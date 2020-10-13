Covid podcast with Ivor Cummins

I recently took part in a podcast with Ivor Cummins of Fat Emperor to discuss covid-19. Over the course of an hour we discuss what has happened in Sweden and what my experiences have been working in the Emergency Room of a hospital over the course of the pandemic. We also discuss the reasons I reached the conclusion that we must have herd immunity in Sweden, and go in depth in to the immunological reasons of how this is possible. We finish up with a discussion of mortality, and how it can be the case that 6,000 people have died of covid in Sweden without that having any measurable effect on the overall mortality rate.

You can find the complete podcast here:

You might also be interested in watching the interview I did with Sky News on covid or reading my article about how herd immunity is possible when only a minority have antibodies.

