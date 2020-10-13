I recently took part in a podcast with Ivor Cummins of Fat Emperor to discuss covid-19. Over the course of an hour we discuss what has happened in Sweden and what my experiences have been working in the Emergency Room of a hospital over the course of the pandemic. We also discuss the reasons I reached the conclusion that we must have herd immunity in Sweden, and go in depth in to the immunological reasons of how this is possible. We finish up with a discussion of mortality, and how it can be the case that 6,000 people have died of covid in Sweden without that having any measurable effect on the overall mortality rate.
You can find the complete podcast here:
5 thoughts on “Covid podcast with Ivor Cummins”
Sebastian, I really recommend your articles. As das as COVID vaccination, does this under your opinion lead into a positiv PCR Test which leads in almost country’s into quarantine ?
Hi Joachim,
I’m afraid I don’t understand your question. Could you please try rephrasing it?
A very interesting and important interview, covering some of the most critical topics of our time. Opinions and explanations based on knowledge, proof, facts and statistics, so unusual these days, well done. In a time so full of propaganda, politics and monetary gain, it’s a breath of fresh air to listen to someone, who base his opinion on science and reason. Thank you.
Thanks for the kind words, Thomas.
Hi Sebastian
Really interesting thank you!
I live in one of the regions of SE Australia that was at the heart of the long summer of fire.
Early on in the pandemic I was struck by veey real parallels between public responses to covid and public responses to wildfire.
The following may be of interest
https://arena.org.au/of-fire-and-the-plague/