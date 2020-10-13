Covid podcast with Ivor Cummins

I recently took part in a podcast with Ivor Cummins of Fat Emperor to discuss covid-19. Over the course of an hour we discuss what has happened in Sweden and what my experiences have been working in the Emergency Room of a hospital over the course of the pandemic. We also discuss the reasons I reached the conclusion that we must have herd immunity in Sweden, and go in depth in to the immunological reasons of how this is possible. We finish up with a discussion of mortality, and how it can be the case that 6,000 people have died of covid in Sweden without that having any measurable effect on the overall mortality rate.

