Sebastian, I am the editor of The BFD in NZ. I am writing to request your permission to republish this article on The BFD. I would give full attribution and two links back to your site, one at the start of the article and one at the end.